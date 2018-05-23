Finding Second Life in Cast-Off Words

I have an obsession with metamorphosis, the transformation of an identifiable object or idea into something different and new.
On my farm, mountains of manure transform into rich, dark soil, which I spread on the fields and pastures. Have you ever smelled composting manure? Have you ever breathed in the aroma of rich, organic soil? The difference between the raw material and the final product is enough to make anyone believe in magic.
Every year I marvel as seeds I plant in that soil transform into seedlings, and the seedlings into crops.
As a writer, I transform my words all the time. I prune, tighten, expand them. I delete. I rewrite. The final versions can seem as different from the first drafts as my rich soil is from the crap it started from.
Most of the time, the words I delete disappear into the abyss of my computer, gone forever as if I had never written them. However, when I workshop a draft or share it with a friend, I sometimes print a hard copy.
The act of printing these (often terrible) words is an acknowledgment that I wrote them. I can see the sentences, smell the ink, and feel the weight of my ideas before I hand them off to my beta readers. Those pages come back to me marred with corrections, with entire paragraphs slashed through, and with notes and questions scribbled in the margins.
Years ago I started re-purposing edited hard copies of my writing in a way that honors the time I invested in those sloppy, clunky first drafts. I tear the pages up into small pieces and put them in a blender along with flower petals and herbs. Sometimes I toss blueberries in for color. I pour hot water over the scraps and blend it on high until the paper and organics reduce to a slurry that resembles an unappetizing milkshake.
All those ideas and phrases I once thought were so clever, reduced to sludge.
I pour the mixture over a screen and let the water drain through. I place a second screen on top and roll it with a rolling pin until the slop is compressed into a thin layer, which I peel away and blot with heavy paper.
I place the wet pages in the microwave and heat them on low until they dry. The process is slow and labor intensive.
One sheet at a time.
The newly transformed paper, flecked with flower petals and herbs, emerges sturdy and gorgeous. The feathery edges and warped surfaces ensure that each page is its own work of art, never to be duplicated.
This what my ideas smell like, I think, as I hold the still-warm pages to my face. Blueberries and basil and wildflowers infused with hope and fear and self-doubt.
I make note-cards and envelopes out of the new paper. I write messages to friends on these ghosts of my early drafts. Sometimes I bundle stacks of the cards and envelopes with twine and dried flowers and give the stationary itself as a gift.
Writing on my recycled paper emboldens me. Those messy sentences and phrases I rewrote or eliminated were never terrible. They were just destined to become something else. If I had never committed to writing those awkward phrases, I would not be making stationary. If I hadn’t been brave enough to print drafts to share with my betas, I would not be taking the time to run barefoot to the edge of the woods to pick wildflowers. I would not be alone in my silent kitchen with a rolling pin, wringing ink-stained water out of my own thoughts.
If I had never found the courage to write those imperfect chapters, I would not have composed the many thank you notes to friends. Maybe my sentiments of gratitude mattered to someone who received one of my cards.
I plan to embed wildflower seeds in the re-purposed versions of my most recent drafts so recipients can plant my notes in their yards or gardens. The paper and my words will breakdown in the earth, participating in the exchange of carbon and nitrogen to nourish the seeds, which will transform into something beautiful.
I love the idea of seeing a patch of flowers and thinking, “Look how lovely Chapter Fourteen turned out!”
I wish I had the patience or time to make stationary out of all the pages I generate while drafting a book. But I don’t. Casually tossing them into the recycling bin feels somehow disrespectful. Instead, I shred the remaining pages, soak them in water, and compress the soggy pulp into solid, rectangular bricks. I leave the bricks to dry in the sun, and voilà – fire logs. It’s a simple option for re-purposing the paper and an easy, chemical-free way to feed a cozy fire.
The bricks ignite quickly and burn for hours. There’s something romantic about the idea of curling up by a fire on a winter’s night and being kept warm by the heat of your own words.
As I work on my second novel, I will try not to judge my early drafts too harshly, because I know they contain seeds that will germinate into braver ideas. Their heat will comfort me when I struggle with my next revision. I will continue to write those clumsy first-draft scenes, trusting that The End is never really the end – that even my discarded words will always rise.
Do you print hard copies of your drafts? If so, what do you do with them? Do you feel guilty printing them out just to toss them in the recycle bin? I clearly have issues with letting go of my writing and I could use some fresh ideas for repurposing those pages. I’d love to hear your thoughts and suggestions.
About Julie Carrick Dalton
Julie Carrick Dalton is a graduate of GrubStreet’s Novel Incubator, a year-long, MFA-level novel intensive. She also holds a Master's in Creative Writing and Literature from Harvard Extension School. Her short fiction has appeared in The Charles River Review, The MacGuffin, and the anthology Turning Points: Stories About Choice and Change. As a journalist, she has published more than a thousand articles in The Boston Globe, BusinessWeek, The Hollywood Reporter, and other publications. She is the winner of the 2017 William Faulkner Literary Competition, among other literary awards. She is represented by Stacy Testa at Writers House and is currently seeking a home for her first novel. Julie also owns and operates a 100-acre farm in rural New Hampshire. When she isn't writing, you can usually find her skiing, kayaking, trying to keep up with her four kids, cooking vegetarian food, or digging in the dirt.
Comments
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
Here’s an easy one: offer them as a special award on your Patreon page – for true fans who support you at a higher level. Imagine how you’d feel if you knew you’d supported Tolkien as he wrote, and now owned an early draft of a chapter of TLOTR.
