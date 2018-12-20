Flog a Pro: would you pay to turn the first page of this bestseller?

Trained by reading hundreds of submissions, editors and agents often make their read/not-read decision on the first page. In a customarily formatted book manuscript with chapters starting about 1/3 of the way down the page (double-spaced, 1-inch margins, 12-point type), there are 16 or 17 lines on the first page.
Here’s the question:
Would you pay good money to read the rest of the chapter? With 50 chapters in a book that costs $15, each chapter would be “worth” 30 cents.
So, before you read the excerpt, take 30 cents from your pocket or purse. When you’re done, decide what to do with those three dimes or the quarter and a nickel. It’s not much, but think of paying 30 cents for the rest of the chapter every time you sample a book’s first page. In a sense, time is money for a literary agent working her way through a raft of submissions, and she is spending that resource whenever she turns a page.
Please judge by storytelling quality, not by genre or content—some reject an opening page immediately because of genre, but that’s not a good enough reason when the point is to analyze for storytelling strength.
This novel was number two on the New York Times hardcover fiction bestseller list for December 23, 2018. How strong is the opening page of the prologue—would this narrative, all on its own, hook an agent if it came in from an unpublished writer? Following are what would be the first 17 manuscript lines of the first chapter.
On a cold morning in early October of 1946, Pete Banning awoke before sunrise and had no thoughts of going back to sleep. For a long time he lay in the center of his bed, stared at the dark ceiling, and asked himself for the thousandth time if he had the courage. Finally, as the first trace of dawn peeked through a window, he accepted the solemn reality that it was time for the killing. The need for it had become so overwhelming that he could not continue with his daily routines. He could not remain the man he was until the deed was done. Its planning was simple, yet difficult to imagine. Its aftershocks would rattle on for decades and change the lives of those he loved and many of those he didn’t. Its notoriety would create a legend, though he certainly wanted no fame. Indeed, as was his nature, he wished to avoid the attention, but that would not be possible. He had no choice. The truth had slowly been revealed, and once he had the full grasp of it, the killing became as inevitable as the sunrise.
He dressed slowly, as always, his war-wounded legs stiff and painful from the night, and made his way through the dark house to the kitchen, where he turned on a dim light and brewed his coffee. As it percolated, he stood ramrod straight beside the breakfast table, clasped his hands behind his head, and gently bent both knees. He grimaced as pain radiated from his hips to his ankles, but he held the squat for ten seconds. He relaxed, did it again and again, each time sinking lower. There were metal rods in his left leg and shrapnel in his right.
You can turn the page and read more here.
This is The Reckoning by John Grisham. Was this opening page compelling?
My vote: Yes.
This book received an average of 3.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon. I had mixed feelings about this opening page. The first paragraph worked pretty well to raise strong story questions. The writing is okay, but I winced at the dawn peeking through a window—there has to be a better way to write this than a cliché. But the story questions aren’t bad. Why the killing? Who will be killed? How will it happen? What will the consequences be?
The protagonist could be a sympathetic character, him being a wounded veteran and all. Once the hooks were set, I was interested . . . and then we watched him do squats. In terms of pace, for me the narrative slowed measurably there—and suggested to me that there would be more of this not-to-the-point exposition to come. It feels to me as if the author is indulging himself with the depth of his knowledge of the character, but not necessarily indulging me with a good story narrative. Will it be worth a page turn? Due to the strength of the story questions, I wanted enough more to give me an idea of the nature of the story. But I’m sure hoping the pace picks up. The next page-turn is in doubt. You?
Mary Incontro says
I didn’t think his squats slowed the pace at all. Given his injuries, doing squats – painfully, no doubt – was an act of courage and hadn’t he wondered if he had the courage to do what he felt he had to do? We all perform acts of courage every day – some large, some tiny – and they make us who we are. This character now has my attention.
Anna says
Despite some concerns about the pace (waking up in the morning—aren’t we all advised to avoid that opening?) and the language (stodgy in places: “October of 1946,” “the thousandth time,” “until the deed was done”), I became engaged by “it was time for the killing” — its impact perhaps better because of its contrast with the leisurely awakening and musings.
Then came “war-wounded legs” and “ramrod-straight” (yup; he’s a vet) but I would have changed “There were metal rods…and shrapnel…” to “He had metal rods…” which makes the leg hardware more personal and also avoids the famous Strunk & White blast about sentences that start that way.
The squats contribute to his characterization. They add to the portrait of him as a vet who still continues his military discipline, and they also are in accord with his determination to carry out this killing.
We don’t yet know who he plans to kill, or why, but we already know what kind of person he is. A sympathetic soon-to-be killer? Good characterization, I say, with promise in the narrative ahead.
Usually I vote no. This time (fully expecting some dissension) I voted yes.
Veronica Knox says
Absolutely NOT compelling.
Fredric Meek says
I voted yes for the reasons you spelled out. It seems like a classically good job of setting up story questions from the get go. A friend recently lent me this book and I’m afraid your concerns about pacing in the rest of the novel are justified. Still and all, a good read driven by the central question: why the killing?
Ray Pace says
Grisham takes forever to get to the point.
Jennifer Worrell says
My problem is the organization of this page. That first half is so dull and amateurishly written, I barely had interest to make it to the second. The first sentence is not compelling, the second is clunky, and though the third does make me pay attention, it’s followed up by wandering thoughts and a to-do list.
All of that could have been tightened and combined with the second half, which had such great detail and significance I would easily move forward. As it stands, I feel like a meeting with the editor had been skipped.
Erin Bartels says
I voted yes. Story questions being the main reason. I had no problem with the pace. It is just the first page after all, and we are set down in the story in the morning, which is slow and painful for the character we are following. The pace seems to fit in this case.
Perhaps he could have started with the line about the killing being necessary?
David A. says
Far better than most of the ones you post. I’m hooked, though the first paragraph could have been shorter and snappier.
William Hahn says
You have to establish sympathy first, THEN I’ll deal with the delay and the details about his pain, etc.
But this starts out like a parody. “Time for the killing. He didn’t want to.. but this was going to be big. It was going to be epic.” What “it”? Killing is serious, and the people who kill are generally not considered good guys. Mr. Grisham needed to take a vital sentence to tell us something, like “killing some now would keep so many alive”, or “he had to do it for Kate”, or ANYTHING.
If the passage had started with “the assassin awoke” instead of “Pete Banning”, what would everyone’s reaction be? Telling us that he has a name, and that his legs hurt, is not enough.
Normandie Fischer says
I enjoyed the pace and the story question. Besides, it’s Grisham, so he can start the story any way he wants as far as I’m concerned.
And a wounded warrior who has to kill someone? I want to know…
I get the concerns about beginning a book with the protagonist just waking up, but strict adherence to rules often gets in the way of story, in my opinion.
Also, is Pete the only POV character in this book? If so, I’m going to assume Grisham plans to make him ultimately likable. Either way, the author must have a compelling reason for beginning with someone intent on killing. William, I understand your concerns, but perhaps Grisham intended to emphasize the deed this way. It’s horrific. The character–not yet a sympathetic one, except for those steel rods–knows he has to murder. Who? Why? What’s his motive? Does it have to do with his wounds? Grisham has raised more story questions for me than if he’d paraded out Pete’s reasons immediately. And that intrigues me.