Think Your Writing Is Brilliant One Day and Horrible the Next? Here’s Why.

I recall the frustration I felt when, after having worked on my first novel for over two years, I was still able to sit with my printed pages and create a mess of red-line edits for myself.
No, this word is better.
This sentence is drivel.
Move this graph over there. Nope, nope—there.
She would never say that, ug.
WHAT DOES THAT EVEN MEAN?
Was I beyond capricious? Hard-core stalling? Lacking in the ability to know when done was done enough?
Then, a miracle: a day when I read through my printed pages and left far fewer notes for myself. Some scenes had only a couple of red-pencil markings. Some none at all. That day turned into a string of days, and the pile of pages for which there were few if any notes grew.
Had I become less picky? More eager to move on? A far better writer?
Nope. Nope. And (mostly) nope.
Imagine two people out on a boat on a lake at sunset. Later, you’ll ask them: What did you see? And you’ll receive different reports, be informed about different details.
There was a barking dog. A face-planting skier. A huge spider somewhere in the boat.
Huh. I forgot my glasses and saw only muted colors in the sky…
These different perspectives make easy sense to us, as those two people climbed into that boat with different eyes, minds, dispositions, attention spans, angles, meals in their stomachs, aches and pains in their bones, visual acuity, and so on. But here’s what you may not realize: You, too, are like those two people on the boat. Yep, both of them. Or maybe there are thousands of them.
WHAT?
On any given day, you are seeing your work from a singular angle—a day (hour, minute) that will never be again, with a you that will never be quite the same again. This is your perspective on day 16,885 of a life, perhaps, or day 488 of your wip, or day 1,309 of a marriage, or day 3 of really crap sleep (which is barely distinguishable from hour 3 of a diet). These versions of yourself will continue to change, and hopefully to evolve, just as your story will change and evolve.
And it’s all good.
Because unless you’re a truly miraculous writer, your best ideas will not come when you’re staring at the blinking cursor of Draft One. In fact, they will not come on any single day. Rather, a symphonic effort via your many shades of self will be required to evolve word craft, three-dimensional characters, and out-of-the-box ideas.
You will change.
Your voice may shift.
Your tolerance for sub-par writing may become less tolerant.
You may have epiphanies over lunch, at dawn, or as you’re about to fall asleep. They may come while you’re in the shower or out walking the dog. On the other side of it, yesterday’s epiphanies may look sophomoric and wind up alongside a hundred other possibilities in your computer’s trash bin.
But, if you continue through all of your shades-of-self work—the crossing off and rewriting and doubt and angst—you’ll find it: the center of that thought you’d been trying to capture, smooth and vibrant and true from all angles. Your story has become three-dimensional, refined via the daily grind of seeing and unseeing, and making change or deciding the work can stand. And you have sanded down those lumpy parts with the best tool imaginable: the energy of your own mind.
HOW TO MAKE THE MOST OF IT:
- Know that dissatisfaction about the quality and/or ‘rightness’ of your work is actually a good thing. It’s this restlessness that will push you to clarify your thoughts, and bridge the distance between what you want to say and what is currently on the page.
- Look at your work on different days and while in different moods. There’s only one mood that should grant you a day off writing, and that’s the ‘I’m going to delete the whole thing’ mood. Otherwise, bring it to the page. Your writing can be made more powerful by employing your full self.
- Know that every moment comes with a blind spot, and that the deviant day might be the one you’re currently in rather than the one you were in when you wrote an offending passage. Use track changes, lowlight text in dark gray, or keep a ‘killed darlings’ file so you can revisit at a different time.
- Stay open to the possibility that ‘the girls in the basement’ know something you do not. I’ll never forget the story Brunonia Barry tells about The Lace Reader–how there were strange details that continued to find their way into the script, and she had to continually yank them out. They did not belong. Until they did…
About two-thirds of the way through the draft, the ending I’d planned changed. I’d had it outlined, but it didn’t matter. I remember getting to the big surprise—a surprise to me as well—and yelling, “No!” In retrospect I would say that I’d always been writing it so that the true ending would work—I just didn’t know it. I had to leave the story for about two weeks. I got up and walked away, and said, “I don’t know what I’m doing anymore.” When I came back to it, I saw that all of those extraneous details and clues that I’d been bewildered by earlier now worked.
So embrace your 365-day self and 360-degree approach. Throw down ideas that are brilliant or bad, and sometimes both. And know that you will improve over time, once you’ve found your voice and developed the confidence that comes through regularly using the delete key. If, however, you feel doubt on more days than not, it may be time to get some feedback. Just remember that beta-readers have changeable perspectives, too.
