Should You Read While You Write?

There are virtually no rules that work for every single writer. So it’s no surprise to hear from my fellow writer friends that everyone has slightly different rules about whether, and what, to read while they’re working on their own books.
Some writers have a hard-and-fast no reading while writing rule; some even include research in that prohibition. They read and read and research. Then they stop, and the drafting begins.
Some fiction writers don’t read any fiction whatsoever while they’re drafting. Stay and Why Can’t I Be You author Allie Larkin says she focuses on reading only nonfiction “when I’m working on the first draft or big draft restructuring. Often it’s directly or tangentially related to what I’m working on, but sometimes it’s just entertainment. I binge on fiction between drafts and when the work in front of me is less consuming. But I avoid anything similar to the dynamics of my book because I don’t want to limit myself.”
Others are happy to read for enjoyment during the drafting process as long as the book isn’t in their genre. Historical fiction authors avoid historical fiction, thriller writers read non-thrillers, and so forth. The reasons behind this seem self-evident.
The definition of “reading” also matters here, as multiple authors mentioned that they preferred audiobook. As Therese Walsh puts it, “I tend to listen to audiobooks more when I’m writing, only because I crave time away from the written word and for my eyes to rest.”
Me? I pretty much read everything all the time. I do have two guidelines that could be considered rules:
- While I’m in active drafting mode, I avoid reading any fiction that includes any of the same characters. Some of my books are more history-inspired than others, but my most recent, Girl in Disguise, is based on the life of Kate Warne, the first female Pinkerton detective. There aren’t a ton of novels with Kate Warne as a character, but there are a few. And we’re all drawing on the same small patch of ground, since Kate’s documented historical record only includes four or five cases and a handful of facts. But I wanted to make sure I was drawing only from the record and my own interpretation of Kate, not anyone else’s. So I avoided reading any of those books until after Girl in Disguise was drafted and turned in.
- Again, during the process of putting together that crucial first draft, if I start reading a book and discover I don’t like it – I stop reading. Call it superstition. It’s not like I read great books with the sole intent of improving my writing by osmosis. Though of course, improving one’s own writing, over time, is one of many, many reasons to read great books. But for some reason I fear that reading awkward or unconvincing writing while I’m trying to draft my own writing will make my own voice awkward or unconvincing. Sandra Gulland, author of the forthcoming The Game of Hope, has a similar guideline. “I find that I must always be reading for pleasure, especially before bed. I put no restrictions on what I read at that time, but for one: whatever reading I do must be of delightful quality. It’s as if I’m honing my writer’s ‘ear.’”
Q: Do you have your own rules for reading while you write? What are they?
About Greer Macallister
Raised in the Midwest, Greer Macallister is a poet, short story writer, playwright and novelist. Her plays have been performed at American University, where she earned her MFA in Creative Writing. Her debut novel THE MAGICIAN'S LIE was an Indie Next pick, Target Book Club selection, and a USA Today bestseller, and has been optioned for film by Jessica Chastain's Freckle Films. Her next novel is GIRL IN DISGUISE, about America's first female private investigator, Kate Warne (Sourcebooks, March 2017.)
Erin Bartels says
I don’t think I have rules so much as tendencies. If I’m in drafting mode, I tend not to read anything simply because of time. I only have so much time with a full time job, freelance work, and family, and any extra time is needed to write. But if I’m letting stuff rest or I’m revising, I read whatever I feel like, fiction or nonfiction.
If I’m busy with a manuscript in some form or another, I find nonfiction the easiest to read, capturing those last 15-20 minutes of consciousness before going to sleep. Sometimes it’s related to what I’m writing, but more often I think it’s just something I’m interested in (perhaps something I’m exploring that will end up related to the next thing I write).
But when it comes to fiction, I like big blocks of time. I love reading a book over a weekend rather than having to drag it out, fitting it in among all the other stuff.
Silva Filho says
I can’t read while drafting, it makes me anxious, like “I’m reading this book, but mine is standing still over there.” After I finish a draft, I read like a maniac over some couple of weeks, almost 3 books per week.
Benjamin Brinks says
I read fiction always. When drafting, I’m not afraid of influence. What I’m reading is often very good, which inspires me. Nothing bad about that.
C. Hope Clark says
I actually read more when I’m in writing mode. However, I limit it to my genre. I want to feel like I’m immersed in the genre. If I’m not thinking my story, I’m thinking of the one I’m reading. But admittedly, I’m probably studying style more while reading instead of just reading for enjoyment. But when I’m in first draft of a novel….I read voraciously.
Sharon Kurtzman says
I used to read less when in drafting mode, but I’m in grad school now (MFA) and am reading a ton even while drafting. The books I’m reading are amazing and I think they’re having a positive influence on my writing. I also listen to a lot of audiobooks, but when I’m on a roll with drafting, I listen less. I think it’s because even when I’m not at my desk writing, the story is percolating in my mind and I want to avoid distractions.
Beth Havey says
I’m with Benjamin, I am constantly reading no matter where I am in the writing process. During the day I tend to read nonfiction, but at night, I’m into a novel and often inspired while I read. It’s like nourishment for me. I couldn’t do without it.
Ken Hughes says
I’m one more who’d never think of not reading. I imagine my drafting would be more intense if I stopped breathing too, but…
Pam Johnson says
Definitely read! I’d go through withdrawal if I didn’t read! Plus, I find that reading makes me a much better writer.
I’ve also learned that it’s perfectly fine to stop reading a book I deem unworthy.
Read on, fellow writers, read on….