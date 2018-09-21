Today’s guest is no stranger to the WU community; Julie Duffy has been a part of the extended WU family for years. Not only that, Julie is a generous blogger in her own right, hosting the StoryADay May and StoryADay September short story writing challenges on her website, StoryADay.org.
When she reached out to see if we might be interested in a post on self-doubt, with a spin we likely had never explored here at WU, we leapt at the chance to have her with us.
You can learn more about Julie on her website, and by following her on Facebook and Twitter.
Self-Doubt is Not Good
I like Steven Pressfield’s books, like “The War of Art” and “Do The Work.” I think he’s a force for good in the artistic world. But if his recent blog post Self-Doubt is Good had been a book, I would have hurled it across the room.
“The counterfeit inventor,” he says, “is wildly self-confident. The real one is scared to death. Self-doubt is an indicator. It’s the proof of a hidden positive. It’s the flip side of our dream.”
He’s right that over-confidence is an enemy of quality.
He’s right that that more a dream means to us, the more self-doubt we’ll have about it.
But he lost me when he tried to convince me that the snarling beast lurking under the back porch of my subconscious is, in reality, a scared and fluffy kitten that it might be fun to try to tame.
SELF-DOUBT IS NOT GOOD
I’ve interviewed enough (successful) authors to know that self-doubt never goes away.
- Every project has a point where the author thinks they are not going to be able to do it this time.
- Every publication day is a mixture of elation and terror.
- Every time they start a new manuscript, they doubt that they can do it this time.
On the release of his 23rdrd novel, A. N. Wilson told The Guardian, “I still feel the terror.”
That doesn’t sound like much fun, to me.
WHAT IS SELF-DOUBT?
Self-doubt isn’t good.
Self-doubt isn’t bad.
Self-doubt just is.
Self-doubt is the feeling that we are not capable of producing work that lives up to a standard we have set for ourselves. It is
- Comparing your first draft to your favorite writer’s edited and polished fourteenth draft.
- Imagining a story can be flawless.
- Allowing the voices of critics and reviewers to overwhelm the memory of yourself, as a reader, getting excited, teary-eyed, or jubilant while reading a book that made you Feel All The Feels.
WHAT EVER HAPPENED TO BILLY JOEL?
In the past two decades, Joel has recorded no new music—nothing that might have delighted his fans—because he feels he’s not as good as Beethoven and he’s sick of failing to reach the standard he set for himself.
Doesn’t that seem like a bit of a shame?
Whether you love it or hate it, Just The Way You Are is a well-constructed song, written in the most popular medium of its day, and one that has given a lot of happiness to millions of listeners. And I don’t think anyone could listen to Goodnight Saigon and say Billy Joel was incapable of writing musically-complex, moving, and important songs.
But he’s had a lot of success. He knows what it’s like to successfully pursue his art. And he’s decided to retire from that.
ARE YOU READY TO WALK AWAY?
If the answer is no, you must expect self-doubt, but you don’t have to love it.
- You’re not weak because you feel it.
- You’re not a failure if it sometimes stalls you.
- You’re not unqualified to be a writer if you can’t see Bliss in this dark little shadow on the flip side of your dream.
You are just like every other writer.
QUESTIONS TO ASK ABOUT SELF-DOUBT
To stop self-doubt from derailing your progress, ask yourself these questions:
- To what am I comparing my project, and is that an apt and fair comparison?
Comparing the first draft of your first story to your favorite passage from your favorite author’s seventh, is not a fair and apt comparison. Is Billy Joel Beethoven? No. Is that an apt and fair comparison? Only if he was looking for an excuse to retire.
- Is it a helpful comparison at this time?
While working on an early draft, it is not remotely helpful to think imagine how reviewers might nit-pick your story. It might be helpful at the revisions stage. Conversely, it can be extremely helpful to think about your reader, and the emotions you’re conjuring in them as they experience the passage you’re writing.
- Is it a necessary comparison?
If you’re writing bodice-ripping Regency romances—and don’t knock bodice-ripping Regency romances: they’re fun, they sell really well, people read them by the boatload, and authors often sneak important sociological questions into them—does it matter if your style is a little less ‘ivory tower’ than Jonathan Franzen’s? Does that, in fact, make you a better writer of romance? (Spoiler alert: it does.)
- Is your self-doubt premature/normal?
In the early stages of a first draft it’s common to be full of enthusiasm, because the idea is new and full of potential. In the middle of the story, when you must complicate things for your characters (and yourself) it’s normal to doubt your ability to climb out of the hole you’ve dug. It is a truism, but the only way to guarantee that you can’t do it, is to stop trying.
SELF-DOUBT IS NORMAL
Many authors I have interviewed tell me that self-doubt arrives as regularly as clockwork in each project. (More than one writer has told me that their spouse pointed out the inevitability and punctuality of its arrival, after living through several projects with them.)
Successful writers learn to get through the self-doubt, not because they are smarter, stronger, or more worthy than you or I, but because they have discovered strategies that help.
HOW YOUR FAVORITE WRITERS PERSEVERE
Sometimes they white-knuckle it and just keep writing.
Sometimes they quiet it with booze or addictions. (Not an advisable or sustainable strategy!)
The most successful and prolific writers I know rely on self-care, feedback from trusted first-readers, and even more importantly, on the encouragement of friends, even non-writer friends.
(Seriously, check the acknowledgements of newly-published novels and see how many of them contain the words “this book would not have been written without the unfailing encouragement of…”)
SELF-DOUBT IS NOT THE POINT
Self-doubt is not good. Self-doubt is not bad. Self-doubt just is.
