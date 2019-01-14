But I Won’t Do That: Sex and Revisions

Many years ago, I worked for Planned Parenthood as a sex educator. My primary work was going into the community and talking to people about things we most often think of as sex ed basics: sexually transmitted infections and birth control methods. Those are important issues, but I’ve always believed that the most valuable thing I taught was negotiation, because one of the more difficult parts about sexuality is getting what you want without being coerced into what you don’t want. This is true for people of all ages, genders, and sexualities. No matter where you are in life, it’s useful to have a list that can be broken down into three parts.
- What you want to do
- What you might be willing to do
- What you absolutely do not want to do
If you have this list in your head, it makes it a lot easier to decide how you’ll respond in a situation where you’re considering having sexual contact with another person, whether it’s someone new or someone very familiar.
Now, what the heck does this have to do with writing? It turns out, that list of three that I learned in relationship to sex has been incredibly useful to me when it comes to working through the editorial process.
In the early days of your writing, you probably got used to receiving feedback from friends, family, or beta readers. You started learning to pick and choose what feedback you were going to use and what feedback didn’t work for you. The further you get into the publishing business, though, the harder it can be to decide which suggestions to implement and which to ignore.
It may be something as simple as a revise and resubmit request from an agent who’s considering representing you, or it may be something a lot more high stakes. You may find yourself on the other side of an email exchange with an editor who has paid good money for your book, and now wants you to make revisions you don’t necessarily agree with.
You may feel a lot of pressure to do the revisions and make the agent or editor happy, because it may seem like this is your opportunity to take the next step in your writing career. Maybe this relationship is the one that will help you get closer to your professional goals. Oddly enough, it starts to sound a lot like how people talk about their romantic relationships, where sex is one of the most complicated negotiations. Similarly, revisions are likely the most complicated negotiations you’ll have in your relationships with editors and agents. This is where having that list of three can come in handy.
As you work on your manuscript, it’s a good idea to think toward a time when an agent or editor will be discussing revisions with you. Evaluate which parts of the story you consider integral and which parts might be negotiable. Above all, think about things that you wouldn’t want to change, even if it meant the difference between getting an agent or selling a book. Perhaps it’s a character’s voice, or a particular plot point, or the emotional arc of your main character. I find that for me, it’s whatever element pins my heart to the story I’m telling, the thing that makes it impossible for me to set a project aside, the thing that wakes me up at 3:00 AM to make notes in the dark.
Once I’ve figured out the foundation stones of my book–the things I absolutely wouldn’t want to change–it’s much easier to complete the rest of the list. Typically, my “want to do” category contains anything to make the story stronger and more engaging, and nearly everything else in the book becomes something I might be willing to change. Not that you have to agree to everything on that part of your list, but that those things are open to negotiations.
After you have your list of three, it’s also useful to make a list of ways you plan to talk about the stuff that you won’t budge on. Sometimes it’s as simple as being prepared to say, “This element is very important to me and I wouldn’t be comfortable making radical changes to it.” Don’t be afraid to use your emotions, either. “This character is the beating heart of my story” may sound mushy, but novels aren’t merely words on a page. They’re built on your feelings as well. Just as a romantic partner should be willing to respect your boundaries, so should a publishing partner.
I won’t tell you it’s easy to say no to an agent or editor, because I know what it’s like to be struggling to get to that next stage, to be trying to build a career. No matter how badly you want something, however, it’s good to have boundaries around what you’re willing to do to get it. As the great rock ‘n’ roll poet Meat Loaf sang: “I would do anything for love, but I won’t do that.” The same should be true of your publishing aspirations.
We get the message of “kill your darlings” so often that we sometimes overlook the fact that what you love in a story you wrote is not inherently in need of killing. The things that matter to you deeply in the stories you tell are worthy of protecting.
What is the most difficult revision you’ve ever had to do for a story? How did you handle it?
About Bryn Greenwood
BRYN GREENWOOD is a fourth-generation Kansan, one of seven sisters, and the daughter of a mostly reformed drug dealer. She is the author of the NYT bestselling All the Ugly and Wonderful Things. Her fourth novel, The Reckless Oath We Made, is coming from Putnam in Fall 2019. She lives in Lawrence, Kansas.
Comments
JeffO says
Great advice, Bryn, thank you for sharing this. We tend to think that agents and editors know the business so much better than we do, so if they think changing something will make the story/book sell, we have to do it. Sometimes, however, we know best.
Bryn Greenwood says
And so much of our decision making about stories is intuitive that it’s hard to know when to trust ourselves and when to trust the machine of publishing.
