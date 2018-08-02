What Motherhood Has (and Hasn’t) Changed About My Writing

The first time my husband and I talked about having kids, we were in our early 20s, not yet married, and the idea of starting a family felt so far away it might as well have been on the planet Jupiter. But then 22 became 25 became 29. The years blinked away faster than I thought possible.
In that time, I also quit my job in order to focus on writing. I had grand dreams (or delusions?) of long days at the keyboard, words pouring out of me in a great rush, like rice into a pot. But truthfully, I didn’t write that much more than I had while working a day job. I was just happier, because I felt closer to living the writer’s life that I had imagined for myself as a girl.
I finished a manuscript, polished and queried it, and signed with a great agent. We went on submission. I turned 29.
By then, my husband was itching to become a father. In many ways I was ready too, but there was one major roadblock: I had always envisioned becoming an author first, a mother second. So I asked him to wait a little longer, until my book sold. Then we could try for a baby.
My book did not sell.
I could write a whole other post about that — about the slow, silent grief I didn’t even realize I was going through — but suffice it to say, it became clear that I couldn’t keep putting off motherhood. Couldn’t keep tying it to a day that might not come for years.
Throughout my pregnancy, I tried to write. Through the nausea and exhaustion and discomfort, I tried. Ever the optimist, I thought, “At the very least, I can finish a new manuscript and get it to my agent before the baby is due.”
Nope. Just like quitting my job to write full-time did not magically make me a faster writer, neither did getting pregnant.
The baby came — a sweet, tiny little girl — and for those first few months, everything was about her. (Well, and my own recovery.) For the first time in two decades, I put absolutely zero pressure on myself to write. It was foreign, frightening, and a little bit liberating.
Eventually I lucked into a part-time nanny-share with a neighbor, and suddenly I had a few hours each week to myself again. I thought I would use them to write. I wanted to.
But there were dishes, and laundry, and dog walking, and vacuuming. There was an embarrassing amount of urgent googling. (“Diaper rash,” “peanut allergy,” “nap schedule.”) All sorts of things that needed to get done, and were so much easier to do without a baby around.
After a while, I began to wonder if what I had most feared was coming true. Had becoming a mother cost me a part of myself that I could never get back? Was my passion for writing dwindling away? Had I missed my window for success?
Never mind the literally countless examples of fantastic authors who are parents, I found my reassurance in two close friends who were roughly my age, were writers, and were now mothers. One had been published before having kids, had written her second novel while pregnant, and was now working on a new manuscript while raising the first daughter and expecting a second. All was not lost.
My other friend had gotten an agent with a book that I loved and believed in, but for various unknown reasons, it never sold. In the nearly five years since then, she had given birth to two boys, and zero manuscripts. Once upon a time, I had looked at her situation in disbelief and frustration, wondering how she could have let it happen. Suddenly I found myself standing in more or less the same place and thinking, “Oh, this is how.” Sometimes it just… happens.
The thing is, I don’t care any less about my writing than I used to. I care about it exactly the same amount. I just care more about my daughter. It’s like my writing is a skyscraper, towering over everything in my life, but my daughter is a hundred stories taller.
The other thing is, babies are only babies for so long. The time I spent with my daughter as an infant was priceless, and a great privilege. A toddler now, she has already grown so much, and will continue to do so, becoming ever more independent from me. And as she does, I’m getting back to my bedrock — my writing — both to fulfill myself, and to fill her absence.
So what has changed? Everything and nothing.
What fears have you experienced in regards to your writing? Have you ever felt conflict between your identity as a writer and other parts of yourself?
Postscript: Actually, one concrete difference in my writing now is perspective. I tend to write Young Adult stories, and have typically projected myself into the teenage protagonist. (Think empathy, not wish fulfillment.) But lately I find myself connecting a lot more with the parent characters… I’d like to think it makes my work richer, and more well-rounded. But maybe I’m just getting old.
About Kristan Hoffman
Originally from Houston, TX, Kristan Hoffman studied creative writing at Carnegie Mellon University and attended the Kenyon Review Writers Workshop. Now she lives with her family in Cincinnati, OH, where she writes both fiction and nonfiction with a focus on feminist, multicultural stories. Her shorter work has appeared in Sugar Mule, the Citron Review, and Switchback, among others. She is currently at work on a Young Adult novel, and is represented by Tina Dubois of ICM.For more, please visit her website.
Comments
Erin Jendras says
Thanks for writing this — I’m in about exactly the same spot you are, except I never finished the manuscript before having my son. I just keep hoping it will get better as he gets older?
Nichole says
I can absolutely relate to this. I have four amazing kids and I struggle with how little I am writing right now. I do have five manuscripts but not a single one of them I have sent out. One is getting close and I thought I’d be able to finish it up this summer but it’s not happening because of, well …. being a mom with four kids in the summer. 😄 But something wonderful and sad is happening in a few weeks. My youngest is going to be in kindergarten and all my kids will be in school. My hope is that I can use this new time I will have to focus back on writing and actually get somewhere with it. Good luck to you!
