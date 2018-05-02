Authenticity vs. Outline

Have you ever had a character take over? I wouldn’t be surprised. It’s a commonly reported phenomenon: My protagonist wouldn’t listen! She did what she wanted to do, not what I wanted her to do! That can be a good quality. Acting in ways honest and human is what psychologists—and literary critics—call being authentic.
Realism is necessary in order for readers to participate in a character’s story, experiencing it “as if” it is their own experience. By contrast, poor motivation and forced actions create stories that aren’t believable. We groan and roll our eyes. Inauthentic characters—what WU contributor David Corbett calls Plot Puppets—may obey their authors and fulfill the requirements of plot but do not connect with readers.
On the other hand, plot is important. For story to be satisfying, things must necessarily go a certain way. Stories impose on characters’ problems beyond the ordinary and complications more plentiful than we readers endure even on our worst days. Protagonists must make mistakes, do wrong, be shadowed by past shames, and have flaws to overcome. Where we may avoid our own ugliness, protagonists must face it. Where we may dawdle, delay and avoid what is difficult or unpleasant, protagonists must act.
Plot is the author’s design. It not only enacts the author’s intention but illustrates the author’s point. Without it characters can chase their own shadows. Stories without a strong design can feel realistic yet without force. Without an author’s strong hand on the wheel characters can race around in circles, their stories becoming self-indulgent, stuck in low gear.
How, then, does authorial design dovetail with characters’ free will? Who really is, and should be, in charge? Is there a balance of power? Are the realms of authority, perhaps, in which the author imposes conditions and throws events at protagonists while protagonists for their part respond naturally and humanly? Authors are in charge of what’s big; character are in charge of what’s small?
Is an author God? Do characters exist mainly to be tested? Or, is it the reverse? Should authors think of stories arising mainly from frail characters’ hidden needs? Is outward plot most effective when it’s a reflection of an inner journey? What comes first, the arc or the covenant?
Does it depend on the type of story you’re telling? Are thrillers licensed to plot, while women’s fiction flows with the human heart? Are the plot patterns of timeless storytelling in conflict with our modern yearning for connection? Are outline and authenticity in permanent opposition, the yin and yang of storytelling?
I believe it’s unhelpful to think of it that way. Storytellers don’t have to choose. Authenticity and outline may not only co-exist, they can be polymer-bonded and become a material stronger then either one is alone. The bonding happens inside the storyteller. When story intention and compassion for characters are fused a story can have both a steel skeleton and a heart that we feel hammering as hard as our own.
How is that effect achieved? The solution involves transforming yourself into both Story God and the Story God’s subject. The Story God is wrathful and compassionate; by turns gracious or harsh. The Story’s God’s subject—your protagonist—is flawed but defiant, sunk by human need but lifted by divine-given strength. Let’s practice.
First, become your protagonist and write your response to these prompts:
- What past hurt drives you? Why do you do this over that? Choose this person over that one? How do you avoid pain? How do you act out, cycling through past trauma?
- In the story span becoming available to you, what do you most want to do? What are you good at? What tempts you too easily? What line will you never cross? What do hope you will never be called upon to do? At what are you certain you would fail?
- In this story world, whom do you want to punch? Whom do you want to kiss? What makes you want to stand up, speak out, protest or crusade? When and how would you lie, cheat, steal or sleep around? Whose opinion of you means a lot? Who doesn’t matter?
- If you could write this story, what would happen? How would you resolve the conflict? How would the problem be solved? The most heroic thing you’d do is what–? The most cowardly thing you’d never do is what–? The disaster you’d prevent is what–? The extra-good bonus outcome you’d create is what–?
Next, become the Story God and write your response to these prompts:
- Regard the protagonist. What is his or her flaw? How will you force him or her to face it? What way would be most cruel?
- What would be this protagonist’s worst mistake? What’s the test that he or she could not pass? What frustration would cause him or her to break? What would cause him or her to explode? What’s the worst damage that could result? What strength would he or she discover?
- In what way will you force this protagonist into what he or she most wants to avoid? How will you force this protagonist to learn what he or she most needs to know? In what way will make an example of this protagonist?
- In what way will you show this protagonist mercy? When and how will you relieve suffering? How will show this protagonist forgiveness for his or her transgressions? How will you reward this protagonist for his or her goodness?
I’m sure you can see what to do with the results of your role playing. That which your protagonist would avoid, make unavoidable. That which your protagonist fears, bring about. The basis for action is that at which your protagonist excels. The basis of failure is that which tempts your protagonist and to which he or she succumbs.
