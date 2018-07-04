Black, White, Gray, Rainbow: What is Heroism Now?

In fairy tales, characters are extreme. Heroes are very, very good. Villains are very, very bad. This suits the sensibilities of the audience for fairy tales: children. Black and white works for them. It’s simple. As adults, we know that people aren’t so simple.
That is not to say that we adults sometimes do not cheer for—or, for that matter, write—black and white heroes and villains. Think of superheroes. Think of Conan. Alex Cross. Jo March. Nancy Drew. Arya Stark. Clarice Starling. Solid gold heroes and heroines are strong, noble, moral, smart and plucky. Their appeal is enduring. We aspire to be like them. They are perfect. They are pure.
Still, as grownups, we know better. People aren’t like that. People aren’t pure and to the extent that we try to perfect we will be unhappy and probably fail. For characters in fiction to resonate with us, they can’t be simplistic. For that human reason, perhaps, as well as historical ones, the tide of 20th Century fiction ran in the direction of anti-heroes: flawed, suffering, alienated, cynical. They are still written today.
If characters like that become heroes or heroines, those roles are often accidental or unwilling. They may also be characters to whom things simply happen, making such heroism a matter of endurance. Phillip Marlow. Holden Caulfield. Yossarian. Thomas Covenant. Roland the Gunslinger. Esther Greenwood (The Bell Jar). Carrie. Lisbeth Salander. Katniss Everdeen. The list of protagonists who are in some way disaffected is very long.
Beyond that we have post-modern heroes and heroines: morally neutral, self-mocking, ironic, utterly contemporary. Slothrop (Gravity’s Rainbow). Jack Gladney (White Noise). Odilo Unverdorben (Time’s Arrow).
More recently we have, ask me, entered an era of multi-cultural or rainbow protagonists. Such characters challenge us to dwell in different contexts and gain a different understanding of what is heroic. Sethe (Beloved). Oscar Wao. Sue Trinder and Maul Lilly (Fingersmith). Kimberly Chang (Girl in Translation). Binti. When such heroes or heroines shine it is not just because they are different but because in their different worlds they stand out. They are extraordinary.
Thus, heroes and heroines can be good, gray, enduring, different…really, anything at all. They can be pure or imperfect. They can be proactive or set-upon. They can be hopeful, cynical or indifferent. They can be admirably virtuous or abdominally the opposite. There is nothing in the makeup of a characters that automatically qualifies or disqualifies them as heroes or heroines.
What, then, is at the core of heroism? Are there universal defining qualities which cause us to feel that characters are heroic, regardless of their natures? When strength, goodness, smarts, esteem, good looks, great purpose or any other qualities commonly called heroic are not required for heroism, then what is required?
Is there a secret formula?
Obviously, there are no formulas for fiction. (Or, at any rate, anything that becomes a formula will eventually lose its effectiveness through overuse.) There are, however, qualities in characters that transcend time, fashion, and our ordinary ideas of what causes us to think of characters as heroic. I’d like to suggest a few.
First is self-awareness. I am. It takes a lot to look at oneself honestly. Self-regard might seem self-centered, but in fiction we admire characters who observe themselves. They are courageous. This effect explains why a strong narrative voice alone can capture us when there are few overt reasons to care. Characters who explain themselves to us do something we often cannot: Explain ourselves to ourselves.
Self-awareness, BTW, is the secret appeal of dark characters. Characters who are flawed but know it and say so, disarm our dislike. Because they’re aware of their flaws, we know they can change. Because they struggle with misbeliefs, we anticipate that they will discover the truth. We forgive them their sins. We hope they will grow.
Self-awareness also has a corollary, too: self-doubt. It’s as simple as this question: Can I? To be daunted is to be human. Just as we cheer on losing teams, readers cheer on doubting characters. Can you? Yes, you can! It’s related to the Refusal of the Call: The character who shrinks from a challenge is the one whom we hope will save the day.
A second dimension of heroism is hidden goodness. We want good people to win. We hope for them. We encourage them. Make them too angelic, of course, and a reverse psychology may take hold. We may wish a too-perfect person to fail, be humbled, and learn a lesson. For the most part, though, good people win our hearts.
If goodness is so important, then, what about protagonists who are bad? How are we to explain the appeal of those nasty characters whom we love to hate?
Here’s where the word “hidden” comes in. When we do cheer for bad characters it always—always—because the author has planted signs of hidden goodness. Hateful people have one person whom they love. Bad actors do good turns. Anti-heroes on the surface are dark, detached, cynical, mean…I mean, really, what’s to like about them? Whatever it is, though, it’s there. Somehow. Goodness can be hard to see, yet nevertheless felt.
