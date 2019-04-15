Wired for Display

You meet them when you attend a family picnic or during a shared lunch at work. Even when you’re cheering your kid on from the sidelines of a soccer game. They cut across all socio-economic statuses, gender identities, religions, and nationalities. What am I talking about? The phenomenon Jane Friedman recently dubbed the natural writer—when people learn you write, display a micro-second of interest in your career, and immediately switch to talking about their own writing ambitions. After all, they’ve always known they have a book or two in them. Wouldn’t you now like to discuss and advance their ideas?¹
Universality Points to Origins
Have you ever wondered why this is a ubiquitous experience? Surely something is prodding the average human to harbor unfulfilled writing fantasies. It can’t be mere coincidence.
Hint: it isn’t.
When a behavior is displayed by all members of a given species, you can be confident it is a trait embedded within their DNA. Here, then, are four principles of evolutionary psychology that explain the nascent desire to write.²
Bred to be a Scheherazade
In her excellent book, Wired for Story, Lisa Cron makes the case that story is a sophisticated means of encoding worldly wisdom, providing a survival advantage to its consumers. Story teaches us how to navigate a hostile world without the risk of direct, dangerous experience. Listen to Hansel and Gretel, for example, and you needn’t be personally left in the forest by your woodcutter father to learn caution around too-benevolent strangers.
Over centuries, because the DNA of story consumers is reproduced more often than that of story non-consumers, our brains have evolved to ensure the experience is pleasurable. Stories activate special circuits in our neocortex, causing us to feel good—to feel entertained.
As story consumers must have story creators to complete the virtuous cycle, it follows that story generation would invoke similarly positive emotions.
Born to Mild Narcissism
This doesn’t explain everything you’ll observe about natural writers, however. For instance, your neighbor doesn’t read. Nor have they picked up a pen since leaving high school. Yet somehow they absolutely believe their stories will fascinate others in the modern-day equivalent of the Stone Age village. In fact, if pressed, they’d probably tell you their inborn talent lies in the upper half of the storytelling bell curve.
From where does this unearned confidence arise?
The answer is that, on average, humans are engineered to be a tad narcissistic. We consistently see ourselves as more capable than is objectively true.
Imagine the evolutionary disaster that would occur if this weren’t the case.
If our species was calibrated to be wildly overconfident, we would take unnecessary risks and not live long enough to reproduce. Possess DNA that makes you too humble, however, and you won’t seize a new opportunity that might bring a survival advantage. Or you could become so risk-averse, so cautious, that a series of fresh, minor obstacles could lead to your extinction.
The sweet spot for human evolution, then, is the position of mild narcissism. We are bred to believe we hold innate talent in the storytelling realm. Under the right conditions, we’ll give it a whirl. Then, depending upon the feedback we receive from the competitive marketplace—and how much the storytelling process itself is self-rewarding by tickling the pleasure circuits in our brain—we will alter our behavior.
Get harsh feedback? We will dig in to become more skillful for a time, or turn our eye to a more promising arena.
With positive feedback, we’ll probably continue to write. After all, when compared to the alternatives, writing is an easy way to create a sexual display.
At that last sentence, I can almost hear you blinking. What are you saying, Jan? That writing and sex are connected?
Yup. As explained in the next section, they most certainly are…
I’m Too Sexy for My DNA
You’ll notice our species is also full of “natural” musicians and athletes. Until life disabused us of the notion, who among us didn’t dream of becoming a rock star, dancer, or quarterback?
But why do humans sing or play an instrument or yearn to play a sport? For that matter, when the nutrition inside a rough, lumpy bread loaf is identical (or preferable) to its refined cousin, why work to become the best dang artisanal baker in the village?
It turns out that many artistic and athletic pursuits are clever ways of advertising the quality of our DNA to other humans. (Some of these activities help humans prepare for real-world challenges, too. For example, the hand-eye-coordination of sports will come in handy during hunting and warfare.)
When thinking of sexual displays, you’re probably used to thinking of peacocks unfurling their tail feathers, or satin bowerbird decorating their nests with brightly colored objects. Humans have simply evolved more sophisticated means of showing off our fitness indicators.
