Authors Guild: Solitude and Solidarity

Writing Alone, Working Together
To quote the immortal Alistair Cooke on Masterpiece Theatre, “Last time, as you’ll remember …” I was going on here about author advocacy. In the comments that followed, I discovered that everyone isn’t up to date on the Authors Guild, which is the States’ leading author advocacy organization, in business since 1912.
In the month since my last column here, in fact, the guild has made a series of moves that help define its developing role in the writer community and so this is a good time to back up and do a bit of groundwork on what the guild is, how it has changed since the start of 2015, and why authors may want to consider joining the 10,000 or so members already in place.
I’ll bullet out some talking points:
- The Authors Guild has opened a new channel to resolve authors’ complaints to Amazon–in direct cooperation with the retailer
- The guild’s legal team has worked with the Romance Writers of America to win a court ruling that means writers can continue to sell books with tiles that use the word cocky
- The guild has announced the opening of 14 new regional chapters, 13 of them outside New York City, as part of an aggressive expansion of the services it offers
- The guild has announced a series of career-tactic “Boot Camps” for writers nationwide, taught by a traveling faculty, a program that has funding from the National Endowment for the Arts
- The guild has named VIDA: Women in Literary Arts as the winner of its honor for distinguished service to the writerly community this year
- The guild has commissioned a new major survey of authors’ working conditions and revenue, involving, we’re told, and it’s being sent to as many as 200,000 potential respondents
While you can see the organization’s member benefits laid out for yourself, here, I’ve chosen these recent points because they give you a look at the organization’s quickly developing proactive stance in six important areas:
- Retail conflict mediation on behalf of authors
- Legal action in defense of writers’ right to free expression
- Outreach in a first wave of regional hubs, each chapter with two guild “ambassadors” guiding programming
- Career training and strategy in the form of those traveling workshops for authors
- Pro-diversity support for efforts like the gender-balanced coverage of books that VIDA has promoted for years
- Fact-finding data collection and professional interpretation to get a grip on author economics today
As a point of disclosure, I’m not a member of the guild because I report on the guild’s work frequently as a journalist and have followed and commented on its changes and development since 2014. And my message today is more recommendation than provocation. If you don’t know the Authors Guild and its work–or if you have ideas about it that you haven’t revisited in some time–this is a good moment to give it a look.
Remembrance of Dings Past
By the summer of 2014, the Authors Guild already had begun to change, but the going was slow and the effort was hobbled by the raging Amazon-Hachette negotiations. The debate around that situation had given rise to the Authors United collective of writers, many of them marquee bestsellers, who sided against Amazon. The group was led by Douglas Preston and counted Richard Russo, then the guild’s vice-president, among its supporters. Scott Turow’s presidency of the guild had concretized an anti-Amazonian perception of the group in many minds.
As I wrote in July 2014, “Even beyond issues of Amazonian ardor or otherwise, the most general, overarching, abiding complaint about the Turow-led guild (and about some administrations before Turow’s) has been, in a word, elitism.”
This already had begun changing, however. Turow was on the way out. Author Roxana Robinson would succeed him as president. And the most important change would be the arrival at the beginning of 2015 of Mary Rasenberger, an attorney, as executive director.
Rasenberger would quickly begin turning things around in May 2015 by launching the guild’s Fair Contract Initiative, enumerating for publishers in a series of white papers its new demands for contract reform. By October of that year, the guild would make common cause with the UK’s Society of Authors in demanding better pay practices from publishers for authors. The advocacy efforts were growing smarter, leaner, more professional, and expertly articulated in such papers as the guild’s Publishers’ Payment and Accounting Practices Need To Keep Up With The Times.
Publishers were “sitting up,” and so were authors. Rolling out its contract position papers, opening its membership to self-publishers as well as the trade authors, and learning to re-engage with readers of its blog posts (rather than shutting down unpleasant comment threads), the guild was shaking off criticisms of advantages for elite names in the business and speaking up for the overall community of writers in an increasingly challenging environment.
Two weeks ago at BookExpo in New York City, Rasenberger was on a panel staged by the Association of American Publishers on copyright challenges, and she spoke (‘It’s the Author Who Suffers’) to the dangers faced by writers when copyright protection is under fire. She’s a former policy planning advisor for the US Copyright Office in Washington and she and her team have been to the Hill this year to lobby for streamlined and less expensive copyright registration for writers of small pieces. You can keep up with news from the organization here.
While many more instances of engagement, contact, program development, and outreach are occurring, the main point I’d like to commend to you today is that the guild–with a dedicated team and strong support for Rasenberger’s turnaround efforts from Robinson as president, followed by current president James Gleick–is not your father’s old boys’ (or girls’) club.
However fair or unfair criticism of the organization was in the past–like “Bible verse fights,” you can find an anecdotal contradiction to any point you care to make in this conversation–the Authors Guild has been pressing forward for more than three years now, and a lot of hard work is starting to pay off in new programs and an accelerating national vision–not an NYC hunker-down.
In case you haven’t seen any news reports lately, writers in the States have probably never had more reason to stand together for the indispensable freedom of expression that their work requires. One of the proudest factors about the guild is that it has journalists as members, as well as novelists, poets, historians, literary agents and representatives of writers’ estates. Our sisters and brothers in journalism are being called “the enemy of the people,” just this week again, by a president who also tried to use prior restraint–a cease-and-desist letter–to stop Macmillan from publishing Fire and Fury.