A third factor that causes us to feel that characters are heroic is that they rise. They rise to the challenge. They exceed their own expectations, and ours. They do the impossible—or at least what feels impossible for them. They persist. They get through the dark moments and keep going. You do not have to construct characters out of pulp or fill them with fairy tale stuffing to make them appealing in that way. Anyone can endure.
So, what is heroism? Self-awareness. Healthy self-doubt. Hidden goodness. Rising to do what needs to be done and having the endurance to see it through.
Looked at that way, any human in any circumstance can be heroic. Heroism in novels isn’t reserved for fantasy, thrillers or other romantic tales. Heroism can empower any literary form. Heroism is an omnipresent human potential. It’s possible in life and in fiction. It’s possible for each of us. It’s possible in your current WIP.
Here are a couple of ways to make that power practical:
- What does your protagonist understand about himself or herself that is not obvious to others? In what way is he or she secretly strong? In what way is he or she inwardly terrified? How does he or she compensate?
- Write a declarative paragraph for your protagonist that begins with I am…
- To whom is your protagonist devoted? In what does your protagonist believe? What’s an everyday kindness your protagonist practices? How does he or she pay it forward? When does he or she simply listen? Who is unloved by others but understood by your protagonist? When does your protagonist get real, tell it like it is, zing a snappy comeback, or brush off an insult? In what way is your protagonist more honest than others?
- When does your protagonist want to give up? (Make it worse.) What obstacles are too much for your protagonist to take? What personal terror can’t your protagonist face? (“Oh no, not snakes!”) Who wants to crush your protagonist into dust? What’s the surest way to do that. (Do it.) What inner resolve can’t be erased? For what reason does protagonist keep going when others would give up?
We think of heroism as archaic. We dismiss it as impossible actions. In our world of self-serving leaders, cynical subjects, zero sum discourse, moral relativity and overwhelming despair, heroism feels futile if not impossible, doesn’t it?
When everyone is shades of gray, how can anyone wear a white hat? When the world we knew feels like a long-ago fairy tale, how can we hope for heroes? It’s easy to feel discouraged and easier still to believe that if fiction is to reflect our true experience, then heroism has no place.
But I don’t believe that. Heroes and heroines are all around us. They take their own measure and are kind to others. They are flawed but go forward anyway. They are fallible but refuse to quit. They shout when others stay silent. They dance when others stay still. They know that to try is to be alive and to be true to oneself is to win. They are the best of us and have never gone out of fashion.
Those people are heroes and they are here. Why not allow them into your fiction? Does it cheapen anything to portray self-awareness, hidden goodness, faith or endurance? Does the absence of heroism in our times make it less vital in our novels? It may look different today, but heroism is eternal and it is a power you can use in your fiction.
I say, use it.
In what way is your protagonist not just a character, but a hero or heroine? How can he or she become more so?
About Donald Maass
Donald Maass is president of the Donald Maass Literary Agency. He has written several highly acclaimed craft books for novelists including The Breakout Novelist, The Fire in Fiction, Writing the Breakout Novel and The Career Novelist.
Vaughn Roycroft says
How heroic of you, Don, to deliver this wonderful advice during summer’s high holy holiday week. It’s the perfect way to spend the morning of the fourth. I’m feeling more independent already.
Seriously, I very much appreciate the non-formulaic formula. I’ve really been worried about my non-heroic hero. I mean, middle books of a trilogy are so tough. If a hero has a rise, a descent, and a resurrection, the middle section is all descent. I can’t help but worry that no one will want to come back for the resurrection. You’ve given me some great tools for the revision work to come. Self-awareness? Yep, it’s there. But I’m seeing that it can be tweaked by asking “can I?” To make sure readers are asking, “can he?”
I’m asking myself, is the hidden goodness apparent? A great question to bear in mind during revisions. But I have had one sign. I recently got some feedback from a beta-reader. One of her memorable statements was, “I kept wanting to smack him upside the head.” I’m taking that as a good sign. I mean, why would she bother wanting to smack a head that didn’t contain some hidden, and yet inherent and gleaned goodness?
Thanks again for the writerly kick-start and the spark to the fireworks. Hope you and yours are having a wonderful summer holiday week.
Donald Maass says
You are right about the middle volumes of trilogies. The Descent. The worry is that readers won’t stick with a characters whose flaws, mistakes and self-destruction are necessary. Will we loathe that “hero”?