Are you a changeable writer? Do you write in all moods? What have you learned about approaching the work at different times? What’s your most memorable killed darling? Have you ever written something, axed it, then realized it was exactly right for your story? How has being a changeable writer surprised you?
Other thoughts? The floor is yours.
About Therese Walsh
Therese Walsh co-founded WU in 2006 and is the site's editorial director. She was the architect and 1st editor of WU's only book, Author in Progress, and orchestrates the WU UnConference.Her second novel, The Moon Sisters, was named one of the best books of the year by Library Journal; and her debut, The Last Will of Moira Leahy was a Target Breakout Book.Sign up for her newsletter to be among the first to learn about her new projects (or follow her on BookBub). Learn more on her website.
Donna says
Great article, Therese!
Anastasia says
“Refined via the daily grind of seeing and unseeing”–I love that. It’s such an eye-opening way to describe epiphanies as well as that murky time in between. Thanks for writing this post, Therese. It really came at the right “in between” time for me.
Therese Walsh says
Anastasia, I’m glad the post found you on the right day. Write on!
Donald Maass says
Writers tend to get better. The grip of fiction is the aggregate effect of hundreds of small discoveries, from the exact right word on page one to the killer ending.
Revision tends to focus on words, but ask me the greater discovery is of one’s self as a storyteller: knowing the truth of characters and finding the assurance to tell the tale not for the first time but as if it is being retold for the twentieth.
When the story dwells with strength and purpose in the author’s mind and heart, it’s easy to get it right on the page. It isn’t hammered into shape but instead falls into place.
Great to see your words here, Therese!
Becky Brandon says
This is so true!
Ania Szado says
Great post, and so true! A paragraph of my own writing can make me glow with satisfaction and then, the next day, weep with shame and embarrassment over my ineptitude – when I haven’t changed a word.
Susan Setteducato says
Thank you for this validation, Therese, of what I used to think was a form of crazy, but which I’ve now come to see as part of the process of telling a story. Seeing things differently from day to day, second-guessing myself. I love what you say about the ‘girls in the basement’. I have learned to trust and respect them, and also to listen to my gut. When I can’t seem to settle, I know something isn’t working, and it’s ususally the girls banging on the basement ceiling to get my attention!
Therese Walsh says
Susan, I have that ‘can’t seem to settle’ feeling, too, whenever I’ve made a misstep. Everything stops. I don’t want to write, because I know I’m pointed in the wrong direction and it will only get worse until I figure it out. I’ve developed a routine now for handling those moments, and it always starts with tidying up my desk and the notes before me. That usually leads to immersion from a tidier mindset, if you will, and helps to illuminate the misstep(s).
Julia Munroe Martin says
Allow yourself to write in all moods….“And know that you will improve over time…” I love the element of choice to keep on writing governed by faith and trust in the process — a great reminder to get up and write regardless of mood or desire not only for the sake of keeping writing but also for the sake of improving. Inspirational post, Therese, thanks!
Therese Walsh says
Even the worst writing days can provide interesting new ideas, I’ve found — and some of them stick! I’m glad this post resonated with you, Julia.
Mary Incontro says
You’re talking to me, Theresa! When I first started thinking about my current work-in-progress, I wrote down every random thing I could think of: plot ideas, subplots, characters’ names, etc, chunks of random thoughts, many of them coming to me in the middle of the night.
Going back through them to write the story, I’m experiencing a lot of what you describe. Seeing ideas that make no sense, getting glimpses of what might be. Like working with clay.
Thanks for describing the writing process so perfectly!
Therese Walsh says
Being able to come up with myriad possibilities throughout the script is both the best and most difficult part of being a creative person, I think. It’s exhilarating to push past first ideas to find the fifty-seventh, but I so dislike sorting through old thoughts–and making choices. Night-writing is especially interesting, though, no? There are special pens you can purchase with lightbulbs in the tip.
Luanne G. Smith says
Still thrashing about in the love/hate throes of revision. Thanks for the reminder it’s normal writer lunacy.
Therese Walsh says
The choices faced in revision can be brutal, no? I think what Don has said here about strength and purpose is especially vital at this stage. Luck to you!
Vaughn Roycroft says
So nice of you to write this just for me, T. And such a nice coincidence that it’s resonating for these other writers, too! ( ;-)
I LOVE Brunonia’s story about the crafting of The Lace Reader. I also like what Don says, about having a story dwelling with strength and purpose in a writer’s mind and heart. I think that part of my struggle with book two was that I so ardently presumed I already *knew* the story. But of course the richness and palette of the weave had to deepen.
