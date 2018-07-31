Losing Your North Star

In what now seems another lifetime, back when I first began to share my desire to be a novelist, a dear friend made a powerful observation. She lamented that writing must be extremely hard, citing not publishing perils or the financial challenge, as one might expect. Instead, she suggested writers had to possess supreme confidence, a pure faith that their stories were deserving of attention. At the time, the sentiment surprised me. Though I had many concerns, it had never occurred to me to question the worth of my writing. I simply had a story, at least the kernel of one, and wanted to see it through. What propelled me was a desire to convey the tale well and in a manner truthful to the inspiration behind it. That felt like enough at the time, and indeed it was.
Recently, however, my friend’s words have come back to haunt me. For I no longer carry within me the confidence to which she alluded. I didn’t grasp her meaning then because, at the time, I understood the world I was crafting. More precisely, I trusted my own world view. Secure in my knowledge, characters arcs and plot lines within the tale came into focus naturally because, ultimately, the fictional world on some level reflected my own. Sadly, this is no longer the case. These days I sit down at my desk with more questions than answers, vigilantly suspicious, like a man hovering over a puzzle while convinced a third of the pieces are missing, or from another set entirely.
Even this post reflects this turmoil. Normally a topic comes to mind, and accepting my own contribution as a given, I research what writers both past and present have to say on the matter. Then I open the doors to the WU community, eager to engage, encourage or even argue points of view. Given my current trepidation, I thought it best to take another tack, seeking input from the community at the start. The thoughtful, and in some cases heart-wrenching, responses opened my eyes to the fact we all face crises in our lives, which at times short-circuit our creative efforts. And while I must caution the insights do not provide clear answers, I hope they offer comfort and perhaps pointers for those facing doubts, even as you seek new stars to guide your way forward.
Divorce
Over 40% of US marriages end in divorce, so it came as no surprise that the majority of responses related to the tumult that follows the disintegration of one’s home life. Writer and Editor Jean Jenkins was working on a number of projects when her marriage of 16 years collapsed. To this day she has never resurrected a single one, though she sometimes draws from their ideas. Still, she says the experience ultimately deepened her writing. “I’m better able to imagine perspectives and nuances now. Part is age, yes, and life experience; but most is due to that rattling, blinders-off, who-do-you-trust-when-you-can’t-trust-anyone summer.”
Natalie Hart hasn’t yet reached that point. Plans to publish her nearly completed manuscript were set aside three years ago as she dealt with the emotional, financial and legal repercussions of a shocking and sudden divorce. Though she has since rebuilt the lives of herself and her children, and has even found some writing-for-pay projects, her personal works remain a struggle. As she describes, “I circle around my writing, doing little bits, but not much real forward momentum.” She knows the decision lies within her on when to begin again; but knows also it will only come when the time is right, when she is ready to make the commitment.
R James Turley, conversely, discovered writing as a result of his divorce. “It helped me get through it. Some of my early poems were angry,” he explained. “Eventually, after I made it through that rough time, I started writing stories.”
Grief
Ellen Appleby Keim stopped writing altogether when her father died, even in personal journals. She found words wholly inadequate at capturing her emotions. That is, she did until the dam burst, resulting in an essay on grief that was eventually published and remains one of her favorite pieces. Her advice from the experience is clear. “You can’t force your writing when something cataclysmic has happened to you … give yourself time to process.” But she is quick to add that “the act of writing can help you to process the event. Just don’t expect too much of yourself, and be aware that your voice may have changed irrevocably, and that’s okay too.”
Illness
For nearly two years, Dee Wilson has undergone surgeries and therapy to treat a previously undiagnosed disease. And though her desire to write is strong, stronger than ever in some ways, she finds herself unable to open her work in progress. Fear prevents her — fear she will love the work but struggle to find new words, fear she will hate it and not have words to fix it, and an encompassing fear that the effort will take time from friends and family who have stood by her side for these many months.
While she hasn’t yet found an answer, she suspects the key is perhaps learning to work within the fine line between the positive thinking she can rally on good days and the bad days which steal her momentum.
Violence
Charlotte Mielziner also faced an arduous road to recovery, though not from disease. After a physical assault left her traumatized, she first needed therapy to gain perspective. From there, she took on several things to conquer her fear — finding a good horse, taking up karate, working on a rape hotline and, eventually, returning to writing. She says her recovery is ongoing, but makes clear the journey began with one key decision. As she puts it, “I could choose to change to be what he left me, a victim, or by refusing to bend, find my voice again.”
These are insights of just a few members of our broad and diverse WU community. And now I turn the mic to you. Have you ever lost your voice or your faith in your writing? Can you offer lessons on how to find your way back when shadows in life dim the path? If so, please share your thoughts in the comments. I, and other members, will no doubt benefit from your experience.