And another: keep them for your biographer – for when you’re famous (if you want to appear humble). Those pages that are sometimes shown of an F. Scott Fitzgerald novel, covered with scribbles by Maxwell Perkins? Biographers love to see ‘the work.’
Your solution – pulping them and making new paper – is lovely.
Julie Carrick Dalton says
Yes! I’ll save some for when I’m famous. And if that never happens, I can just make more stationary, right? Thanks for reading (and for entertaining the idea that I could possibly be famous one day!)
Luanne G. Smith says
What a cool idea. Labor intensive, sure, but what a creative way to help absolve the guilt of printing out so many otherwise “wasted” pages.
Julie Carrick Dalton says
Thanks for reading. There are enough things to feel guilty about in life. Recycling my manuscripts is just one tiny gesture, but it feels satisfying.
Erin Bartels says
Julie, I love everything about this. Everything. :)
Julie Carrick Dalton says
Thanks, Erin. I’ll be making a new batch of paper in June. Watch your mailbox.
Susi Lovell says
Hi Julie, I also make paper with my cast-off pages but I never thought of paper bricks. Great idea. Also, as I was reading your post, I wondered if the cast-off pages could be used for black-out poetry? Off to try. Thanks very much for this.
Julie Carrick Dalton says
Susi, I LOVE this idea! I am absolutely going to try the black-out poetry idea. Thank you! I’m so glad to meet another papermaker. Do you put any organics like herbs or flowers in yours? Or other additions? I’m always looking for new ideas.
Wendy Greenley says
Erin stole the words out of my head. Love. This.
Julie Carrick Dalton says
Thank you so much!
James Fox says
You can turn printer paper into gift ribbons, then put them on your mailings and gifts for friends and family.
Helpful Video: https://youtu.be/1LOhtEjHtqE
Julie Carrick Dalton says
James, this is brilliant! I’m definitely going to try this. I’m getting so many good ideas. I may have to write a follow-up post! Thank you for reading!
Vijaya says
You hooked me at “metamorphosis” and totally sunk! I’m breathlessly in love with what you do. I’m a diehard letter-writer and love special paper and envelopes. What a gift it must be to receive one of your notes! I also print out hard copies but it never occurred to me to make something so beautiful. Usually, they end up as paper planes or baskets or origami balls for the cats…so thank you for the best idea ever! Happy writing and pulping!
Julie Carrick Dalton says
Vijaya, your note made me so happy! I really hope you try making paper. It’s very satisfying. And you can’t really mess up. I love that every page looks just a little different. Thank you so much for reading.
Michelle Hoover says
Can I merely repeat how great this is?
Julie Carrick Dalton says
Thanks, Michelle. Remember the five-page close read you did on my first chapter in the Novel Incubator? That went into the blender (after I made the changes in the manuscript of course!)
Dana McNeely says
Julie, this was lovely and touching. Thank you for sharing with us.
Julie Carrick Dalton says
Thank you so much!
Beth Havey says
Julie, do you sleep? And could I some day just have one piece that you’ve created? My daughter-in-law received her masters in paper from Columbia in Chicago. Now she teaches there, growing gardens for her paper–and I posses some of her work and have watched the process–it is long and yet joyous and rewarding. So is this post. Beneath my desk I have those manuscript boxes filled with “editions” of my WIP. Someday they might be recycled. But for me words are precious. I store them in Evernote, on notes scattered on my desk. Writing is breathing and living. Your energy has no bounds.
Julie Carrick Dalton says
Hi Beth! That’s so interesting that your daughter makes paper! I’m such an amateur. I’m sure I could learn a lot from her. I’ve been doing it for about 10 years in my kitchen. I love experimenting with different additives. I’ve even tossed dryer lint into the mix for texture on occasion. (But somehow, that is not as romantic a story to tell as recycling my words.) Thank you for reading!
Barry Knister says
Hello Julie–
Please don’t take offense, but I have to ask: In your use of manure on the farm, are you exposed for extended periods to methane? You are obviously highly creative and inventive, but I can’t help wondering whether methane might have something to do with your paper-making. But if pulping rough drafts in a blender makes you happy, perhaps reasons don’t matter.
Julie Carrick Dalton says
Hahaha! No, I stay FAR away from that smelly mess. My brand of “creative” is all natural, not methane-induced. Good question, though! I just find a lot of satisfaction in the slow, deliberate process of making paper. It’s very satisfying. Thanks for reading – and for your concern about my health!
Tom Bentley says
Julie, it’s just me, but I thought at first that you were definitely going to drink your blended blueberry word-shuffle, and really come close to the artist who is very in touch with her words. But yours is a creative and colorful approach to word composting—good show!
Julie Carrick Dalton says
I do love words — but not enough to consume the paper they are written on. I love your phrase “word composting.” It’s a perfect way to describe it. Thanks so much for reading!
Roberta says
I also love to make paper (a friend gave me a mold and deckle), but I never thought about incorporating my revisions. Kudos for the idea!
Do you think a reader’s love of books overlaps with an enjoyment of the sensory input from paper?
Robin Mason says
I | LOVE | THIS | IDEA!!! i took a book art class my final semester in college and love creating art with used words. i’ll have to print some “dummy” pages to use for [yet another] this new project!!! thanks so much for sharing!!