Please welcome Gwendolyn Womack back to WU today! Gwendolyn is the USA Today bestselling author of The Fortune Teller and the award-winning reincarnation thriller, The Memory Painter. Her latest novel, The Time Collector, is out this month with PicadorUSA. Gwendolyn lives in Los Angeles with her family, collects kaleidoscopes, and paints as a hobby. Visit her online at gwendolynwomack.com
The Storyteller’s Ladder
How much time does it take you to write a book? For some of us it’s an average of a few years, from conception to final edits, for others it could be ten or twenty. Then there are those writers who turn out multiple books a year. No matter your miles-per-hour on the highway to publication, one thing is certain: There is an end to the road. Life is finite. Our time here is finite. So is the number of stories we will be able to tell.
Unless we join the Centurion Club, our lives will be a little less than a century, which is not that long. When you look at the sweeping history of civilization, centuries of lifetimes are built on the centuries that came before and we are but one block on a 100-year step ladder.
When we start to look closely at that ladder, at the grand sweep of time, our time here seems even smaller, more inconsequential, but the paradox is it is also precious. It is priceless.
My most recent novel, The Time Collector, had me delving into questions of time, which in turn had me thinking about the things we will leave behind when our time here is over. The story is about psychometrists who can touch objects and remember the past embedded with them. They can pick up an antique and revisit another time and place, even re-experience lost history.
I did in-depth research on the history of time and the evolution of time for the book, and found how our sense of time is constantly shifting because time evolves alongside us. Time started to drastically change with the Industrial Revolution, when time suddenly began to equal money. Overnight, people didn’t seem to have enough time. (Sound familiar?) Personal time became “public time.” Then, as the world connected further, global time became a necessity thanks to seafaring, then trains, and then planes. “Universal time” was created in 1884, and the world became synchronized to the same 24-hour cycle. (That is not that long ago when you think about it.) Now our ability to tell time, to capture time, has gotten so advanced that time is measured to the slightest vibration of an atom and our sense of time is in hyper-drive–as is the amount of information that we are receiving and sending every minute. The world is becoming instantaneous.
So how does that affect us as storytellers?
We live in the Information Age, some would say the Post Information Age. There are so many stories flying around the world, thanks to the internet and the publishing machine, that sometimes it can feel like one story, one book, could never become more than just a blip in time, inconsequential, soon to become lost in the sands. But that’s not true. Stories are precious treasure. They are the witnesses to the here and now, to this specific place and moment in history that we live. Stories mark our step on the ladder.
So think about the treasure you will leave behind on those stairs when your time here is over. If objects hold the imprints of the past, then books are imbedded with the journey the writer was on when he or she wrote the words. I call that journey the invisible words on the page. In the far future when your book has become an antique, a relic of this time, what will someone feel when they hold it in hand?
As writers, we work hard to give our characters arcs, but what is your arc when it comes to your writing? Think about your journey as a storyteller, where you want to go and how much time it will take. What books do you hope to write? Record that as a promise to yourself and let that promise be your guide at the keyboard, all the time. Good journey!
Comments
Vaughn Roycroft says
I have a huge story to tell. I mean huge. I don’t know how many books it’ll take to tell it, as it’s made up of many sub-stories. I worry that I’ll run out of time before it’s told. All the more reason to stay at it. All I can do is try.
I’m quite sure it’s a timeless story. But unfortunately, I am a time-bound being. Talk about high stakes. Talk about conflict. Talk about a ticking clock. This journey’s got it all.
Thanks for the timely reminder, Gwendolyn.
Susan Setteducato says
Wow, what a subject! Look up at night and everything, including the concept of time, feels so vast. Look in the mirror and, well… maybe not so much! I’m working on a story with a four-book arc and I worry about having enough time to do it justice ( I relate to Vaughn’s ticking clock!) I do my best to stay in the moment with the part of the tale I’m working on now, but try to allow another part of my brain to telescope forward over the span of the series. Dizzying at times, but I believe time is malleable. I’m going to take your prompt and write myself a manifesto to keep me moving up the stairway. Thank you, Gwendolyn!
Tom Combs says
Gwendolyn –
Time and coincidence…
I’m not sure if you are aware but the American Library Association’s central book club just announced their newest recommendations and your book ”The Fortune Teller” is among the selections.
I also had a book selected (“Wrongful Deaths”) and first saw your name less than 48 hours ago when notified. Fun and surprising to find you again so soon (serendipitous arc crossings!).
Congrats on the release of “The Time Collector” and your ALA book club recommendation. I look forward to reading your work.
Good luck and all the best to you on your journey!
Vijaya says
Gwendolyn, what a timely topic. I was just pondering and praying this on my walk, with so many stories bumping around in my head and trying to discern which one I should work on next in the limited time I have. Thank you for a lovely post and congratulations on your newest book! I will definitely take a look.
Anna says
Where am I in relation to my stories? This essential question is easy to overlook in my absorption in the stories themselves. Thanks, Gwendolyn, for this timely (in every sense) reminder.
Rita Bailey says
My sister died last year and that event smacked me into the realization that all we have are moments, fleeting interactions with the people who make up our lives. When we get together as family, what do we do? We tell stories, often the same stories over and over. Remember when …? We create our personal mythology.
What is a story but a series of moments, some immense, like birth and death. Momentous, you might say. Others on a more subtle scale. But all stories try to capture these moments, the love, pain, fear and hope that make up the beads of our lives.
That is what I am trying to capture in my writing these days.
Erin Bartels says
A great reminder to always do our best work.
(Aside: reading your fifth paragraph was giving me anxiety. I wish we were not so beholden to the clock.)