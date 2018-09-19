How to Process and Filter Feedback

In my last post I talked about “which types of readers to use for feedback,” covering the pros and cons of a weekly critique group, beta readers, specialty readers, and agents and editors. Knowing where to get feedback on our work is great, but what the heck do you do with it once you have it? It might sound like a straightforward question, but any writer gathering significant feedback knows how daunting it can be to face sorting through and implementing that critique.
The good news is that there is no one correct way to go through this process. The bad news is that there is no one correct way to go through this process. Every writer, every book, and every feedback resource will require different specifics. That freedom is liberating and, sometimes, a little overwhelming. In hopes of establishing a starting place, today I’m going to share my general outline of the steps I take to process and filter reader feedback. As with all writing advice, take what works for you and leave the rest.
1. Read Feedback
Step one is fairly easy straightforward: consume the feedback. If you’re reading notes, I highly recommend finding a private, quiet place so you can go at your own pace and so you don’t have to school your reactions. If you’re listening, and if your reader doesn’t have notes to hand you after they’re done talking, go ahead and take notes as they go (unless you can record or have a killer memory). Try to resist asking too many questions, especially if you’re new. Clarifying what someone means is fine, but you’d be surprised how easily that slips into justifying or defending our intentions instead. You can sort through that part later; for now, just listen and absorb.
2. Let Yourself Feel, Notice Your Gut
You might feel things as you listen. Some of them might even be bad feelings. That’s okay. Emotions are not only important, but biologically required. So don’t beat yourself up if you feel sad, disappointed, angry, scared, overwhelmed, etc. That’s all normal. (It’s also why I generally prefer to read feedback in private.)
Of course, if you’re in person you’ll probably be socially obligated to hide or subdue some of these feelings to seem “sane” and “professional.” (Bah.) Do what you must, but even if you have to bottle it up, I highly recommend letting it out later. Let it aaaaaaall out. Let it have free reign for a while—good and bad. Be excited, be intimidated, be whatever you need to be.
And more importantly, pay attention to what you need to be. To take every drop of romance out of it: emotional reactions are data. How we feel right away upon each particular piece of feedback is invaluable information for later, so stop trying to stymie it. Instead, let it happen and take a mental note. Pay extra attention to the things that make you the most defensive.
3. Organize
If your notes are all over the place—and/or come from multiple different sources—I find it helpful to organize them in some way. What way makes the most sense will depend entirely on the project, the feedback, and how your brain works. It might be a bullet-pointed list with sub-points to group related things into categories. Or it might be a timeline, or some strategic highlighting. However you go about it, the general idea is to get all of your feedback sorted into an easier-to-approach format for future use.
4. Give it Time Off
Then go away. Metaphorically speaking. (I mean, going on a trip in this phase would probably be great, if you can swing that.) Stop “working” on your project for as long as you need to for your subconscious to do its processing. For you antsy pants out there, that usually means at least a week for novel-length projects. This time might grow shorter the more novels (and feedback processes) you have under your belt, or it might vary from WIP to WIP.
What you do during this time off is up to you, but for me what works best are non-writing tasks that are writing adjacent. Reading, submissions, social networking, copy edits on something else, that kind of thing. You might also try doing no writing things for a while. The only thing that doesn’t work for me is doing deep work (planning, drafting, revising) on an unrelated WIP, because then my subconscious turns toward that other project.
5. Logic it Out
Once you feel your emotions calming down and your subconscious speaking up, it’s time to come back to the WIP. Luckily, you already organized your feedback itself, so the process of going through it now should be slightly less daunting than at first. I usually end up with a bulleted list, and I go through item by item working out two things: 1) Do I agree with this feedback? 2) How could I address the problem?
Those gut instincts from earlier are going to be your most valuable resource for whether or not you agree with each suggestion. If something made you feel hopeful or excited, it’s an obvious yes. If it made you feel angry or scared, it’s something to talk through. If it didn’t make you feel much of anything, it might be an easy yes or a clear no. This is a good stage to talk through with a trusted person (not one of the ones who gave you the feedback). This is also the stage when it’s appropriate to corral the emotions and make decisions with the brain instead of the heart.
As to whether or not to address each issue… it’s ultimately up to you. If I don’t have an obvious agreement or disagreement with the note itself, the source of each note becomes a huge factor in my decision making. How much do you trust the opinion or taste of this reader? How well do their intentions align with yours for the WIP? How skilled and knowledgeable are they? And of course, how much “say” do they get in your process generally? An agent or editor rightfully has more influence on a WIP than a first-time beta reader.
When all else fails, I tend to think of feedback in answer to, “Will it mess anything up to make this change?” If the answer is yes, I’ll explain my reasoning and either suggest an alternative or stand my ground (according to how important it is to me), but if the answer is no… I just make the change. If it doesn’t mess anything up but makes one of my team members feel better about the project, the change is worthwhile.
6. Respond if Necessary
For your average critique group or beta reader, responses to feedback (beyond thanks) aren’t required or generally expected. It’s assumed that feedback is given freely (or in trade) and that after that, you take or leave what you want to. However, if you’re working with someone like an agent or editor who will continue to be involved in the process, now’s the time to respond to their feedback. This might include concerns about their suggestions, alternatives to their proposed solutions, ideas you want to run by them before implementing, etc. If they’re on your team, now is the time to make sure you can all land on the same page—before you do a bunch of work.
