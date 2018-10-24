The Value Quotient — Your Core Story and Values

After finishing my most recent book, I had to call my mother and warn her that it features a mother she will not like—but that this person has nothing whatsoever to do with her. She laughed and said, “Oh, I know.”
I often write awful mothers. No idea why, because my own mother is and always has been quite devoted. We have our issues—what woman doesn’t have issues with her mother?—but in general, we get along. We like a lot of the same things and will invariably order the same food on a menu. I credit her with my adoration of books and reading and cooking, and she whispered freedom so fiercely in my ear because she was captured early by circumstance and era.
Actually, I know exactly where this comes from. Women without good mothers are extremely vulnerable in the world. Mother issues are all over my books not because of my own mother, but because of her complicated and difficult relationship with her mother, who was the grandmother I adored and adored me back.
See the triangle? How could I not write about that?
I don’t write very often about the act of being a mother, although I am one, and by personality, I’m a Demeter type, a mother to the world, growing plants and giving homes to stray animals and cooking for anyone who needs food. The relationship I have with my children is not troublesome. I have my flaws, but in general, I had the skills and maturity and devotion to raise two decent people. I don’t need to write about that.
What do you need to write about? What core stories are at the center of your work? What themes and ideas do you return to, over and over and over?
What message are you carrying to the world?
This is a core piece of voice. One of the questions I ask writers to answer in voice classes is, “If you could magically solve one world ill, what would it be?” Do you know what yours is?
I’d make sure every child on the planet always had good healthy food to eat. It sounds so prosaic, but how can you possibly thrive in any other way if you’re hungry? So many children are, and it’s such a solvable, addressable issue. (Not like, say, war.)
I noticed recently that when I’m recommending a book I loved, I often describe the writer’s “tenderness” toward their characters. I love a book most that leans toward kindness, toward an understanding of the foibles of our flawed humanity, and the ways we can rise above it. Without too much hubris, I think I can point to this as an element of my own work, too.
This, too, comes from my core values.
I was a child during Vietnam. I had the flu and was home from school during the evacuation of Saigon, and I sat on my couch and cried and cried. It seemed so terrible that I couldn’t remember a time before the war began. It colored everything I think about the world. Not only the war itself and the toll it took on young men—it’s hard to think about that now, that people were drafted; they had to serve whether they wanted to or not—but the chaos and protest it triggered.
This doesn’t color my core story as overtly as the mother issues, but it’s definitely present in my need to create worlds where peace is a core value, where people from multiple cultures live side by side. The omnipresent, constant, dinnertime violence and body counts of Vietnam turned me—and a lot of people in my generation—into crusaders for love, peace, and brotherhood. We want a good life for everybody. The poor, the animals, the farm creatures, the lonely, the old, the ill and infirm and lost.
All of that permeates my books, too.
What things happened over the course of your childhood that marked you and your work? Can you find any threads?
These are the things that bring power and singularity to our individual works.
John Gardner, in On Moral Fiction, writes:
“In a world where everything that passes for art is tinny and commercial and often, in addition, hollow and academic…that true art is moral: it seeks to improve life, not debase it. It seeks to hold off, at least for a while, the twilight of the gods and us.”
I wouldn’t agree that art is tinny and commercial, because we’re living in a world that’s rich indeed with all kinds of story, in dozens of forms, exploring life in many directions, but I do love the general idea. Holding off the twilight…
Robert McKee, in his dense and sometimes pompous but fantastic work, Story, urges us to explore the story values in our work. If a primary value is peace, then the novelist (or screenwriter) is required to explore the contrary and contradiction of that value, and to take it all the way to what he calls “the negation of the negation,” which is the most opposite of opposites, the very blackest form of opposition to the positive value that you can possibly find. Not just hate as the opposite of love, but hate masquerading as love. War renamed peace.
A lot of that negation of the negation going around at the moment.
What are your main story values? Do you know? Which story do you tell, over and over and over again?
This does not apply only to literary writers or those who think of themselves as serious. A light or funny or genre novel of any kind exhibits story values, which are always, always, always a reflection of the values of the writer. Every novel has story values. They can’t exist without them.
Knowing and understanding these influences and values and how they show up in your work can make it infinitely stronger. Not only each individual work, as you strengthen the viewpoint that you’ve presented (love matters—but these are the things that get in the way. Faith is powerful—but undermined by these circumstances), but as you choose the work you do next, and then next, and next again, building a body of work.
We don’t always see everything in our own work, understandably. That’s okay. You’ll see more and more over time, as that body of work presents itself.
What can you see now as the values in your work? What archetypes present themselves? What matters most to you?
And if you could magically fix one ill in the world, what would it be?
Can you see that value in your work?
Wish you could buy this author a cup of joe?
Now, thanks to tinyCoffee and PayPal, you can!