Meanwhile, your story design is directed not at humanity in general but at your protagonist in particular. The events you create are intended to hit your protagonist’s weaknesses and push him or her toward his or her strengths. A lesson will be learned. This protagonist will see or discover something for himself or herself. (And everyone else will get the point.)
When author’s intention is fused with characters’ human needs, readers do not notice the author’s hands on the levers of destiny. The story can happen only to this character, and only in this way. At the same time, while these story events are all set to transform this unique protagonist they are also a lesson for us all.
Protagonist’s have free will. Story Gods—that’s you—have a grand design. Protagonists exist to serve that design. Plot enacts it. Even so Story Gods have compassion for protagonists’ suffering. They guide protagonists yet allow them to discover for themselves the means of their salvation. They play…but in the Story God’s sandbox.
How will your protagonist use his or her freedom? How will your plot nevertheless enact your purpose?
Wish you could buy this author a cup of joe?
Now, thanks to tinyCoffee and PayPal, you can!
About Donald Maass
Donald Maass is president of the Donald Maass Literary Agency. He has written several highly acclaimed craft books for novelists including The Breakout Novelist, The Fire in Fiction, Writing the Breakout Novel and The Career Novelist.
Comments
James Scott Bell says
Not just good writing advice, Don. Excellent Arminian theology, too.
I voice journal for each character, occasionally prompting them with questions. It really is one of the joys of writing when the voice begins to “take over” and tell you things you didn’t anticipate.
Sort of like when Adam told God, “I was afraid, because I was naked.”
Donald Maass says
I had to look up Arminian theology. So, I am a Remonstrant? My thinking is a mere soteriological diversification of Calvinism? I resist that spirit. Yet I have faith. By the grace of St. Therese, my writing may yet be saved.
Seriously, thanks. Adam was the first author, no? “I was afraid, because I was naked.” Every writer can identify.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Don, You’re articulating something I’ve struggled with getting a solid grasp on since the beginning. I’ve played around with myriad means of plotting and outlining, but deep down I still consider myself an intuitive writer. And it’s funny, but I feel like I get a course-correction when I stray too much to one side or the other.
For the WIP, I was a bit too cocky, thinking I absolutely knew everything that had to happen. As it is with Vahldan, such hubris does not go unpunished. The story gods’ overseeing Story God gave me a good smack down for that. Turns out I had some pantsing to do.
It’s sort of like the destiny versus choice hoops I always make Vahldan and Elan jump through, but for me. If I get too sure that I’m making all of the choices, fate intervenes. And vice-versa. Perhaps it’s why I’m endlessly fascinated by having that pendulum swinging on the page. Hope others are, too.
Makes me wonder if we’re meant to get a solid grasp on it. Maybe that’s the point–that there has to be some trust in the process, even in the face of the unknown and the very real possibility of failure. And maybe the lesson I’m meant to take from it is to let go–of both my longing for control and of blind faith.
Thanks for helping me sort my psyche and my mission. And for the great prompts! I’m feeling both masterful and destined at the moment… At least till the pendulum knocks me on my ass again.
Donald Maass says
Trust in the process. Let go. Well, yes. I think sometimes that over-plotting comes from fear, but so does under-plotting and giving characters free rein.
Story Gods are powerful; so powerful that they can let their characters loose in the assurance that they will arrive at the place the author needs to them to go. When they stray too far, events arrive to correct their course.
That’s trust. Thus, trust yourself. Know the purpose of the story and your characters can safely play. Or something like that.
Good to see you today.
Tom Combs says
Donald-
Excellent content and love the prompts.
As I read up to the question “Are outline and authenticity in permanent opposition, the yin and yang of storytelling?”
I found myself uneasy and responding “No, no – it’s not like that!”
I felt sigh-of-relief reassurance as you continued “I believe it’s unhelpful to think of it that way. Storytellers don’t have to choose. Authenticity and outline may not only co-exist, they can be polymer-bonded and become a material stronger then either one is alone. The bonding happens inside the storyteller.”
A powerful provocation followed by an eloquent refutation – really worked for me.
The question I had was whether the bonding happens in the storyteller or in the story reader? Might it also be looked at that the fiction alchemy is best when the author’s writing allows/promotes the fusion within the reader?
Thought provoking and useful –
Thanks for another great post :-)
Donald Maass says
As I wrote in “The Emotional Craft of Fiction”, readers are on their own journey through a story. The 100K or so words are the same in every copy, but every reader experiences those words differently.
Readers are in a process of engagement as they read, meaning they weigh, judge, fret and wonder what they would do in the same situations. That, I think, is readers’ own free will in tension with authorial intention.