7. Finalize a Plan
Once you’ve talked through any concerns, finalize your revision plan. This might mean making a to-do list of things to tackle as well as the ways in which you plan on tackling them. This part might take weeks to brainstorm and talk through, or it might be intuitive. The more specific you are about what and how you plan to change, the easier the actual revisions tend to be.
8. Execute the Plan
Last but not least, get to work. (I wish it was as easy to do as it just was to write.)
Like most big tasks, breaking the feedback process down into stages will make it much less daunting and more manageable. If you’re really anxious about it, you can even set up a timeline for yourself so you know exactly when you plan to move on from each phase of the process. Or you can feel it out as you go along. No matter how long it takes you, remember that each time will be the first time you’re learning how to sort through that particular set of feedback, so don’t be too hard on yourself if it’s challenging.
Do you struggle to process and filter feedback? Have you developed a routine or game plan of your own? Shared experiences and questions are all welcome!
Annie Neugebauer is a Bram Stoker Award-nominated author with work appearing and forthcoming in more than a hundred publications, including magazines such as Cemetery Dance, Apex, and Black Static, as well as anthologies such as Year’s Best Hardcore Horror Volume 3 and #1 Amazon bestseller Killing It Softly. She’s a member of the Horror Writers Association and a columnist for Writer Unboxed and LitReactor. She's represented by Alec Shane of Writers House. She lives in Texas with two crazy cute cats and a husband who’s exceptionally well-prepared for the zombie apocalypse. You can visit her at www.AnnieNeugebauer.com for news, poems, organizational tools for writers, and more.
Carol Newman Cronin says
This is a great list, thank you. I stumbled onto many of these ideas myself for the final revision of my WIP… which would’ve been so much easier if I’d had this post as a reference! Now it’s bookmarked, for next time.
Annie Neugebauer says
Thanks, Carol! I’m glad you like it; hopefully it’ll come in handy next time. :)
Jodi Lew-Smith says
Annie, thank you – this is a really helpful post. I am JUST at the point of trying to organize and prioritize feedback, and your insight is helpful. It’s also especially useful to have the guidance around when and where to respond to feedback. I hadn’t thought about that before!
Annie Neugebauer says
I’m so glad! Best of luck with your process, Jodi.
Vijaya says
Annie, this couldn’t come at a better time. I’m revising two picture books right now per my editor’s feedback. I especially think it’s important to consider every comment and try the suggestion (if offered). I also think it’s important to be able to articulate why you don’t want to change something. Sharing this with my kidlit group. Thank you.
Annie Neugebauer says
Hooray for timing! The great thing about picture books is that they’re short enough that trying out suggestions is not such a commitment. (Whereas with a novel I’d want to decide beforehand whether or not a change will work, when possible.) So that’s pretty cool! And you’re right–articulating why we disagree is an important skill to learn. I found it scary at first, but now it’s just part of the process. Thanks, Vijaya, and good luck with those picture books!
Barbara Morrison says
Good list, Annie. If I’m dealing with comments on a short piece (such as a chapter or short story) after assessing them, I put all the comments that I might act on in one copy of the document. That way I can see where readers have conflicting opinions. I can also better see where potential changes affect other parts of the story.
Annie Neugebauer says
Thanks, Barbara! That’s a great way to organize your notes. Do you copy-paste, or do you have some other method of consolidating them into one?
Bjørn Larssen says
I was thinking about exactly this subject earlier today! I’m gathering beta readers’ feedback on my second WIP. One of the readers sent me two pages of critique. There was very little she liked about the book. On one hand, I can tell urban fantasy is just not a genre she enjoys – she clearly expected to read a different book than the one I wrote. On the other, this is the most useful feedback from a beta reader I received so far.
I had to learn not to get defensive when I started working with an editor on my first WIP, and this is what allowed me not to start crying or respond angrily “you just don’t get it!!!” Because, aye, she didn’t get it. But she explained clearly why and what she didn’t get. One of her remarks was so on point it prompted a complete rewrite of one sub-plot.
Another beta sent me glowing feedback. She liked everything. Great! Her email was a pleasure to read. It was also useless, other than a nice pat on the head for me. I’ll keep it and re-read it when impostor syndrome and self-doubt strike again, but other than that it didn’t give me anything to work with.
Is it weird that I actively hunt for (useful) negative feedback? (“Meh” or “this is crap” is not useful feedback…)
Annie Neugebauer says
I don’t think it’s weird at all; I think it’s smart! I’m glad you see the value in positive feedback too, though. I’d even go so far as to call it invaluable. But absolutely, the things we can “use” are the things that have room for improvement. Readers who can show you those things are worth their weight in gold. I’m glad you found some; hang on for dear life! :)
Chris Eboch says
For my most recent novel, I had 8 beta readers who sent back the manuscript with track changes. I discovered that I could easily combine all of their comments into one document! I don’t recall off-hand how I did it, but I’m sure Google knows. This was so much easier than having to go through each manuscript individually. Plus, it’s obvious when several people comment on the same thing. Of course, it also could mean that you have an awful lot of redlining on that one manuscript.