Success–Taking the Long (No, Longer Than That!) View

There has been a lot of chatter in the Twitterverse lately about sales numbers, hitting the lists, debuts, sales expectations, and (the often inevitable) disappointment.
Writing a book is hard.
Getting that book published? Harder still.
Maintaining a career in publishing? Probably hardest of all.
There is no question that all of those require a lot of blood, sweat, and tears. And luck. Don’t forget the luck part, because that is a big component of anyone’s success.
Furthermore, as writers—whether unpublished, debuts, or seasoned veterans—there is very little about the industry that we can control. We can control the writing, and that’s about it. Everything else is out of our hands. That is a recipe for frustration and angst, so it is inevitable that heartache will find us at many points on our journey.
But I’m not going to talk about that today. Today I’m going to ask you to take a step back. No, even further back than that.
Why do we write? Why do humans write?
To tell stories.
It’s the purpose of all art, really, to tell a story, to capture a moment, a feeling, a transformation. But for writers our medium is words.
But stepping back yet again: What is the purpose of stories?
To connect.
With readers, with our own voice, with a shared truth, a voice that resonates.
With the human experience.
So whatever other reasons compel us to pick up that pen or keyboard, whatever lies or rationalizations we tell ourselves, at its most basic it is a desire to connect.
The thing is, we can never truly know what our own life’s purpose is. We can know what we think it is. Mark Twain says two of the most important moments in our life are when we’re born and when we understand why.
For many writers, we think we understand why when we discover writing.
But what if that’s not truly our purpose? What if it is the connections we make through pursuing writing that are actually our true purpose?
Connections with other writers.
Connections with our own truths.
Connections with readers, even if only a handful.
What if writing is simply the medium the universe uses to foster it’s own connections?
Most of us have heard of the Butterfly Effect—the idea that a butterfly flapping its wings over one continent can have an untold affect halfway across the world.
I suspect that writing is like that. Whether we are ever published or not.
Writers with a big audience obviously connect in a big way to a number of readers. But even writers with dismal sales numbers probably connect with at least a handful of readers. Among that handful, it is very possible there is one person who really needed to hear that exact story.
But here’s the thing. We will likely not even know what that moment of connection meant in their lives. They might not even know it. But I believe it’s there. Even if, at its most cynical and discouraging manifestation, our book strikes someone as so poorly written that they KNOW they can writer better tripe than that. So they pick up a pen for the first time. Maybe they write the next Great American Novel that touches hundreds of thousands of lives.
Or write the next wildly commercial success that helps people escape—if just for a few hours—their own pain or unhappiness.
Or maybe that person starts writing, but also never publishes, but through the act of writing, discovers the power of their own voice and are then able to gain much needed agency in their lives.
That’s a powerful connection—even if our book is a dismal failure. And I believe—with all my heart—that connections like that go on all the time that authors and readers aren’t even aware of.
The connection can be as random and sideways as someone asking what book a person’s reading, and they hate the book (yours!) so much that they begin ranting about it, starting up a conversation that sparks a friendship. Or romance. Perhaps they go on to give birth to the next Kwisatz Haderach. Or Albert Einstein. Now of course, no one sets out wanting that to be their grand contribution to the body of literature, but even so, it IS a contribution.
So it’s possible, even if you only published one book and it tanked, it served its unknowable purpose. No, it didn’t launch your career as the next JK Rowling. And you weren’t able to make a living. Hell, it didn’t even earn enough to pay off your student loans! But you likely touched someone’s life in some unknowable way.
You connected.
I think this is also true of unpublished writers. You connect to critique partners, to writing teachers, but again, and perhaps most importantly, you begin to mine your own truths, explore your own voice, ask yourself tough questions. And that changes you. And as all writers of fiction know, when you change the protagonist in any story, that change alters the people and world around them. No matter what else happens with your writing, THAT is a worthy thing, a reward in and of itself.
Now look. I totally get it. I remember the despair, the frustration, the sense of not being good enough—of never being good enough. And that was just last week! Seventeen books under one’s belt does not inure you to those same feelings you have when you first start out.
One of the advantages of experience is that I am acquiring a longer view—not just of publishing, but life. And I am convinced that can help us as we wrestle with our writing demons, regardless of our publishing success. No, you can’t take ephemeral connections to the bank. You can’t brag about them at Thanksgiving dinners with annoying relatives. And you can’t post a cool Instastory about it. But it still matters.
You show up. You do the work. The rest of it is out of our hands. We might know we didn’t achieve the sort of success we were hoping for, but we can never know if it was all for nothing. There is an overwhelming chance that it was not.
So as you struggle with trying to get that agent or receive yet another rejection or are faced with dismal sales number, I invite you to take those three giant steps back and look with your eyes wide open at all the possibilities that exist that you will never see or know. But trust somewhere, in some small way, they are happening. To whom and how much? Well, that’s part of life’s mystery.
Can you think of some unexpected connections you’ve made through your writing? Ways you might have touched others’ lives? Ways your own life has been enriched?
About Robin LaFevers
Robin LaFevers is the author of seventeen books for young readers, including the HIS FAIR ASSASSIN trilogy about teen assassin nuns in medieval France and the upcoming COURTING DARKNESS. A lifelong introvert, she currently lives on a blissfully quiet hill in Southern California.
Comments
Vijaya says
Amen!!! To everything you said, Robin. Lovelovelove this post. When I enrolled in the Institute of Children’s Lit, I was asked for a biography and it pretty much came out as a love letter to various authors. It’s as if I remember my life through the lens of the books I was reading at the time. Enid Blyton as a child, AJ Cronin and Lloyd C. Douglas as a girl discovering herself, Ayn Rand at the height of rebellion…you get the picture.