Beth Havey says
The writing journey never happens in a bubble. I have been writing for years, from college on, marriage, the birth of three amazing children who now give me joy every day. Writing is part of my nature and when I start a project or finish it, I am grateful–just as I am for my adult children and all that they bring to the world. I’ll say that creating people in my work has made me more empathetic. Wherever my writing takes me, I am prepared to go. Yes, I fear outside of my small story collection there won’t be more books to hold in my hand. STILL, it’s all a gift.
Barry Knister says
Hello Kristan. IMO, you artfully capture the tensions that must confront many writers. As you describe the move from young adult to not-so-young adult, and the parallel tracks represented by your literary ambition and expectations for future parenthood, I think you reveal yourself to be both perceptive, and sensitive to others.
You speak of the many writers who somehow successfully manage to juggle deadlines, personal or professional, with motherhood. I think such people have to possess one of two attributes, or, more likely, both: a powerful gift for organization and time management, and a strong element of selfishness.
Without a real talent for compartmentalizing, or ignoring the demands of duty while typing, I don’t see how it’s done.
Thanks for your post. I think it must speak for many.
Mary Kate says
So relevant to me right now. I’m currently pregnant with my first and one of my (many) fears about motherhood is losing my writing time. I can’t afford to quit my full-time job, so it’ll be balancing all 3. We’ll have daycare, and I have some flexibility in working from home part-time, which saves me time on commuting, but still — I write about 12-15 hours per week now on my weekend and evening time and I don’t know how much of that I’ll have left post-baby. I’ve written a few manuscripts, am just getting ready to query the one I (think and hope) will be my debut and have been writing like crazy during my pregnancy in the hopes of “getting ahead.” I don’t feel well mentally when I’m not writing, so I don’t think I’d see a period of not writing as relief.
My husband’s assured me we’ll do what we can do to grant me writing time post-baby — he’ll take her for a certain amount of time every weekend for me to run to a cafe for a few hours and write, etc. — but I know all plans go out the window with such a major life change!
My pie-in-the-sky dream is to become a full-time novelist who somehow still makes enough to support my family (and afford at least part-time daycare!) but I know that’s nowhere close to a guarantee in this author life I’ve chosen!
Paula Cappa says
Ha, this is so true. We’ve all been in this place as parents and writers. It’s always something, as they say. I actually enjoyed leaving my writing to have my daughter and son in the early years. Once school time came, I was ready to get back into it. Leaving your writing is no crime. This career is not a race. Children and home and hearth can be important opportunities to explore the relationships and growth that happens. Enjoy all the experiences!
Lakota says
Speaking as a mom and as a grandmother, AND as a writer, I would suggest that you are exactly where you need to be right now. Your time to write again will come, and you are NOT wasting your days being a present mother to your child.
Allow yourself to feel all your emotions: guilt and regret because you’re not pursuing your career full time, and joy being in the presence of such a wonderful little individual.
ALL your emotions are yours and are worth feeling. Welcome to life as a woman author!
Paula Cappa says
Wonderful advice, Lakota.
Deanna says
I’m not a mother (yet) but this is something I have worried about, perhaps unnecessarily, a lot. Since I can remember I’ve been putting pressure on myself to “make it” before I have a child. I worry that once I have a child I’ll forget all about writing which scares me and is a little ridiculous since I’ve continued to write through many life changing events. Good to know I’m not alone in having these thoughts!
Vijaya says
Kristan, your baby is irresistible!!! I just want to squeeze those plump thighs, kiss those feet. You capture so much of the tension between motherhood and meaningful work. As a writer-mama myself, I can testify you can have both and should have both. As Katherine Paterson so eloquently said, “As I look back on what I have written, I can see that the very persons who have taken away my time are those who have given me something to say.”
I gave up my scientific career to stay at home with my babies. No regrets there. But I do regret not having more children. I was so scared that I wouldn’t have enough time, but the truth is, you make time for what’s important.
J says
Same here! I have two wonderful boys, but writing very much became background and dreams while they were babies. But slowly, as I emerged from the piles of diapers and the disrupted nights, writing became possible again. Very slowly though. It took time to carve writing time out of my life as mom (and mistress of logistics and keeper of family agendas and plain dishes and grocery shopping). But the urge got stronger and now I use the time when they are at school for writing (and still the grocery and the laundry and the garden …) I am even starting to write a bit when they are around and happily busy (something I could not imagine just a year ago). – And no, I have not published anything yet, but I am working towards the end of draft 1, sometimes optimistic, sometimes afraid, but still hoping… – Happy Writing and Good Luck!
Christine Venzon says
I haven’t become a mother, but my mother’s caregiver. She had a small stroke last winter. She can do a lot for herself, but still needs help with meal prep, dressing, and bathing. I also make all her grocery and prescription runs. Caring for her is my highest priority, but there are days when I despair of ever getting my career back on track. As you said, Kristan, it’s encouraging to know that others are in the same boat and making a go of it.
