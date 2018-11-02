Should You Trust Your Gut?

As we dive into National Novel Writing Month, I’m reminded that writing is a highly intuitive practice, way more of an art than a science. That said, especially in the crucible of something like NaNo, it’s easy to lose perspective, which is why going in with a plan or an outline often means the difference between floundering aimlessly, freezing up, or moving forward.
So what do you do when your “gut” tells you to take your story on a hard pivot? Or when your instincts are telling you that there’s something fundamentally wrong? What do you do when you’re convinced that your writing sucks, or that you need to take a break rather than keep pressing forward… even though you haven’t made any progress in the last year, much less the past month? Are you right – or are you fooling yourself?
As with so much of writing: it depends.
You’re not doing your writing any favors by shifting with every whim your subconscious throws at you. Even though it’s the engine behind your writing, let’s face it: your subconscious has its own reasons for things, and it’s not always going to line up with what your conscious mind wants. That said, your subconscious has flashes of brilliance and can often produce things that bring your writing, your art, to life. It cannot, and should not, be ignored by holding yourself to a rigid framework.
How, then, do you find the sweet spot between instinct and plan?
Awareness is key.
Whether it’s your actions or your story, being aware of why you’re making the choices you’re making is a big part of whether or not the choice is a solid one. Here are some examples of how to test the validity of an option:
- Should you fundamentally change your story?
I often see people decide to make radical changes in their stories, usually when they’re stuck, or disenchanted, or scared. They don’t like what they have, and they decide that what really needs to happen is a complete re-boot. To test this, ask yourself why you decided to write the story in the first place. What did you like about it? What speaks to you? Then test the new story. Is this just shiny object syndrome – a distraction? It might help to see if you’ve abandoned other stories in the past in a similar manner… especially if you have a history of not finishing projects. If you haven’t abandoned other stories, if you’ve got a strong story idea (rather than just a glimmer of a story), and you have a true passion, then maybe the new story is the winner.
- What if your story feels “wrong” but you’re not quite sure why?
This can be one of two things. Something really can be wrong, or your subconscious is scared of you completing a project (or has some other arcane complaint about this project) and is therefore jamming your signal by sending “something unspecific is wrong” vibes.
The quickest way to test for this is to hand your work to someone else, someone you trust, and ask “is there something wrong here?” Don’t necessarily ask them how they would fix it (unless it’s a coach, teacher, or editor you trust). Just ask if there’s something amiss. If there is, you can stop and re-tool. You can read a few reference books, see if any comments were offered as far as what might be wrong, or get an editor to help you. (On a side note: when something is wrong in a story, one of the quickest ways to get back on track is to find out what the character wants, why they want it, and what’s standing in the way.)
If you get a few opinions, and they all say “you’re fine, keep going”, odds are good that your subconscious is trying to sabotage you. The best way to deal with that is to continue writing.
- What if you’re convinced your writing sucks? On this one, I can say with confidence that it’s your subconscious messing with you. Writing quality is subjective: one reader’s trash is another’s bestseller, literally. If you think your writing is thoroughly and unequivocally terrible, that’s fear talking. Your work might need, well, work, but it’s rarely as bad as you think. Starve the fear by ignoring it and continuing to write. It’s the only way to improve anyway, and we can all improve.
- What if you feel like you need a break from the story?
There are usually four obstacles to writing: time management, energy management, fear, and process. Daily living often has most people more exhausted than they realize. That said, momentum is built by pushing just a little bit outside your comfort zone on a regular basis. Taking a break from a story does not mean taking a break from writing altogether. Work on another story, or do daily writing prompts. Keep your hand in. And check in to see if it’s really an energy issue, or a time management issue, and not simple fear of completing a story. Fear is a weird and sneaky beast. It often masquerades as other things, as can be seen in the other examples.
The key is to experiment and keep moving.
Test everything. Ask yourself “why” on a regular basis. Be mindful of your personal state and the motivations both behind your writing habits and your story itself.
Tell me: how often do you trust your instincts? Do you second guess yourself? Do you feel out of touch with your instincts? Or have your instincts ever led you astray?
About Cathy Yardley
Cathy Yardley is the author of eighteen novels, published with houses such as St. Martin's and Avon, as well as her self-published Rock Your Writing series. She's also a developmental editor and writing coach, helping authors complete, revise, and get their stories published. Sign up here for her newsletter to receive the free course Jumpstart Your Writing Career.
Comments
Vijaya says
Good post Cathy. I’m a total gut follower–it’s always right esp. when I look at things in retrospect. And here’s the interesting thing, the more I follow my gut, the more synchronicities I observe. I thank my guardian angel every day for his guidance.
Cathy Yardley says
I love it when synchronicities happen. Thanks for commenting!
Paula Cappa says
What an important post today, Cathy. Your thoughts remind me of Pulitzer Prize winning author Robert Olen Butler; he wrote a whole book about this. He speaks to the “door into the unconscious, where fiction lies.” Butler names this gut instinctive place as ‘dreamspace’ in the creative process. But he takes it further in that he says to cast out the analytical mind (“do not will the work”). I notice you use the word “feel” 3 times in this post. Butler also focuses on all the sensual reactions (organic) when writing and the “deep emotional self at work in fiction.” I like his idea of “dreamstorming” a story. His process is an exciting one, for sure.
Cathy Yardley says
Fascinating. I will have to check this out — sounds up my alley. But it will have to wait until after NaNo. :)
Paula Cappa says
I forgot to name the book title by Butler: From Where You Dream. Good luck with NaNo!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Coach – This post is useful in many ways. On top of those, for me, it also provides the opportunity to express my gratitude. On a very meta scale, you helped me to find my way to what’s become my process.
When I first came to you, I was trying to figure out who I am as a writer (or if I even actually am one). And in hindsight, back then I had been relying almost entirely on my intuition, and my fleeting forays into my subconscious. And I firmly believe I found some good stuff there. It’s just that I was somewhat clueless about sorting it out and utilizing it.
I can see now that it’s all about balance. And, yes, awareness! You taught me how to pursue the conscious reining of the wild colt within. But over the years I’ve come to see that I never wanted to “break” the wild side of my storytelling. Just to learn to stay on and provide a bit of guidance toward a determined goal.
So thanks, Cathy. We haven’t often been in touch lately, but know that you’re often in my thoughts. Your teaching and guidance is a part of who I’ve become.
Cathy Yardley says
I love seeing the writer you’ve grown into, my friend. Thanks for this.
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
Mais oui – you should trust your gut. As in gut=feelings. That’s what it’s for.
Trust, but verify, as they say: ask yourself about the consequences of the instinctive choices, and whether the choice is the best way to satisfy the feeling.
But if it hasn’t gotten to the level of inspiring deep feelings in you, your writing may need more ruminating. More research. More pre-writing sketches.
It’s much easier to write when you have screwed ‘your courage to the sticking-place’ and need to write this piece.
You may be able to tell I’m in that squishy place right now myself.
Cathy Yardley says
That squishy place is hellish, isn’t it? Godspeed you’re back on your writing path soon!
Deborah Gray says
Thanks you for this post and all the helpful questions to ask ourselves as we write, plagued with doubt and indecision.
I do rely on my gut often but, unless the path is clear, sometimes I seek confirmation. For a recent project, I’m looking for feedback that most resonates with me, but trying to do it without being overly invested in the outcome. I don’t want to force it to fit my own thinking. And ultimately, I just need to finish the darned thing that’s lived in my head for so long and worry about the sticking points later.