So yes, I think you’re right. When an author’s purpose is enacted by characters who nevertheless act authentically, readers feel truth of what’s happening and must react. Thanks, Tom.
James Fox says
Thank You for this post Don, I’ll be making good use of the prompts you’ve laid out.
As far as the idea of being both the Story God, and the subject of the Story God, I wonder if the postmodern novel Gravity’s Rainbow by Thomas Pynchon satisfies that duality. It sports 400 characters over 760 pages which would necessitate intense outlining, but it also shows a level of paranoia and profane description which (in my opinion) couldn’t be done without being inside the heads of the characters.
Donald Maass says
I found the effect of Gravity’s Rainbow…let’s say diffuse. I’m not sure Pynchon knew entirely what he wanted to say, but did effectively capture the chaos of our existence and the paranoia that it engenders.
On the other hand, Pynchon writes in a godlike way. He may evoke paranoia but he’s not afraid of it. If you see what I mean.
James Fox says
I think so, it’s heavier to the side of the Story God, while showing effectiveness like in being a subject to.
Anna says
Don, many thanks for this excellent post. My fiction (novel or novella; don’t yet know which) began as a premise and a plot. The characters arrived later. While I’ve always been aware of the need to let my characters be real and complex, and I’ve gone through hit-or-miss exercises to develop them, these probings will help me–and the reader–know them all more profoundly.
Not only that, but I can apply these questions to my nonfiction people to help them come alive on the page. There’s plenty of supporting evidence in my source material if I will only sharpen my eyes and look for it.
Donald Maass says
Effective storytellers write not what they think should be on the page, but what must be on the page.
If you see the difference. Thanks for commenting, Anna.
Therese Walsh says
For my next book (after my current wip is finished) I’m going to write a brief draft while allowing the characters to run wild within the bounds of my idea. Who knows what will happen? Maybe they’ll go Westworld on me. But I appreciate knowing what’s in those folks before I commit to plot points, and firmly believe you can’t fully know a character until you understand them through the process of writing a draft. You can know their greatest pain one-dimensionally, but not the many ways that pain has influenced them — not until you’re forced to live it in that character’s shoes via the script.
Great post, Don. Thank you.
Donald Maass says
You’re welcome, St. Therese. (I hope you don’t mind canonization.)
I love your idea. Really, all first drafts are discovery drafts, right? The mistake is perhaps thinking that first drafts are somehow the finished novel, just in imperfect form.
Better to think of them–as you are–as an opportunity to know whom you’re creating, and why. Less pressure but more truth.
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
I decide WHAT happens; the characters often tell me HOW. Out of what I needed them to be. The plot is, as I keep saying, the structural steel, the logistics such as water and power and AC in the skyscraper: only the best engineering lets a tower crawl into the sky.
But the aesthetics, inner and outer, and the purpose and execution of that purpose, is what makes the point of building the tower at all come out of the dream state into solid reality.
You need both. The structure is logical and necessary in its components (or your story feels ‘wrong’), and can be built in pieces and then assembled.
The rest, that part is art. That comes from the whole of you and your experience and what makes you write this story, and that’s a gestalt. It is not logical – unless you can track down how a human works in all the individual consciousness and memory units that are in our brains. But we know when it is right.
You must have both. Too many people skip the structure. Art cannot make up for the dichotomy by being more of itself.
Donald Maass says
I love your architecture metaphor. What makes buildings soar is both structural engineering and aesthetics. Exactly. Thanks for the comment.
Jenna Daniel says
I’m new to writing and this is exactly what I have been struggling with. If I outline everything feels like cardboard. If I drop the outline I immediately get lost. I worked through your “Emotional Craft” book but it still didn’t click. Now I have the missing piece. Thank you!
Donald Maass says
Glad this post is helpful, Jenna.
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
I have always thought that the “red god” or *Lord of Light* in the GoT stories was perhaps the author. Now I am even more convinced.
Donald Maass says
LOL. I dunno, Bernadette, let’s ask George?
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
Either way, I don’t think he’ll tell. :)
James Fox says
My guess is Samwell Tarly, the Steward in the Night’s Watch.
Susie Lindau says
Thanks for your insight!
I love your idea of becoming the protagonist and answering your questions. When I started writing novels, I fell into the trap of “being” the main character so nothing bad happened to her. That first draft was pretty boring.
Now I try to slip into my protagonist’s head without totally protecting her. Your exercise will definitely help in a revision of a new thriller.
To keep from wandering, I have a broad idea of my major plot points. That said, I never know what my characters will do or say in a scene until I write it out. For me, it’s like a movie in my head. I’m just there to take notes. Once in a while, my characters have a better idea and I change the plot. My subconscious surprises me all the time.