About Barbara O'Neal
Barbara O'Neal has written a number of highly acclaimed novels, including 2012 RITA winner, How To Bake A Perfect Life, which landed her in the RWA Hall of Fame and was a Target Club Pick. She is a highly respected teacher who also publishes material for writers at Patreon.com/barbaraoneal. She is at work on her next novel to be published by Lake Union in July. A complete backlist is available here.
Comments
Susan Setteducato says
Barbara, I love how you described the triangle between you, your mother, and your grandmother. It resonated with me because I felt a deeper connection to my grandmother than I did to my Mom. My mother and I rubbed along, but we had issues that I’m still teasing out (she passed a year ago), but my grandmother was the one who really saw me. She valued compassion and empathy above everything, and whereas growing up, I sensed that people thought her too idealistic, I’ve come to see those values as her SuperPowers. Maybe because I’ve seen the damage that lack of compassion and empathy can do to people (and countries and planets). That is certainly a theme for me, but deeper still is my grief for the loss of magic. Not the airy-fairy pixie-dust type (which is fun), but the deep magic that exists in the natural world. All the mysteries we no longer learn from our elders. All the ignorance that lets us wreck things before we even understand them. I walk around with a deep ache about this, and it is most certainly what I write about. So, if I could magically make everyone in the world wake up and feel profound love for this planet, I’d be a happy woman. Thank you for making me dig!
Barbara Samuel says
I love that, the grief over the loss of magic. A very powerful theme!
I’d like everyone to wake up and feel that profound love, too. That’s where writers have power–your work can wake people up.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Oh how I love this essay, Barbara. I didn’t want it to end. I kept stalling and savoring it (by going for coffee, taking the dog out, staring out the window, etc.). You’ve powerfully prodded me to think deeply this morning.
I’m thinking there’s both a meta way to look at my worldview as exemplified by my body of work, as well as a number of segmented perspectives into my values. It’s not a great mystery to me that I’ve set all of my storytelling against the backdrop of the fall of the Roman Empire. The more mysterious thing perhaps is that I’ve done it from the perspective of the barbarians who came to embody the darkness that snuffed “the light of the civilized world,” as St. Jerome once claimed of Rome. As I gaze out the window at the glory of the fall colors, I realize that, story-wise, the fall of empire is autumnal–like the glorious combination of blazing beauty melding with the exquisite sadness of an inexorable ending in progress.
Which is why Gardner’s “holding off the twilight” connected so powerfully this morning. It’s exactly how my characters perceive themselves and their role in their world. But because they’re Germanics, and because the crumbling of the Roman world led to scores of mostly Germanic-ruled sub-kingdoms, I’ve purposely crafted their “prophecy” to include both a destructive calamity and an opportunity. There is an element of hope in the crumble and the fall–a hope for a distant spring, and a rebirth. Which brings an element of glorious fatalism to their attitude and actions.
I suppose among the most pervasive of the more segmented values in my recurring themes has to do with the power of love. Not in a general Lennon-esque, “All we need is love,” sort of way. It recurs with soul mates who lose their way – who separate for powerful reasons, only to find that the powerful reasons are the fallacy. The love was all. The severance from love leads to ruin, and in realizing it, the finding of the way back to it becomes the strongest form of redemption.
As I think about that, I’m certain that having found my own soul mate is a big part of it. But this morning the image of my mother, sobbing uncontrollably on my father’s casket at his funeral, springs to mind. It was a cold autumn day in 1993. They’d been divorced for twenty years. She’d recently been through the collapse of her second marriage (to a man she’d admittedly married for all the wrong reasons). Her palpable regret and sorrow is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life, I think.
Thanks for not just another powerful writing lesson, but for providing a window on my journey, Barbara.
Barbara O'Neal says
Oh, that image of your mother! So powerful.
You always make me feel as if my columns here are something important. Thank you for that.
Denise Willson says
This is one stunning post, Barbara. Really.
You got me thinking this morning.
I believe my innate curiosity spurs a spark in everything I write. I am fascinated by what we don’t know, what we think we know, and who we’ve become as a species. While I have opinions, I often find myself sitting on the fence listening intently to both sides. Facts–if there is such a thing–intrigue me. Belief baffles. The human pull towards strong emotion gets my attention. None of this provides answers, of course, only more questions, but I love that we have the capability to wonder what if, could it be, and there is always the possibility of….
Yes, I believe my curiosity touches every book I write. In fact, my current WIP, No Apology For Being, stems from this. Thank you for pointing this out to me, for providing this clarity.
Hugs
Dee
Award-winning author of A Keeper’s Truth
Barbara O'Neal says
I’m so glad you found some value in it, Denise. And I don’t think I’ve heard a core theme expressed that way before. Important work, that.
Erin Bartels says
WONDERFUL post, Barbara. I too write some not-so-great mothers (and fathers) though mine were and are incredibly supportive.
