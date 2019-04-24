Finding the World Through Reading

Not long after high school graduation, I moved into a little house with my boyfriend. It crouched behind an apartment block and didn’t have much to distinguish itself, except that in the eighteen months I lived there, I grew into myself. In the spacious kitchen, I learned to cook. I owned a good camera for the first time and shot photos in black and white. I planted my first garden and haunted the greenhouse that was a few blocks away.
I also found a box of books in the basement that shifted my world view completely.
By that time, age nineteen or twenty, I was already a writer. I’d written several novels in high school, all by hand in spiral notebooks when I was bored with the rest of life, or while I worked on my baby oil tan at 7000 feet above sea level as one did. During the time in that cottage on Iowa, I was writing short stories and sending them out helter skelter to magazines and getting a flurry of rejections back (and the odd polite scribbled note).
My boyfriend was in a band, and they practiced sometimes in our basement. I found the box of books clearing things for the band. They were mostly forgettable, paperback mysteries and stained textbooks, but a small group of others electrified me: Soledad Brothers, by George Jackson; An Autobiography by Angela Davis, Soul on Ice by Eldridge Cleaver, and American Negro Poetry, edited by Arna Bontemps.
I had heard of Angela Davis, but only distantly. I was, however, a devoted writer of letters and had a slew of penpals in far flung places like Long Island and Texas, so the prison letters of George Jackson caught my eye. George was dead by the time I found his book, killed by a prison guard just a year after the letters were written. I gulped them down, drawn in by his writing, his anger, and the emotional love story between George and Angela.
A lot of it was desperately uncomfortable to read. It felt like he was writing about an entirely different country than the one I lived in.
And of course, he was.
I devoured down Soul on Ice, too, and all the poetry, connecting in particular with Georgia Douglas Johnson who wrote,
“And who shall separate the dust
Which later we shall be
Whose keen discerning eye will scan
And solve the mystery?”
Many of the poems in American Negro Poetry are about disenfranchisement, about the other country those writers were living in, and reading them, absorbing all this material in a very short time, I felt shocked and ashamed that I hadn’t known anything about the divide, not really.
But I also felt angry that I, a massive and hungry reader, hadn’t read any black poets in high school, or novels. I didn’t even know who the famous, important black writers were.
If that was true, what else didn’t I know?
So many things.
So many writers. I didn’t know Latin writers or Native American writers, or Asian writers of any ilk. No writers of color at all, as a matter of fact, at least none that I knew about.
It infuriated me, and with all the passion of twenty, I set about correcting the situation. I fell in love with poet Nikki Giovanni, read all of James Baldwin one summer, and another year gulped down everything I could find in the Native American canon after reading Louise Erdrich’s Love Medicine. When I finally made my way back to school, I studied women writers and how they, too, were part of the literature I’d never been given.
This is not to say what a wise and heartfelt Enlightened White Reader I was. It’s to express my own particular journey, explore the reality of the fact that, to be exposed to any of those writings, I had to first experience a complete accident—I found those books in a box in a rented house. I was a curious reader so gulped them down, which opened my eyes to many things of which I was ignorant.
That’s really not how it should happen. By accident.
We cannot be truly educated if we’re only exposed to people just like ourselves. America is many countries, and as a writer in America (even just as a human being), I need to understand that America is not the only country on the planet that matters.
As a person of conscience, it’s important for me to pay attention to the lack of diversity in the world of books and entertainment, and I need to personally do something about it. I need to be reading lots of books and watching lots of TV and films that are not written by the same small group of writers.
Maybe not all the time, but sometimes.
This has very much been on the minds of the members of Romance Writers of America, who are grappling with the glaring lack of diversity in the RITAs. It’s been an intense and painful struggle, but the same thing is happening in many different ways throughout the entertainment worlds and the political worlds.
One answer is simply educating ourselves.
The wonder is, the world has never been smaller. I can expand my horizons by simply reading a book, or watching a film. It’s so easy to find material about people who are not just like me, who don’t live in the same narrow strata I do.
Education offers context for things like the daily news. Why is #blacklivesmatter such a big campaign? Well, if George Jackson was writing about it fifty years ago, and Georgia Douglas Johnson wrote about it a hundred years ago and now Angie Thomas writes about it in The Hate U Give, then maybe there’s a context for this is ridiculous and it needs to change now.
