Writing Through Pain

It’s great to be back at the fabulous Writer Unboxed blog. I used to post Failed Writer videos here every month, but I’ve been gone for a while. My online presence is just a blip these days. One big reason I’m not online much is connected to chronic headaches (see my video In My Head for the details). In these past few years, I’ve learned some things about how to keep at it even when burdened with a kind of pain that sticks around for longer than a short visit, that comes and goes on its own schedule, and that, some weeks, doesn’t give you a single breath without its company. I don’t want to claim to be an expert at this. What I can say is that I’ve learned how to fumble my way through the darkness in a way that feels better than giving up completely. I’ve managed to write a novel in two years, alongside a few other projects. Balzac might not be impressed with my output, but my lazy cats think I’m quite productive. And I’m okay with where I’m at. But don’t just listen to blog-post-me, listen to YouTube-me who tries to explain all this using Play-Doh:
I wonder if some of y’all deal with chronic issues as well. And if so, how do you manage to keep at the writing?
Yuvi Zalkow's first novel was reluctantly published in 2012 by MP Publishing. His stories and essays have been published in Glimmer Train, Narrative Magazine, Carve Magazine, The Daily Dot, Rosebud, The Poop Report, and others. He occasionally makes YouTube videos and apps for iPhones. Check out his website if you actually want to find out more.
Comments
Densie Webb says
I woke up to your words this morning: “burdened with a kind of pain that sticks around for longer than a short visit, that comes and goes on its own schedule, and that, some weeks, doesn’t give you a single breath without its company.” My mouth dropped open, as you’ve just described my life. I’m always grateful that I work at home. It’s the only way to work around it. Here’s hoping to a pain-free day for us both!
Densie Webb says
And I really miss alcohol too!
Yuvi says
Good to hear from you, Densie. Wish you the best with your writing and all the rest…
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
Me, too. Pain – plus lack of a usable brain.
One day at a time.
One thing it has helped me learn is that, when the time comes and I’m relatively functional, that is not a good time to go read the comics, or clean the bathroom, or call a friend, or… It is time to write, precious time, time with a brain.
We’re selling the house, and moving to a retirement community, and the ‘good time’ has been necessary for this for months now. The immediate future is now ‘live in a model home and don’t get it dirty,’ and I’m hoping that will allow me to pick up the novel in progress and get back to work.
So far, three days of staring at the wall, waiting for something to need doing, and just unable to focus. If past experience is a predictor, this is temporary.
I’m waiting.
Thing is, I have faith, and there is nothing else I want to do with my energy, if I have the choice.
Good luck with your writing.
Yuvi says
Wise words, Alicia. I hope you can use your ‘good time’ for writing soon… Some days, I know I have use that time for other activities — either chores or just things I haven’t done in a while… like enjoy a nice hike.
Vijaya says
Yuvi, I loved your video. I live with chronic migraines and some days are hell. My life is pretty much down to the essentials. God, family, writing. And over and over I’ve learned to let go of the expectations. But I love this writing life of mine. I have a feeling that without the pain, I might lead an inordinately busy life like other moms, so in a way the pain has given me the time and space for silence and contemplation.
Here are my 5 tips borrowed from the Angelic Doctor:
https://vijayabodach.blogspot.com/2016/01/coping-with-pain-and-sorrow.html I hope you can use some of them, esp. #5.
All the best in writing and life and know I pray daily for all who are sick, suffering and dying.
Tom Bentley says
Yuvi, it’s all in your head—and that’s the problem. The chronic pain sounds wretched, but your coping mechanisms seem thoughtful and creative, and a means to measured progress. I’ve had some weird health issues lately, but I have the luxury of knowing (hoping) they are transient.
I hope you find some new approaches to pain relief and management (and continued good writing).
Oh—your video was great!
