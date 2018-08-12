Take Five with David Corbett: The Long-Lost Love Letters of Doc Holliday

David Corbett isn’t just a generous WU contributor, he’s the award-winning author of the writing guide The Art of Character (“A writer’s bible” – Elizabeth Brundage) and six novels. His short fiction has been selected twice for Best American Mystery Stories, and his non-fiction has appeared in the New York Times, Narrative, Bright Ideas, and Writer’s Digest, where he is a contributing editor.
His latest, releasing 8/18, is The Long-Lost Love Letters of Doc Holliday.
“The Long-Lost Love Letters of Doc Holliday, is just terrific. The correspondence between Doc and his cousin sings with truth and passion, and the greater story of the letters’ provenance provides thrills enough for several novels. Highly recommended.”
—John Lescroart, New York Times best-selling author of Poison and Fatal
Read on to learn more about The Long-Lost Love Letters of Doc Holliday.
Q1: What’s the premise of your new book?
DC: Romantic love cannot redeem you. The cold-hearted honesty needed to truly change our lives seldom arises from romance. But it is intrinsically linked to love.
Q2: What would you like people to know about the story itself?
DC: The novel progresses along two separate plot lines.
The first is contained in letters Doc Holliday wrote to his cousin, Mattie, who destroyed the actual letters almost a century ago. It’s therefore not really clear that they were love letters, and the family has steadfastly maintained that Doc’s and Mattie’s connection was wholly Platonic. This adamancy, however, may be rooted in a protective concern for Mattie’s reputation. She became a nun, entering the Sisters of Mercy in October, 1883, and was so revered for her saintliness she became the inspiration for the character Melanie in Gone With the Wind. (Margaret Mitchell was a member of the extended Holliday clan.)
But what self-respecting writer of fiction would settle for anything less than a full-fledged, undying, even desperate romance between the two? (I rest my case.)
In the book, I recreate a select handful of these letters, laying out the imagined progression of Doc’s and Mattie’s long-distance romance, which echoes events in the present-day story line.
That second plot concerns the re-appearance of the supposedly destroyed letters. Although questions of their legitimacy arise, the real story concerns not any objective value but the subjective, emotional value they possess in the lives of several people who have their own distinct reasons for possessing them. And in each instance, the issue of love (and its loss) figures prominently.
Q3: What do your characters have to overcome in this story? What challenge do you set before them?
DC: Doc has to overcome Mattie’s resistance to their being together, based in her Catholic faith. (Catholicism forbids marriage between first cousins.) Mattie has to overcome the various devils in Doc’s nature, which make the allure of the West more enticing than a return to faith and family in Georgia. And Doc has to overcome those devils himself, in particular the dark fatalism that arose from the defeat of the South in the Civil War, his mother’s death shortly thereafter from tuberculosis, his own diagnosis of the disease, his judgmental father’s various betrayals, and a number of other misfortunes, some self-manufactured.
In the present-day storyline, my protagonist, Lisa Balamaro, is an arts lawyer who has a secret crush on her most intriguing client, Tuck Mercer. Tuck was a rodeo rider as a young man, suffered a crippling accident showing off for a girl, and then developed his artistic talent to become The Man Who Forged the West. His forgeries of Remington, Bierstadt, Farny, Blakelock, and others came to be cherished especially among members of the Chinese nouveau riche, the so-called Bling Dynasty. Having been caught, convicted, and released from prison after eight years of incarceration, he now acts as an expert in Western painting and artifacts for the same museums, galleries, and foundations he used to bamboozle. In this newfound role, he comes across the supposedly destroyed correspondence between Doc and Mattie.
Given the unlikelihood the letters can ever be fully authenticated—the Holliday clan, for one, will never admit they are genuine, and no known handwriting samples exist for comparison—Tuck retains Lisa to sell the letters on the black market for the sake of their purported owner, Rayella Vargas, the descendent of a slave woman who remained loyal to the Holliday family even after Emancipation.
But the buyer Tuck finds, an enigmatic judge from the Tombstone area, has his own ideas concerning the worth of the letters, and to whom they rightly belong.
Saying more risks giving away too much of the plot. But Lisa has to deal with her secret attraction to Tuck and the consequences of honoring his request, which involves not just deceit but violence. Tuck has to come to her defense without giving away a secret he is hiding. Rayella has to overcome her lack of confidence in Lisa and find her own way to protect her interests, and the enigmatic judge must fight everyone else.
Q4: What unique challenges did this book pose for you, if any?
DC: The two-track plot, with not just different timeframes but different modes—epistolary in the one case, straightforward drama the other—was something I’d never tried before, and I quickly realized that they needed to echo each other to preserve narrative unity.
But the biggest challenge was to embody the voice of an American icon writing the most intimate thoughts imaginable without violating the greater public’s general conception of who he was.
Q5: What has been the most rewarding aspect of having written this book?
DC: The most gratifying moment so far was when a reader asked, “Where on earth did you find these letters?” To which I replied, “I wrote them.”
Learn more on David’s website, and by checking out the Amazon preview at the top of this post.
And stay tuned: David’s latest book on the craft of fiction, The Compass of Character, has been purchased by Writer’s Digest. Its current projected pub date is October, 2019.
