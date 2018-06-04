Finding Rhythm In Your Prose

As a little girl before my feet touched the floor in Chicago orchestra seats, I fell in love with Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess,” that jazzy rhythmic music that was classical and southern and black all at the same time. I didn’t just hear it. I felt it.
With the birth of hip hop, I grew up listening to Chuck D and A Tribe Called Quest drop rhymes on the turntable. In my bedroom, I tried to mimic what I’d heard but my raps fell flat, and the jerky, awkward movement I passed off as dancing lacked rhythm.
Still, I must have absorbed rhythm because now when I read literature and write it, I recognize poetry, lyricism, and music in prose. When I sit at my keyboard to pen a novel, sometimes it’s a deliberate, painstaking process to create that rhythm on the page and other times, it flows as if it’s always been inside me.
The watercooler conversation on my job turned to books one day recently and my colleagues tried to recite the opening lines of their favorite books. Most struggled and failed to remember any but for one woman the words flowed like music. It was the opening of Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita:
Lolita, light of my life, fire of my loins. My sin, my soul.
Not only do those words capture the disturbing essence of this character’s tortured and forbidden obsession, but they roll across your tongue like water. I’m convinced that’s what made the opening memorable for my colleague. In the next line, Nabokov breaks down this girl’s name into the rhythm of its syllables.
Lo-Lee-Ta: the tip of the tongue taking a trip of three steps down the palate to tap, at three, on the teeth. Lo. Lee. Ta.
When I introduced four historic names off the top of my novel-in-progress, I played with their arrangement and read them aloud over and over again until the rhythm sounded and felt right.
I knew the ancestors were dancing somewhere, this night a love note to Harriet and Sojourner, W.E.B. and Booker T.
Jacqueline Woodson, one of my favorite authors, says she rewrites everything until she gets the rhythm and story right on the page. She tells her life story in Brown Girl Dreaming, a memoir of poems. Her mastery of that form influences her handling of prose in the novel Another Brooklyn, where there’s a cadence, a steady beat running as a current along the narrative. Here, the protagonist, August, and her brother watch life below their window.
The people passing beneath us were all beautiful in some way.
Beautifully thin. Beautifully obese. Beautifully Afroed or cornrowed or bald.
Beautifully dressed in bright African dashikis and bellbottom jeans, miniskirts and halters.
The words we string together and the way they bend into each other to make sentences reveal patterns and convey meaning. The rhythm and flow of this sentence in Ann Patchett’s Bel Canto leaves me breathless as the action intensifies.
Roxane saw them as the man with the gun saw them, Carmen saw Cesar, and Mr. Hosokawa saw Carmen and he scooped her from the space in front of him, the force of his arm hitting the side of her waist like a blow.
That’s a long sentence punctuated by only one comma and with the insistent repetition of the word “saw” you can feel the situation escalating as the characters hurtle toward something awful, something deadly. When you read that passage, you can almost hear the building of a long, dramatic crescendo in an opera.
How do we find the rhythm that is innate to the story we’re telling in the moment?
In many crime novels where the author wants the action to move at a fast clip, you’ll often notice a staccato beat with short, rapid-fire sentences. Conversely, a languid scene may beg for alto sax and longer sentences, a slower rhythm.
I try to place myself inside my story, living in the skin of my characters, so I can feel the rhythm of that moment and make the most authentic narrative choices. When I write a passage, I read it aloud as I type the words and then I read it again and again in the context of the larger story. Does it flow? Just as you recognize when the wrong musical note is played, you can hear when your narrative is off beat, too.
When you know your story intimately and you’re in rhythm with it, you get to freestyle a bit. Eschew structure and improvise on scenes sometimes. Play with the beats. You may surprise yourself with what you create on the page. Before I sit down to write, I’ll often read poetry or listen to music to get in sync with what it means to flow. There are plenty of days my rhythm is off and I need to fine-tune my sensibilities. But when it works, you have the opportunity to create something beautiful and harmonious.
How do you find the rhythm in your stories? Share examples of how rhythm has shaped your prose or that of your favorite authors.
About Nancy Johnson
Nancy E. Johnson is a senior communications leader with an Emmy-nominated, award-winning television journalism background. She has contributed to O, the Oprah Magazine, which published her personal essay in the November 2015 issue. Nancy served as secretary for Mystery Writers of America Midwest Chapter and was a finalist in the Women’s Fiction Writers Association’s 2016 Rising Star Contest and one of the winners of Writer’s Digest’s “Dear Lucky Agent” contest. When she’s not reading, writing or pontificating about politics, she’s running and eating chocolate, sometimes at the same time. The Chicago native is querying agents with her first novel and writing her second one.
Comments
Linnea says
I too look for rhythm in my stories. I don’t always succeed but like you I find music helps. Key scenes are often written while listening to a piece that conjures up the image I’m trying to create.