When I started submitting my first novel, I prayed for all those agents and editors who read it, that it would make a difference even in their lives. I wondered whether it was enough. I put it aside to work on other things. But something kept nagging at me to pick it up again, examine it, and send it out. Again. I got tired of even the good rejections. The last one was the impetus to self-publish the book. And what a great peace has settled over me!!! I can now die in peace.
Yet, I don’t think this was the most important thing I’ve ever written. No, those would be the private letters. Robin, I think we shall only know in heaven how our words have impacted the world.
ps: the book is BOUND :)
3
Rosalyn says
As a writer whose third book is coming out next year but who still feels new (and obscure), this post feels incredibly timely. I love the idea of the butterfly effect of writing. Your posts (including this one) have managed to hit me at times that I needed them most. Thank you.
5
Maggie Smith says
I just got back from the Iowa Summer Writing Festival and among the dozens of wonderful things that happened there was meeting two great fellow women writers – one from Hong Kong via India and one from Paris. I can’t imagine that sitting in Milwaukee I would ever have encountered these people in any other way except through our love of writing and desire to produce a novel. So yes, I agree, that when we stop to consider, jumping into the community of writers can lead to so much growth in ourselves beyond holding our book in our hands. Although I won’t mind that happening someday, too!
4
Deb Merino says
I needed this today! Great post. Thank you.
2
Cathy Cade says
What a refreshing point of view!
I started writing in retirement because I enjoy it and because I’ve slept better since I began. My successes have been modest. I don’t have a deep message to share with the world, and almost feel guilty, sometimes, that I’m not driven to try and make it pay. Maybe, my spare time would be better spent volunteering at some charity shop…
But, you’re right, I have met other beginning writers over the past couple of years, and I know I’ve been able to help them, as they have helped me. Thanks for validating my conceit that it’s worth carrying on with my writing.
3
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Robin – Since you mention the butterfly effect, allow me to talk about another pair of wings. They’re awe-inspiring. You know how dragons’ wings sound in movies? How they make that huge swooping sound, and the gusts each beat produces are, like, gale-force?
Well, that’s what the Robin LaFevers writerly wing-beats are like. They’re actually closer to angel-like than dragon-like, but that’s beside the point. And the resulting effect? To start, it’s cleansing, refreshing. But then it’s uplifting, like it lends others the power to soar, too. And that’s so heartening. And inspiring.
I know because it keeps happening to me. And to others, I know. We all stand in awe, and in gratitude. Happy Friday.
6
Lara Schiffbauer says
I love the idea of the Universe using writers for the sake of unknown, needed connections. Definitely puts a new perspective on the long-term goals of writing, and even where you put the writing, whether that be traditional, self-publishing, on Wattpad – it’s all good as long as it’s available for the Universe to use as needed. :) Thanks!
3
Myra McEntire says
Unexpected connections? YOU. I am profoundly grateful for you.
1
Denise Willson says
LOVE, love, love this post, Robin. You not only have wise words to share, but you made me FEEL your compassion. You touched me. You reminded me, yet again, why we do this ‘writing thang’.
See, even posts can make a difference in someone’s life.
Hugs,
Dee
2
DG Lamb says
Wonderful post! And very appreciated from the trenches.
1
Deborah Gray says
A fabulous post. I have no doubt that connection is why we’re here and, in that connection, making a positive difference. I wonder how many people come to that realization when they’re facing their mortality and it’s too late.
You don’t have to be a fiction writer to make a connection! When I wrote my first nonfiction book, I would have been happy just to not have negative reviews, a low bar indeed. I have been so fortunate to have readers who write to me to tell me that my book was their “bible” as they worked their way through the formation of their business. One man sent me a photo of all the sticky notes he had on the wall above his desk, each one a lesson he wanted to remember from my book.
I treasure all the reviews and emails I receive, incredibly grateful that I have made a difference in my small way. It is wholly unexpected and I never take it for granted. I still harbor feelings of inadequacy, but all those who have taken the time to let me know how I touched their lives have more than touched mine.
3
Gail Ansel says
I’ll add another ‘hoorah’ to Robin for this “gale-force” “wing-beat” of a piece (with kudos to Vaughn.)
Writing and connecting with writers and readers makes me feel singularly alive, and you nailed exactly precisely why and how.
I’ve just stretched out of novel comfort over to screenwriting in workshop at the Menodocino Writer’s Conference, dazzled by what brevity brings to my story. Next up: Kauai Writer’s Conference (and my 3rd annual writing program reunion) to renew and deepen the art, but also the relationships.
To seeking connection!
3
Carol Dougherty says
Thanks Robin. Other than family, almost every one of the people closest to me came into my life because of my writing. Some quite indirectly, others at workshops, and all of them much loved and appreciated.
3
Rebecca Vance says
I really needed this post today, thank you! I am still working on my debut novel and have been for a long time. Sometimes I feel like it will never happen. I have found an amazing community in the contacts I have made so far. I made a great friend who even dedicated her book to me which still blows my mind. This post gives me hope that I may be able to achieve my goals as long as I keep trying. Thank you.
1
Leanne Dyck says
Lately, I’ve been thinking–wow, it’s taking me a long time to achieve the type of success I’m striving for. I’ve been thinking… And then you write this article. Thank you so much. I’m stepping back. And now I see, with fresh eyes, the progress, the success I have made.
1
Deborah Makarios says
Thanks, Robin! I think I needed to hear this.
It can be hard to keep going when you don’t see any results. But not everything that is worth doing shows instant results. Sometimes you’ve just got to keep walking through the darkness in faith that to someone, somewhere, it’s making a difference.
1
Kathleen S. Allen says
Great post! Should be required reading for all writers! Telling stories is what we do. Once upon a time…
0