You are also right that the key is self-awareness. “I’m doing wrong. I don’t know why. But it feels right. I must do it, god help me.” The search in a middle volume is not for success but for understanding of self. Sometimes we only learn by failing and grow by failing.
Happy 4th to you and Mo, Vaughn. Would be great to see you both again.
Donald Maass says
Sorry, typos. That should be, “Sometimes we only learn by falling and grow by failing.”
Vaughn Roycroft says
Mo says hello, and please come any time. Bring the fam. We could rent a fishing charter, and she could she could show us all how it’s done. And I know how to fire up the grill, at least.
Happy 4th! Thanks again for the terrific and timely advice.
Barry Knister says
The only thing I have to add has to do with more recent research related to natural selection. For a long time, it was thought that true-to-human-nature acts of altruism or kindness were limited to those genetically closest to you. Their preservation (aided through an act of generosity or even heroism) would improve the odds of your own genes being perpetuated.
More recent research disputes this by greatly expanding the range of people to whom we naturally show kindness. You’ve seen the commercial, in which someone grabs a stranger before he/she steps in front of a fast-moving car. The new research helps to explain such actions. They reveal a naturally selected behavior or impulse related to self-preservation: if I help others, even strangers, I improve the odds of being helped by others, even strangers.
What’s this got to do with heroism? I think quite a bit. Whether a character displays “good” or “bad” qualities, acts of kindness reveal that character in a sympathetic light. The acts can be as simple as the Hollywood “petting the dog” formula, or other, far more subtle acts.
I rely on this idea in my current project. The protagonist, a writer, is shunned by virtually everyone he knows–wife, family, friends–for things he wrote. And for good reasons. But he is naturally, without calculation or intention, kind. If readers understand this about the character, they will see him in sympathetic terms. By story’s end, he won’t have changed much, but he will have become something of a hero. Or so I hope.
A fine post. Thank you.
Donald Maass says
I love it when you, or anyone, cites research. I wonder, though, about kindness. It is always and immutably rooted in self-preservation?
The person who stops a stranger from stepping into traffic…that is an impulse, a flash too quick to be founded in any calculation of self-benefit. It’s as primal as fight or flight. It just happens. It’s simply human…isn’t it? I dunno. What do you think, Barry?
2
Barry Knister says
Yes, the act is an impulse. It’s “simply human.” But that begs the question: why do we act in this way, instead of jumping back to protect ourselves, or just being a passive observer?
The person who snatches someone out of harm’s way at a busy intersection is not doing so on the basis of calculation. That’s the point. The impulse is the product of natural selection, i.e., it comes naturally, just as the fight-or-flight response is genetic. The primitive opposite perspective is Social Darwinism, a long-defunked idea that lots of people still believe in.
In other words, an impulsive act is automatic, but not without a basis or reason.
I think this often explains why negative or morally compromised characters are seen by readers in a sympathetic light. We all instinctively know when kindness is shown to us, AND when it’s withheld. If I’m right, this explains the reader’s sympathy for certain kinds of negative characters.
Vijaya says
Don, great post. People react the same way to any mention of holiness as if that’s just for saints, but we are all called to be holy. This often involves acts of heroism. All my stories have heroes. It’s what makes the journey so satisfying.
A safe and happy Independence Day to you and yours!
Donald Maass says
Holiness. Wow, that has me thinking. How and when (if ever) do we meet that quality in fiction? Maybe in yours! Anyway, what a wonderful note to add today, thanks.
Robin Mason says
ooohhh, i like this, Vijaya!! i believe sometimes the greatest strength of good guys / holiness is in showing their (our) weakness – the very places where we fail / fall short, the things that cause them to stumble time and again. and then, their journey is how to overcome that
* i agree with you – holiness is not for *designated* saints only, but for all of us.
Susan Setteducato says
I love this…”Characters who explain themselves to us do something we often cannot; explain ourselves to ourselves.” Yes! This morning my MC had a revelation about her impulse to hide who she really is from other people. Fear of censure, judgement, ridicule….It was like looking in a mirror. Her next move was to suck it up and get honest with someone she deems important. She took the risk. She gives me courage. So do Scarlett O’Hara and Frodo and a hundred others. But oddly, when you talked about heroes for troubled times, I thought of Sea Biscuit, the odd skinny little horse who just loved to run. Thanks, as always, Don.
3
Donald Maass says
I wonder…can we perform acts of courage without first courageously seeing ourselves? The two things seem to go together, don’t they.
Thanks for that thought!
