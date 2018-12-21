The Heart of the Holidays
One of the first extended efforts in features writing I did on the way to journalism, many years ago, included an effort to describe the peculiar sensation of the holidays.
Across a lot of articles, I worked on issues around color and light; the seasonal commonality of a greeting (“happy holidays” as a unifying exchange phrase); and–inescapably–the magical realism of much of the scriptural literature and of the “Christmas industry” that it had spawned, of course, up to and including the messaging in holiday greeting cards, some religious, some not.
What was striking during all this (and I couldn’t let it filter into these pieces at the time) was the negative layer of disappointment that underlay so many aspects of all this.
The readings and interviews I was doing inevitably had something along the lines of, “Of course, that’s where the sadness always comes in.” Even among the happiest of yuletide Christian celebrants (and clergy) I encountered, there was a baked-in anticipation and expectation of a let down. Many spoke without prompting of the “post-holiday blues.”
I found this frustrating. To me, the idea of life after the holidays being in various ways less cheerful was a given, and not where any emphasis was needed. Of course, there’s the return to work, the cold and darkness (in many parts of the world), the quiet disappearance of the colorful light and trees.
But many years later, I’d find a short line that I think gets at what’s behind the cycle of emotional experience around the holidays. I’m adding the feminine to it because I hope that its author would have wanted to do that if he were alive today.
Every man and woman regards his or her life as the New Year’s Eve of time.
Isn’t that a remarkable observation? Johann Paul Friedrich Richter, a writer in 18th-century Germany, was known as “Jean Paul.” He’d taken the name in honor of Rousseau. It’s said that he was too given to humor, satire, irony, and realism at times to be a full-blown Romantic. It’s also said that he was appreciated by women readers more than most authors of the era because he gave female characters a rare level of personality complexity.
His idea of how we think of our lives is exhilarating in the oddest way, and it relates, I’ve realized, to some of the literary work I respect the most. Thats where my provocation for you lies today.
The Opportunities You Crave
I love what Jean Paul is proposing as the basic naïveté inherent in how each of us sees our own arrival in life. I don’t read this line as a negative, but as what likely makes progress occur: those of us able to hang on to the idea of our own specialness inherent in “the New Year’s Eve of time” are likeliest to make the most difference in the world.
But even more compelling here is the idea of an expectation-driven context for life. Anticipation is essential. This is about watching for something. And if used to define how a man or woman sees him- or herself in the world, I like how it throws that watchful expectation back onto each of us.
This is a way of talking about responsibility as well as joyous beginnings. As writers, we’re each the advent not only of our own consciousness but also of our responsibility to have some effect, some impact–to be that dazzling image of “the New Year’s Eve of time” that might forever change all that follows.
When I read This Life or the Next (AmazonCrossing, 2018), Tanya Thrasher’s translation of the Norwegian writer Demian Vitanza’s novel, for my interview with the author last week, I realized that Vitanza had captured this concept in the way his imprisoned former radicalized jihadist talks of his experience.
The book has unmistakable echoes of Capote’s In Cold Blood, though its technique of direct address (by the jihadist) is far more effective than Capote’s approach. What you come to understand is that we’re looking at a personality who believed that “in this life or the next” something spectacular was within his reach. And what makes the book live in your mind is the actual mundanity of what Tariq, in reality, found: boredom, confusion, weirdness, terrorism, regret.
On reflection, I realize that this element of characterization–great expectations, right?–is incredibly powerful in so much of the literature I like. And inevitably, what’s just below the surface is the idea of opportunity. We, and so many of the best characters we meet in books, are looking for opportunities and resources, resources and opportunities.
The more crowded the market, the more precious the opportunities. The more preciousthe opportunities, the more resources we need to capitalize on them.
Tell me what opportunity you need most in your writing life in 2019. How do you identify your own personal breakthrough, the place you need to reach? What resources do you need to leverage what comes your way? What would make your life what you once felt it was, what we all know our lives and careers could be, “the New Year’s Eve of time”?
I’m wishing you the opportunities you crave and the resources you deserve in the new year that lies ahead.
Comments
Vijaya says
Lovely post, Porter. It’s amazingly close to what our priest preached on for Gaudete Sunday–joy and anticipation. It’s only when we realize that we’re made for something greater than just the pleasures of the world that we begin to pursue what’s truly good and beautiful, heaven being the ultimate goal.
A blessed New Year’s Eve of time, Porter.
Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) says
Hey, Vijaya,
Thanks so much for the kind note, great to hear from you. And I’m in excellent company if I’m anywhere near the Gaudete homily. (“Gaudete” is a marvelous word for the third Sunday, I’ve always thought, because it speaks of rejoicing ahead of time — as you say, in anticipation.)
I think these days it can be hard to recall that we’re made for something better. Good on you for getting that and keeping it close as you work.
All the best for 2019 and your own New Year’s Eve of time, too!
Cheers,
-p.
Cheers,

-p.
Susan Setteducato says
The notion that one is going to change the world is something I’ve always equated with youthful idealism, so the resource I need most in my writng-life is child-like wonder. If I can retain my awe in a world full of so much crazy, then I’ll be able to carry on. Because, of course, the flip-side to youthful idealism is disappointment. According to Linda Hunt’s ‘Billy’ in the Year of Living Dangerously (to paraphrase), “There’s nothing sadder than the failed romantic.”) This line struck me hard. It follows that my own personal breakthrough was to learn how to walk a tightrope between ‘no expectations’ (which the Buddhists suggest to us) and an expectation that everything is there for us if only we’ll embrace it. Maybe it’s this idea that things are getting better that the Holidays throw into high relief. People want the season of Hope to bring Hope. If it it doesn’t deliver, well then, phooey on that. So my breakthrough has put me in charge of that delivery in my life and in my work. So far so good. I’m delightfully tired, but in no danger of stopping. Thank you for a thoughtful provocation today, Porter, and have an awesome Season of Light.
Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) says
Susan,
What a fine meditation on the subject. Yes, I think many ofus short-circuit our own “New Years Eves” because we assign the radiance of possiblity to our youth, to kids. The world either tells us that aspirations of breakthroughs and meaning are childish OR it turns them into silly evocations of commercialized acclaim, short on substance, big on glitz.
The tiredness, I have to hope, is part of the focus it takes to see through the night to the time we want to see after our New Year’s Eve. I say I have to hope so because I have it, too. Nothing about all this is easy, and sometimes the energy drain seems like the hardest part of all.
But you’re right. That doesn’t mean you stop. And even the perseverance has its own character of joy and satisfaction.
Thanks again, keep going, and have a super holiday season!
-p.
On Twitter: @Porter_Anderson
Benjamin Brinks says
“This is about watching for something. ”
That line clobbered me, Porter. This time of year, I’m so focused on the Now of shopping, wrapping up of presents and work, and all the past year’s regrets that I forget that the year to come will be full of miracles.
In this year’s writing I had breakthroughs. An outline’s jigsaw pieces suddenly snapping together into a whole picture. A new confidence in writing in immersive POV.
Next year? I hope for my WIP’s deeper purpose to come roaring to the forefront. The story is, in part, a reprimand to genre tropes. Paranormal abilities do not automatically make someone a superhero. Far from conferring power, special abilities can be a handicap.
That is especially true for women, who can be victimized for what makes them magical because…well, because our world will always find a way to keep women down.
My WIP is also about love and loss, which is so much of what is joyful yet sad about the holidays. How ironic it is. As we are reminded of how deeply we are loved–and perhaps because of that–we also deeply miss those who are far away, or who have left us.
Here at WU, I feel the community spirit of which you wrote. Happiest of Holidays, Porter, and thank you for the gift of your provocations.
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
Tell me what opportunity you need most in your writing life in 2019.
Excellent question.
We are almost finished with the transformative move – leaving the home and garden far behind, and moving into our ‘forever’ home. It’s been at least nine months (I’m slow) since I’ve written a finished scene, because, with very little energy, it had to go to downsizing, etc.
I pushed for the move, fortunately not knowing its real cost in time (because, if I had, I don’t think I could have faced the destruction), and the worst is over, though the aftershocks continue.
It is intended to remove a whole slew of distractions from living in unforgiving country.
I hope to make the connection to more of the residents here, and to ‘do’ book clubs through some of them, as a start. My kind of mainstream novel needs a very different marketing than most indie stories, and if that sounds arrogant, so be it.
I hope to improve the physical body doing the work – because the facilities are now in the same building. I will finish Book 2. It is time.
And I hope I have enough years left to complete the trilogy that has dominated my life since 2000.
I don’t know why me, but I know what I want, and I’m doing it.
I’m in a far better place than a year ago, even after all these months of not writing. Sounds funny, but it’s true.
The rest isn’t up to me.