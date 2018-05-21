Warrior Women, #MeToo, and One Writer’s Evolving Sensibilities

These feel like turbulent times, don’t they? Wait–haven’t I asked that question here before? (I have.) Maybe I should say, these feel like transformative times. And some days it feels more like upheaval than transformation. But I suspect transformation requires an aspect of upheaval. Just as action evokes reaction, reform invites traditionalism, and repression incites rebellion. The more vigorous the stir, the greater the current.
Case in point: the #MeToo Movement and the evolution of gender relations. The sheer breadth of the movement helps to create its impact. And it’s an impact that invites self-reflection, from all of us. I don’t think I’m the only male who’s given pause to reflect, not just on my current attitudes and behavior when it comes to gender, but on my past as well.
For we writers, the impetus to self-examination wrought by social conflict and change is all the greater. It’s sort of what we do. As much as we’d all like to consider ourselves enlightened and progressive on such issues, we can rest assured that the nature of our undertaking—sharing stories rooted in human interaction—will reveal our blind spots and lapses.
After all, if we don’t climb outside our own boxes and take a good look, others will. Even if we diligently strive to be unboxed, we are bound to have our assumptions challenged. And often because of it, our sensibilities must evolve. Or else we’re left clinging to self-delusion. Though that may sound slightly ominous, I’ve come to appreciate it as a benefit of the gig.
Patting My Own Back
I have to admit, writing about gender in this forum is a bit daunting. But I also have to admit, when it comes to the aforementioned self-evaluation and reflection on gender, I tend to give myself pretty good marks. And yet I also realize that the comfort of self-absolution is a trap, and that presumption is the enemy of enlightenment. I also recognize that any enlightenment I can claim is in no small way due to the example and inspiration of the awesome women in my life—particularly my wife and our mothers.
As a writer, I feel that my self-examination on the issue of gender is more crucial than typical because of one of the primary elements of my storytelling—one that appears in every manuscript I’ve undertaken. My stories feature warrior women.
The inclusion is one that I’ve never taken lightly. As evidence of my ongoing reflection on it, I offer a post I wrote over six years ago, titled Regarding Kickass Warrior Chicks. The title helps to illustrate my point about ongoing reflection and evolving sensibilities. At the time, the use of the terms kickass and chicks was meant to be light-hearted. And though I still don’t consider the title offensive, it now strikes me as unnecessary and makes me cringe a little.
I don’t disagree with anything specific in that essay. Indeed, the essay captures a few of my ardent personal truths, and the essence of why I continue to incorporate warrior women in my storytelling. But rereading it, I also better recognize some of my previous lapses and omissions. And hence, the need for an ongoing self-evaluation.
Powerful Popularity
Whether you’re a fan of warrior women in stories or not, their continuing rise in popularity can’t be denied. Though popularity wasn’t a conscious motivation for inventing my female warrior sect, the Skolani, well-meaning friends and family often point out the increasing instances of warrior women in pop culture as good harbingers for the sale of my work.
The instances are too numerous to list, but we’ve gone from Wonder Woman to Xena, from Buffy to Katniss, and from Arya to Rey, and back to Wonder Woman again (in all of her Themyscirian glory). And I, for one, am thankful that there’s no end in sight.
And yet, I don’t see the growing popularity as validation. In fact, in many ways the popularity of warrior women, particularly the screen versions, tends to inspire more self-examination. As it’s often become clear to me, from a feminism standpoint, every instance of the warrior women trend can’t be assumed to be positive or progressive.
Warriors Are People Too
“Buffy may be ‘Barbie with a kung-fu grip,’ but she is still Barbie.”—Lorna Jowett (author of, Sex and The Slayer: A Gender Studies Primer for the Buffy Fan)
I’m sure even the biggest fans of warrior women characters have sensed some level of dissonance with the trope at large. I suppose the most meta argument against warrior women in story would be that their portrayal is so often a mere counter-stereotype. If warrior women are exceptional, let alone astonishing, their very exceptionalism reinforces a traditionalist notion of femininity as passive and complacent in weakness. And thereby reinforces patriarchy.
