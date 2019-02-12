Fiction Therapy—What’s Your Story’s Problem?

Every month, I examine some aspect of fiction—character development, plot, story structure, etc.—and offer advice and tips to help you work through the problems in your novel.
I have adapted many of the concepts you’ll see here from proven techniques used in modern psychotherapy. Hence: Fiction Therapy.
If you have a specific concern about your novel, send an email to jim [at] thefictiontherapist.com and I’ll do my best to help.
I recently reviewed a debut novel, The Valley at the Centre of the World. In it, the author, Malachy Tallack, describes life in a rural village on the island of Shetland. And he tries to do that in an accurate and honest way.
The problem is that not a whole lot happens in a remote village. The inhabitants go about their daily, seasonal and yearly rhythm. Strangers might arrive, but they’re usually looking for peace and quiet. Others might leave, but villagers are used to that too as people, mostly the younger generation, go off to pursue opportunities in the city. Even deaths in these aging communities happen regularly enough that there’s a certain routine to them too.
When nothing happens, nothing changes. And novels—stories in general—are all about change. There is (nearly) always a moment of self-realization for the (usually) main character.
And yet Tallack makes his story work.
How?
For one, he shifts time onwards quickly between chapters. The narrative skips weeks and months ahead, and it moves from place to place around the village. As it does, we get the perspectives of more characters to give us (the readers) the bigger picture. We hear about people who have moved to the city, so we get that contrast too.
But he’s careful not to rush it either. He doesn’t force the drama into the story. He keeps a slow pace that fits perfectly with the place he describes.
Tallack must have realized that he was going to have these problems, and he worked out how to get around them.
Famous examples
These are major storytelling issues, ones that—ideally—should be solved as early as possible. Preferably at the idea stage. But don’t worry, if you’re on draft three or four, or ten, it really is better to be late than never in this case.
The first place to start is just to have a good old think. Why isn’t your story working? Try to work out what it is you want to say, and then make a list of all the potential problems you might run into while telling it. What would be the best perspective, for example?
In his Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Mark Twain wanted to make a point. But how could he best show the immorality in society through a fictional tale? His solution was to tell it through the eyes of a boy. And not only is this a mere boy, but he’s basically illiterate, as we can see from his language (a technique Twain perfectly employs to get his point across). And Huck’s not an especially great example of how a decent person should act, but, in the end, he learns a lesson. If he can learn how to be a better person, than why can’t the rest of us?
But maybe the problem with your story is with shifting timelines, maybe you need to juggle events from the past, present and future. That’s tricky to do without confusing readers. In Death of a Salesman, Arthur Miller lets us see what kind of man Willy Loman used to be by having the character see his dead brother before him and interact with him as if he was still alive. These exchanges have the extra advantage of illustrating Willy’s own confusion in the present. And Miller gives us a look into the future through Willy’s two sons, Biff and Happy: Biff learns the lesson his father didn’t, while Happy will likely make the same mistakes.
Sometimes it’s about finding the right protagonist. F. Scott Fitzgerald has to make readers care about the shallow rich people having parties in The Great Gatsby. He, to put it very simply, divides them into groups—old money and new money—and plays them off each other to show the contrasts. We wonder if one group (or person) is better than the other.
Maybe these brilliant writers didn’t struggle with their stories’ problems, and maybe you don’t have to either. The problems in your story might be obvious, and the solutions might come easily. But sometimes you have to dig deeper.
Dig deeper
This next technique might take some time, but it’ll be easier if you already have a story outline or a synopsis. The idea is to reduce your story to its bare facts. Take your story outline and cut it back to nothing more than bare statements. No fancy descriptions, not even any conclusions: avoid word like ‘because.’ Just the facts, as the original Joe Friday never actually said.
Here, as an example, is my stripped-bare version of The Great Gatsby:
Nick Carraway moves to the village of West Egg, meets Jay Gatsby, a multi-millionaire. Gatsby is in love with Nick’s cousin, Daisy. He throws parties hoping she will come. He uses Nick to get to know her. They have an affair. Daisy’s husband, Tom, finds out. Tom is having an affair too. On a drive with Gatsby, Daisy hits and kills Tom’s mistress. The dead woman’s husband, George Wilson, believes the driver must be his wife’s secret lover. Since the car belonged to Gatsby, Wilson shoots and kills Gatsby. Later, Nick finds out that it was Tom who told Wilson it was Gatsby’s car. Nick moves back to the Midwest.
The idea is to take just those facts and construct another story. Now you can introduce some description and some of those causal phrases. For example, maybe Nick moves to West Egg because he’s in love with Daisy too. But he’s completely broke, has gambling debts, and so he agrees to introduce the charming Gatsby to his beautiful cousin to gain the man’s trust—and maybe get some cash out of him. Daisy’s married anyway, so what chance does Gatsby have? But then Nick learns that Daisy’s husband is having an affair. If Daisy found out, maybe she’d leave Tom, and then he could get closer to her. But he’s already pushed her too close to Gatsby. If she leaves, she’ll run straight into his arms …
I could go on, giving all the characters their motivations while having them follow the same basic storyline, but I think you can already see that this would turn out to be a very different story.