Maryann says
Thanks for the great list. I learned early on to negotiate on revisions and editing points, but didn’t plan ahead before the book was in. I just waited to get the galley and then pick the things I could “give” to the editor and those I could not. It worked well on my 9 nonfiction books as I worked with the same editor and I always started with the list of things I was willing to change, and then moved to the things I didn’t want to. I think starting on the positive end of the spectrum set a nice tone for the whole negotiation. Using your list to plan ahead is a good idea.
Bryn Greenwood says
The main reason I like to plan ahead is to be aware of things that are likely going to be sources of disagreement. This has been super helpful in discussions with potential editors, because it allowed me to ask about how their visions for a book lined up with mine, before they bought book. In some cases, knowing that helped me avoid getting into really contentious editorial battles.
Jodi Lew-Smith says
Thanks for this post, Bryn. I just completed one of the hardest revisions I’ve ever done–removing the daughter’s POV from a story about a mother and daughter. It was hard to accept the decision to do it, but then I knew it was the right choice, that it will make the story stronger. As I’ve been working on it, though, I keep thinking, “What am I going to be asked to do next?” — so your post was incredibly timely. I need to make this list you suggest. Thank you!
Bryn Greenwood says
It’s always hard to remove a POV, if it’s one you think of as foundational. A little easier if it’s one you feel is just supplemental. So yes, it’s good to know where you want to draw the line.
Elizabeth Torphy says
Excellent article! I am editing now for a submission. I keep thinking…this is what they will like. Half way through, I stopped and said, “I like this, and that.” I am now keeping what defines MY writing. I am willing to conform to the marketplace to get published, but I began writing because I couldn’t find what I wanted in writing. So, to abandon those goals” seems futile. I have something new to offer, but I am aware that it will take baby steps to make the marketplace open to other styles, rules, etc. so, conforming is inevitable. But, I will take your advice and keep it close! Thank you.
Bryn Greenwood says
Oh yes! It’s so easy to try to tap into your psychic abilities to guess what an agent or editor will like, but you know the real deal. If you’re writing to fill the gap that you feel as a reader, you have to worry first about what you like. Later you can negotiate ways to make the book more accessible to a broader range of readers, and still keep the things you love most. If I had worried about what a potential editor would like, I never would have included a character who speaks Middle English in my next book. LOL.
Anna says
Middle English! Wonderful! I can’t wait! I have a lingering fondness for the sounds and rhythms of ME ever since learning it for a semester-long Chaucer tutorial many years ago. I’ll be fascinated to see how you use it in your work.
Keith Cronin says
First of all: excellent article, and PERFECT title!
I had a couple of memorable confrontational moments when dealing with editorial feedback on my debut novel. First, I was told I simply could NOT keep my reference to a character’s car being a “piece-of-shit Dodge,” even though it was in dialog, not narrative (and even though every Dodge I’ve owned has indeed been a piece of shit). My publishing house simply wasn’t willing to fight for that one in court, in the event that Chrysler came after them. Since the point of the conversation was really just to show two characters with little in common who were struggling to find something to talk about, I backed down and rewrote the scene.
Those of you who are familiar with how darn classy I am may not be surprised to learn that my second issue was one of how to correctly punctuate profanity.
In the same conversation, I had a character criticizing how cars are marketed, and he said, “Sport utility my ass.” My editor suggested “Sport utility, my ass” (adding a comma).
Although I definitely do NOT hear a pause where that comma was inserted, I was ultimately persuaded by some colleagues who know way more about grammar than I do to accept the comma. So I can honestly say, my ass has been professionally punctuated. Which kinda sounds like prison slang…
ANYHOO – as far as my other edits, I took most of them, and refused a few. For the latter, I relied on a mantra taught to me by my friend and fellow author Jon Clinch: Ultimately, it’s YOUR book.
Bryn Greenwood says
It’s a good mantra. The ugly facts are that sometimes the writer is the only one who loves a book, but that is enough. If you can get more people on board, great, but not at the expense of ending up with a book you don’t love. One wonders what your publisher made of that cinematic class The Blues Brothers and its reference to a “shit box Dodge.”
Denise Willson says
Wonderful article, Bryn.
Good agents and editors listen well. They also contribute a vast amount of experience and deserve a great amount of respect. Ultimately, though, you are the author. The story is yours. Others (publishers, agents, etc) have a voice, that’s for sure, but your voice should be heard above others. The key is balancing the two, and working together.
