For the Love of Libraries

If I can bring you into my prosaic world: I’m writing this 35,000 feet up in my compact plane seat, tray table down, elbows in, laptop jostling on the turbulence. I’m on my way back from speaking at the annual American Library Association conference and am delirious with library love.
This was my first time attending the meeting. Michelle Obama was there. Sally Fields, too. Not to namedrop, but to namedrop. Fandemonium of this magnitude is collectively appreciated. I’d heard about the ALA gatherings, seen the hashtags on Twitter, the Facebook posts, and Instagram videos of rooms full of books and their librarian knights. But this was the first time I had the pleasure of attending to discuss the exciting releases of fall 2018.
I’ve long been a loudmouthed proponent of supporting our independent bookstores—national troves of story sharing. But when I think back about my development as a reader and writer, I didn’t grow up in bookstores. Not until college did hanging out at my local bookshop café become a trendy thing. Before then, it was libraries. Always libraries. So I hope you pardon me while I gush a spell in tribute…
All of my first books were library copies, borrowed on behalf of my mother’s library card, which was as revered and all-giving as our family bank card. Library copies had to be taken extra special care, too. No summer lemonade cups leaving dewy rings on the covers. No crinkled pages or dirty fingers while reading. The entire McCoy clan’s reputation was at stake. If abused, we might lose our privileges to the library kingdom and then what? How would I spend my leisure hours??
I distinctly remember having one decision crisis the summer after the first grade. My library copy of Tikki Tikki Tembo was due back, but I wanted to read it one last time before returning. A day late meant a fee of 10 cents, which would leave me 10 cents short of the creamsicle I’d hoped to purchase. A civilian ice cream truck was permitted to pass through our military barracks only one day a week. So that meant seven treat-less days in exchange for one more with TTT and his brother Chang. I couldn’t ask my parents for the extra bit. My mom and dad, an elementary teacher and an Army officer, did not approve of tardiness or ice cream before dinner. So the choice and the payment would be mine.
After nearly an hour of ruminating (in which time I could’ve read my library copy and had the creamsicle too), I decided in favor of the book. The ice cream truck would come round all summer but who knew when I might be able to take out Tikki Tikki Tembo again. (It was a very popular title.) I had no regrets. I paid my librarian my 10 cents and when the ice cream truck’s music jingled through our neighborhood, I bought a couple fireballs with my leftover change. No regrets.
This pattern of choosing library books continued throughout my life, no matter where I moved or how old I grew. One of my most beloved family friends to this day is my middle school librarian. (Waving hello to you, Mrs. Beall!) I was never one for cafeteria crowds, so Mrs. Beall graciously welcomed me into her library world, where I could eat quietly with a book and her good company. I treasured those hours. We talked about stories, about life, and how the two reflected different facets of each other. Years later, she came to my high school graduation party, my wedding, and all my book events. I can’t tell you where my schoolmates ended up, but my librarian is forever.
Libraries were the rich soil from which my imagination grew. I couldn’t have lived or been without them. Even in graduate school—well into my 20’s— I borrowed books and cuddled into the corners of my local university libraries. In fact, one of my most treasured objects is a library book that I salvaged. I was completing my MFA in English creative writing and studying the art of bildungsroman novels. I checked out a copy of Anne of Green Gables. My personal copies were all safely shelved at my parent’s home while I was off at university. To my astonishment, the only checkout copy the library had was coming apart at the seams—ancient and loved apart. I took it home and read it delicately, laid open on my clean desk, so as not to harm one more sinew of the binding. After I finished, I knew returning it would be its destruction. One more shelving and re-lending would end her. So I called the library and explained the perilous situation. I offered to buy the library two new books to replace the battered one. (I am a firm believer that Lucy Maud Montgomery should be read in pairs and kindred groups.) The head librarian gratefully agreed. So the deal was struck. Library patrons got fresh lending copies and I put the sweet, old girl to “bed” in my precious treasures box. It was two years later, after I’d moved across the country to Texas, that I discovered that the copy was published in 1908—the second printing. It’s priceless. There’s no denying: libraries are treasure troves. Every book should be treated as a precious gem. Every page, a golden leaflet.
With so much of our modern world shared electronically, I wondered—feared—how the hard-copy culture of libraries fared with the younger generations. Were libraries going the way of LP record stores and Blockbuster VHS rentals of the past?
Seeing New Orleans overtaken by a tsunami of librarians, my faith was restored. Each of these library castles, dotting every township across the nation, acts as a living story antenna. Reading is thriving and emitting wave after wave of insightful catalyst with each recommendation. Literature is the only active community that is indiscriminate of race, politics, religion, age, socioeconomic status, or gender. Librarians are the noble royalty of that kingdom. They are my heroes and my hope. Thank you, librarians!
What is one of your favorite library memories?