When we tell a story to the village, to our potential mates we essentially say, “Check out the inside of this fabulous brain. Want access to the sexy DNA that had a hand in its making? We could make smart, creative babies together…”
To our potential friends we say, “Don’t you want to be in a coalition with the possessor of this DNA? Just hang around me, buddy. I’m a repository of worldly wisdom that could save your life one day—that is, if you’ll promise to save mine if the tables are turned.”
To our potential trading partners we say, “You’ve got the coconuts. I’ve got the ideas that can tickle your pleasure circuits and make you smarter. Want to swap?”
Energy Conservation
So we are a species of natural and confident storytellers. We use storytelling to pass on knowledge and gain partners in the three major arenas of life.
There is yet one more scientific reason for the phenomenon of the natural writer: Write poorly, and you might suffer embarrassment, discouragement, rejection, and alienation from the village. What you will not suffer, however—unless you’re doing it all wrong or live in a politically volatile region—is a life-threatening injury.
We are wired to avoid pain and conserve resources. Set against other forms of sexual display, writing is a comparatively low-cost investment.
In conclusion, the next time your neighbor wants to talk about their certain-to-be-a-hit story idea instead of your just-published, award-winning book, don’t get mad. Don’t see them as unduly selfish and inconsiderate. Your conversational partner is merely fulfilling their genetic destiny.
Keep your eye on fulfilling yours.
Over to you, Unboxeders? Care to give a rough estimate of the number of natural writers you’ve met in your life? Have you ever thought of writing in terms of a sexual display?
References:
¹The Myth of the Natural Writer by Jane Friedman.
²Beat Your Genes: An Evolutionary Psychology Podcast for Finding Happiness in the Modern World by Nate G and Dr. Doug Lisle, is the primary source of material for this article. Any mistakes in interpretation are strictly my own.
About Jan O'Hara
A former family physician and academic, Jan O'Hara left the world of medicine behind to follow her dreams of becoming a writer. She writes love stories (Opposite of Frozen; Cold and Hottie; the forthcoming romantic-suspense, Desperate Times, Desperate Pleasures) and contributed to Author in Progress, a Writer's Digest Book edited by Therese Walsh.
Comments
Anna says
Natural writers are too numerous to count, but this excellent essay reminds me of my late cousin and a couple of conversations we had:
“I’m going to write a novel someday.”
Me: “What novels do you most enjoy?”
“Oh, I don’t read novels.”
Me: stunned silence.
On learning that I write poems:
“The New Yorker publishes poems; you could try there.”
Me: more silence, while thinking, Yeah, sure, maybe in ten years or so.
Thanks, Jan, for laying out the embodied reasons for such conversations.
Jan O'Hara says
Anna, this isn’t a dissimilar conversation from what happens when people learn I used to practice family medicine, and want to talk about a clinical problem. Let’s just say there are many natural doctors in this world, too. ;)
We are an interesting species, aren’t we?
Vijaya says
Jan, I enjoyed this very much–we are definitely wired for story but didn’t think of it in terms of sexual display–unless I think of the letters my husband and I wrote all those many years ago when we were apart. Even now, we write letters to one another daily, via email–looks like we both express ourselves best through the written word. Golly, I wonder now whether posting in the comments is also part of the sexual display.
Whenever someone tells me they also want to write a book, I encourage them to do so. I’m like Gusteau in Ratatouille who says, “Anyone can cook.” I’ve mentored many aspiring writers and it’s such a privilege and joy to see them grow.
Jan O'Hara says
Vijaya, that’s the irony: on average, half of the aspiring writers we’ll meet will reside on the upper half of the storytelling-talent bell curve. Good on you for nurturing them.
As for commenting tendencies as a sexual display, I wouldn’t doubt it. Good thinking!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Whoa, Boss, I did not see the sex coming. And I’ve been immersed in Game of Thrones for the past 14 hours or so!
