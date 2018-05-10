Your Protagonist’s “I Want” Song

Today’s mad skill comes to us via Stephen Schwartz, who wrote the music and lyrics for one of my favorite musicals, Wicked, based on Gregory Maguire’s bestselling novel of the same name. The show tracks the early life of Elphaba, the girl who is destined to become the Wicked Witch of the West. On an episode of American Songbook at NJPAC (full episode here), Schwartz spoke of including, early on in his musicals, what he calls the “I want” song. I think we novelists can learn something from contemplating the intent of this song, which in this case is the protagonist’s first.
On the show, Schwartz demonstrates how his first two attempts at writing Elphaba’s “I want” song fell flat. His son Scott, a talented theater director, pointed out why: the lyrics were generic to the point of cliché.
Make the desire specific
The audience didn’t need Elphaba to explain that she wanted to do good things in order to feel significant; they needed to know what achieving significance would look like for Elphaba. She is not “everywoman.” She is a witch. From Oz. Reviled for her green skin. The twist in Maguire’s telling is that she is also the story’s protagonist, so Schwartz had the challenge of creating a psychological bond between the audience and teenage version of the wicked witch who would one day send flying monkeys after Dorothy.
His son’s advice: “Have her show up at school and do something that earns her the right to sing.”
Schwartz gave it a try. After Elphaba performs an inadvertent act of magic in class, her teacher decides to tutor her in sorcery—with an eye toward introducing her to the great wizard. Everyone in Oz wants to meet the Wizard so he can fix what’s wrong with them. Now Elphaba might get her chance.
She hangs hope for her future on the imagined details of this interaction in the want song, “The Wizard and I,” made all the more stirring because we know from L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz that her name will not one day inspire the same kind of “celebration throughout Oz” that she envisions.
That little bit of story packs so much power: someone has seen through Elphaba’s skin color to a “talent” she’d been timid about exposing, but which has now been deemed brilliant. Her dreaming offers more than a peek at her soft underbelly; she exposes her most desired life story, full monty. Even if you haven’t seen this show, I’m sure you are already anticipating—perhaps even wincing at—the ways in which Elphaba’s story will not unfold as expected.
So how can we grab the power of the “I want” song for our characters?
Keep desire at the core of your story
Since your character will arrive at page one of your story with his deep desire already formed, it’s never too soon to start orienting your reader to what she or he wants. Some authors foreshadow the desire in their opening lines, as Julie Christine Johnson did in her debut novel, In Another Life:
Eighteen months after her husband’s death, Lia Carrer returned to Languedoc like a shadow in search of light.
You’ll definitely need to expose that desire in order for us to invest in your character’s story goal. Johnson shows us how in this snip from her second novel, The Crows of Beara, when Annie, a newly recovering alcoholic with a wrecked marriage, grabs at one last chance to preserve her self-respect by vying for a challenging public relations assignment—perhaps too challenging, given the project’s public stakes. Oh, and she must travel to Ireland, her boss adds, where she’ll be an ocean away from her support team. With only a few scant words, Johnson introduces her character’s want song:
Ireland. She’d felt whole there.
Annie recalls some details of previous trips, that had led to “a love affair with the place that she’d tried to sate with repeat visits.” We learn of the peace she found hiking there. A page later, in response to her boss’s concern that Annie might be too fragile this early in her sobriety, we learn that to Annie, “wholeness” will look like a bit of Irish magic sprinkled on top of a successful public relations campaign:
“I won’t let you down. I’ll have a project proposal to you by Monday.” The AA insider’s joke came back to her: How do you know an alcoholic is lying? Their lips are moving. She’s promised herself she wouldn’t fuck up again. Which is precisely what she’d done in her marriage. But if she could just get out of here, away, back to Ireland, she’d be all right.
Johnson continues to show us Annie’s deep desire through her actions and reactions. Through what she says. Through the archetypal figures she draws into her journey, such as her AA mentor and a mystical crone. Through the love interest she aligns with; through which antagonists she stands against.
In fact, your character’s desire will seep onto just about every page in one way or another as it develops and grows and complicates matters.
Clue us in on your character’s desire early on, though, for the same reason Schwartz places the “I want” song early in a musical: it orients your reader to the story to come.
“It is a song where the leading character comes out, basically tells you what he or she wants, and then we spend the rest of the show watching them get it,” Schwartz says. Sounds simple, right? But the fact that a Broadway veteran like Schwartz (Godspell, Pippin, The Baker’s Wife) had to rework Elphaba’s want song through so many revisions shows that it’s no small task. Once specifically invoked, your character’s desire not only has the power to bind your reader to your character, but burn at the core of the story and inform everything to come.