About Sarah McCoy
SARAH McCOY is the New York Times, USA Today, and international bestselling author of The Mapmaker’s Children; The Baker’s Daughter, a 2012 Goodreads Choice Award Best Historical Fiction nominee; the novella “The Branch of Hazel” in Grand Central; and The Time It Snowed in Puerto Rico.Her work has been featured in Real Simple, The Millions, Your Health Monthly, Huffington Post and other publications. She has taught English writing at Old Dominion University and at the University of Texas at El Paso. She calls Virginia home but presently lives with her husband, an orthopedic sports doctor, and their dog, Gilly, in Chicago, Illinois. Connect with Sarah on Twitter at @SarahMMcCoy, on her Facebook Fan Page, Goodreads, or via her website, www.sarahmccoy.com.
Comments
Judith Robl says
Ah, Sarah, you echo my sentiments exactly. Well, almost.
Our city library was my companion. In our little town it was two rooms over the garage that housed the fire truck behind the city building. It was birthed by a federated women’s club , the Tes Trams, to which my grandmother belonged.
Two days a week, she served as the librarian – and I got to go with her. Those reading hours, the aromas of dust and books and sunlight, were a major part of my growing up. I could go any place, be anyone, and do anything.
Thank you for evoking those memories at the beginning of a workday. You have encouraged me that libraries are still alive and well.
Anna says
Only one library memory, Sarah? I’ll try to stick with two.
(1) When I was a young teen, our small-town library, which could easily have been housed in a moderately large living room, was open only one day a week, and the librarian was my beloved honorary aunt. The checkout limit was 7 books at a time. Of course I checked out 7 books. My mother was appalled (she was a reading teacher, ironically–but that’s another novel-length narrative) and ordered me to put 6 of them on her closet floor. Supposedly that would force me to read them more slowly, but that ploy was a failure. As I read each book I replaced it in the pile and selected another, and had read them all before the weekend was over–and then had to wait a few more days until the library opened again.
(2) Before our excellent small-town library (different town) converted to a computer database and checkout system, all the books had traditional library cards in pockets. To preserve privacy, each patron had a number, which was written on the card instead of a name. Not long ago, unsure whether I had read a seasoned 20th century classic, I glanced at the card and beheld my old number from 30 years ago. It was like meeting my own younger ghost.
(3) Can’t resist a third memory: my deep disappointment when the public library in Philadelphia abandoned the open-stack system. Nothing, nothing beats the pleasure of roaming through the stacks of any library, especially a large one.
Priscilla Bettis says
The ONLY day I ever ditched high school was when I hopped on a city bus and went downtown to the university’s library and hung out all day. I was punished with detention of course, but I didn’t regret it, not one bit.
Susan Setteducato says
The little local Glen Ridge Library! I remember the summer reading challenges, the long list of recommended books, the smells of wood and leather and paper. The quiet! I discovered Black Beauty there along with the joy of reading undisturbed by parents or siblings. My local library here in Bucks Co, Pa is always full of people, from young to old, providing community and information and a doorway to wonder. When I hear people complain that they never had the benefit of a good education, I tell them to go to the library and learn to learn. it’s free, and its our greatest treasure. Also our greatest weapon against ignorance. I could go on for days, but I’ll simply say thank you for writing about this topic today. Glad you had an awesome time!
Erin Bartels says
This is so, so sweet, Sarah. My hometown library has been moved out of it’s sweet old building (that I think may have been a bank at one point) and is now housed in a soulless modern building.
At the old Bay City Branch Library, I knew exactly where to go on the shelves for the nonfiction books about animals, for the book about a girl with a raindrop necklace, for the well-loved copy of Watership Down, for the big book of dog paintings from Rien Poortvliet. And I continuously went back again and again for just those books.
I also have fond memories of Miss Glinda, the children’s librarian, and her bevy of puppets. She was such a good storyteller. And of adding stars to my summer reading program chart, earning ice cream cones at McDonalds and personal pan pizzas at Pizza Hut.
Regretfully, I have not developed the same kind of special relationship with the libraries in my current town. They don’t feel as magical. They’re not in terribly inspiring buildings. And we tend to buy books in our house, so much so that we have our own rather substantial library. I did take my son to storytime at the (very) little library branch in the community center in our neighborhood, and I have sweet memories of watching him listen to stories there.
Nancy says
A lovely tribute to libraries – thank you! They are more important than ever!
One of my special memories of a library is the bookmobile that came during the summer months to the rural community where I grew up. We didn’t have many books in our home or a local library, only the school library, and it was closed all summer. The bookmobile made summers infinitely more special.
Jodi Lew-Smith says
Thank you for your post Sarah!
I was determined not to volunteer for anything else until my kids left home, but then the chair of the board of trustees for our little small-town local library developed a gaping hole in it.
And our historic brownstone of a library is only 600 square feet. And has been trying to get an addition put on it for close to fifteen years now. And has been through two designs and a failed bond vote.
Sound like something you’d want to pick up? No, me neither. But it’s our LIBRARY. And libraries are nearly as close to my heart as my kids. So I had to.
And so I did. And then a big bequest came to us. And other people started coming out of the woodwork to help.
And now it looks like we’ll get our upgrade to becoming a modern library by 2020.
Great rejoicing.
But it’s happening because libraries ARE our the core of our cultural lives. We can’t have a town without a library. And it’s one of the few things in our world where the people who support them with money are NOT the same people who need them the most.
But it’s true, we ALL love librarians. So thank you again for your post.