Dee
Award-winning author of A Keeper’s Truth
Bryn Greenwood says
Denise, I fear you’re going to make me end up admitting revisions are more like an orgy, because yes, there are a lot of people involved in the process of negotiation.
Donald Maass says
As agent, I’m sometimes in the position not of negotiator, but go-between. (Let’s not extend your Planned Parenthood metaphor too far here, if you don’t mind.)
Some editorial advice pushes authors in a more commercial direction. That’s understandable, but generally doesn’t make a better novel because it goes against the author’s grain. The strain shows. The work can begin to feel artificial.
By the same token, authors can stubbornly resist advice that would give their work more appeal. That too is understandable. Authors have a vision, but when resistance comes from a place more personal than professional, some opportunity may be lost.
The best advice embraces the author’s vision and works to make the novel more effective at enacting the author’s own intentions. I hear authors tells me often how advice from agents and editors improved their work. I hear that more often than complaints.
So yes, I agree that it’s good to have a clear idea of what you will and won’t do in revision. I’d just encourage authors to base that list in an objective understanding of not just themselves, but their novels. What’s good for the author is not always what’s effective in telling the story.
I wouldn’t give exactly the same advice regarding…ahem, well, many things. Financial planning, say. I appreciate your post, though, Bryn. Good advice on many levels.
Bryn Greenwood says
I think that’s why the list is so important. Going into discussions with a list you’ve given serious thought to can keep a writer from having a knee-jerk negative response to editorial suggestions. Having had both really good and really bad experiences with agents and editors, I know my lists have kept my mind open to some suggestions, but also kept me from sacrificing what I valued most in a project. That’s especially true when ideas about what’s commercial are so open to interpretation. After all, if we really knew what had commercial appeal, we’d never have major movies or books that flop.
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
Killer blog post title, btw! Who can resist reading at least a paragraph or two?
The thing I remind myself of with questions like this is that my name will be on the book.
I chose long ago not to use a nom de plume for my own fiction, checked with the husband (it’s his family’s last name, so I felt I should at least ask), and then decided it would always be something I could own up to in public.
But with full authority comes complete responsibility, which means I’m the only one making decisions. I’m sure there are consequences, but I’m okay with accepting them. It is daunting in the beginning, and required me to learn a lot more than I thought I would need to (I had this cozy editor/author relationship in my image of my writing career). It makes me even slower, but it is right – for me.
I’m glad I got to that point before I published the first volume of my mainstream trilogy – so there are no embarrassing books out there in ABEbooks to turn up later.
And, of course, I may be wrong.
Bryn Greenwood says
It’s an important fact: the author is the one whose name is publicly associated with a book, and we’re also the ones who get to answer reader questions about why we made this or that decision. The situation gets more complicated when you’ve sold a book to a publisher, and the house’s name is on the book and they have to answer to their shareholders. I always feel like if I can end up with a book 90% the way I wanted it, that’s a fair share with my publisher and editor.
Deborah Gray says
Having read and loved All the Ugly and Wonderful Things, I know how hard you must have fought to keep parts of that book intact, despite what would ultimately be very controversial. It is integral, IMO, to the book’s authenticity and better for it. So I appreciate the advice you offer today. You can’t feel that everything in your book is precious, but when you know in your heart that it will not be the book you want to put out in the world if you make a certain change, that stand is worth taking.
I haven’t had to make any difficult revisions in my books so far, but hope when I do that I can make the right choices about what to keep and what to let go.
Bryn Greenwood says
Yes, and while I changed many things about that book, a lot of very experienced and well-meaning agents and editors tried to convince me to change the things I’d decided I woudn’t. I knew it wouldn’t be the book I’d wanted to write if I agreed to those changes. Ultimately, the book was published with those things intact, and I’m glad I stood my ground.
Vijaya says
Excellent advice. I try to follow this motto (I think St. Augustine said this, but I’m not sure):
In Essentials, Unity
In Non-essentials, Liberty
In all things, Charity.
I’ve been blessed with wonderful editors, who’ve helped me make my writing clearer while still preserving my voice. When we’ve had disagreements, we’re both able to discuss the issue at hand and even come to a compromise that’s better than what either of us were thinking of originally. For ex. once, an article I wrote was too biased. The editor objected. I revised to write a more balanced view but proposed a small side-bar on ethics, which she accepted. Win-win.
Bryn Greenwood says
And I think it’s important to say that even a great editor can have a vision for a book that is incompatible with the writer’s vision. With fiction, it’s so rarely a case of one person being right and the other wrong. It’s more a matter of the how each views the work.