It might be due to the circles I run in, and the dynamics of our area, but the version of the natural writer I get around here is the: “Yeah, I’ve been thinking, now that I’m retired, I should write a book.” I always encourage it, but they don’t even take it as seriously as they do their golf game. After all, most of them have been pecking (hacking?) away at improving their golf skills over all the years of their “real job.” And they’re not saying, “Yeah, now that I’m retired, I’m thinking of hitting the PGA circuit.” Lol.
You’ve got me thinking about how I’ve changed over the years, and the role writing has undoubtedly played. Looking back, I sometimes can’t believe how audacious I was in my youth. Particularly my 30s, which – for me – was the mild-narcissism sweet-spot. I had already been thinking about this in watching Mayor Pete’s announcement speech yesterday. (Go, Pete!)
I think, having survived my 20s, and gotten into a fake-it-till-you-make-it groove in business, during my mid-30s I started to drink my own Kool-Aid. So often, I presented myself as an authority figure – even a savior – and it totally worked. Often to my own amazement.
But your essay has me seeing something unique about it. I had a secret weapon. My fierce warrior-woman guardian. For the rivals and other alpha type males in a very masculine industry, we wielded a powerful punch. Me, in all of my unbacked audacity, gave her cover to get them beyond her beauty and to deftly utilize her stunningly sharp intellect. And for me, when I’d bluster myself way past where I should be forging, she provided the nuts-and-bolts proposals and solutions, enabling us to hold our recklessly gained ground.
To say that writing has made me more humble would be an obvious and vast understatement. For one, it’s the first major undertaking of my adult life that I’ve attempted without my fierce warrior guardian. But I’m surprisingly content about it all—my previous audacity and the forced humility. The opportunity to gain the perspective of latter would not have been possible without the former.
And people wonder why I write about warrior-women. Really fascinating stuff, Jan! Thanks for getting me thinking and reflecting this morning.
Jan O'Hara says
V, it’s probably *because* your retired friends have been hacking away at the golf skills that they don’t entertain fantasies about become a pro player. Reality has interfered with the nascent dream.
As for your narcissistic years, has it occurred to you that you actually were an alpha? Just one very assured of the talented coalition behind (and alongside) him?
Diana Stevan says
What an interesting perspective and yet so apt. Whenever anyone tells me they want to write a book, I encourage them to do so and join a writers’ critique group. Yes, it’s in our DNA, but some of us are better equipped than others to tell a compelling story.
I, for one, never thought of doing it at all. But there must’ve been some internal voice, mute when I was young, waiting for the right moment. Now that I’m retired (ha, working harder than ever at writing), the words are pouring out of me.
Thanks for your post.
Jan O'Hara says
Diana, if writing tickles the internal pleasure circuits sufficiently, we can keep at it indefinitely, even in the face of withering criticism.
Congrats on beginning the adventure!
MELANIE says
Loved this, Jan, and let’s credit the proper person. It was Erika Krouse in her “Glimmer Train” essay who created this perfect term: “natural writer.” Jane Friedman merely passed on Krouse’s essay in her weekly column.
I’m a big believer in giving credit where it’s actually due.
All that said, your words married to Krouse’s and Friedman’s make for a delightful start to my writing week. Thank you for adding to the discussion!
Jan O'Hara says
Melanie, yes! Thank you for the correction. I must confess I didn’t read Krouse’s original Glimmer Train essay. Was already polishing this post and took only what I needed to frame the discussion.
Benjamin Brinks says
Mild narcissism? Sexual display? Oh. Right.
That must be why I spend hours hunched over my laptop in coffee bars, talking to no one. It must be why, for a similar reason, that my wife was attracted to me: I spent hours hunched over my laptop, paying her no attention.
Yeah. Makes sense.
Seriously, if our species–writers–is wired to show off then we are also wired to tolerate a massively long delay of gratification. We pass the marshmallow test with flying colors.
Or, perhaps it is because our audience, actually, is ourselves. As so many have said here on WU, we write not for publication but for the challenge and the pleasure of putting the words together.
Psychologists help me out here, but I sense that narcissists preen not only to puff their feathers to obtain the admiration of others but to even more to prop up their esteem of themselves. And I can attest to this: When the words come together, baby, I am king of the world! (Although, hopefully, not on the prow of the Titanic.)