Our world is divided and violent. My reading is a way to make a difference. All I have to do is listen.
If I read novels about ordinary Muslims in ordinary worlds, going about their day to day lives, I’m much more likely to see a woman in a hijab as a woman like me, rather than Someone So Different She is Probably Going to Ruin America, her brother just a guy, not the One Who Will Blow You Up. If I read about African immigrants trying to make a life in the land of hopes and dreams, America, I might discover that I take my advantages much too lightly, and maybe I need to open up to immigrants a little more.
I learn that family is family, that we all long for the same things—belonging, hope, a chance to make something of meaning for ourselves, love.
If I read romantic women’s fiction like The Object of Your Affections by Falguni Kothari and the upcoming Pride, Prejudice and Other Flavors by Sonali Dev, about Indian women in America, I’m going to begin to understand more about both American culture and Indian culture, and the very different ways of being an Indian woman in America, too.
There is no one cultural representation, of course. It’s impossible to read one book and extrapolate a whole culture from that. But that’s okay–it’s important to not let the perfect be the enemy of the good. Starting somewhere, continuing as possible, will go a long way toward inclusiveness. Every time I buy a book or talk about a book, it changes the publishing industry just that infinitesimal bit.
And really, you don’t have to get all serious about it, and make it a chore. Read in your genre and let the others go. One of my favorite books last year was Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows by Balli Kaur Jaswal, which is not only about the Punjabi community, but also set in London. I connected to the story of a young woman looking for her place, and of older women telling stories to each other under cover of language classes to heal their wounds and offer community to each other.
Reading widely gives us insight and open-mindedness. More, it gives us open hearts, a commodity in short supply in our harsh, accusatory, divisive world.
Finally, in case you haven’t heard, Amazon has a lot of books in translation. You can download a bunch for free in celebration of World Book Day, but hurry, the sale is over by the end of today.
Do you have a story about reading something that changed your world view? Do you have favorite #ownvoices books to recommend? Give me your favorites.
About Barbara O'Neal
Barbara O'Neal has written a number of highly acclaimed novels, including 2012 RITA winner, How To Bake A Perfect Life, which landed her in the RWA Hall of Fame and was a Target Club Pick. She is a highly respected teacher who also publishes material for writers at Patreon.com/barbaraoneal. She is at work on her next novel to be published by Lake Union in July. A complete backlist is available here.
Comments
Donald Maass says
Read. Listen. Sure. All good. But also act.
How? Spot the writer who looks out of place in the whitewash of your favorite conference and draw him or her into your circle. Network. Connect. Publishing is looking hard for “diverse” voices (don’t like that word) so share the knowledge and shine a light down the path.
Publishing looks like a fortress to newcomers, the tight-lipped gatekeepers guarding the passwords, but it’s not really like that. It’s easier to see that when you have friends who’ve already been inside.
Also, spread the word. Reading fiction rooted in experiences other than the English tradition isn’t like taking medicine. There are fresh genre takes that are tons of fun.
From my agency’s list, just off the top of my head, try Nnedi Okorafor, Justina Ireland and Yoon Ha Lee. Talk about fun! Bend your mind and have a great time doing it.
I love the era we’re in. There has never been a better time for all writers and our literature. Golden age? I call it a painters palette and a joy for all of us.
Barbara O'Neal says
Great points, all. And I don’t love the word “diversity” either. I love the painters palette much more. Thanks, Don.
Susan Setteducato says
When I was a freshman in art school, my best friend handed me a stack of books by Eli Wiesel. I devoured them and the ground beneath me shifted. These days it’s easy to hear only the shouting out there, but underneath that, there are hard conversations being had that are revealing our deep-seated blindspots. I love what you wrote – ‘it’s important not to let the perfect be the enemy of the good’- because I think we’re stumbling toward a new way of being and storytellers are helping to point the way. Thank you for a beautiful post.
Barbara O'Neal says
Oh, yes. Eli Weisel. Another great eye-opener.
We are in a new era–as a friend of mine said yesterday, we’ve never lived so closely to each other, so many of us from so many places.
Judy DaPolito says
Loved your post. Another wonderful book–this one about the joys and sorrows of an Indian family in America–is A Place for Us by Fatima Farheen Mirza.
