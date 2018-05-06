Writers Write, Right?

Writers write.
It’s such a staple of writing advice that it’s almost impossible to pinpoint where the quote comes from. When you start looking into writing quotes and statements, every successful author seems to have written some variation on the theme. Writers write. They don’t talk about writing, or think about writing, or wish they’d written — they write.
It’s simple, straightforward, and unarguable.
Someone who thinks about writing, or talks about writing, or wishes they were writing isn’t, well, writing. So they’re not a writer.
But…
The trouble with general advice is that there’s no nuance; no context. What does “writers write” actually mean, in the bigger picture of life?
Writers write every day?
Writers write at least a few times a week?
Writers write when they can find the time?
A writer who waits for ideal conditions under which to work will die without putting a word on paper. — E.B. White
If you wait for inspiration to write you’re not a writer, you’re a waiter. — Dan Poynter
Start writing no matter what. The water does not flow until the faucet is turned on. — Louis L’Amour
All of these seems to be variations on the same theme. Writers write.
So what happens when life circumstances are such that, for reasons beyond your control, you can’t write?
Isn’t it all about priorities?
I’m the first to step up and admit that I’ve played the priorities card in the past. We all have the same number of hours in our day and week, so if you’re having trouble finding time to write, it must mean you’re not prioritising your writing.
Stop watching TV!
Write while you’re waiting!
Don’t worry so much about the housework!
There are a million glib suggestions out there for how to make more time for writing in your life. And they can be good suggestions. Sometimes those suggestions are exactly the things you need to hear to find a way to put pen to paper, or fingers to keys. But sometimes they’re not.
What I’ve come to realise is that there’s a certain level of privilege underlying the idea that if people just prioritised better, they’d be able to find time to devote to their writing, or their art, or whatever their passion may be.
Sure, if you’re spending four hours every evening binge-watching Netflix while simultaneously complaining about not having time to devote to your latest novel, you probably need to look at your priorities. But what about those people working multiple jobs to put food on the table for their families? What about those people working fulltime hours and acting as an unpaid carer for a family member? What about those people with seriously ill family members — or who are seriously ill themselves?
You can’t simply prioritise your way out of financial and emotional difficulties. You can’t prioritise your way past grief, or through illness.
But if writers don’t write…
There are times in our lives when we simply don’t have the physical, mental, or emotional space to write fiction; or possibly to write at all. And it’s times like these when I feel like this simple, straightforward, and unarguable advice can do more harm than good.
When we’re struggling through the boggy marsh of pain and anguish, the last thing we need is to be guilt-tripping ourselves over not being real writers. I’ve known people to beat themselves up over not being a “real” writer because they haven’t written while their partner is undergoing chemotherapy, or because they’re working eighteen hour days, or because their child is seriously ill.
I’ve done it myself.
An electrician doesn’t stop being an electrician because they’re in hospital with appendicitis.
A football player doesn’t stop being a football player in the off-season.
An accountant isn’t less of an accountant on vacation.
Generic advice is generic
To my way of thinking, this advice is really aimed at those people who have been talking for years about one day wanting to be a writer, but who haven’t started writing anything yet despite having the time, emotional space, and capacity to do so. But far too often, it’s thrown around like a qualification that must be met every day.
I think we need to give ourselves a break; to stop feeling guilty when life events conspire to overwhelm us. You are not less of a writer when you take time off to care for yourself or your family.
Writers write.
But not at the expense of their own well-bring.
Have you ever guilt-tripped yourself for not writing? How do you feel about this advice?
About Jo Eberhardt
Jo Eberhardt is a writer of speculative fiction, mother to two adorable boys, and lover of words and stories. She lives in rural Queensland, Australia, and spends her non-writing time worrying that the neighbor's cows will one day succeed in sneaking into her yard and eating everything in her veggie garden.
Comments
Kathryn Magendie says
When there were two incomes here in the lil log house, I had the “luxury” of writing a lot—and I did that. Wrote a lot.
Now I don’t have that “luxury” and the time simply isn’t always there.
I’m still a novelist. I’m still a writer. And just as with anything in life, I decide if the “advice” is good for me, or guilt for me—I don’t do guilt any longer.
PCGE says
What a great post, and as I am currently in the eye of the storm, word-output-wise, perfectly timed.
An athlete doesn’t cease to be a athlete when she’s on the bench, asleep, on the bus to the next game, or in rehab on injured-reserve. She’s an athlete because she’s competed before, will be able to do so again, and intends to do so again in the not-too-distant future. And until one or both of the latter are no longer true, she’s still an athlete.
So if you’ve written, will be able to write again, and intend to write again in the not-too-distant future, aren’t you still a writer?
Besides, isn’t their more to being a writer than just writing?
Doesn’t time away from a story give us perspective?
Don’t experiences other than writing — a vacation, a Netflix binge, quiet contemplation of the universe under the stars, even a particularly difficult stain that you eventually find a way to get out of the carpet — give us more grist for our stories?
Absent an obligation to another to do so (a job, or a promise) writing is only something you need to do when you feel the need to do it. Thanks, Jo, for making that clear.
LJ Cohen says
So. Much. This.
And beating yourself up for not writing is utterly counterproductive and ultimately destructive to the creative process.
When my father died 3 year ago, I had no words for weeks. Even months later, I struggled. It didn’t make me not a writer.
Those pithy ‘rules’ are not the be all and end all.
Elizabeth says
This. I still have dry spells following my father’s death. It’s frustrating and I have to remember to just honor it and wait it out. But I am still a writer throughout.
