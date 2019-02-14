Your Story’s Valentine to the World

Since it’s Valentine’s Day, I’m going to detour from my more typical craft posts to talk about the art of seduction.
Mm-hmm, that’s right: we’re going to talk submission packages.
I hear you, already moaning with anticipation and pleasure (although you’re ahead of yourself: this usually doesn’t come until the climax). Your attitude is on the right track. The only way to beg interest in your manuscript as it heads into the world is through a well-designed submission package. How will you wrap it—in the negativity with which so many approach the tasks of query letter and synopsis writing, or with the wily passion befitting your novel’s love letter to the world?
This post is not intended to help you craft these all-important documents. I’ll include links to other great WU posts for that. My aim is to help you love them, by showing how they work together to seduce a reader. (If you are seeking traditional publication, “reader” means an agent or small-press editor. If self-publishing, and using such material for back-cover copy, “reader” may be the end purchaser.)
Think these materials are too brief to fairly represent your project? Think string bikini. You might be surprised how revealing they can be. Let’s look at each aspect of the package in terms of its function.
Query: The Hook
The query is the bedrock of the submission package. This letter may be all an agent ever sees, since many request a query only. Rest assured that if written well, it is enough to earn an invitation to send additional pages. If you’ve ever bought a novel based on back-cover copy alone, you know this can work.
In just a few paragraphs, the query letter suggests whether you are ready to make the transition from writer to published author. Its opening is your pitch: one or two concise, enticing, cogent paragraphs meant to align us with your protagonist’s goal, hook us with its major complications, and suggest why any of this matters.
Note the italicized words.
- Concise: In one or two paragraphs, you must suggest the arc of your entire novel. An arc has spring and snap. Each word is vital; bait the hook and reel in the reader. Bloated, ineffective prose will poorly represent your writing skills.
- Enticing: As with speed-dating, waste no time delineating past breakups. Focus on this manuscript’s best features.
- Cogent: This is not the place to be cagey. Communicate your protagonist’s core problem and how you will complicate it. The words you choose will layer in your understanding about what sells in your genre. If this agent represents the genre, the words will speak to him.
- Hook: Each sentence should build upon the last until you arrive at the story question. A hook does not need to be huge to be effective; it has to be barbed. Don’t waste space conveying plot. Your pitch has hit its mark when you’ve enticed the agent to read more.
Including word count proves you can produce within an acceptable target. Your bio will convey your understanding that writing careers are not plucked from thin air; they are built on platform.
Love the query, for the way it shows you are ready for this relationship.
Synopsis: Story Structure
The purpose of the synopsis is to assess your storytelling ability. Invite your reader to care about your protagonist through the same structural elements that comprise your story: what drives your protagonist, what stands in the way of her achieving her desired goal, the stakes should she fail, the backstory motivation that makes this matter, the dark moment when all seems lost, and the climactic fight to which she will rise. Elicit the same emotion that you hope will linger in your reader at the end of your novel.
Your ability to do this in a brief span of pages suggests you haven’t really just opened a vein and let it bleed; you have crafted a salable story.
Love the synopsis, for story is how the reader recognizes a like-minded soul.
Sample Pages: Dramatization
The sample pages show that you are more than a smooth talker. You are a writer of substance.
Since you won’t have much time to make an impression—sometimes, only five pages—consider starting in scene. Using the conventions of your genre, allow each sentence to orient your reader while withholding just enough to raise a question that will tip us into the next. Repeat and repeat, pulling the reader into the drama hand over hand.
Love the sample pages, for they will show that you can deliver on the promise your other materials have made.
A good submission package may take you months to develop—or even years, depending how much time you waste thinking of these materials as a series of tedious hoops to jump through. Instead, think of it as the ultimate writing challenge. Working together, these materials will exhibit your readiness, expose your storyteller’s soul, and prove you are more than just another charmer.
A sharp submission package, like Cupid’s arrow, has the power to pierce the heart of one of publishing’s most enthusiastic yet over-worked readers with one perfectly aimed shot.
Once you are sure that you have promised an intriguing story—and delivered on that promise—draw back your bow and send your novel’s Valentine out into the world. Not with resentment, but with loving gratitude for the opportunity to be read.