My nephew has taken up woodworking, and I just gifted some of my furniture-making tools to him last weekend. We had to clean off the dust and cobwebs before loading them into his truck. As an aside to this aside, I had to wait for him to come and get them because I recently sold my truck, which was an integral part of my identity just a handful of years ago.
As I was showing him the features of his new band saw, I realized I hardly remembered them all. Yesterday I was sort of down on myself about all of that. But then I came to a realization. When I first contemplated Vahldan’s story, those tools were fairly new and in regular use. I have a new arsenal of craft tools, and that they’re in much more regular use. And though I will never completely abandon wood-working, I came to recognize that it holds a different place in my life now.
It took me six months longer than I’d estimated to complete a draft of book two. But looking back on it, a lot of my struggle was just getting out of my own way–letting go of the story I thought I knew, and trusting the process. In woodworking, the use of your tools becomes second nature, almost a matter of rote to the process. You learn to trust them, and sometimes using them feels more like following than compelling. I have a feeling book three is going to flow more effortlessly. Or, as Don says above, it’ll be a lot more like falling into place than hammering into shape. (I think I might have overdone it with the hammering on this one.)
And yet, I will not be placing any bets on that prediction. ;-) Thanks, as always, for your wisdom and support and inspiration, T! It’s so great to have you back! Nothing could’ve started the writing month better.
Therese Walsh says
Thank you for the welcome back, V, and I’m glad you enjoyed this post crafted just for you! :-)
You said, “a lot of my struggle was just getting out of my own way–letting go of the story I thought I knew, and trusting the process.”
It’s so hard to do that, though, isn’t it, when you have the map of the book in your head and your characters turn left? Still, I love that stories can surprise us as we’re writing them, and teach us something about ourselves in the process. I love that it isn’t all neat or predictable, and that it can still work out all right in the end — sometimes better than we had planned. Maybe the process of writing is a lot like life itself.
By the way, one of my characters wants to pick your brain about woodworking, sometime soon.
Kristan Hoffman says
“But, if you continue through all of your shades-of-self work—the crossing off and rewriting and doubt and angst—you’ll find it: the center of that thought you’d been trying to capture, smooth and vibrant and true from all angles. Your story has become three-dimensional, refined via the daily grind of seeing and unseeing, and making change or deciding the work can stand. And you have sanded down those lumpy parts with the best tool imaginable: the energy of your own mind.”
I love that so, so much, Therese. It’s a very helpful reminder for today, and any day when I find I’ve lost the thread, slowed the momentum, and am struggling to find my way back into the story. This self is serving the story too, in its own way.
Therese Walsh says
Kristan, thanks so much for reading and letting me know you found this helpful. I feel you on the challenge of restarting ‘cold’ work. It’s good to be able to recast those times as opportunities to use fresh eyes, and I can’t thank you enough for adding that idea to the mix here. It’s one I need to think about as well.
Greg Levin says
Strikingly eye-opening and profound, Therese. Thank you for this post. It works as both a salve and a spark for us writers.
(Just curious, are you by chance a graduate of the Landmark Forum? Your post is congruent with a lot of the ideas and principles I’ve gotten from Landmark.)
Therese Walsh says
Greg, thanks so much for your comment. I’m not a graduate of the Landmark Forum, no, but now you have me curious about their teachings. I’d love to hear more, if you circle back.
Ruth Simon says
This was helpful today. I’ve been struggling with revisions. The first draft was completed over a year ago. I changed a lot during that year and see the world in new ways.
And the world I’m seeing has changed a lot, often in ways that I didn’t expect, and I’m struggling to adapt.
At times, I’m not sure the story I’m trying to craft is actually worth revising and polishing. I just can’t seem to connect with it or its characters.
And yet, I also can’t seem to jettison that file into the “old ideas” folder on my computer and start something new.
Perhaps that’s because of the shifts that your post describes. I’ll have to think more about the core of this story and why letting go of the project hasn’t worked.
Therese Walsh says
Oh, Ruth, I love that you’re thinking about this. Perhaps the reason you can’t let go is that the core *is* trying to tell you something, and that there *is* a way it can connect with your current mindset, even if you haven’t yet discovered it. I hope that’s true. Is it possible your protagonist is someone different? Is it possible a secondary storyline is actually the primary storyline? Is there a theme you can illuminate, or weave through that will root your story into the things that are most on your mind now? Let us know how it goes.
Denise Willson says
Great post, Therese.
I think I write in all moods. I think. The only time I really can’t write is when I am exhausted. My head goes foggy and concentration goes out the window.
