Confessions from a Weary Writer

If my life were a reality show, this would be the part where I’d sit alone in a darkened room—just me and the camera. I’d speak in hushed, urgent tones. This is where I’d spill my guts and tell you my deepest darkest fears.
Confession 1: My writing is at a low point, and I am in a flat panic
I miss the feeling of being lost in my writing, of being in the zone—I haven’t felt like that in a while. I wake up every morning with an empty feeling inside, longing to feel lost in a story like I used to. Some mornings I feel so bad about it, I want to cry. I shuffle downstairs, make coffee, and look at my writing projects, jumping from project to project. I want to write. I do write. But not with excitement or passion. And I want that feeling back.
Confession 2: I feel like a fraud
I have one self-published novel. I’ve written five others, eight if you count the three middle grade novels I wrote in another life, nine if you count the thing I wrote when I was right out of college. “I’m a writer,” I tell people. But the truth is I don’t feel like that myself. I feel like I’m not good enough. Imposter syndrome is alive and well and lives deep within my heart and mind. I fear my ideas are trite and clichéd (I know this is true for at least some of my ideas because an agent told me so at a conference once). I’m afraid I can’t really write anything that anyone would want to read.
Confession 3: I’m afraid I’ll never be (traditionally) published
The query process is long and demoralizing—I’ve queried three novels unsuccessfully—and I’ve just about decided to put the only novel I am querying in the drawer (I’m waiting to hear from one last agent; I’ve queried over one hundred). I was represented once (the novel never sold), I’ve had a near miss with two R&R’s, and I was offered representation another time but turned it down (our visions for my novel were miles apart). The positive in this (if I must find one), is that now it’s a lot easier. I have done what experts suggest: I don’t think about it after I send a query. Still, I’m afraid I’ll never again be offered representation. Worse than that, I’m afraid I’ll never be traditionally published.
Confession 4: Writing this post was damn hard
It was hard laying it out. All my fears. Admitting that not only do I feel like I’m failing at writing but also at the querying process and at getting published. I want to be brave, but I’m not always. I’m rarely honest about how I feel with my writing accountability partners or even with my husband or kids about how worried I am all the time about how much I want this. I’m rarely honest with myself. The truth is I wrote the first version of this post a while ago, but I was afraid to publish it—I’m afraid other writers will realize I really am a fraud. Or maybe I’m afraid I’ll jinx myself.
Confession 5: I’ll never give up
It’s another writing day. Early morning. The time I’d usually be writing. My final confession is that even when I can’t write very much or very well or don’t have the passion I used to, I miss it and can’t stop thinking about it. I’ve tried. I’ve even considered quitting, most recently during this last querying cycle. I thought about giving up completely.
But the truth is I don’t want to.
Instead I turn inwardly for encouragement and solace, for ways to combat my fears and inabilities, and here’s what I’ve come up with:
- Be kind to myself. Practice mindfulness. Let the fear wash through me and let it go.
- Spend lots of time thinking and acknowledge that thinking about writing is part of the writing process. Embrace all new ideas.
- Open myself up to my positive writer friends. Allow myself to dismiss my own negative thoughts and also the negativity of others.
- Step away from social media. It exposes me to too much negativity. But if I do stumble and fall back into it, don’t be too hard on myself.
- Write. Write. Write.
Shut off the camera. Cut to real life.
So. Tell me. What’s your deepest darkest fear? And what are you going to do about it? The camera’s rolling.
Jess Lourey says
Thank you for this raw and important post, Julia! I’ve been there, and when it comes to the empty feeling and the self doubts, I’m sure I will be again. Yet, we write on…big love to you!
Julia Munroe Martin says
Thanks for your kind words and love, Jess — so appreciated. I think you’re right, writing on is the only answer. It’s very nice to share the feelings and know others have been where I am.
Bjørn Larssen says
I admire your persistence, and wouldn’t it make a great story if that last agent proved to be the right one? Fingers crossed!
