The Hack’s Guide to Buying a Writing Desk

Warning: Hacks for Hacks tips may have harmful side effects on your writing career, and should not be used by minors, adults, writers, poets, scribes, scriveners, journalists, or anybody.
You’ve sat on the couch with your laptop for long enough. You’re a real writer, and you deserve a professional writing space of your own. A place where, by the mere act of sitting there, your brain engages into WORK MODE. A place where inspiration can find you. What makes desks so great for writing? Desks are renowned for their flatness, which makes them ideal for both computer-based and paper-based writing.
So what kind of desk do you need? As a writing-advice columnist and Famous Author, I am required to say here that the best desk is the one that you’re sitting at, so pretty much any desk will do—if you’re a conformist, mindless NORMIE, that is. C’mon, we’re going shopping.
Your options:
- IKEA: A simple, elegant desk never goes out of style—nor does cursing at the confusing instructions of IKEA furniture. If you succeed in getting the desk built, however, you’ll love it, along with all the other clever household goods you didn’t need but decided to buy anyway. Bonus: your time spent observing all the couples having relationship-ending fights in the IKEA store will pay big dividends when you write your novel.
- Thrift store desk: A great way to save money, as well as absorb the residual inspiration from all the stories written at this desk in the years before you bought it. This desk could tell some pretty amazing stories of its own. How much junk mail was casually chucked onto it? How did anyone get this elephantine monstrosity into, then out of, their house? Why did all of its previous owners die? Why have I felt a malevolent presence ever since I brought this thing home? Can you believe it only cost thirty bucks?
- DIY: Why spend a bunch of money on a cookie-cutter desk that anybody can have? Building your own may consume all your available writing time for the next three months, but you’ll have your dream desk at only 104% of the cost of buying a similar desk at Target.
Adjustable desk: The best of all possible desks is the motorized, adjustable desk. Stand when you want to feel energized! Sit when your back starts to hurt! Check Facebook in either position! The important thing is that you set a monthly reminder to use the desk’s standing mode, since you spent all this money and you haven’t engaged its standing configuration in weeks.
- The “I’m still deciding what type of desk I want to buy” desk: These can be purchased at pretty much any hardware store. Simply buy a pair of sawhorses and a closet door. If your friends or spouse raise an eyebrow at this eyesore, you can tell them it’s temporary until you decide on your forever desk. You don’t have to make a final decision until three years from now, when your significant other finally puts their foot down, at which point you quickly order the first thing you find on Amazon.
If you think this is fun, wait until you buy a chair!
Have a harrowing tale of how you brought home your writing desk? Share your story in the comments!
About Bill Ferris
After college, Bill Ferris left Nebraska for Florida to become a rich and famous rock star. Failing that, he picked up the pen to become a rich and famous novelist. He now lives in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and looks forward to a life of poverty and ridicule.
Comments
Anna says
True–no joke: My desk is composed of two hand-me-down black metal file cabinets that my cousin gave me when she upgraded hers 35 years ago, topped with two oak extension leaves from my antique dining table. Works just fine except when I have to wrestle with the file drawer handles when they get stuck, and when I scrape my wrist on a chipped corner of an extension leaf.
Rebeca Schiller says
Mine is an antique desk with four drawers that I found at the Park Slope flea market almost 15 years ago. It was love at first sight and I almost walked away because I thought it would be too expensive. When I asked how much it was the man said $175. Sold. For an extra $10 bucks it was delivered to my third floor walk up.
When my late partner put it in storage and never paid the bill, he asked if I was willing to say good-bye to it because he didn’t want to retrieve it (or pay the bill). I told him that if he wanted to be irresponsible with his own things that’s was fine with me, but not with mine. Get the desk or replace it with one that’s similar and probably costs more. After a lot of grumbling, he got it and the rest of my things out of storage (mostly books). And now it’s here in Vermont.
Barry Knister says
Hands (and feet) down, the best desks for writers look as though they’re made of particle board, but are actually constructed of unsold, pulped copies of your books, mixed with epoxy. You can get the books unpulped and do the work yourself (there’s a kit for this), but pre-pulped and assembled is the way to go. The finished surface is smooth, and full of nostalgia. As you write, word fragments and snatches of color from old book covers are identifiable in the shiny epoxy. Once this novelty wears off, it’s full speed ahead with your next project, written literally on what went before.
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
Chipped piece of kitchen counter – flat, white, rounded front edge – on a short wooden and metal pair of file cabinets which happen to be the same height. Two small IKEA-type dressers with drawers, one to each side with, respectively, the printer and the scanner on top. All that’s necessary to survive a day is within reach. It isn’t at all pretty. The pretty is inside my mind.