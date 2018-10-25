Your Story Deserves More: Putting in the Time

I have a short post to share with you today with a small but rather important point.
We need to take our time while crafting our stories, to say something meaningful, or to craft a story of which we’re proud, whatever that may be.
I’ve just ordered a pain au chocolat and a café crème in this little café in Nice. I know, poor me. I’ve got my journal and my laptop and I’m jotting down thoughts about tangled plot points as they come to me. I’m also spending some time asking my protagonist questions that may be difficult for her to answer. I’ve had this story idea brewing for some time, but it has become wedged in my brain and I’ve had trouble digging it out, coaxing the characters to talk to me. Maybe the four trips I’ve made in the last two months has something to do with it, or losing my beloved mother-in-law this summer and all that has entailed, or it could also be that I’ve been too distracted by another project. Whatever the cause—and it’s likely a little of all of these things—I’ve had trouble diving back in. Fair enough, right?
But the issue is, I’m feeling so much pressure.
It isn’t just that my life is full. That’s always the case and it’s something I’m grateful for. (Frankly, when it’s not, I’m bored.) The pressure is self-imposed, mostly, but it sort of buzzes through the publishing industry as a whole as well. There’s so much pressure to hit that goal, to be the first to write about that particular angle on a subject, and mostly importantly, there’s pressure to get paid.
But as I stir my coffee and take a bite of this flaky pastry, I’m thinking about all of this pressure and timing. I’m thinking about how often we really give ourselves time to rest, recoup, and process—and the affect this has on our craft. Sometimes we need to let a story percolate. We need to allow our subconscious to take in bits and pieces from our daily activities and the world around us. We need to let our brains chew on things. We need TIME. Time to pluck our story threads until it’s tuned to the right notes. Time to write an unforgettable story.
Do you ever feel pressured to do write more, faster, and why is that? Do you feel as if you produce your best work that way?
James Pray says
I feel this pressure constantly! For the moment it’s entirely self-imposed, but even so, I struggle with the issue of time away from writing (especially traveling vacations) stressing me just as badly as the busiest of times when I’m still able to fit writing into my schedule.
Small blocks of time away, though, I find very helpful for the writing, because that is, as you said, time when the subconscious is chewing away on story problems. (This is also why I don’t own a smartphone; I’m not sure when my brain would get to chew on anything if I did.)
As a father of two (2.5y and 1mo), I’ve been struggling with time pressure more than usual lately, but I’ve been using the pressure to push myself like a sports coach to make the most of every minute I do get at the computer.
Carol Newman Cronin says
This post resonated with me because I’m trying to get started on a sequel after successfully snaring an agent/publisher with my previous MS. I’ve been having trouble shifting back to pure creation (I don’t know where this leads, but I’m writing it anyway) after so many months of perfecting and revising (Do I need this? No.) It’s a different brain space. Anyway thanks for writing this and good luck giving yourself the time to do things right.
James Pray says
Yeah, what is it about sequels? I took forever getting into gear for drafting the one I’m working on now — 10 or 12 times as long as for the first volume. I think at some point you have to have grace for yourself to get the story right, even if it’s slower. Good luck with yours — it’s worth it!
Erin Bartels says
I feel this. So much. I had been really down on myself for not starting to draft another novel LAST year, and now this year is mostly done. But I wasn’t ready last year, or most of this year. Now I feel like I am finally getting there. And the idea has developed into something so much more interesting and layered the longer I DIDN’T write it. Yes, we need to give ourselves time.
Susan Haught says
Perfect timing…I wanted so badly to veer away from another December release that I hurried through a manuscript and sent it to betas, thinking YES! I’ve got this and it will be out in October. Finally!
Wrong. Betas returned with NO, NO, NO…this will not work and gave me their comments as to why not. I was upset, worried, and most of all terrified this would set me back. I let it sit for a week, rereading the comments, and finally decided they were right. Horribly right. Yes, it put me back another six weeks, and yes, I’ll have another December release. But–the story is much stronger, is more layered, characterization is deeper, and I fell more deeply in love with my MC (male) because of this major revision.
Pressure? Yes. My own. I had to let it go when I realized I wasn’t going to make the deadlines I’d imposed on myself. It’s okay. The story will be told the way it should be, and I’ll work on next year’s October release. (I’m a slow, slow writer)
Vijaya says
I feel the pressure much more so after self-publishing. There is only so much I can do and juggle. Also, I find myself becoming anxious about the things I’m not doing…so I need to step back and pare down even more and trust that what I can do is enough. Thanks for this timely post.
Benjamin Brinks says
I’m sorry…Nice? As in France? As in writing in cafe’s with pain au chocolat to nibble? You are talking about pressure? The need to recoup? Is that a free seat next to you? May I sit there?
I know the pressure of which you speak, but I found a way to counter-act it. I now write (fiction anyway) without contracts or deadlines. The danger in no deadlines is that there is no particular urgency to write, so I set myself creative challenges. Writing becomes play and I can’t wait to get to it.
Uh, pass the sucre? Thanks. Where was I? Oh, yes. Pressure. So much of that. Wait, is there a menu? Excuse me while I go over and browse the pastry case. If the waiter drops by, order me another espresso?
Pardon me, what were we discussing?