Virginia McCullough says
My childhood library (Hild, in Chicago, now the Old Town School of Folk Music–the Depression era murals in the children’s room are still there) occupies a much bigger place in my heart than the schools I went to. My mother was a librarian for a publishing house and went to quite a few ALA conventions–she always described then as pretty wild. And she loved them! No one was a bigger fan of my writing career than my book-loving mother. Thanks for your post.
Tom Bentley says
Sarah, my local library was like my second home in my childhood. If I could have slept there at night, I would have. Here’s something I wrote in a book of mine:
“When I was seven or eight years old, I’d walk to the nearby public library, and go into the section on dinosaurs. I would lie in the aisle for hours, surrounded by scattered stacks of books, driving through a landscape of imagination, fueled by words. At first, I was simply thrilled by the stories of the great beasts, but after a time, I began to realize that I was taken by the words themselves—Jurassic, Triceratops, Tyrannosaurus—and would say them softly aloud.
Many, many books later, it began to dawn on me that books were the conscious, choice-making work of authors. I started to fathom that a writer employed tools, framed a composition, shaped its architecture. Deeper yet, that writing had a voice, that it was animated by a current.”
That library, in all its squat, brick, late 1950s glory, is still in my Southern California neighborhood, walking distance from my old house. I worked for years in my undergrad college library—it felt so natural to me. The library in Watsonville, CA, my town now, is newish, nice, friendly and well stocked, and I should go more often.
Libraries are places of curiosity, civility, discovery and hope. Thanks for the lovely tribute.
Barbara Morrison says
Like Tom, my local library was my second home when I was a child. When my first book was published, the head librarian became one of my biggest boosters, helping me set up events there and even arranging to interview me for Story Corps.
The library is always #1 on my charitable donations list, not only for its importance to me, but even more because of its importance to the community. It’s not just the books and free classes, not even the free internet access. The library provides a safe place.
I saw this during the tumultuous days in Baltimore following the death of Freddie Gray when streets were deserted and even the schools closed. You know what stayed open? All branches of the library, providing a safe refuge for children and adults during a traumatic time.
Keith Cronin says
Oooh, yay for libraries, and for this post! The library was my second home as a child, and at some point in our lives everybody in my immediate family worked in one, other than my father, who was a journalist.
In fact, I think I know this audience well enough to share one of my deepest, darkest secrets: I have worked on BOTH sides of the great moral/philosophical divide that so often can tear apart even the most close-knit families (at least, families of librarians). Yes, folks – I’ve shelved books under both the Dewey Decimal System and the Library of Congress system. THAT’s just how hard a guy like me parties.
Libraries continue to play an important role in my life: I’ve gone to the library several times in the past week, and am planning another trip tonight, to pick up some books I put on hold. It always baffles me when I hear writers dissing libraries because they don’t contribute in an obvious way to their revenue stream. I totally disagree with that thinking – if I find a book I like at the library, I’m likely to buy multiple copies and give some as gifts.
Bottom line, there is so much information and art under one roof, I can just never get over my appreciation – hell, my flat-out reverence – for libraries. Glad to hear I’m not alone!
Beth Havey says
I’m heading to my library in moments. Walker Branch south side Chicago was my place. As a child and in high school. My future husband and I used to do homework there. Really! I fell in love with books early on. Libraries are spiritual places–all those amazing words and ideas.
Vijaya says
I love libraries and live within walking distance of my local branch. It’s small but there’s plenty to browse and read and I often pick up gems at the Friends sale. I don’t think they’ll ever disappear because they are the great equalizer. A poor person can get a free education by self-studying at a library.
When we were living in India, we paid to belong to the British Council Library and once a month we’d go and browse. Each person was allowed only four books, so it was critical to choose wisely. I read everything my mother and sister also borrowed. Hehe. I find it strange that as an Indian child I didn’t have this same love of Hindi books. Oh I read them but I’d get so tired of the same old, same old stuff. The best books were of Hindu mythology, in comic form. I ate those up.
Thanks for this lovely tribute to libraries.
Christine Venzon says
I don’t know how i could have survived childhood summers (and possibly childhood) without regular forays to my local library. I would bike the mile or so from home and hole up in the air-conditioned (a big deal then) Children’s Room, appropriately cave-like in the building’s lower level. I would spend an hour poring over my choices: did I want the biography of Gus Grissom and Juliette Lowe? The latest Encyclopedia Brown mystery? (The newest in the Black Stallion series was a given.) Then I could lose myself for a week in the closest thing I’ve found to paradise in this life, reading one book after another, knowing i could go back for more next week. Nine months of assigned reading in school was the well-balanced meal. Library summers were the build-your-own sundae bar at the ice cream parlor.
My mother’s experience was prelude to mine. Growing up in post-war Italy, her reading choices were limited to the saints’ biographies the nuns at the convent loaned to schoolchildren. Coming to America at age 20, she was astounded at the treasure trove of free books, available to anyone. She couldn’t wait to learn to read English!
Thanks for prompting such terrific memories, Sarah, and reminding me why I love to write.
Leanne Dyck says
Absolutely! I emailed a copy of this to my local librarian.