We drag ourselves around it. We outsmart it or out-write it. We rely on friends and supporters to distract it while we run full-tilt at our stories.
IMPERFECT WRITER, IMPERFECT READER
Most readers are neither critics nor reviewers. They are imperfect people, like us, who are waiting to be swept up in a good yarn.
We keep writing by remembering about those readers. They are longing to be thrilled by our stories’ best parts, ready to shrug off their worst parts, and hungry to be transported by the wonder of connecting with our imaginations through these odd little marks on the page.
Now, doesn’t that sound like fun?
Comments
PCGE says
I get over self doubt by reading a late-career book by a famous author. The book they wrote when they got too successful to have to listen to their editors, sold their manuscripts on the strength of their name alone, and had long forgotten how much work and care they put into the first few books that brought them their fame. You know the ones: twice as long as any first novel ever, full of passages and chapters you can and often do skip — I’m looking at you, J.K. R.
Generally, I find my writing better than what I find in those late-career mega-author books. Mine may not sell as well — or ever — but that’s not something I worry about while I’m writing.
Julie says
Oo, I DO know what you mean! I’m reading one of those at the moment. Now I will look at it as an encouraging thing. Thanks!
Anna says
Yes, indeed. I’m looking at the author of a much-admired crime series, whose books I stopped reading after they got twice as bulky and five times as convoluted as her first few.
Let us all continue to trust ourselves even as we listen thoughtfully to reliable advisors.
Beth Havey says
Thanks, Julie. I have self-doubt now and again, but I override it by the sheer fulfillment I get when working on a project. I feel I’m in the right place while creating. When I start to query this project again, I know the doubts will return. So I’ll also be into another project, to keep the positive feelings related to my writing in the forefront.
Julie says
Oh isn’t it funny how the cure for ‘not writing’ is always, always, always ‘more writing’ ?!
I wish I didn’t have to learn this lesson over and over again ;)
Marta Bacon says
Aurgh! Self-doubt! It doesn’t keep me from writing but it does keep me from talking about my novel with people who might buy it. It is a struggle.
I try to remind myself that I don’t ever want my son to say to someone, “My mom wanted to be an author but she didn’t because she didn’t believe in herself.” THAT is not going to be my legacy.
Sure. Maybe he’ll say, “My mom was crazy and kept writing even though no one liked what she wrote.”
But that’s better than saying I killed my own dream.
Good post! Excellent points.
Julie Duffy says
Yes! Yes!
Keeping an eye on the temporary nature of all our sojourns here is so wise!
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
The Fear Journal serves me well. I write it all down, and get bored because there’s nothing new.
Which reminds me to resurrect it, scribble down the ones which have accumulated during a six-month hiatus due to moving cross-country to our forever home (literally), talk back to them, and get over this strange reluctance to get back to work now that I can.
A new one: when there is a break forced by circumstances, will you be able to pick up the writing and continue without the reader noticing in the final product? This is a big question for people like me who write from a tight outline, and only in finished scenes, but I’m assuming the answer is yes – or I would never have initiated the move.
I just recovered from a computer crash and forced update, too, and finally got access to my working Scrivener files, so there’s a lot going on. And we’re not finished unpacking.
But today is the day. Thanks for the goose.
Julie Duffy says
A fear journal is a great idea and it makes sense to me that you would de-fang the fears by seeing them over and over (and surviving them).
Interesting question about the gap. I suspect that your final polish will smooth it over, as they are all being done with the same grade of sandpaper, so to speak (I.e. the current “you”).
Brynn Oly says
Oh my goodness! I’m a noveler of unknown repute :P, and had literally just yesterday been considering whether I might actually be too overwhelmed to pull off a baby shower for my sister AND nanowrimo this November, after three successful Nano’s with their own challenges. It’s so insidious and easy to doubt…but I have such a brilliant idea now for my novel that I’m pulling up Scrivener right now to sketch it!!!!!!! :-D
Carrie Nichols says
Thanks for this! I needed it. I’m at the “what made me think I could do this?” stage in my story. I know on some level that I can do it because this will be my 4th traditionally published book, but it certainly doesn’t feel like it at the moment.
I know I have to pick myself up and cast the self-doubt aside because I don’t want to let down my agent or my editor.
Thanks for this! Maybe today will be the day, I kick butt and start to finish this thing.
Julie says
It might as well be today, right? Go for it!
And thanks for sharing. This echoes what I’ve been told by every writer I’ve ever talked to who eventually finished a piece!
Peter Rey says
Nothing’s perfect, I often tell myself. But then even when I encounter imperfection I end up thinking it isn’t exactly the way it should be…
For me, having someone to turn to is essential. Kind words and constructive criticism are a perfect concoction… hey, did I say ‘perfect’?
Cheers =)
Julie says
*Other* people are allowed to be perfect, apparently ;)
Constructive criticism is so useful, but kind words are especially important.
I like the (possibly apocryphal) story about weavers who intentionally weave mistakes into their rugs because only a higher power is supposed to be perfect. (I use that excuse a lot). Or the Japanese concept of ‘wabi-sabi’ where the imperfection enhances the beauty and value of the object.
Maryann says
Thanks so much for this helpful post. I especially liked, “We drag ourselves around it. We outsmart it or out-write it. We rely on friends and supporters to distract it while we run full-tilt at our stories.”
That made me realize how difficult it has been for me to keep the self-doubt at bay since I moved away from my writer’s group. We met monthly and helped each other keep a positive outlook.