May you inspire your perfect match to swipe right.
What do you find to be the most challenging aspect of loving the submission process? Have any tips to share with others in the query trenches?
About Kathryn Craft
Kathryn Craft is the author of two novels from Sourcebooks, The Art of Falling and The Far End of Happy. Her work as a freelance developmental editor at Writing-Partner.com follows a nineteen-year career as a dance critic. Long a leader in the southeastern Pennsylvania writing scene, she leads writing workshops and retreats, and is a member of the Tall Poppy Writers. Learn more on Kathryn's website.
Comments
Susan Setteducato says
Kathryn, you had me at “think string bikini”! What a fabulous perfect awesome post. I’ve been working on my submission package for over a year now while continuing to revise and revise my Ms (doing that for way longer than a year!). I’ll be aiming my arrow within the next few months. I’ve worked with good people and read wonderful articles and shed blood on my submission package, but your post today made me really want to do this!! You have helped me to fall in love. I felt a lift as I was reading, so thank yo , thank you – and Happy Valentine’s day. Hope all’s well with you.
Kathryn Craft says
Hey Susan, so glad this post hit you at the perfect time! Representing your work should be exciting, and that enthusiasm will infiltrate your submission package. Enjoy every minute!
Maryann says
Terrific post. Kathryn, and happy Valentine’s Day. As one who has hated the submission process, your post has moved me closer to liking it. :-) Will I ever love it? I’m not sure, but I do recognize the value in changing our mindset to take positive energy into this important part of the business of writing instead of negative. Thanks for the inspiration and advice.
Kathryn Craft says
Yes, I always recommend an upbeat public face. Who wants to do business with Trepidatious Tammy or Debbie Downer? You can always bite your fingernails or mourn passes from publishers in private. But work on your submission materials until you love them as much as the manuscript they represent.
Denise Willson says
I have a love-hate relationship with queries. But since this is the day of love, and your post hits a soft spot, I will love them today. LOL.
Hugs,
Dee
Award-winning author of A Keeper’s Truth
Kathryn Craft says
I’ll take it! One step at a time, Dee. Lol. Look, of course I get that submission is fraught with anxiety. This is when we must face that not everyone will see the sales potential in our work. But since this is the only way to achieve our publication goals, we might as well show it some love.
Luna Saint Claire says
Kathryn, You post is inspiring and motivating and humorous! All great! For my debut novel published in 2015 I read so much about how to write a query from Writers Digest, and other blogs and even had help from authors and other publishing professionals. I wrote and submitted; re-wrote and submitted, until my excel spread sheet was nearly 100 submissions with only form letter rejections back. Then, I self-published. I have over 120 reviews with an avg of 4.4 — so I’m not unhappy. I hate the marketing and the anxiety that comes with it, but I know it is part of the job. As I near finishing the first draft of my next book I am saving your inspiring essay for the future. Thank you so much.
Kathryn Craft says
Best wishes to you Luna on the next phase of your querying journey! Hope the post will inspire you afresh at that time.
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
Thank you, Kathryn. This post is a keeper.
Kathryn Craft says
May it continue to cheer you on, Bernadette!
Anna says
“…we must face that not everyone will see the sales potential in our work.”
Kathryn, your whole post is encouraging. It especially removes the chore aspect from submissions (not to mention development, writing). Although my WIP is still in development, I tend to think of all my early work, such as visualizing the narrative, the people, and various scenes, and taking notes and writing random segments, as contributing to the submissions and publicity material also.
Part of this impulse comes from my lurking fear that my audience is so limited as to consist of maybe a dozen readers at the most. I urgently need to love my book so much that it will pervade my work, so the love will be contagious and strike an agent, a publisher, many more readers. Now I can remind myself in low moments that my book has the potential to be a Valentine to the world. Many thanks!
Kathryn Craft says
“Part of this impulse comes from my lurking fear that my audience is so limited as to consist of maybe a dozen readers at the most.”
So many of us have felt this! But your approach is spot-on, Anna: you are smart to think about your book and how you will market it even as you write. This is often the perspective an agent will bring to the development of future work, so you’re ahead of the game!