And I have to admit, in my earliest versions of the Skolani, I included an embarrassing amount of male astonishment. It’s still something I contend with, particularly in the realm of their interaction with my fictional Roman antagonists. I use them as a foil to antagonistic misogyny, but I’m aware of the potential for backsliding to sensationalism.
Beyond the meta, I’ve come to recognize there are several counterproductive sub-tropes, including but not limited to:
Sexualization—This, to me, is the most prevalent. All one has to do to gain an appreciation for the problem is search Pinterest for warrior women. Half of the images you’ll find are hyper-sexualized women, often wearing ridiculous bikini-like armor. This is an issue that I’ve been mindful of throughout my writing journey. And yet, I know I’ve been guilty of placing too much emphasis on the attractiveness of the Skolani. Over time, I’ve consciously sought to remove that emphasis.
I once wrote down a quote that I failed to attribute, but I like the reminder. “Male sex symbols are often forced to compensate for their sexuality with action. For females, it’s often the opposite.”
Enhanced Masculinity—I suppose the physical aspects of this are the most overt—enhanced muscularity and size or height. And there’s an equal danger in attributing the non-physical to masculinity (i.e. aggression, ruthlessness, etc.). But the problem with emphasis on the former and insistence on the latter is that they maintain the symbolic male of patriarchy.
Of this, too, I have been guilty. I used to justify it through the suggestion of the Skolani’s selection process—that they picked the fittest physical specimens as warriors. But I’ve come to see this as a fraught path, too. I’ve since come to focusing on the mental aspects of becoming a warrior—disciplined study of technique and strategy paired with diligent training.
Subservience—More easily explained as Charlie’s Angels Syndrome. If the agency of a warrior woman is directly tied a male, this could be the issue. It’s certainly not a good model for female empowerment. Though the subject would require more space than I have to devote to it, and since I’m no expert on the character, I think this is part of the problem some fans have with Black Widow (aka Natasha Romanoff).
Though I have featured males with female guardians, I really don’t feel this has been an obstacle for me. In fact, I can think of a few instances where I played with the flip side of this one.
Longing for Domestication—Wherein the warrior woman struggles mightily if reluctantly, all in the hopes of one day settling into a comfy traditional role, often as the wife of a guy who can never really understand her, but that’s okay because she’s leaving her old self behind.
For me, the only tricky part of this one involves avoidance of the patriarchy as a part of her motivation to fight and/or of the domesticity she longs for. I mean, we would never question a male warrior who longed to settle down in a quiet life.
As I say, there are more counterproductive sub-tropes, but my awareness of these and others have all had some effect on my outlook.
Ongoing Evolution and Staying True to Myself
I would guess there are a few storytellers who would see the evolution of my thinking and my adjustments in response to it as a form of selling out. For me it’s been far from it. I suppose a part of my motivation for self-examination of my use of this particular trope is… well, in the hopes of having female readers that identify with my female characters. But it’s more about being true to intent. And, though I necessarily have an incomplete understanding of humans who are different (in this case, female), my intention for the Skolani has never changed. I want them to be empowering and uplifting. Why would I ever stop striving to do a better job of delivering on my intention?
And you know what? I actually continue to like them better. Through every adjustment, every nuanced change, at their core my characters remain who they’ve always been. And I believe the evolution in Skolani culture has only made them better characters.
For me, the #MeToo Movement has not just invited reflection, it’s fueled my desire to do better—to honor the strength and courage of those who’ve stepped into the light seeking to change society for the better. They are the true women warriors. (#Inspiration)
Hopefully, because of my evolving sensibilities—my growth as a human being—my warrior women characters only become more worldly, and fallible, and funny, and occasionally maddening. And thereby more relatable. In other words, more human.
#YouToo? Do the events of the day invite reflection on your work? Can you see the changes in your work due to your evolving sensibilities?