2
Cordia Pearson says
The Decent, as in your character descending into madness, cowardice or dog kicking?
Self-destruction can also be sacrifice. Rough on the individual. Helpful to others. Definitively something the reader will ask themselves, “Could I do this? Would I?”
Happy 4th, Donald and Vaughn. Vaughn, fingers crossed on getting to read you soon!
1
Vaughn Roycroft says
Thanks much, Cordia. Happy 4th!
1
Cordia A Pearson says
Lord, it was too early in the AM when I typed this.
The Descent, not decent!
1
James Pray says
What a timely post, Don! I’d already reserved today for digging into my heroine’s inner arc for the WIP I’m gearing up to draft, and this really got me thinking. In fact, I think her self-conception as a hero coming out of the last volume will play into it a huge way, and … yeah, I’ve got to get back to work right now. Cheers!
Donald Maass says
James! Great to see you here. I owe you about a zillion e-mails!
Tom Bentley says
Don, I mulled your speaking of the hidden goodness in a character that humanizes them despite their failings. I realized that was at play in Run, the Ann Patchett book I’m close to finishing. There’s a prodigal son figure in the work who has a sour history with the family and some self-negating tendencies, but he has an open affection and connection with children (and an easy charm with some adults) that makes the reader look at him more closely, and be willing to consider forgiving him the faults.
Sadly, this work doesn’t have the textured story nutrients of Patchett’s Bel Canto, but thinking of hidden goodness in Run brought to mind another more richly rendered prodigal son character in Marilynne Robinson’s Home.
Jack has been a spiritual and literal disappointment to the family (and himself), and yet displays some of the prickliness of character that estranged him when he returns, but his essential humanness and struggle with his dark angels makes you root for him. Robinson’s opening a small window into his continuing dark night of the soul is sharply rendered, and often beautiful.
3
Beth Havey says
Tom, Jack should be talked about and examined more often. His tendency to run and hide, yet his ability to pull himself from the darkness eventually binds him to the reader. We see our own confusing yearnings in his life. Robinson is a genius.
2
Tom Bentley says
I’m with you Beth. I thought passages of that book were breathtaking in the economy of language and its thumping impact.
I think both her Gilead and Lila have those streaks of light as well.
1
Donald Maass says
Great examples in literary fiction. Thanks, Tom.
1
Barbara Morrison says
Thanks for this post, Don. My problem is the opposite of some of those mentioned in the comments. My protagonist is a young woman who has decided to devote her life to helping others, giving up the idea of marriage, children, a nice home: anything that might take time, attention or money away from her work. Heroic, yes, but too good? annoyingly so?
I’m certainly making it hard for her, and she will have many challenges to which she’ll have to rise and that will bring out hidden, not-so-good aspects of her personality. However, especially in the beginning, I struggle with keeping her from coming across as too good.
Self-doubt works both ways, i.e., for the too-good and too-evil character. Perhaps lack of self-awareness–the other side of your suggestion above–might help my poor Pollyanna. Any other suggestions? Thanks!
0
Donald Maass says
A self-sacrificing character, being overly good, might have a contrary need and yearning: to become wholly herself.
How will that happen? Who enters the story as agent it change. Those are what come to mind, if that helps.
0
David A. says
A big flaw in many thrillers today is the prevalence of the (almost) invincible hero. Jack Reacher, etc. They are not heroes, just boring jerks flexing their muscles, comic book characters out of costume.
Heroism is for the Everyman.
Donald Maass says
Many would agree!
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
Hero/Heroine… in real life there is no such thing, because humans… and because humans- we still love to dub the label on people we admire. We need the ones that bring us hope, that we can look up to.
Perhaps that is why the flawed protagonist is so popular. A hero but more real, a hero like us. Think of the success of the Ironman franchise. His faults and the fact that he is a reluctant hero are what make Tony Stark a beloved character.
There’s also the darker hand. The POV of a villain… maybe a sign of the times? Recently, I’ve been watching the TV series Gotham. It’s a work that makes you understand the bad guy, because even if you don’t exactly root for him, there’s an empathy. I thought about the why of this a lot, and I’ve come to a conclusion. The backstory. Gotham takes pains to dribble in the villains’ backstories.
With a skillfully dribbled backstory you get an understanding of the why of the story. That in turn eliminates the cardboard good and evil.
Happy 4th of July, and thanks for getting my wheels turning, Don.
Donald Maass says
Like you, I am against cardboard…characters, I mean.
Cardboard tubes filled with propellant and carrying incendiary, sparkling explosions are okay with me.
Happy 4th!