Susan Setteducato says
John, what a powerful and moving post. I’m grateful to you and everyone who shared their story here, and blown away by the generosity of spirit it takes to be vulnerable in this way. Each of us responds to grief, betrayal, and illness in our own way. And on top of personal ordeals, we must now grapple daily with the uncertainty of a dysfunctional world. Balance can be very illusive. I had a crazy time in my younger years, which left me very little energy for writing or painting (my two loves), but now I’m drawing heavily on those hard years to help me understand myself and my fellow humans. I am grateful for the lessons, but certainly don’t wish for a repeat. When I feel myself getting shaken off the path, I go outside and surround myself with as much beauty as I can find because it reminds me of what is real and enduring. Again, thank you for a moving and beautiful post.
John J Kelley says
Thank you for the kind words, Susan. My biggest fear with this post was that it was taking on too much. Even viewing it with fresh eyes this morning, I know it scarcely scratches the surface.
A loss of faith, whether in a religious context or involving one’s trust in an individual or a family or an entire community, has no easy solution. What I gained from the experiences shared so openly was twofold. First, the act of sharing is itself a step toward healing. And, secondly, rising each day with a willingness to face the matter is key to finding a way forward.
It isn’t easy, but making the daily effort is the journey. And I believe that journey makes for stronger writing down the road.
I think you’ve taken that to heart, drawing from your past as you do. And I think your advice to go out and find beauty when you need nourishment is the wisest – and quickest – path to a reset. Hikes, or even a stroll around the neighborhood, are indeed good for the soul.
Be well, Susan, and thanks for commenting on what I know is a rather somber read.
Susan Setteducato says
I didn’t find this somber, John. Nor do I think you took on too much. It’s honest and raw, yes, but trauma and loss of faith are very real. Suffering is real. You’ve created a space to talk about it, which, believe me, is no small thing.
John J Kelley says
Thanks, Susan. I suppose it’s a new voice for me, saying it aloud anyhow. Normally it just sneaks into my writing. Those lines are blurring as of late, and perhaps that’s a good thing.
Patty Matteson says
Dear John,
Your words opened a door in me: and some tears. Some three decades ago I suffered a major trauma, losing a former husband to suicide. I had PTSD for years following. In the aftermath I heard a voice saying “Words make no difference at all”. Up until then I had confidence in words and stories to magically heal the world’s hurts. I have yet to regain that confidence. Thank you for putting all this into….ah…words.
Patty M.
John J Kelley says
A like button doesn’t seem to fit here – at all. But thank you for your willingness to share. I am so sorry for your loss, the kind that leaves scars that never fully heal.
I do hope you are writing. Words may not offer a magical salve, but they do, as you point out, sometimes open doors. At least that’s a start, and maybe, sometimes, that’s all we need. Take care, Patty, and have a wonderful day.
Barry Knister says
Thanks for your post, John. Visiting with you the crash sites of other Writer Unboxed community members is both chastening and humbling. Divorce, grief, illness, violence–with the exception of grieving over the loss of friends, none of these disasters has figured with me. As a writer, the threat of capsizing mostly comes in other terms.
I’ve said here before that if money is the mother’s milk of politics (and, unfortunately, it is), then hope is the mother’s milk for writers. To lose hope–of finding one’s voice, or an audience, an agent, or someone to help you navigate the shoals of book marketing–is to start questioning the point of what you’re doing. That kind of self-doubt is Hemlock for writers. When it happens, each writer must navigate her/his way back to hope. And it can be quite a rough passage.
But thanks for reminding me of what obscures the North Star for many other writers. It helps put my own, lesser concerns in much-needed perspective.
John J Kelley says
Such wisdom, Barry, and a timely reminder. I think a post devoted to hope should follow this one. Maybe I’ll be equipped to write it if someone doesn’t put it together first (and just from your describing it above, you have my vote).
Reading the challenges of our fellow writers noted in this post certainly gave my concerns perspective, and no matter how I tried to put the message together, adding my perspective atop their already powerful stories just seemed to clutter the honesty.
I do see this as a first step, the part we all face at one time or another, the part where we acknowledges the break. But the next – and necessary – step is putting it back together and emerging stronger for the detour.
I now have an image of navigating back off of the shoals into the open waters, and that’s one I’ll carry with me the rest of the day. I don’t paint, but I can write. So perhaps I’ll try to capture the scene, figuratively if not literally. Thanks!
Jodi Lew-Smith says
There’s an interesting theme here, in that some of us find words are the only channel out of a bad place, while others find them wholly inadequate. And some of the people you cited felt both at different times.
I think it’s probably impossible to predict ahead whether words will be useful to you or not, when the world slams you in the head with a brick. But one thing seems true. If you work at your craft enough that words are there for you, at your fingertips, it can only be helpful when you need them to come to your rescue.