Comments
Vaughn Roycroft says
Preordered! Can’t wait.
Thanks for all you do, David. Wishing you the best!
David Corbett says
Thanks a million, Vaughn.
Linda Bennett Pennell says
Very interesting post, David. I am hesitant to ask this question because I am not trying to create an issue for you. My concern actually pertains to my own work. In writing a recently released historical novel, I struggled regarding the “right of publicity” issues that can sometimes arise when authors write fiction with real historical figures as characters. I ultimately opted to changed my character’s name because the historical figure’s descendent’s are very much alive. Personal friends happen to be among the very few living relatives of Doc Holliday and are fairly actively involved in the preservation of his memory. How did you navigate the issue of “right of publicity?” Did the passage of time since his death factor into the issue? Thank you for any insights you may provide.
David Corbett says
Hi, Linda:
I would be delighted if you alerted your friends to this book. While I was writing it, I attempted to contact Karen Holliday Tanner, who wrote a marvelous account of Doc’s life based on family lore and artifacts, but was unsuccessful.
I did manage to strike up a friendship with Victoria Wilcox, who wrote a trilogy of historical novels based on Doc’s life (highly recommended, btw), and though our takes on Doc’s and Mattie’s relationship differ we naturally agree not only on the merit but the right to use Doc’s life as fictional material.
Rights die with the rights holder, so only Doc and Mattie could legally assert any “right to publicity.” Also, the issue of whether the letters are genuine or not remains open throughout my novel–i.e., it’s unclear whether the letters aren’t (brilliant) forgeries.
I consulted with two lawyers during its writing, and my publisher’s lawyers reviewed the issue as well. (And I actually bring the issue up in the novel itself; my protagonist in the present-day story line, Lisa Balamaro, is a lawyer. )
Finally and most importantly, I don’t think anyone in the family would object to my portrayal of Doc or Mattie here. I don’t hold back my punches, but their voices, I believe, are arguably the most compelling ones in the novel, and haunt every word in it.
Thanks for bringing that up. It’s certainly a non-trivial issue.
Linda Bennett Pennell says
Thank you, David! I think if the historical figure’s daughter had not written her own non-fiction account, I probably would never have thought about the issue. I have read different opinions regarding the right of publicity with regard to the guardians of the estates of the deceased and consulted an attorney. Apparently there have been some law suits filed. I am glad to hear what the attorneys you consulted had to say. I will let my friends know about your book. They are descended on Doc’s mother’s side and reside in his childhood hometown.
David Corbett says
The issue in any lawsuit is damages — what harm has been caused? Given our legal system one cannot stop another party from filing a lawsuit. The more relevent question is whether they would prevail. My book poses no danger whatsoever to the estate of Doc or Mattie, and I think we’d easily withstand any challenge on that front. That said, I’d hate to think the Holliday family would object to my portrayal of their famous ancestors. I actually think they’d be rather pleased.
David Corbett says
P.S. Actually, if I’m not mistaken, Karen Holliday Tanner isn’t the daughter of either Doc or Mattie, who were both childless. She’s the granddaughter of Mary Cowperthwaite Fulton Holliday, who was married to Doc’s cousin, Robert (“Hub”). Or are you referring to someone else? (I’m unaware of another family member writing a non-fiction account.)
Linda Bennett Pennell says
My friends are descended from Doc’s mother’s side, but they are not writers. I apologize for the confusion. In referring to the author I mentioned previously, I was writing of the daughter of a historical 20th century figure that I wanted to use in my own work. This man’s daughter wrote her autobiography in which her father loomed large. While her father is deceased and his daughter would have had no role in my work, I decided to err on the side of caution. Upon reflection, I think my situation was rather different from yours. If you are interested in contacting my friends, you can contact me through my website and I will see what they say. They are very nice people.
Linda Bennett Pennell says
I am quite sure my friends will be pleased with your portrayals. My question was more for myself because of my own looking into the subject. Please accept my apologies for any distress my question may have caused!
Susan Setteducato says
This story sounds so awesome and intriguing. I’ve always had a (secret) crush on Doc Holiday, sucker as I am for complex men and love stories. Can’t wait to read!
David Corbett says
Doc’s an easy guy to have a crush on — as long as you’re a couple decades removed. By all accounts he was not an easy man to get along with, and he liked it that way — which makes the issue of romance particularly intriguing, imho.
Heather webb says
David, This book sounds fascinating–best wishes on its launch. Also, many congratulations on your upcoming character guide. I’m be all over it when it comes out as well!
David Corbett says
Thanks, Heather.
Tom Pope says
Brings chills, David. (I’ve always wondered what depths your mind plumbed when it wasn’t asleep. Wow!) Can’t wait.
David Corbett says
Yeah, well, it’s pretty weird when I’m asleep as well, trust me. (Thanks, Tom.)
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
I can’t wait to read your story.
Having hung out in the bar at the Big Nose Kate’s, I like to imagine I drank a shot of whiskey in the presence of the shade of Doc.
David Corbett says
That sounds pretty awesome all around.