What is it that the main character in your WIP wants? In what ways do you show this? If your character is successful in achieving his/her desire, what would that look like, specifically? If you are a lover of musicals, what are some of your favorite “I want” songs?
Wish you could buy this author a cup of joe?
Now, thanks to tinyCoffee and PayPal, you can!
About Kathryn Craft
Kathryn Craft is the author of two novels from Sourcebooks, The Art of Falling and The Far End of Happy. Her work as a freelance developmental editor at Writing-Partner.com follows a nineteen-year career as a dance critic. Long a leader in the southeastern Pennsylvania writing scene, she leads writing workshops and retreats, and is a member of the Tall Poppy Writers. Learn more on Kathryn's website.
Comments
Kathryn Magendie says
I’m going to take these questions and tape them to my desk … a good reference/thinking point as I write this next book! Thank you.
Kathryn Craft says
Good idea, Kathryn!
Bjørn Larssen says
I love this! Thank you!
I’ve been rewriting the beginning of my WIP for over a year, and in the latest draft I completely removed the first five pages. There was a lot of drama in them. They were also unnecessary. The dramatic intro is now alluded to later in conversation (avoiding the “as you know…” type of dialogue), so that the first page can instead expose the wants of the first protagonist. The second gets there later, and now you got me thinking – perhaps it should be the first thought of his when he regains consciousness on page three…
OK, gotta go. I have first three pages to rewrite!
Kathryn Craft says
Haha bye! I hope this helps fuel your story, Bjorn. I don’t know as some sort of desire statement needs to be his first thought, but it is worth thinking about how what he says points toward it by what he notices, etc.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Kathryn, Favorite “I want” song? Yeah, no question – my most recent is the one that popped into my head, and I can’t think of a better one.
“I am not throwing away my shot
Hey yo, I’m just like my country
I’m young, scrappy and hungry
And I’m not throwing away my shot…”
#HamiltonForever Off to check the “I want” song in my WIP. Thanks!
Kathryn Craft says
Awesome, thanks for sharing! No wonder people find that show so stirring. Tend to character desire and hopefully you won’t throw away your own shot, Vaughn!
Judith Robl says
As a fan of musicals, the Over the Rainbow came immediately to mind when you mentioned Elphaba. You’ve given me a new perspective on some things that have been bothering me with current WIP. Thank you so much!
David Corbett says
Hi, Kathryn:
First, a terminology point. I use Desire to refer to the character’s outer goal or objective in the story. I use Yearning to convey the deeper longing she feels: her dream of life, the kind of person she wants to be, the way of life she hopes to live. Both are important, and need to be woven together to make the story thematically strong and unified.
I think what we’re talking about here is more along the lines of yYarning than Desire, but the character’s outer objective has to speak to, echo, reflect that inner Yearning.
In trying to get one’s hands around a character’s Yearning, it’s often a tricky balance between specific detail and emotional depth. Nail what a character longs for too specifically, or reduce it to such concepts as “Home,” “Freedom,” “Honor,” or “Love,” and it can come across as slight and actually serve to diminish the character.
Ironically, when seeking a character’s “Yearning Song,” I actually often use a specific piece of music to elicit it. This provides me with something that is clearly identified and concrete and yet emotionally nuanced, textured, and rich.
For example, in The Mercy of the Night, I used Ralph Vaughn Williams’s “The Lark Ascending” to symbolize a seventeen-year-old runaway’s desire for something more profound, courageous, and beautiful in her life. The piece itself is never named in the text—I doubt the character would even know it, though I believe she would respond to it positively if she heard it. The music was more a cue for me, not her. And I returned to it in every scene involving her, to remind me of the nameless state of grace she truly, deeply yearned for every moment of her life. Was she getting closer to that sense of self and way of living in the scene, or drifting further away?
I’m a musical person, so this works for me. Those who are more visual might use a painting, those who are more in tune with the natural environment might use an inspirational place. But I think the use of something more intuitive, symbolic, or imagistic can be a powerful tool for both providing the necessary specificity and the emotional depth and texture we want from a character.
Also, by using this kind of symbolic approach, we get that the Yearning is never truly, completely fulfilled. But the story will provide an opportunity for the character to hear the Yearning Song a bit more clearly, and hold it in her heart.
BTW: the write and teacher Alexandra Sokoloff uses musicals to teach story structure, and it’s an incredibly insightful approach.
Wonderful post. Thanks!