Barbara O'Neal says
This one is getting a lot of great press. I’ve had it recommended to me several times. On the list!
Beth Havey says
Barbara, this is such an important post, as I remember my college instructors and the head of the high school English department when I taught–all helping me embrace writers of diversity. But recently my quest has taken me into the politics of this–our local school board trying to shape the curriculum for English teachers so that books like THE BLUEST EYE and SNOW FALLING ON CEDARS are banned. Really? I know politics is local and so a small group I joined raised money to support three school board members who would work to allow an inclusive list of books for all readers in our district. THEY ALL WON. We cannot live in a world divided and reading is how we learn to embrace one another. Young people reading is a road to inclusion. Thanks for this post.
Barbara O'Neal says
That’s a great story! Thanks for sharing it.
Vijaya says
Wonderful post. It is amazing how we grow through our books, no? I discovered the world when I learned to read at age 6. Damien of Molokai and Albert Schweitzer and Mother Teresa were my heroes! I discovered the boarding schools of England in India through the school stories of Enid Blyton.
But the two people who set me on the writing path were AJ Cronin, a physician turned writer (I wanted to be just like him at age 12), and Rohinton Mistry–it’s his FINE BALANCE that spurred me to finally pick up the pen and write–in an old biochem notebook. Then when Khaled Hosseini published KITE RUNNER, I just about swooned–he was living the life I had planned for myself. But now I’m thankful for the way my life has unfolded and to be myself, writing the stories that only I could write.
Barbara, for anybody with children, I really recommend this wonderful book by Jamie Martin: GIVE YOUR CHILD THE WORLD https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01863JLKC/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&btkr=1
Barbara O'Neal says
Thanks, Vijaya. I’m going to buy this for my girls now.
Margaret says
Beautifully written. Thank you. I recently read the most miraculous A Place for Us by Fatima Farheen Mirza, and just as you said, it allowed me to see a perspective and normalcy I could otherwise never have experienced. It’s so easy and comfortable to read in our preferred genres with our just-like-us cast of characters, but when we step into the unfamiliar worlds of literature, we see that the not-at-all like us aren’t so different after all.
Shari Heinrich says
I am ashamed to admit my eyes are finally blinking open to the glaring absence in much of my education. Yes, book by book (and I’m a slow reader), I’m adding a richer selection of authors who bring new lenses for me.
Thank you for sharing your journey.
Barbara O'Neal says
No shame in opening your eyes. Book by book, day by day.
Luna Saint Claire says
I grew up on James Michener. My dad had all of them on a bookshelf in our livingroom. My mom died when i was 10 and Michener became my best friend who took me traveling with him to The South Pacific, Hawaii and Alaska. As an adult – Jhumpa Lahiri is one of my favorites and her writing inspires me with her lush prose. And Kite Runner was another book that opened up another world to me. Two memoirs that are still vivid in my mind are Out of Africa and West with the Night.
Barbara O'Neal says
What a rich treasure of reading there is in this post. Thank you! I love Jhumpa Lahiri, too, but as often as it has been recommended, I’ve never picked up The Kite Runner. Must rectify that soon.
Tom Bentley says
Barbara, there’s such richness (and sometimes beguiling oddity) in reading books outside the mainstream. Earlier this year I read the short novel “Broken Glass” by the African writer Alain Mabanckou, and it’s a wry, eccentric work written in an unusual journaling style.
I was just in Ecuador house-sitting, and read “Kuntur Kuyashkamanta,” an illustrated fable written by a Quechuan writer and illustrator about a condor who falls in love with a girl (written in Quechua, Spanish and English!).
And because I was doing that traveling in Ecuador, I’m now reading “The Donkey Inside” a comical, mannered travelogue about Ecuador by the Austrian writer Ludwig Bemelmans, who was famous for the Madeline books. It’s a big world out there…
Barbara O’Neal says
You have such an interesting life, Tom. I love the magic of finding books when I’m traveling, too. And I’m jotting down these titles.
authorleannedyck says
Thank you for this important article, Barbara. I have enjoyed and continue to enjoy books written by authors from other cultures besides my own. And, as a person with a disability, I would like to invite you read books by authors with disabilities–D Lit. The world is made smaller when we share our truths.