Mood does, however, play a huge role in perspective. For sure. And you’ve made some great points. Writing in several moods gives our writing a rounded feel. And that ‘not good enough’ urge pushes us to keep at it.
I wish there was a little red light or button that flashed and sounded off when the manuscript was done. Like, really done. Wouldn’t that be grand? Let’s invent one of those…. LOL.
Hugs
Dee
Author of A Keeper's Truth and GOT (Gift of Travel)
Kate Victory Hannisian says
Dee, I’m imagining something like one of those little white plastic pop-up thermometers in the “oven-stuffer roaster” chickens. ;-)
And Therese, I love the notion of the “many shades of self” and putting all those many perspectives to work in the service of refining that story one truly is telling. And thanks for including the story about Brunonia’s experience with the “girls in the basement.” As I’ve gone back into one of my works in progress (or more accurately, one of my stories in the process of being pulled apart and re-imagined), I’ve noticed these strange little bits and pieces that I have no idea why I included them in early drafts, but they are turning out to be solutions to problems I’m hitting in the re-imagining. It’s almost as if I left myself a trail of breadcrumbs in the forest before I’d even know I’d need them someday. Thank you for a wonderful post!
Therese Walsh says
Little red light would be good. How about a doohickey that dispenses a little nugget of dark chocolate whenever we finish a scene. Since we’re dreaming…
Deanna Cabinian says
Finally an answer to the question I’ve had for a LONG time! I’ve never known how and why it’s possible to simultaneously love and hate my work. Thanks, Therese for shedding light on this for me and other writers.
Therese Walsh says
Deanna, thanks for letting me know this was helpful!
Eddie Louise says
Great article elucidating something I knew but couldn’t describe. I have a 7 book MG series about dimension hopping horses and the kids that ride them, and in the first book I establish that the hero has a deadbeat dad who took off after getting his 17 year old girlfriend pregnant. This mother, however, refused to act like a woman abandoned. In every scene she is more like the wife with a husband away at war. I had dozens of edit notes to myself to fix this red herring – until the morning I woke to realize that the dad had been a rider too and went ‘missing in action’. When I went back to the text there were only two scenes that needed even a single word changed for the entire subplot to work. My subconscious knew, long before I did, what the story needed.
This is one really strong reason for me to not edit before I’ve written the complete zero draft. I like to give myself space to work these things out.
Therese Walsh says
Eddie, love this story, and how the subconscious plays along when we let loose the reins, at least a little. Don’t you wonder if we’ve ever missed those signals? I do. I hope I haven’t missed anything too good.
“Zero draft” is a new one on me, but I like it.
Heather webb says
An interesting angle, T, and how UTTERLY true. We’re shades of different selves all the time, aren’t we? This resonates with me deeply today, as I gaze lovingly at one piece I’m working on (man, I can write) and stare with horror at the other (What a piece-of-shit writer I am. I should throw in the towel.) It seems miraculous I finish any book at all on some days. That said, off I go to the mines, hopefully with one of my “good writer personas”… :D
Therese Walsh says
This made me laugh out loud, Heather, thanks. You feel different things about different wips, but I often feel different things about the same graph–on the same day. :-D
CG Blake says
Great post, T. I am reminded of Steven Pressfield’s definition of a professional as someone who shows up to work every day. Even on days when we are just not feeling it. I have had lousy days when I felt like every word I wrote was crap, only to read it the next day and discover what I wrote was pretty good. For me It is about consistency and developing good habits, which helps to overcome the bad days. That’s not to say there won’t be days when I produce drivel or burrow into a rabbit hole, but the experienced writer recognizes when that happens and is equipped to overcome it,
Therese Walsh says
Thanks, Chris! I’ve had some low word-count days recently, but some have been surprisingly helpful. “Here, have a bold new idea on structure.” “Here’s a graph that Tuesday Therese would never imagine. You’re welcome.” Just be there to receive it, right?
Tom Bentley says
Therese, it’s funny (with a chipped smile) that a couple of days ago I wrote about a man I knew when I was back in high school who’d been a teacher and great reader, and casually told me that he’d decided to stop reading. I found that incomprehensible.
So I’m reading your post today, and mulling over how I keep thinking that I’ll stop writing fiction, because of a wide assortment of psychological cramps, self-absorption and bad mental weather days, and I realized that his declaration and mine—though mine’s more of a snooty spurning—are brothers in arms.
It’s incomprehensible to stop writing fiction just because it’s hard. So, might as well continue shadow-boxing with the shades of self, as your deft phrase has it.