Tom Bentley says
David, the book sounds fascinating. I think using historical characters (with the cautions and provisos noted by you and others in the comments) can provide a helpful structural boundary to a work, and a framing like the use of letter exchanges works on those lines too, keeping the lines from getting too squiggly.
Have you ever read A.S. Byatt’s Possession? It’s a fine work that deals with time-displaced characters, though the Victorian-era ones in the book are fictional. (Not sure if she modeled them on actual characters or not.)
Sadly, when I first think of Doc Holliday, I keep seeing that Val Kilmer portrayal in Tombstone, where he continually coughs into a hankie because of that consarned consumption.
Hope the book does well; thanks for the post.
David Corbett says
Hi, Tom:
Funny you should mention Possession. It was actually an inspiration for my approach to the book.
Here’s what I said on Friday at Jungle Red Writers about the various film portrayals of Doc Holliday:
“[They include] Victor Mature in My Darling Clementine, Kirk Douglas in The Gunfight at the OK Corral, Jason Robards in Hour of the Gun, Stacy Keach in Doc, Val Kilmer in Tombstone, Dennis Quaid in Wyatt Earp. Several of these portrayals proved compelling, but none of them, I’d learn, were all that accurate. (I somewhat sheepishly harbor a certain fondness for Victor Mature’s performance; though certainly the least heralded of the actors named, and the one bearing possibly the least physical resemblance to Doc, he nonetheless comes closest to capturing Doc’s fatalistic desperation. Then again, maybe that’s just because of John Ford’s lighting.)”
Thanks for chiming in!
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
But arguably Val Kilmer’ s Doc had the best lines. :)
Tom Bentley says
Bernadette, it’s clear that you favor Val Kilmer’s silky eyebrows over the expressive jungles that are Mr. Mature’s.
David Corbett says
I just tried to post a picture in a comment box here and failed. It’s a shame, because it’s actually Victor Mature’s eyes that capture Doc so well. Google Victor Mature Doc Holliday in Google Images and you’ll see what I mean.
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
The lines Tom. :) My kids used to reenact their version of Tombstone and play poker, with cinnamon sticks hanging out the sides of their mouth(cigars) and fight over which one got to play Val Kilmer’ s Doc, so they could punch his one liners.
David Corbett says
Bernadette: Your kids knew Latin?
Johnny Ringo: And you must be Doc Holliday.
Doc Holliday: That’s the rumor.
Johnny Ringo: You retired too?
Doc Holliday: Not me. I’m in my prime.
Johnny Ringo: Yeah, you look it.
Doc Holliday: And you must be Ringo. Look, darling, Johnny Ringo. The deadliest pistoleer since Wild Bill, they say. What do you think, darling? Should I hate him?
Kate: You don’t even know him.
Doc Holliday: Yes, but there’s just something about him. Something around the eyes, I don’t know, reminds me of… me. No. I’m sure of it, I hate him.
Wyatt Earp: [to Ringo] He’s drunk.
Doc Holliday: In vino veritas.
Johnny Ringo: Age quod agis.
Doc Holliday: Credat Judaeus apella, non ego.
Johnny Ringo: [pats his gun] Eventus stultorum magister.
Doc Holliday: [gives a Cheshire cat smile] In pace requiescat.
Tombstone Marshal Fred White: Come on boys. We don’t want any trouble in here. Not in any language.
Doc Holliday: Evidently Mr. Ringo’s an educated man. Now I really hate him.
(Check out the IMDb Quotes page for Tombstone for more. You’re right, Bernadette, Doc had all the great lines.)
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
Also, off the top of my head: “I’ll be your Huckleberry” and that bit where someone says Doc’s seeing double of him and is too drunk to gunfight, and Doc replying:
“I got two guns, one for each of you. ”
Seriously, great film. And one of my kids all time favorites. It’s why we make recurring trips to Tombstone. and last summer visited the grave of Wyatt Earp just outside San Francisco. He’s buried in a Jewish cemetery next to his wife. Their joint epitaph reads: Nothing’s so sacred as honour and nothing’s so loyal as love.
And I can’t wait to read your book.
Tom Bentley says
Bernadette (and Dave): I concede. Doc Kilmer does have the best lines in the movie.
I just Googled “Victor Mature’s best lines in a movie,” and the first link that came up was “Victor Mature, Catnip to the Ladies” and the second was “Victor Mature, Movie Idol Noted for His Physique in Loincloths.”
Note: I’m sure Mr. Kilmer in his prime rocked a fine loincloth. Not sure about Doc.
Keith Cronin says
Wow, can’t wait to read this!
Just pre-ordered my copy – good luck with this fascinating story!
David Corbett says
Thanks, Keith.
BTW: Do you live anywhere near Tampa/St. Petersburg? I’ll be there attending Bouchercon Sept 6-9, and it would be great to finally meet up.
Carol Dougherty says
It sounds great, David, and I can’t wait to read it. I see what you mean about Victor Mature’s eyes – wonderful pictures and clips online.
There’s something kind of wonderful about being haunted by a story that demands to be told. I would imagine that seeing publication so imminent might bring both a sense of relief and a sense of loss.
I also look forward to your next book on craft – you do keep busy!