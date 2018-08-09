Creating Pockets of Story: Expand Inward

In college, I was in a dance improvisation company that gave me a healthy appreciation of the way constraining creativity can help it move forward. Our on-the-spot performances were informed by suggestions from the audience. It usually went something like this.
“What would you like to see a dance about?” our director would say.
“Love,” someone would call out.
“That’s a start,” our director would say, “but we need something more specific. What is the nature of this love?”
Someone else would call out, “A man who loves a dog.”
“Closer. Narrow it more.”
“A man who loves a dog that for some reason can’t walk.”
Bingo. Narrowing the topic made ideas blossom, and a dance was born.
Why limit your story
What is the difference between “love” and “a man who loves a dog that for some reason can’t walk?”
The first is a generic topic that could go off in a million directions. The sheer number of possibilities can be paralyzing.
The second has rails that inspire, inform, and guide story movement.
A man who loves a dog that for some reason can’t walk might stand still, petting the dog, while the rest of the world goes by. He might carry the dog everywhere in a backpack; set it beside him on a chair in an outdoor café. Another type of man might drag the dog around, insisting that the lazy dog’s discomfort would eventually inspire him to use his legs, while yet another might manipulate the useless limbs, praying all the while, hoping that consistent attention might bring about a miracle. The man might decide that a dog was meant to run free, and conclude that the most loving thing to do would be to put the dog down.
Imagine that this man is a character in your novel. Maybe the novel isn’t about the man and the dog, specifically, but this relationship is simply a fact of the character’s existence. How he acts would tell us a lot about his character, wouldn’t it? The situation would create interesting limitations around the character’s ability to engage in other aspects of the story.
Specificity breeds universality
You know what the man in love with the dog reminds me of? Writing a novel manuscript.
A manuscript doesn’t have working legs. Without a publisher it can’t go anywhere. It may never have legs, despite the way you manipulate its limbs and cover it with prayer. Yet you love it, and so you take it everywhere in your mental backpack. Only you can decide when it’s time to put it down.
The late film critic, Roger Ebert, explained the importance of a story’s specificity while reviewing Brokeback Mountain, based on Annie Proulx’s story about two gay cowboys:
Strange but true: the more specific a film is, the more universal, because the more it understands individual characters, the more it applies to everyone. I can imagine someone weeping at this film, identifying with it because he always wanted to stay in the Marines, or be an artist or a cabinetmaker.
If I had been watching a dance troupe riff on the generic concept of “love,” I never would have drawn meaning about my manuscript. It took a man and a dog who couldn’t walk to get me there.
Expand inward through pockets of story
Constraining your story helps it stay on its rails. When it hits the boundaries you’ve set, you can still expand it—by moving inward.
You can study this technique in Sag Harbor, in which author Colson Whitehead stitches together pockets of story that illuminate his characters. Benji, the narrator, reflects on spending the summers of his youth in an all-black community in the Hamptons. At every turn, he uses setting details—such as this passage’s charcoal briquettes—to deepen characterization:
Kingsford charcoal, my father’s fuel of choice. When it came to grilling, anyway. The coals rustled out of the big blue-and-white bag onto the grate. Gravity had a design, tossing them in a certain arrangement. My father had his own laws, a precise concept of fire formation honed over the years. To people like you and me, a briquette is a briquette. Not to him. He seemed to analyze each coal individually, taking measure of its strengths, deficits, secret potential. The diamond in the darkness. He knew where they needed to go, recognizing the uniqueness of each cube and determining where it fit with the rest of the team. He assembled the pyramid meticulously, perceiving the invisible—the crooked corridors of ventilation between the briquettes, the heat traps and inevitable vectors of released energy, any potential irregularity that might undermine the project. The sublime interconnectedness of it all. He asserted his order. Built his fire.
Whitehead goes on like this for two more long paragraphs. When on occasion someone else would come along and offer up an alternate fire building technique, “My father glared at them like the imbeciles they were, spatula a-dangle.”
You know this character. He could have been your high school choir director or football coach, your corporation’s human relations manager or your mother. We recognize him through the way he lights a charcoal fire, in a delightful pocket of story that allowed Whitehead to expand his story inward.
Have you ever set a limit that expanded the creativity in your story? If so, what kind? Is “expanding inward” a story-starting technique for you, or something you add in later drafts?
Wish you could buy this author a cup of joe?
Now, thanks to tinyCoffee and PayPal, you can!