Susan Setteducato says
Vaughn, I agree, we are living in turbulent times. But as you point out, turbulence is a necessary part of change! I appreciate your willingness to talk about your own personal evolution here, along with the evolution of your female characters. I think you nailed it in your third paragraph when you said (paraphrasing here) that as writers, we chronicle social change, both on a micro (personal) and macro( societal) level, and that by doing so we reveal our own blind spots. I’m writing about teenagers in the late seventies and the interactions between male and female are so different from now, yet so the same. Regarding gender and roles and what’s acceptable, so many deep-seated assumptions run both ways. Add in the spectrum of gender we recognize now ( and which many now realize has always been there) and you have the makings of a wild ride. I think writing is one of the most powerful forms of self-examintaion, akin to psychotherapy. I don’t say that lightly. Some days, after working out certain issues on the page, I’m so wrung out I can hardly think straight. I know I’m not alone in this. We all go there. Then the next day, we sit in the chair and do it again. I call that grit. And I think that in honor of this post today, the Skolani should make you an honorary member of their tribe!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Susan, You’re so right, that throwing in having to deal with the historical aspects of the issue on top an already complex issue makes it all the trickier (if you haven’t yet, check out Juliet’s comment below). A wild ride, indeed!
And I’m also with you on how draining it can be. We want so badly to get it right. It’s tough enough just to keep a whole novel in one’s head, let alone the addition of striving in regard to tone and social impact, etc. You know how all of those brain exercises are supposed to help stave off the effects of aging? Yeah, I’m thinking we’re getting our exercise, lol.
You don’t even know what high praise you’re bestowing upon me, with the suggestion that I merit honorary membership in the Skolani tribe. Thanks much!
Donald Maass says
Women warriors in spec fiction have come a long way from “chicks in chainmail” and vamp babes in leather boots. Kickass heroines were a step on a journey, maybe a necessary one, but it’s time to see soldiers as the human beings they are: fierce in battle yet full of heart.
I’ve had the privilege of reading your fiction, Vaughn, and I do think the Skolani embody that more expansive and nuanced view of women warriors. Elan is more than a love interest or plot foil. Her life is epic. She is not only torn between love and duty, she is caught in the crux of history. She is an authentic woman and changes the world.
Fiction reflects our society, but leads it too. Doing that is a matter of pushing past received ideas and easy story tropes. Now more than ever it is incumbent upon novelists to not just write well about what is, but to offer us a vision of what can be.
To be a true novelist is to be like that warrior: fierce and yet full of heart. It’s a time in which men, quite properly, are listening. You are speaking thoughtfully, Vaughn, about what we’re hearing means for fiction. Thanks.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Don, I’m not sure when I first gleaned it, but early on I knew I wanted the Skolani to push past being an easy story trope. I’d cringed too many times (i.e. remember the film Centurion, and the cardboard warrior woman Aeron? If not, consider yourself fortunate), and seen myself in the cringe-worthy. I knew that to get beyond it, I’d really have to dig. And take a good hard look at myself to do so.
Elan came along as a part of Brin’s backstory, when writing the original trilogy. When I started having Icannes recalling her, Elan became more and more interesting to me. Your praise of her is so rewarding because it means I am doing her justice.
Can’t thank you enough! Hope you and yours are well. (Btw, I owe you an email. Please stay tuned.)
PCGE says
In 1979, long before #MeToo, Buffy, or Katniss, we were given Ripley in “Alien,” and then in 1986 in “Aliens” the series add Vasquez and Ferro. A diverse trio of women warriors, and no one’s done it better since. None of them were sexualized, but at the same time:
Hudson : Hey Vasquez, have you ever been mistaken for a man?
Vasquez : No. Have you?
Perhaps part of the reason for how well Ripley was done was that “Alien” was written without first-names or assigned genders for the crew: Ripley became female when Sigourney Weaver won the part, and didn’t become “Ellen” (and a grieving mother) in the second movie.
Weaver’s own feelings on Ripley perhaps convey why the character is so popular: “I was surprised every time I came back to her. I didn’t ever feel I was retracing my steps with her. … Each time she would evolve — often against her will — into a whole new situation that she had to get her arms around and come through. ” — http://herocomplex.latimes.com/movies/alien-at-35-sigourney-weaver-reflects-on-ridley-scotts-masterpiece/
Vaughn Roycroft says
Ooo, Ripley is awesome. I think you and Liz (below) are right, that we were making such progress, then went into a period of regression.