In fact, I think my very happy and blissfully uneventful childhood and my blessed current life is what pushes me toward the pattern I see in my own writing and in the books that stick with me when I read them: trying to imagine and understand the circumstances that lead to people making bad choices, doing terrible things to each other, and withholding forgiveness. In a sense, I am always seeking to understand the forces that shape us into who we are, and what it takes to recognize and perhaps reject those forces when they are detrimental and choose another path.
As such, I’m fascinated by people who came from very difficult childhoods or destructive adult relationships but who buck the trend of letting it control their lives forever. My mother is one of these. She had an abusive, very likely bipolar father who ran around on her mother, which caused her mother to be an extremely negative person (understandably so) who had trouble showing affection (my mother can’t remember her mother ever telling her she loved her). And though my mother has struggled with some of the same things (depression, bipolar disorder, occasionally physically punishing me in anger) she was always visibly working hard to break that pattern and apologizing to me when she fell short. I always saw that struggle within her.
So I guess what fascinates me is the person who escapes a bad pattern versus the one who lives it out to its full implications and what makes the difference. As such, my stories tend to include themes of the destructive nature of grudges and the liberating nature of forgiveness.
And I think if I could solve one problem in the world, it would be that. Because if we could all truly forgive and see one another as brothers and sisters instead of competitors or enemies, I think a lot of other problems could be solved as well.
Thanks for this thought-provoking post.
Vijaya says
Lovely post, Barbara, and that quote by Gardner is excellent. I do find myself writing about what makes a home, a family because I’ve not had the easiest childhood with a fractured home and family. I write strong women, women who hold things together. I’m passionate about building strong families–every good thing in society flows from it.
David Corbett says
Hi, Barbara:
I always love your posts, for the same reason I love your fiction–for the very ideals you mentioned above: the desire for peace, the need for kindness, humility, and understanding.
This wouldn’t be a bad mantra to recite before every writing day:
“What do you need to write about? What core stories are at the center of your work? What themes and ideas do you return to, over and over and over?”
The need for decency and kindness in a harsh, often brutal world. The need to stand up to power, because power is ALWAYS corrupt. The need to pursue truth beyond the point where it not only feels uncomfortable, but painful–then heal the wound, and embrace your newfound honesty.
Thanks for starting my day with a good dose of heart.
S.K. Rizzolo says
Such a valuable post, Barbara. I will keep it and reread it. In my work there tends to be a social justice focus on the role of women. In my first novel, for instance, I explored the murder of a lady philanthropist in Regency London. The victim had founded a society of poor and discarded women. Similarly, in my latest I explored the plight of a biracial heiress from Jamaica who had become the target of a conspiracy. Now I’m working on a tale about a woman who becomes a truth seeker in a society that allows no such role for her gender.
Seems to be a running theme! So I suppose that means that I am deeply interested in how men and women relate to each other in the world–and how there is so often an imbalance of power that causes all sorts of mischief and suffering. I am convinced that we need to incorporate healthy “feminine” and “masculine” values into our worldview, social structures, and ways of doing business.
Beth Havey says
Barbara, thank you for this post, for the Gardner quote, for your perspective. In my three novels, the presence of medicine is prominent–one MC a nurse who needs to eschew loss by helping others; a burn victim who discovers the power of healing within himself and strives to break rules to cure people; and a woman fighting for reproductive rights and married to a man who pickets women health centers (all works in progress) though the first will be queried soon. The theme of reaching out to others comes from my mother, who lost my father early on, and was left to raise three children. She always claimed his gift to her was better than three million dollars. Yet all my work zeroes in on missing–a person, a chance to do good, a realization of caused hurts–and I have to attach that to missing my father, yet finding a vision of strength in my mother. Thanks again for your insights and for those of the others who responded to your post.
R.E. (Ruth) Donald says
Your posts are always so well-written and thought-provoking, Barbara!
Although my mystery novels feature a male protagonist and a recurring female character who is anything but abused, it seems that a frequent theme in my stories is women who are abused or otherwise dominated by their male partners. As in the case of the difference between your mother vs mothers in your books, I have never felt abused by the men in my life. I have, however, after the loss of a partner, more than once struggled to regain my sense of self as an individual after being half of a couple.
I’ve never considered myself a feminist, so I’m not sure that the abuse of women is something I’d expected to crusade against. I find, though, that I’m closer now to the teenager I was in the 60’s. I am sometimes so moved by the plight of strangers – both human and animal – that it makes me think of Michael Clark Duncan’s character, John Coffey, in The Green Mile whose unbidden feelings of empathy became too much to bear:
“Mostly I’m tired of people being ugly to each other. I’m tired of all the pain I feel and hear in the world everyday. There’s too much of it. It’s like pieces of glass in my head all the time. Can you understand?”
A reader recently remarked on what an unhappy character my protagonist is. Again, it’s mostly his empathy for others that makes him seem sad. I guess that’s what I’m trying to get across in my novels. He’s a good guy because he cares about others. That’s what motivates him to seek justice for the victims that touch his life, even though it’s no longer his job, and he’s a hero because of it.
Have a coffee (or part of one) on me!