I think my own biggest fear is simply that I am not good enough. No matter how many books on craft I read, how much research I do, how long I work with an editor, how good the feedback from beta readers is, perhaps I am the Florence Foster Jenkins of writing. Not as much imposter syndrome as “but what if I REALLY am an imposter, and everyone but me will find out” syndrome.
Julia Munroe Martin says
Thanks for your encouragement (fingers crossed here, as always). Ugh, so sorry for the “what if I REALLY am an imposter & everyone will find me out” syndrome. Thanks for sharing your fears — here’s to writing through.
Annie Neugebauer says
Julia, my friend, you are brave, and you should keep writing, and you will find your excitement again. I’m so glad to hear that you’re not going to give up. We all have these fears–all of us. The part that counts is that you face them. <3
Laura says
My deepest fear about writing is that I just don’t have it in me to write something people will want to read. I’m not worried about the skills; I know I can master that part. But if the stories just aren’t there, I’m not sure there’s any way to learn that.
What am I going to do about it? Write anyway. Lately, I’ve been focusing on short stories. I write, and I revise, and I send them out. I give myself a sparkly smile sticker for every rejection I get, and then I send the story back out somewhere else. I write down any positive comments in the rejection, and I read over that list when I feel discouraged.
And I keep living my life. Maybe a few of the hard lessons I’ve been learning this year will someday help me grow some stories people will want to read.
Vijaya says
Hugs, hugs, and more hugs, Julia. I am so sorry that you no longer feel the joy, that you are assailed with doubts and fears. I’m right there with you. And yet, we press on, writing new stories, polishing old ones. Keep the hope and the faith and the love will return.
Right now my biggest fear is that my first novel–Bound–that I just self-published will tank. I suddenly realize how woefully unprepared I was for the marketing, never really having had to worry about before, given I write for the school/library market. So I’m trying not to give in to the fear and being faithful to what I know I can do, which is to write the next book.
Micky Wolf says
Thank you, Julia, for writin’ it like it is for all of us, at times. You’ve not only outlined the personal challenges of this writing life, you’ve given us an antidote to get through the mucky-mind seasons.
As I sit here another morning, wondering if I’ll ever get my new web site up and running, finish editing my novel (for the umpteenth time) to begin querying agents, and deal with the whole aging process . . . I’ve thought why bother? But it always comes back to . . . I have to write. As everyone in this community knows so well, we are drawn inexplicably to putting our words “out there.”
Your posts enlighten and encourage–this one is no exception. Thanks again for having the courage to be so honest and vulnerable.
Paula Cappa says
Every writer has thoughts like this, so true. I like your No. 5, Write, Write, Write but that needs to be No. 1 on the list. This business is all about readership as much as it is about writing. Being traditionally published or agented are not the measurements. If we want readers for what we write, we have to go out there and get them any way we can. I just got another rejection of one of my short stories that I’ve been peddling around for 2 years. The story made the top 55 cut out of 700 but didn’t make the top 12 selected for the anthology. Yep, I was disappointed … again, but I must continue to send it out because there is an audience out there somewhere. I have 3 novels published (self and indie pubbed) that ride the roller coaster of sales, and two other short stories that are making rounds. And I’m finishing a new short story. Write, write, write because that’s how to keep the wheels moving forward and how to stay motivated to keep finding readers. Do what you love! All the best, Julia. You are on an exciting path.
Erin Bartels says
Thanks for this, Julia. I have, at one point or another, felt all of this. Currently my fears are two-fold.
First, I too have been flitting from one project to the next, never really settling down into the glorious flow of drafting a new novel for over a year. I am finally feeling a bit of it again with a short story I’m drafting, but it is slow going. I am trying to enjoy that pace.
Second, I’m worried about the reception of my first book, which will come out in January. It took me two manuscripts and nearly 200 queries over the course of three or four years to get an agent. Then it took a year and a half to sell the book. The ratio of people who have loved it to people who were more on the “meh, not for me” side of things has me thinking that the people who say they like it (my agent, my editor, early readers, some endorsers) either have poor taste or they are just saying nice things to protect my feelings. I know this is irrational, but it doesn’t stop me from thinking that perhaps it just isn’t all that good after all.