You could try changing the perspective too. For example:
I moved to West Egg to be close to Daisy. Sure, she was my cousin, but I’d been in love with her for as long as I could remember …
Or the setting:
Sir Nick rode his steed for many days to reach the fair city of West Egg …
The idea is to see if you can find a new way to tell your story. My Gatsby doesn’t quite come up to Fitzgerald’s standards, but maybe this technique can help you find some solutions to your story’s problems.
What problems have you had with your story? How did you solve them? And remember, if you think your work of fiction could use some therapy, let me know and I’ll try to help.
Beth Havey says
Thanks, Jim. Since THE GREAT GATSBY is probably my favorite novel of all time, I enjoyed your analysis even more. Breaking down a novel to its skeleton and then finding ways to add the flesh helps with the flow of the work. Gatsby is a great example as Fitzgerald knows when to take us back, when to flesh out his characters either through conversation or memory. But to add one more comment–it is his use of the English language that always holds me. Thanks for this post,
Jim Dempsey says
You’re right, Beth. It feels like some kind of heresy to strip back a story to its barest of bones, but it was especially difficult to do with Gatsby precisely because of Fitzgerlad’s use of language.
Glad I didn’t do it too much of an injustice and you could still enjoy the post.
Regards,
Jim
Benjamin Brinks says
I’m working on a past-present-future story. (The future part may or may not happen, and–for now–is told in the future tense.)
It’s about a boy who loves a girl who can see the future. However, she is hunted by a quasi-immortal and later becomes a fugitive, wanted for arson and murder. She goes missing from his life for eight years. With the backup of an eccentric trio of friends the boy, now a young man, goes on a road trip to learn the truth of her life. He finds her, faces the quasi-immortal and makes the ultimate sacrifice–except, that is not the end.
So, essentially, boy meets girl, boy loses girl, boy gets girl, love is stronger than death.
The problem in this novel is the eight-year gap. How to make that interesting? I am tackling that in two ways: 1) Working to make the boy-girl love warm, appealing, strong enough to survive an eight year separation, one filling us with hope; 2) Fill the gap years with mystery, emotional struggle, and doubts (expressed by the trio of eccentric friends).
The middle must be a story unto itself, a tale of a young man’s struggle to believe in a girl who might be far more than she seemed. (The novel is called “Angel Point”.)
You are right to point us to problems inherent in our stories. Stories that fascinate us are not necessarily fascinating to others. We must make them so, every step of the way.
Jim Dempsey says
I think the answer to your problem, Benjamin, lies in what you’ve written above. There you’ve also stripped back to the story to its essential elements: ‘boy meets girl, boy loses girl, boy gets girl.’ I get that this is a gross over-simplification of the story, but even in your slightly more detailed description there’s no mention of what happens to the hero in those eight years.
It looks to me like those eight years are not so important to the story. Very little happens because he is not with the girl, and the story is about him and the girl.
To look at this from a story structure point of view, and more specifically from the hero’s journey monomyth structure, it looks like act two only begins after those eight years when he goes to find the girl, that’s when he’s pushed across the ‘threshold’ on his adventure – and he should have a good reason for why he goes now and not after only six years or six months or why not immediately? What pushes him now?
Act two then is the middle of the story as he looks for the girl. The mid-point, it seems to me, is when he finds her. But now he has a new motivation, another drive to take him to the end of the story: he must defeat the quasi-immortal. This takes him to act three where he faces his enemy and makes the ultimate sacrifice.
In monomyth terms then, and it sounds like this story would suit that structure perfectly, those eight years would be covered briefly in act one, after he has met the girl and lost her and more specifically in the ‘refusal of the call’ where the hero debates why he should or should not go on his adventure and his allies either urge him on or hold him back. That could amount to little more than a page or two. A chapter maybe. Or simply a page with ‘Eight years later.’
I think it’s important for you, as the author, to know what happens in those years, but the readers won’t need much more as it doesn’t sound like it directly affects the real heart of the story too much.
I hope that helps, Benjamin.
Good luck with it.
Jim
Leanna Englert says
Thanks, Jim, for what is a timely article for me. I’m doing a major revision of my WIP and became aware, thanks to being critiqued at Austin Novel in Progress, that my first 25 pages don’t get into the story I want to tell. I’ve since realized that I fell in love with back story–the more scenes I wrote, the more I wanted to write. (Can you tell that I’m a pantser?) I’m going to let my story rest for about a month and come back to it with new eyes. I’m confident I can write my way out of this mess.