Susan Setteducato says
Jo, thank you for talking about this! We are awash in one-size-fits-all advice and opinion in our culture and it’s never true for everyone. It can be destructive and even harmful. On the other hand, I think it’s part of developing as a writer to grapple with this stuff. Other people’s opinions and judgements, the demands on our time, our obligations to these around us, are unavoidable. But they are also fodder for the stories that will eventually percolate down through our writer brains, whether we are sitting at our desks or at our aging parent’s bedside.
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
I gave up guilt long ago as not worth the energy it robs me of. Glad you mentioned illness – I’m at that point all the time, and ‘prioritizing’ is a wee bit difficult.
Unfortunately, creativity is needed for other things in life, such as filling out your parents’ tax returns, or making sure a vacation is planned without missing any nights which would leave you sleeping in the rental car.
I had, for well over a decade, a card which said: FIGHT for the RIGHT to WRITE. It was taped to the side of a bookcase next to my desk. The desk and the bookcase are no more – we’re moving, and they weren’t good enough to make the cut (good news: new desk coming) – and the double-stick tape on the back of the card made it stick to some other stuff. So even the card is no more.
Am I worried? No. The move is for ensuring that my life will be simpler and healthier (can’t wait for a pool someone else maintains, a gym, and personal trainers). And meanwhile my mind chews away at the next scene, which will be easier when I can breathe again – the notes accumulate, and the vision of the scene, a mini-movie all mine seem to end up at, is forming.
I write as my #1 priority – as soon as I can.
Saves a lot of energy not spent on guilt.
Susan Setteducato says
Alicia, good luck with your move. I love your attitude!! And I agree with you about guilt been an energy-drain. Thanks for sharing your wisdom.
Barry Knister says
Jo–Anyone who feels guilty because she can’t distinguish between the demands of a true life crisis and binge-watching TV should probably seek financing, and open a cheese shop.
Tina says
This “advice” is a definition of a writer.
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
Agree.
And I feel this way about ALL writing advice. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. So, I listen and take the pieces that work for me at that particular moment.
Besides, how can you truly immerse yourself in the experiences a writer needs in order to write, if you’re ignoring the life process around you, because you’re too busy putting words on paper to experience that life? And there’s the crux. Words on paper. That’s the end game of the writerly process, not the beginning.
Beth Havey says
Also agree. Thanks, Jo. For three weeks now, I have been bringing notes to The City of Hope where my husband is undergoing chemotherapy. Though there are medical people going in and out, I am able to read through ideas for my novel and make decisions. Then I input the next day. I don’t work on a lap top. But sometimes pen on paper is just the instrument to fulfill a writer’s needs. My husband sleeps most of the time as they give him Benadryl, so I am either reading or writing. Reminds me of all the times I have taken notes waiting for one of my children to finish a saxophone class or some other appointment. I’m a writer.
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
Beth,
Wishing you the best outcome both professionally and personally.
Beth Havey says
Thanks so much, Bernadette.
Keith Crawford says
Thanks for sharing this generous article – I beat myself up all the time for not working enough (and I know other writers who are far, far harsher with themselves), even though I know I have other life stuff, and especially when I know that what I actually need to do is go away from the screen from a while and have a think about what I’m doing. Us writers are an unforgiving bunch, thanks for giving us permission to forgive ourselves!
Robin Mason says
so true!! life isn’t always so easily sorted as that. i have RA and part of that is ridiculous and stupid fatigue and weakness. meaning i have day i.just.can’t.
then again, being on disability, i have what i call the “dubious luxury” of not answering to a time clock or somebody else’s schedule! so there’s that… LOL
Ruth Donald says
I enjoyed your post. I know it can be counterproductive to feel guilty about not writing, but I do, dammit! I’m about 70K words into the fifth novel in my mystery series, but it’s taken me 3 years to get there and I still have at least 25K words to go.
My writing schedule blew up after my partner’s heart attack and subsequent recovery from heart surgery. I consider that a legitimate distraction, but since then (it pains me to admit this) I’ve developed an unhealthy Twitter and TV news addiction around American politics. I’m a Canadian. Not my circus, not my monkeys?
I think I am right to feel guilty, letting something that creates stress and that I can do nothing about distract me from something productive that would give me a great sense of accomplishment, not to mention help to pay the bills. I suspect there are others in the same boat, to a lesser (or even greater) degree. I would love to turn my back on the news, but like a horrific accident scene, I can’t seem to look away.
Although killing time can become a way of life for many people my age, wasting too much time when there’s not a lot left borders on tragic. So I keep trying. Much like before I quit smoking (on 8/8/88), I wake up every morning determined that the day will be different and I will eschew my addiction. I will avoid the news, delete my Twitter account, and turn off my iPhone for the day. But that resolve dissolves in my morning coffee. So I keep beating myself up, feeling guilty, making resolutions, breaking resolutions and managing to eke out no more than a few thousand words a month.
On the other hand, I’ve met people and had insights in the past two years that have helped shape the characters and their motivations in my WIP and may very well have significantly improved the story. So there’s that. And maybe, just maybe, it’ll have been worth it just to catch SNL’s epic cold open last night, and see the amazing Donald Glover for my first time.
So, yes, I feel guilty. I like your advice and have even given the same advice to myself, over and over and over again. And I still consider myself a writer, and I’ve optimistically bought research material for my sixth novel, and to quote Vivian Leigh at the end of Gone with the Wind, tomorrow is another day.
Thanks for posting, and have tomorrow’s coffee on me.
Deborah Makarios says
I haven’t written anything this last week. But I have successfully fought off a virus and a secondary infection. So I’m going to chalk that up as a win and reassure myself that I’m still a writer, even if I deal with some of the housework backlog before I get back to the book.
Thanks for the ‘permission’ to be sensible about this.