Which is why I want to be neck deep in creating something new that I love and that no one else has read yet (see also: first fear).
Lara Schiffbauer says
Oh how I’ve been there, and on some days still am. Being completely honest about our doubts and fears is a very hard thing to do, so you are very much a giant in my eyes. The way I found peace with all the worry and self-doubt and feeling of loss was to learn to think differently about it all. When I began writing with the intent to publish, I started out with a writing cohort who were all in about the same place. Now the cohort is all in different places and stages of their own journeys, and I’m not at all where I hoped I’d be on my journey! Changing my perspective about myself, my writing and my personal writing journey has been a tough transition to make in my own head. What has helped me most is a book called Fearless Writing by William Kenower. I haven’t even read the whole thing, but the chapters I did read (the book is totally set up to use each chapter individually) helped get me back on some even ground and figure out how to enjoy writing again. Thank you for your honesty, because I think there are probably many people out there who can relate, even if they don’t feel they can say it. :)
Karen says
My deepest darkest fear is I will become a best-selling novelist after I am dead and won’t be around to enjoy it!. Seriously, I share many of the same worries since I have yet to find an agent.
A bit of advice I’ve received along the way that might be useful. My mom (not a writer but a voracious reader): You have to write at least 5 novels before you get noticed. I am going with the idea that self-publishing counts. My dad: You will never know if you don’t try. My husband: If you don’t enjoy it, stop.
I have the opposite of writer’s block – tons of new ideas daily that I struggle to keep up with and am tempted to run off with. But I make myself sit still and focus to get the painfully dull stuff out of the way. Writing imaginative stories is still what I look forward to (like a dark chocolate chip cookie) and querying the worst (a taste of smelly durian). But even that is survivable!
Good luck and keep writing, Karen
Angélique Jamail says
This is a completely necessary and Big-T Truth kind of post, and it’s exactly what I needed today, because I feel things like this all the time too. Thank you, and hang in there, knowing you aren’t alone.
LJ Cohen says
I don’t think a day goes by when I don’t feel that my work isn’t good enough. That *I’m* not good enough. True confession: when I sit down to work on the new story, part of me wonders what it would feel like to quit – to completely stop writing. And that thought is firmly centered in my feel of failing.
What gets me through that is kind of bizarre. If I completely screw up and write a terrible story, it won’t matter because no one will read it. So no one will know how much of a loser I am.
If the stakes are so low, it doesn’t matter if I can’t pull it off. And if I keep pushing through the story, maybe it won’t completely suck after all.
{{{{hugs}}}}
Carol Dougherty says
Julia, does your weariness have anything to do with the fact that the new idea you wrote about in your last post was so far out of your comfort zone? I remember your trepidation in approaching it, and the myriad questions that came up for you.
The late Gary Provost used to read a quote on the opening night of his workshop from the cartoonist/satirist Jules Pfeiffer:
I felt like a fraud, so I learned to fly an airplane. At fifty thousand feet, I thought, “A fraud is flying an airplane.” So, I crossed the Atlantic in a rowboat. I docked at Cherbourg. I thought, “A fraud has crossed the Atlantic in a rowboat,” so I took a space shot to the moon. On the way home I thought, “A fraud has circled the moon.” So, I took a full-page ad in the newspaper and I confessed to the world that I was a fraud. I read the ad and I thought, “A fraud is pretending to be honest.”
He was trying to let all of us know it was okay to feel like a fraud, and not to ever let that feeling stop us from writing.
The thing about ideas being trite and cliché is true of all of us, I think. What takes your writing out of the realm of trite and cliché, is what you do with that idea, what you bring to it that no other person can bring, because no other person has exactly your experiences and truths.
That, to me, is the toughest part of writing. Finding the courage to write my understanding, my truth. When I do, that’s when I feel excited about my writing. It sure doesn’t happen all the time, but when it does, I know it.
Thanks for sharing your difficulties. Somehow we seem to learn more from each other’s problems than successes!
Brian Hoffman says
When I can’t write, I study. Refresh your writing knowledge with a book on writing craft.