And that’s so cool that Ripley only became female when Weaver won the part! Hopefully we can get back to characters with agency and depth that only have a gender assigned when the best actor is assigned to the part. Or at least more of that mentality.
I hadn’t seen the Weaver interview. Thanks for the insights and the link!
S.K. Rizzolo says
This post is inspiring, Vaughn! I admire your willingness to examine your own thinking and to use those reflections to deepen your characters. I think this process takes time–in fiction and in the world at large.
You said, “I’ve since come to focusing on the mental aspects of becoming a warrior—disciplined study of technique and strategy paired with diligent training.” This made me wonder why we often overemphasize physical aggression and skill in the portrayal of female warriors, as if the women have to learn to keep up with the men. But the women I know are “warriors” in a far different (and better?) way…
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hi S.K., Well, the reflection/evolution process takes some of us longer than others, lol. But as I say in the piece, in the realm of gender, I’ve been blessed with fantastic role models in my life who are willing to challenge me when I’m being a dope.
This took me a while, too. When I started this world and these stories, I was a typical male overemphasizer. I painted them in such an over-the-top way, as if that’s what it took to “keep up with the men,” as you say. I’m glad none of those early attempts ended up getting published. I so like them better now. If anything gets overemphasized now, I hope it’s their humanity.
Here’s to the sort of warrior women we know I.R.L. Thanks for your praise and insights!
Juliet Marillier says
Excellent post, Vaughn. For those of us who write historical fantasy, there’s also the context of the time and culture to consider, and how to write characters who will resonate well with the contemporary reader yet whose attitudes, actions and choices will remain believable in their own world (not talking about a secondary world here, in which the writer would have more freedom to adjust the ‘norms.’) I am currently writing a series with three warriors on centre stage, two male, one female. I’m certain the renewed sensitivity to the issues you raise has played a part in the way I’m writing all three of these characters and the way in which gender does or doesn’t influence their choices. Fortunately, although early medieval Ireland was pretty patriarchal both in sacred and secular institutions, it also had some remarkably egalitarian laws – for instance, concerning women’s rights within marriage – and my somewhat quirky version of the society does allow my characters to be individuals with the freedom to make their own choices (or some of them at least.) Thanks for a thought provoking post!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hi Juliet, Excellent addition to the conversation, about staying true to historical context. And quite a complicating element it adds! I think this was one of the things that pushed me toward creating a secondary world, rather than a very recognizable one for my historical stories. I do “get away” with some things that wouldn’t have been possible in the period of the late Roman Empire.
Very cool about the egalitarianism! I’ve found all of your female characters have an agency that’s both undeniable and relateable. Your care over the big picture issues is quite evident, and makes your fantasy very applicable. Thanks for that, and for your praise and insight here today.
liz michalski says
Thanks for exploring this Vaughn. Your article — and the comments — are food for thought. I’ve always felt we had some incredible warrior women in the 80s and 90s, both on the screen and in real life, and then a lull. Here’s hoping this newest wave is the one that finally raises us over the rocks of sexism.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Liz! You’re so right about the lull, and I might even say backslide on the issue. Above, PCGE brings up Ripley, who I feel is a great example. As a kid who grew up in the era of busing and the striving for desegregation, I’ve often felt there has been backslide on race relations, as well. And I’m with you – here’s to the transformations (and upheaval) finally raising us over the rocks!
Thanks for weighing in, my friend!
Ken Hughes says
A lot to think about, Vaughn.
Since people haven’t referenced it yet, I always think the definitive statement of the problem has been Sophia McDougall’s https://www.newstatesman.com/culture/2013/08/i-hate-strong-female-characters. It’s a superb probe into how often “strong female” becomes a dead end for characterization and everything that could come from that, from drama to politics.
CK Wallis says
I’m so glad I had the time to click on the link you provided–what a brilliant essay on a difficult subject. I encourage everyone, especially those who have a “kickass female character” in their story, to read it.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Ken, McDougall makes some excellent observations! I particularly love: “Is Sherlock Holmes strong? It’s not just that the answer is ‘of course’, it’s that it’s the wrong question.”