Possibly a bit purple, I think there is a nice rhythm to the opening of my one and only published novel set in the time of plague.
‘It is said death rides a pale horse and that when he unsheathes his sword to manifold slaughter he falls on the unwary, for amid the common mortality of man, none perceive his coming.’
Thank you for the post. It inspires me to keep looking to create that rhythm in my current WIP.
Nancy Johnson says
Linnea, yes, there’s a beautiful cadence and rhythm to the opening line of your novel. I’ve found that “listening” to books on audio these days has helped me tremendously with writing for the ear.
Thanks for sharing!
Best,
Nancy
Anjali Amit says
Thank you for a wonderful write.
Nancy Johnson says
Hi, Anjali. Thanks for reading!
Laura Drake says
Oh, you hit a subject I love like breathing. My two favorites:
Jodi Picoult – The Inner Circle:
“This is how it feels when you realize your child is missing: The pit of your stomach freezes fast, while your legs go to jelly.
There’s one single, blue-bass thud of your heart. The shape of her name, sharp as metal filings, gets caught between your teeth even as you try to force it out in a shout. Fear breathes like a monster into your ear: Where did I see her last? Would she have wandered away? Who could have taken her? And then, finally, your throat seals shut, as you swallow the fact that you’ve made a mistake you will never be able to fix.”
Sigh.
Then, the end of Robbins’ Jitterbug Perfume:
“Hold on to your divine blush, your innate rosy magic, or end up brown. Once you’re brown, you’ll find out you’re blue. As blue as indigo. And you know what that means.
Indigo. Indigoing. Indigone.”
Then my own dismal attempt:
Addiction sucks.
I should know. Papaw has his White Lightning. Nana has her Bingo-jones. My addiction has sad green eyes and my name tattooed across his left pec.
Nancy Johnson says
Laura Drake! Great to see you here. The examples you provided slay me. All, including yours, of course, get a Margie Lawson NYT seal of approval. :)
I’m now reading that Jodi Picoult example aloud to dissect how she achieved that flow. Some of it is word choice but it’s also how she arranged the words to have maximum tonal effect. Same with Robbins as he waxes poetic, playing with the word “indigo.”
I will return to all these examples as I write. Thank you!
Best,
Nancy
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Nancy – Interesting topic and examples. I’ve repeatedly had this spooky thing happen with writing and music. I always write (and edit) with music on, but more often than not I choose music with no lyrics as it’s a bit less likely to pull me out of immersion. Not always, though. Depends on my level of focus.
The spooky part is that, again and again, I am rewarded by a piece that perfectly suits the specific scene or section on which I’m working. The perfection can come by way of rhythm, or a succession of intervals, or octave change. But it’s often those things plus some lyrical aspect. And it often sneaks up on me.
The most recent example just happened a few weeks ago. I was doing a final read-through edit of my WIP, and came to a pre-battle scene. The scene features my two protagonists, and the setting is tense. One MC is even more worried than usual about the battle to come, due to his past failures and the expectations that weigh on him. He confesses to the other MC, and she proceeds to tell him to snap out of it – to “buck up.”
As this is happening, randomly a song by the Brooklyn power pop duo Sleigh Bells comes on, called And Saints. The song’s rhythm is brooding and intense, and the lyrics are brief, staccato phrases. The first chorus worms its way into my consciousness as I’m reading the scene: “Tear up, tear up; Gear up, gear up.” I let the music flow over me as I continue, and the second chorus hits as the battle is about to begin: “Cheer up, cheer up; Gear up, stand up.”
I’d always liked the song just fine, but had only heard it maybe a dozen times prior to the editing session. I bet I’ve played it thirty times since, and each time I hear something else that is eerily evocative of the scene. And each time I get a tingle – even a little goose-flesh.
I feel like the coincidence helped me to “feel” the scene as it should be felt – rhythmically and emotionally. It feels magical, like a reward from the muse. But then I know I’m a little more woo-woo about such things than most. It’s okay. I’m no less grateful. Just as I’m grateful for your lovely essay and reminders this morning.
Nancy Johnson says
Hi, Vaughn! Like you, I rarely listen to music with lyrics while I’m writing because it’s distracting. Usually, I’ll listen to a song or read a poem right before I sit down to my desk to begin writing.
Don’t worry, I’m woo-woo, too, and I love that a Sleigh Bells song helped you find the right rhythm for your pre-battle scene. It’s pure magic or divine intervention when that happens.
Thanks for sharing!
Best,
Nancy
Carol Baldwin says
It’s all about voice, right? Great article-will share with my writing students.
S.K. Rizzolo says
“So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.” That’s one I’ve always loved and have often wondered how long it took Fitzgerald to get the line just right.
Nancy, I also read poetry in an attempt to feel the rhythm of my narrative. I have a tattered copy of Master Poems of the English Language that I keep nearby. I enjoyed your post!