John J Kelley says
I think you’re right, Jodi. Starting writing later in life – but not too late in life ;) – I don’t think I developed the skills, the motor memory of how to keep plugging, like remembering the keys of a keyboard from typing class (which fortunately I do). So I stumble more easily, and imagine I’m not alone in that.
But the idea of just writing, even if you don’t have think you have anything to say, or fear your words won’t be adequate, remains valid. And none of us should ever forget that. Perhaps the caveat to that idea, which I’m now learning, is not to be too hard on yourself when you do. To mix metaphors (horribly), sometimes you just have to dust yourself off and get back on the bike
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
The fact that I could take my love of reading, and eventual plan to write, and turn myself into a novelist despite a major illness, is what keeps me sane. The illness cost me continuing my career in research physics, but the writing has kept me from falling apart. It takes me a lot longer than others take to write with a damaged brain, but I can write, so I’m still me.
My fears were of not being able to become good enough to do what I wanted. Turns out, it just took me a whole lot longer because I can only work for a short time every day. I don’t even have many entries in the Fear Journal any more – though the earlier writing years are filled with doubt.
Writers are not exempt from life.
John J Kelley says
You are an inspiration, Alicia. And your words about still being you strike a chord with me. Part of my current struggle is facing my mother’s dementia, which at this point is relatively mild though far enough along that she had to move into a home this past year.
When I am able to visit, and when I speak with her on the phone, I am always thankful she is still Mom. But one of the hardest things I’ve ever faced is to recognize she may not always be. Issues branch out from there, as they tend to do. But I know it’s at the root of a lot of my thinking these days. She still reads, with more time than she’s had in recent years actually. So I always bring a couple of books with me when I go.
At any rate, I am so glad to hear you discovered writing, and found it a saving grace in your life. That is how it should be, no matter the bumps along the way. As you say, we are not exempt from life. Thank you, Alicia.
Beth Havey says
John, I went through dementia with my mother. She died in 2013 at the age of 97. If I can ever help in any way, I am here for you, Beth
John J Kelley says
Thank you, Beth! I will.
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
My mother and husband’s mom both battled dementia, and were ‘still there’ in small ways until the end, but it was very hard seeing vibrant women who had run households and done so much for us succumb to something that should have been fixed, as my disease should have been, a long time ago. How many more generations will we lose of the accumulated wisdom of a lifetime?
Remember: even if your mom isn’t communicating, she’s still in there, and should be treated that way; and you never know when you will get through. So keep the effort up, because she knows you and loves you.
I had to chuckle at your comment, ‘discovered writing,’ since I’ve been writing novels since 1995. Published in 2015. It takes a while for me, and there was a lot to learn. I tucked a full-length play into that time-frame, and short stories, to develop certain facilities: there is nothing like a play to improve your dialogue.
John J Kelley says
On a literary note, an author friend of mine – Susan Coll – taught a novel-writing class here in the DC area some years back. And one of the lessons she gave us was to read a play – Rabbit Hole. The purpose was to show how one could be an entire world via only dialogue and sparse stage instruction. It was an enlightening exercise.
Kay says
Thank you for this post, which helps me know that I am not alone. I am still trying to find my way back to writing. Too many health issues and other family stresses. I know that the words will come back to me eventually…. Thanks, again.
John J Kelley says
You’re most welcome, Kay. I wish for you room to breathe. I also wish for you the time and space to write, when you’re ready. Be well.
Julia Munroe Martin says
Like Patty, I read this in tears.
I have really struggled in recent years. Formerly, I could hardly keep from writing… words flowed with ease on my works in progress (whatever they were). Then… my husband suffered a depression, and I lost my North Star (that’s exactly how I’ve thought of it, John). I felt/feel helpless and (sometimes) alone personally but also stymied in writing. It’s been a huge loss. I wake up early, as I have always done, anxious to get started writing, but I can’t always, sometimes never. Not with ease or effectiveness. And I question everything I think of writing… constantly.
It sounds trite and odd and massive and so many feelings all rolled into one, but I JUST WANT TO WRITE. It is enormously frustrating and also devastating. So if anyone CAN offer “lessons on how to find your way back when shadows in life dim the path,” please sign me up.
John J Kelley says
I’m so sorry, Julia. And I wish I had an antidote I could wrap and deliver to you. Believe me, I would, after taking a sample for me.
Just know that we are all in this together, even if we may occupy offices miles and miles apart. It’s sounds corny, but is is true. Keep plugging, and find inspiration where you can, in your photography and in the stories of others, and in your friends. And trust that you still have the stories in you, because you do.
Celia says
Thank you for this post. I fall into the second camp and delving into my feelings through writing has liberated me. I decided that secrets are toxic and to just put myself out there, in the hopes that my experience might help someone else to see inside themselves.
Keep writing and may the truth set you free.
