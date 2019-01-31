I recently stumbled across some parenting advice that resonated deeply with me, and if you’ll bear with me, I’ll explain why I think it’s valuable for us to consider in regards to our writing too.
Do not ask your children to strive for extraordinary lives. Such striving may seem admirable, but it is the way of foolishness. Help them instead to find the wonder and the marvel of an ordinary life. Show them the joy of tasting tomatoes, apples and pears. Show them how to cry when pets and people die. Show them the infinite pleasure in the touch of a hand. And make the ordinary come alive for them. The extraordinary will take care of itself.
– William Martin, The Parent’s Tao Te Ching: Ancient Advice for Modern Parents
As a mother, it’s hard for me to look at my two-year-old daughter and not imagine all the amazing things she could do and become. Obviously I want the best for her, and I believe her to be full of limitless potential, capable of reaching the highest heights.
But is it fair to ask that of her? Is it best for her to feel that kind of pressure?
Or would it be better to follow where she leads, and to nurture her interests and skills as they make themselves known? To teach her that life is not a ladder that needs to be climbed to the top, but rather a playground to be explored and enjoyed?
Writers tend to be big dreamers, so it’s no surprise that when we look at our work, we see vast possibilities and hope for resounding success. And don’t get me wrong, hope and possibility are wonderful things.
But over the past few years, I have come to believe that setting them aside is better for the work.
When you are sitting at your computer with your work-in-progress before you, don’t ask it to become a New York Times bestseller. Don’t ask it to win a National Book Award. Don’t ask it to get a movie deal, or make you into a millionaire.
Don’t ask your short story or your personal essay to win a Pushcart. Don’t even ask your blog post to go viral.
Instead, revel in the sound of the keyboard clacking while you work. The glide of pen over paper. The joy of stringing words together. You had a thought, and you transmitted it from your mind to the blank page in front of you. That’s practically magic!
I’m serious.
There is a great deal to wonder and marvel at in even the most “ordinary” of writing. A line of dialogue that makes you laugh, or an everyday detail rendered in unexpected language that makes you think of it anew.
In my experience, immersing yourself in the joy of self-expression — reaching inward and exploring the territory you find there, rather than looking outward and wondering how people will receive you — leads to a more fulfilling creative process, and that in turn leads to producing richer, more engaging writing.
In other words, some of the most important (ongoing) work I’ve done is to learn how to ask less of my writing. To respect what the story is, rather than pushing it toward something I’ve decided it should be.
To be clear, this isn’t New Age hippie advice about relinquishing all control and letting the muse take over. Discipline and intentionality are valuable tools in the daily practice of any writer.
Nor is this about pantsing versus plotting. What I’m advocating is perfectly compatible with outlines and structure.
This isn’t about process; it’s about mindset.
It’s about putting away the pressure to succeed — or at least redefining what success is. It’s about nurturing your story into being the best version of itself that it can be, and believing that that goal is as worthy as any and all other goals you may secretly harbor.
(It also happens to be inherently conducive to those other goals, by the way. The extraordinary will take care of itself, after all.)
Do you find yourself putting too much pressure on your manuscript’s shoulders? If so, what techniques do you have for checking that impulse?
John says
“life is not a ladder that needs to be climbed to the top, but rather a playground to be explored and enjoyed”
This quote resonated with me. Goals are great, but thanks for reminding me to find fulfillment in the work itself. Great post!
Lisa Bodenheim says
Thank you for this, Kristan. I needed to hear it this morning as I edit my story yet again.
Barry Knister says
Hello Kristan. Thanks for your post.
It takes its cue from your concern about creating stress in your child by emphasizing goals over exploration, striving over play. This point of view may well make sense for small children, although I doubt “tiger moms” would agree.
But I’m not so sure about applying the idea to adult writers. The choice isn’t between a pleasure-centered stroll through life’s creative-writing playground, versus a Darwinian struggle for literary dominance. It’s between heading down futile rabbit holes, versus coming to real-world knowledge of oneself, and choosing the right ladder.
Mia Sherwood Landau says
I love this post, Kristan. There are different kinds of pressure inside of us and outside of us. Shouldering someone’s expectations is a terrible burden that makes for good character-writing but not such a good upbringing. And not necessarily a good inner coach or task master either. Lately, I’ve found myself setting aside the intense pressure to let myself actually enjoy my writing. What a concept! You did a great job of summarizing the possibilities I’m experimenting with, for productivity and for enjoyment, which is a big component of success, IMO.
Anna says
Many good thinkers have noticed the firm connection between the brain and the hand. My writing goes best when I find, sometimes almost as an accident, that I am relishing the physical sensation of my fingers on the keys or my pen moving over the paper.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Kristan, great to see you. I think this essay is full of wisdom. I’ve been thinking along the same lines lately. And I think it’s worth mentioning a slight distinction I’ve come upon.
I’m working on a first draft of the third edition in a trilogy, and if I start to worry about what’s going on with the sale of the first, and how that’ll affect the revision work on book two and on what I’m drafting, I am instantly bogged down. And having no fun. Which is so stifling. So I’ve been letting go of the outcome. Lo and behold, the work is flowing. And it’s fun again. I even dreamt about the work last night, for the first time in a long time.
But here’s what I’ve found successful. I allow that the revision work will be different. I allow that drafting is all about exploration and freedom, as you rightfully say here. But revising and editing is about making it worthy of being read by others.
As I say, it’s a slight distinction that works for me. And it helps when I’m revising/editing to think of someone, or a few someones, specific (spouse, critique partner, editor, what-have-you). For me that keeps the pressure lower, and allows for a bit more freedom (and even fun, when you hit the milestones those specific feedback providers set).
I often think about my early days here, mostly lurking at WU, and during my first forays into engaging. You were a role-model of that engagement, Kristan. Not to mention your admirable level of commitment and passion. Thanks for that, and for today’s wisdom. Wishing you the best!
Susan Setteducato says
I love this post for so many reasons, but one thing you said really caught me. Getting ideas from head to page is a kind of magic. In our culture of big and more and faster, what do we miss while we rush headlong after the next fabulous? Sunlight sifting through a curtain? A child’s eyes widening at the sight of snow? I think our work requires us to dance on a fence-top between noticing and orchestrating, doing more or less of one or the other, depending. Every day, I try to listen for cues. Reading your post was a breath of fresh air! Thank you!
Jodi says
Kristan, thank you, this post was just what I needed to hear today. I’ve been coming to a like place, trying to find the joy in the everyday business of revising a chapter. The same chapter I’ve revised five times already. But when I can let myself sink into the zone, the way I did a a child in playground, just looking for what’s entertaining–then it’s fun again. Finding a better word, a better way to heighten the conflict–isn’t that all it takes for writer geeks like us to have fun?