About Kathryn Craft
Kathryn Craft is the author of two novels from Sourcebooks, The Art of Falling and The Far End of Happy. Her work as a freelance developmental editor at Writing-Partner.com follows a nineteen-year career as a dance critic. Long a leader in the southeastern Pennsylvania writing scene, she leads writing workshops and retreats, and is a member of the Tall Poppy Writers. Learn more on Kathryn's website.
Comments
Jacqueline Sheehan says
This is such a helpful column. I love the universality of specificity. So true!
1
Kathryn Craft says
Thanks for stopping by, Jacqueline!
0
Bonnie Carlson says
I wasn’t sure I understood “specificity breeds universality” until I read the Whitehead excerpt, which I loved and which was a perfect example of the point. Thanks!
1
Kathryn Craft says
Glad that drove it home for you, Bonnie. Thanks for reading!
0
Maggie Smith says
You’ve highlighted an excellent point, Kathryn. When I first began writing, I thought I had to keep things generic so any reader could apply it to them. But you’re right, specificity is the better way to go. “God is in the details” as the saying goes. Plus honing in on these details is an excellent way to illuminate a particular character and draw us closer to them without “telling”, as you’re shown in your example of the father and his briquettes.
4
Kathryn Craft says
Hi Maggie! Yes it’s counterintuitive at first, isn’t it. I’ve always loved the Ludwig Mies van der Rohe quote, too—an architect should know!
1
Anna says
Taken as a whole, the charcoal passage wonderfully illustrates your point about pockets of specificity. But it goes on to do work that is even more profound. When the narrator’s father inspects each “diamond in the darkness” and figures out the “crooked corridors of ventilation” between them, he does exactly what we do in assembling the pieces of our stories and seeing how they fit together.
Thanks, Kathryn, for the double whammy!
2
Kathryn Craft says
I love that about this description, Anna, thanks for bringing it to the fore! If this had been only about an obsessive attention to briquettes it would have been serviceable, but great writing always seems to accomplish more than its surface value, doesn’t it? We aren’t always aware when our subconscious minds layer such “diamonds” into our early drafts, but once we really know what our book is about, we’re smart to go back to mine for them.
3
Jim Porter, Sr says
Here’s a horrid thought, but one I fear we must contemplate. A man carrying his dog who cannot walk, petting him, loving him, taking him to a vet, spending his last moments with him. Fiction is not always happy. There are moments when it, like life, is subterranean.
1
Kathryn Craft says
And character reaction is as subjective as any human reaction. Without the context of story, we may not understand why any of these actions between the man and the dog might inspire admiration, love, disgust, or pity.
1
David Corbett says
Hi, Kathryn:
“Specificity conjures universality” — I wish I had a nickel for every time…
By some weird magic, the specific moment, lovingly rendered, steps outside time and speaks of the universal human condition.
Seriously, bingo.
Thanks!
2
Kathryn Craft says
It’s true, and so automatic it can have results that aren’t always appreciated. In his memoir, STILL ME, Christopher Reeve spoke of a letter he got from a woman who said she understood the pain of paralysis because… she’d been through a divorce. He said no, unless you’ve had to suffer through a deep abdominal massage to move your bowels, you don’t know what I’ve been through. The woman’s response may have been clunky, but it does show how strong the human desire to relate can be.
2
Vijaya says
Kathryn, this was such a great article. A lot of the writing I do has limits–word count, vocab, even sentence length for those EZ readers. So it’s like playing a puzzle to write an engaging story within the boundaries defined. But even when there are none imposed, playing what if? and narrowing choices makes the story stronger as you so clearly show in your example. Also as you go along a story, the choices you make immediately negate other possibilities, further putting you on an inevitable path.
4
Kathryn Craft says
The delimiters of children’s lit is a great example, Vijaya. Dr. Suess wrote GREEN EGGS AND HAM on a bet that he couldn’t write a book using only 50 words. Ann Patchett set a challenge for herself when writing her bestselling novel, BEL CANTO, to have a hostage situation in which no two of the assembled spoke the same language. I love how you describe the continued narrowing as your story goes on. Well put!
3
Luna Saint Claire says
Excellent piece! Thank you for the inspiration
0
Kathryn Craft says
You’re welcome! Thanks for saying so, Luna.
0
Beth Havey says
At the airport picking up family. Just want to say this is awesome and I will be taking notes later.
1
Kathryn Craft says
Wow—you read on the fly AND left a comment—you’re the faithful reader of the day, Beth! Thanks!
1
Janie Chang says
Kathryn, this was such a useful reminder that getting into our characters’ heads and quirks may slow down the pace but it also pulls the reader in. Thank you.
0