I’ve read several other takes that echo her thoughts, but I’d yet to see this one. Thanks so much.
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
V
The thing I’ve always loved about your Skolani was their vulnerability. The choices of the heart they make are their own, and the outcomes often frought with sadness. I also love the vulnerabilty of your male characters especially in trying to live up to the expectations of society, and the brutal realization of the impossibilities, and the consequences of this on a personal and worldly level. That’s where you’ve always based your stories. As you evolve as a writer it is only natural that these characters evolve, too.
That being said, you have always been a great storyteller. I believe it’s because you write with your heart. Evolution is good, it involves the lessons from the journey and the analysis of those lessons, and it is beautiful when sifted through what the heart knows.
Blessed be your journey.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey B! I think you’re right. The Skolani *are* vulnerable. Not at first glance, of course. And there is an inherent (and often veiled) sadness to their choices, too. Which I’ve always hoped makes them more applicable to modern women. I think one of the things I’ve always striven for was for them to be seen as striving on against impossible odds and in spite of burdensome expectation – both the males and the females equally.
So honored that you capture it so well here, as I’ve always been honored and lifted by your praise and support, my friend. Can’t thank you enough, B!
Beth Havey says
As a viewer, reader who is totally unfamiliar with the genre in which you write, I admire, Vaughn, this post and your close examination of your creative powers. You have changed and altered some of your story lines in response to your openness to the culture. Those changes are reflected in your characters. What better way to involve readers than to acknowledge change. If some pull away, then you are still true to your art. With the death of Margot Kidder, I thought back on the Super Man films. Christopher Reeve was tall, but he wasn’t so bulked up as graphic book images. Critics are remembering the wonderful electricity between the two characters. Something to think about in writing–the ability to provide connections between characters and with the reader. When Reeve became paralyzed and yet continued to live, writing STILL ME, in my eyes he truly became superman. But that’s just me. Thanks for your thoughtful post.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hi Beth, You make some wonderful insights and observations here. I hadn’t thought about Superman’s size, with Reeve playing him. (And I agree, Reeve truly did become Superman afterward.)
Coincidentally, Patty Jenkins, the director of the most recent Wonder Woman movie, was inspired to become a director by Richard Donner’s ’78 Superman, and she included a couple of homages in her film.
Thank you for enhancing the conversation, and for your kind praise!
Veronic says
This:
“we would never question a male warrior who longed to settle down in a quiet life.”
So much human behaviors, reactions or longings are tagged as patriarchal now that it’s become difficult to navigate through it all. We’re trying so hard to portray the perfect Strong Female Character that everything about her has to be as far from the male hero archetype as possible. Except her “strength”. And that she CAN do it on her own. She can do anything.
How is this not toxic masculinity draped over “strong” female shoulders? What I love about your dynamic duo, Vaughn, is that they help each other out, they need that connection to one another. In both physical combat, but through emotional struggles as well.
You know what? I’m not strong. Not physically, not even emotionally. But I’m resilient AF. And I think we do need to address how these character traits we give our protagonists, male or female, actually render them more human or if they’re just anti-tropes for the sake of shaking things up.
Excellent thought- and comment-provoking article! Yes, this is an uprising. And we must decide if we will be going on a rampage or if we’ll educate, guide and elevate. You’re definitely writing from your heart, Vaughn, it has reached mine and it’s hugely inspiring. Thank you!
David Corbett says
Hey, Vaughn:
By coincidence, your post came up on the same day I was revisiting some research on the Apache, who can claim as their own one of the greatest and most fascinating woman warriors of all time: Lozen, sister of Victorio. What makes her particularly interesting is that, unlike a member of the Skolani, she was not one of a tribe of women warriors, but rather misfit: a woman warrior in a culture in which the men fought the battles. Her brother Victorio helped train her in combat skills, and she had to earn her place among the men. But she did, and then some. She’s really an amazing figure in Southwestern history. Check her out.