Beyond the political crisis of the moment, the inherently non-aligned nature of the author workforce means that collective demands for better pay, better contracts, better treatment by the industry, the courts, and the government are more critical than ever.
While no membership is for everyone, I submit that this is a great moment for authors to check out the Authors Guild and consider adding their voices to its growing choir of support.
So how about you? What’s your thinking on this? How important do you see author advocacy and a collective presence for writers today? What’s your take on the Authors Guild today? Happy to hear from you if you’d like to chime in.
Wish you could buy Porter a glass of Campari?
Now, thanks to tinyCoffee and PayPal, you can!
About Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson)
@Porter_Anderson is Editor-in-Chief of Publishing Perspectives, the international publishing industry news magazine of Frankfurt Book Fair New York. He and Jane Friedman produce @The Hot Sheet, the essential industry newsletter for authors. Anderson previously was The Bookseller's Associate Editor for The FutureBook in London. He is also a featured writer with Thought Catalog in New York, doing the #MusicForWriters series, often in association with Q2 Music. More on his consultancy: PorterAndersonMedia.com | Google+
Comments
Paula Cappa says
Very interesting information. I had heard of the Authors Guild over the years but at that time, they required members to have earned a specific dollar amount of their income from their writing to be eligible for membership. It struck me as elitist in that they only wanted to serve “paid authors” and not open to all writers. Are they still so selective?
Linda Bennett Pennell says
Timely post, Porter. I have watched the evolution of the Authors Guild with interest. A mere four years ago, it was an elitist organization that focused on the needs of a certain few to the exclusion of all others. My goodness, what a difference a little time makes! That the Guild joined forces with RWA in addressing the Cocky-gate situation is a hallmark of the changes brought about by the new leadership. Well done! I joined the AG this year because it now truly represents my interests.
PCGE says
You lost me when you veered into politics. If the Author’s Guild is going to take sides in the current culturo-political donnybrook, I have no interest in joining or supporting it.
I’m tired of people stridently injecting their politics into every aspect of life.
Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) says
Hi, PCGE,
Just to be clear, there is nothing here that says the guild is taking sides in political issues. You’re reading me — Porter — saying that the Trump administration presents new challenges and dangers to our concepts of press freedom and the right of expression in this country.
No need to agree with me whatever. You’re free to have any opinion you choose and I respect yours as I hope you respect mine.
My own opinion — with which, of course, you will want to disagree and that’s fine — is that I’m injecting nothing into “every aspect of life.” The current political challenges facing the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Philippines, and many other countries at this moment in history are injected into your, my, and everyone’s life whether we want to see that and face it or not.
I wish you well.
-p.
On Twitter: @Porter_Anderson
PCGE says
If you’re going to promote the Authors Guild, and they are non-political, injecting your own politics into your advocacy on their behalf does the Guild a disservice. At the very least, it’s superfluous.
At worst, it will drive people away, because odds are pretty good these days that you’re promoting the Guild because they share your politics, or at least that that’s a precondition of your advocacy. Maybe you aren’t, but as a writer you should already understand that it’s what your writing leads people to believe that matters, not what’s actually true.
Everyday, I get email and letters: give me money because I support Trump, give me money because I resist Trump. And everyday I throw those missives in the trash without reading another word. Consider that.
Deborah Gray says
Thank you for an intriguing post. I’ve never considered the Author’s Guild before, but I do appear to qualify and will look into it further. We have never needed advocacy for free speech and freedom of expression more than we do now.
Donald Maass says
I am a member and encourage every writer to join. What makes the AG different than other professional organizations (RWA, MWA, SFWA, WFWA, SCBWI, etc.) is its legal team and advocacy.
While professional organizations are unquestionably beneficial, no other organization for authors does what AG does. Their work is important and deserves our support. Their newsletter (also undergoing a revamp) has serious content for serious writers, too.
Join. Don’t leave it up to others. We need a legal backstop behind what we do, and the AG is it. Thanks, Porter.
Barry Knister says
Hello Porter. It doesn’t apply to me, but I have to ask something: in what we euphemistically refer to as the current climate, one in which the American president denounces the fourth estate as the “biggest enemy our country faces,” and unions are also under constant attack, how is membership in the Authors Guild viewed by agents (Donald Maass notwithstanding) and publishers?
As always, thanks for providing insight and information.
Beth Havey says
Hi Porter. I am joining. I’ve a note on my desk to do so. This post is a great reminder. Thanks for advocating for writers and books and words on the printed page which can be vulnerable and must be preserved and honored.
Ray Pace says
Regarding some talking points:
The Authors Guild has opened a new channel to resolve authors’ complaints to Amazon–in direct cooperation with the retailer
What does this mean? An explanation would help.
The guild’s legal team has worked with the Romance Writers of America to win a court ruling that means writers can continue to sell books with tiles that use the word cocky
I’m not a Romance writer. I could care less.
The guild has announced the opening of 14 new regional chapters, 13 of them outside New York City, as part of an aggressive expansion of the services it offers
I live in Hawaii. Not much chance of putting one of the 13 here.
The guild has announced a series of career-tactic “Boot Camps” for writers nationwide, taught by a traveling faculty, a program that has funding from the National Endowment for the Arts
Once again, Hawaii
The guild has named VIDA: Women in Literary Arts as the winner of its honor for distinguished service to the writerly community this year
Why should this be a reason to invest $ 125.00?
The guild has commissioned a new major survey of authors’ working conditions and revenue, involving, we’re told, and it’s being sent to as many as 200,000 potential respondents
Again, why should this be a reason to invest $ 125.00?