Two of my favorites are Stein on Writing by Sol Stein and anything by Donald Maas. Either will give you an excellent new direction to attack your writing.
Or,
Write a short story and enter a contest with NO expectations of winning.
Hope this helps.
Christine Grote says
I’m sorry you’re feeling this way, but I do believe it will be temporary. I have put my writing aside for a while and threatened to quit altogether, but I don’t believe I will. I believe it will come back, I’m just focusing on my photography right now. It’s sometimes a good thing for me to step away for a while. You’ll figure it out.
Benjamin Brinks says
I have no fears. That is because I have nothing to lose. My hopes, dreams and identity do not depend on whether or not I am traditionally published.
See, I’ve been traditionally published. Twenty times. (Under other names.) It’s validating, sure, but you know what? The happiness that brings is like an ice cream sundae: a sugar rush that doesn’t last.
Nowadays, I write to challenge myself. Am I a fraud? Certainly. So what? Everyone is. Where I am honest is in knowing what I do not know (yet) how to do. I have finished two novels in the last several years and both “failed”. Failed? They are on the shelf. Not good enough? No, just not ready. I have not (yet) figured out how to make them work.
But…who cares? I am doing what I love. I am learning. I am taking my fiction to places I’ve never been before, and if I don’t exactly know the way then mastering the map and compass is part of the fun. I am loving the journey.
If the goal is to get an agent and a contract, it’s going to be a hard road full of heartache. If the goal is to write, then every day is a success. Keep writing. Forget the rest. Today is a good day. If your fingers are flying over the keyboard, you are no fraud. You are a writer and that is the best validation you can get.
PCGE says
All your fears and frustrations seem to flow from other people: what they think of your work, and of you. Is that appropriate?
If you write for a living, of course it is. But it sounds like you don’t need income from your writing to keep the lights lit.
If you write for affirmation and esteem, of course it is. But then you need to consider, are you a talented shortstop trying to make it in the NBA? That is, are your talents a good match to your current ambitions.
But if money and self-esteem aren’t your motives, if you’re writing because you love to write, then stop fearing what other people think. Don’t ignore it: it’s all grist for the mill. Don’t stop querying: why not share what you love?
Your works are your children. What matters more, that they get six-figure jobs or that you love them and are proud of them?
My multi-book half-million-word-so-far series is a labor of love. I love thinking about, talking about it with friends, reading it, revising it, writing more of it, imagining query letters for it. Maybe some year (like in decade, when I retire) it will be ready for actual querying. But until then, like a beloved child, I’ll just keep loving it and working to make it better. And if it never leaves the nest, I’ll still have all the joy it has brought me.
Tom Bentley says
Julia, all those fears, all those frustrations, all those heart clenchings from the dank cellar of writer’s doom, they are mine as well. Sucks.
I’ll ride yet on a couple of quotes from that cheery optimist, Samuel Beckett:
“Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try Again. Fail again. Fail better.”
“Where I am, I don’t know, I’ll never know, in the silence you don’t know, you must go on, I can’t go on, I’ll go on.”
And now I must return to my regularly scheduled morning breakdown.
Sheri M says
Julia, great post today. I share many of your doubts and fears.
Benjamin’s comment above about having nothing to lose reminds me of some advice I heard in a workshop by writer Ivan Coyote at the Surrey International Writers Conference.
Coyote too once had fears about never being published but was told by fellow writer Eileen Cook, “I hate to break it to you Ivan but you’re ALREADY not published.” And suddenly, freedom!
Lol. Nothing to lose indeed!
Over the years I’ve learned that diving into the craft books, etc, does not help MY fears. I’m not afraid of not having the skills. I know I will continue to build them.
I’m afraid I’m not a good enough storyteller.
It helps to stay off social media and instead immerse myself in others’ stories by reading, and watching movies and TV. It reminds me people make all sorts of wacky ideas work. And also to stop worrying about being unique — there is very little truly “new” under the sun, as they say. . We can’t be fearful of putting our own spin on “tired” tales.