John J Kelley says
Yes! Many, many yesses in fact. I know that some of my current block is a a result of holding back in my daily life, which of course flows into the writing as well.
Thank you for reiterating that lesson, one which I have had to learn repeatedly but which is slowly getting through.
Daniel Rousseau says
While reading this wonderful posting, I was reminded of a story by the late Wayne Dyer, in which his uncle once advised him: “Don’t die with your dream still hidden inside of you.” I tell myself this quite often when I don’t know how the manuscript I’m working on will ever see the light of day.
John J Kelley says
Sage advice, Daniel. I do one way through is to allow the story to be larger than you, and all the issues around us. For me, that takes a while but I’ve been there before, and I have to believe I’ll get back there again, with a little help from my friends, both literary and otherwise.
S.K. Rizzolo says
“These days I sit down at my desk with more questions than answers, vigilantly suspicious, like a man hovering over a puzzle while convinced a third of the pieces are missing, or from another set entirely.”
This is exactly what’s been happening to me for the last few years as I keep outlining the same novel, over and over. I’ve started first drafts multiple times, but I always go back to the drawing board. The book has a home waiting for it with my publisher, so this has been pretty frustrating.
Overall, I’ve been in a time of transition, which has been difficult (I left my teaching job at a school I had worked at for almost my entire carer). And I’ve also found the current political situation in our country to be an enormous distraction.
I’ve been thinking about whether finding some sort of accountability/writing support group would be helpful, though I haven’t yet come across anything like that. As someone said above, regular doses of Nature definitely help, and I also find that a trip to a museum can give me a much needed jolt of inspiration.
Thank you, John, for this courageous and encouraging post!
John J Kelley says
Thank you, S.K. If it helps, I do think you’re on the right track … even if it feels slow, or is slow. Finding inspiration. I keep going back to that too.
Finding the balance of staying woke and aware, yet not letting it consume you – that’s where I struggle (mightily).
Not sure if it will help, but I fall back often these days on a quote from Armistead Maupin from his novel Tales of the City — “Your days are numbered, Babycakes. Are you living them for yourself and the people you love, or are you living them for the people you fear.” It’s been a slow grind, but viewing the world from that perspective has helped me clear out some long-overdue clutter.
Have a good day, S.K. And happy writing!
Beth Havey says
John, your words speak both truth and hope. The responses of our fellow writers speak of so much humanity. Maybe one of my road blocks was naïveté–my thinking I could write a novel because I loved literature and read constantly. Years later, I am still learning the craft. In between, there were diversions, the desire to reinvent myself as a maternity nurse–years of learning and an experience that has enriched my writing. Then sorrow when my husband was diagnosed with cancer (he is still with us and doing well) but it’s been years of struggle that at times flowed into my life and sent me to the keyboard to write an entire novel about it. That novel? Still in a box. As others have written here, writing can fuel the soul, move one away from sorrow. But it does take courage and dedication. Reading all the responses today, makes me even more aware of the power and good of this community. Thanks for your post, John. Thanks for you.
John J Kelley says
Thank you, Beth. Your words gave me a big smile, and a healthy dose of encouragement.
And thank you, WU community, for giving us a platform on which to grow together.
Tom Bentley says
John, I read your post with a heavy heart—it’s difficult to hear of fellow writers suffering, and in these varied ways. Even with the existence of chocolate brownies, a requisite serving of life seems to be in being bruised, or in recovering from the bruising.
There’s an Anne Morrow Lindbergh quote that goes:
“I do not believe that sheer suffering teaches. If suffering alone taught, all the world would be wise since everyone suffers. To suffering must be added mourning, understanding, patience, love, openness and the willingness to remain vulnerable.”
Writers do seem to have that vulnerability part down. Clouds do get in front of that North Star, but I’m banking on it still being there, and coming back into sight.
John J Kelley says
“Clouds do get in front of that North Star, but I’m banking on it still being there, and coming back into sight.”
And there, my friends, are the words that should have served as the closing passage of the post. Where were you, Tom, when I was struggling to put this together late (late) last evening?
If you had come, I would have made brownies. Lots of them ;). Next time perhaps. In the meantime, thanks for providing another hopeful image for my afternoon walk.
Ron Estrada says
I had no tragedy fall upon me. It was simply a matter of a guy who hit 50 (maybe that was the tragedy) wondering if any of this is worth it. I’d come very close to getting a contract with a major publisher, only to see it collapse. This after a year re-writing and editing to meet their needs. Yes, I was a little bitter. But after some time to go and do weird things like flyfishing in Alaska and woodturning, I seem to have regrouped and found my perspective. I find myself working from home now, an empty-nester, and someone who prefers to drink alone. If that’s not the makings of a successful writing career, I don’t know what is. So here I sit, happily “wasting” my time conjuring up new stories. And probably only moments before my agent gave up on me.
0