Does writing make me feel sexy? Mmm, I dunno. Competent? You bet, but that display isn’t for others, it’s all for me.
Jan O'Hara says
Benjamin, well, a corpse flower can take 7-10 years of vegetative growth before it first blooms. Peafowl aren’t sexually mature until they are 2-3 years old. In other words, just because it passes the marshmallow test doesn’t mean it isn’t leading up to a sexual display.
With respect to the pride a good bout of writing effort brings on, you are touching on a few other things Dr. Lisle talks about in his podcast. a) Emotions are cues designed to steer us in the direction of productive paths. 2) We are born with an internal audience that provides commentary on our effort, the idea being we can rehearse our behaviors to the point of becoming successful before taking them to the public realm.
When you have a good writing day, though no one else has any part of that, your internal audience immediately rewards you with a “mood of happiness”. i.e. Pride. This will likely drive you to keep going. But if you watch your thinking long enough, you’ll probably spin that current, private success into a projection of future public success.
“If I keep going like this, someday this book will be in front of an editor/ agent/ reader. And maybe they’ll laugh like I just laughed. And maybe I’ll be able to buy my wife a new car/ bottle of wine to thank her for the time she’s invested in my dream.”
Etc.
Make sense?
Benjamin Brinks says
What I said…sort of…albeit far more scientific, complete, articulate and convincing. Thanks!
Jan O'Hara says
LOL Awesome.
Lara Schiffbauer says
I like this! That’s all I have to say–this is a fun post. Thanks! :D
Jan O'Hara says
I’m so glad, Lara. Thanks for letting me know!
Beth Havey says
I loved this, Jan. Fascinating. And I can’t tell you how many times when I’ve responded to someone that, yes, I write, I’ve received a wide spectrum of responses that makes me feel that I’m either a genius or just doing something that’s so easy, why bother. We do have story-telling in our DNA. And I know I was audacious when I decided I could pursue medicine in my forties. But any pursuit whether it’s to write a top-selling novel or discover a cure for an orphan disease is the part of our DNA that moves us forward. That keeps us on the planet. Thanks for this.
Jan O'Hara says
Beth, absolutely. We are a species that dreams, then often puts action behind those visions. Sometimes those plans even work out. It’s one reason we’re by far the most complex creature on the planet.
Chris Eboch says
When I tell people I’m a writer, the most common response is, “That’s great! I hate writing.” But then I live in a town centered around a science and engineering university, so most people I meet associate writing with grant proposals or theses.
Jan O'Hara says
That’s interesting, Chris! You’re living among a unique subset of humans, I suspect. Their sexual displays probably run toward circuit boards and beakers. ;-)
Natalie Hart says
Love the headings! I’ll be singing “I’m too sexy for my DNA” all day.
Although not true every time, I’ve had some great conversations with some of those “natural writers” about the idea that they’re not writing about. Like Vijaya, I tend to give them a little book coaching, and try to bust through their ideas of how a writer “should” start so that they actually just get started.
Jan O'Hara says
You are good peeps, Natalie. With a little encouragement, one can never predict who will take the dream and put it into action.
Christine Venzon says
I’d like to add this cautionary tale: Years ago, a friend told me another friend of ours was interested in writing his memoirs as large-animal vet. i quickly, and thoughtlessly, assured her that writing was hard, memoirs were a dime a dozen, and he was wasting his time if he thought he might earn any money from the project. All of which was true — except that maybe all this decent old guy wanted was to share some anecdotes with family and friends and clients. I blew the chance to share memories, talk about writing, and maybe earn a few dollars retelling his stories in paying markets. (Think of the kick he would have gotten from that!)
Jan O'Hara says
Christine, if the interest was sincere, hopefully he didn’t rely on hearsay from a friend to make his decision. I doubt the responsibility for his path lies solely with you! All the same, I hear you. We aren’t required to be mentors to other writers, but when we can, it can be wildly rewarding. At the very least, it’s probably wise–or kind?–to let people discover their path for themselves.