Therese Walsh says
Tom, not that my opinion matters here, but I would be sad to hear that you’d stopped writing. You are, truly, a beautiful writer. So, yes, keep shadow-boxing. Progress in all forms is the best antitoxin for doubt. I firmly believe that.
Gretchen Riddle says
This was a timely post for me. I had been hovering in a “let’s have a bonfire” mode (I rough draft in pencil). Now I think I will just take a short breather and see what my head makes of things in a day or two.
Thanks T!
Therese Walsh says
So glad you are pushing those matches away, G. Write on!
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
Oh T!
Thank you for this. I feel so inadequate at times, because I have come to the conclusion I am a far better rewriter than I am writer.
I wrote the.opening of my story over 50 times. That is not an exaggeration.
I don’t feel right about a work until I have gone through and honed and honed again. And yes, in the face of a lot of writerly advice that claims I can cut out this lengthy process and build my Rome in quarter of the time, I have despaired at times. Especially, when I know writers who can take this advice run with it, and write a dozen great stories in the time it takes me to write*The End* on one.
Bless you from the bottom of my heart’s many facets.
Therese Walsh says
Bee, I feel for you, as I, too, have ‘Beginning’ issues. What is it about those first chapters, other than they set the tone, set the pace, have to tell us enough about the characters that we care but not so much that we feel bogged down in backstory… They’re tough. My current mindset has me leaving chapters in need of repair until I’m mostly settled about the components around it. Seeing the mess with a wide-angle lens helps me to assess it and options for repair in new ways.
All of the thoughtfulness you’ve poured into your work will surely be appreciated by your readers. Keep going!
Bethany Reid says
This really really helps — you’ve explained something that I’ve been struggling with (and beating myself up about) for YEARS. Thank you!
Therese Walsh says
Bethany, my pleasure. Thank you for reaching out.
John J Kelley says
Excellent observations, Therese! I am glad you found the right words yesterday ;).
Personally, I tend to feel my writing near the end of a new story is better than the writing closer to the start. For that reason, a lot of my editing involves revamping – sometimes extensively – earlier scenes in hopes of elevating them to something even approaching the flow of ones near the end. But, boy, is that a precarious period, wreaking havoc on my confidence as I find so very much in need of correction during what “ought to be” – or so I used to think – finishing touches.
It took a while for me to accept these wholesale edits are to be expected, even reassuring. You see, by the time I’ve reached the close, I know the story and I know my characters. I see their nuances, and I am more willing to trust my readers will as well. Revisiting the start is to be expected because one naturally has to sand away the excess, the clumsy lumps that were initially necessary to realize the shape the story. It’s this kind of painstaking effort that transforms what is merely an interesting concept into a fullly enveloping story.
It isn’t easy, but it is essential. And at this point, I’d be suspect if I didn’t find it difficult. The secret is to remind myself of that fact on the days where line after line seem not to make the cut.
Therese Walsh says
Maybe I should write every post with a real-time cheerleading/joke-telling group on FB. :-)
I love what you’ve written here; your observations ring true. And writing at the end always comes cleaner and quicker for me as well. At that point, eye is on the finish line, and the characters have clarified.
This reminds me of planting carrots with my dad when I was a kid. Carrot seeds are tiny, and we’d plant what seemed a billion of them, all in a row. Later, we’d have to go through and pull out the weaklings, leave the strongly rooted ones to bloom some beta-carotene. Those early sentences are like tiny seeds. Some of them will bloom, and some won’t, but in the beginning, they all have potential. The chaos of what comes next — the sun and rain and crowding out from other forces — makes all the difference.
Mike Swift says
Wonderful article, T, especially since yesterday you didn’t have a clue what to write. I ask myself why I’m having so much trouble doing the same, and you provided (as usual). This was so helpful.
Am I a changeable writer? Can I write in all moods? I used to think so…perhaps it’s still true…I don’t know…the dreck that’s slung from my mind to the page over the past far-too-long has been unbearable to read. I’m even down to deleting comments and tweets as soon as I write them, much less prose. Many times I sit frozen at the keyboard, but not with writer’s block. Just, frozen. Fear of what may come out? Fear of being the fool (which is different than playing the fool)? Whatever it is, just call me Elsa.
But your bullet points…your bullet points…I do do them. I’ve brought my simmering anger to scenes (very short vignettes, really) where I want that feeling captured — the truth of it. Its reality. Its velveteenity. I bring heartache to the page when I’m all wet and sobby. Yet none of these scenes are making much sense right now. It’s Jackson Pollock before the drips that count. It’s all over the place and has the makings of a neverending tome once it’s all patched together. Ugh.
I’ve taken more days off writing than I should and still say I’m a writer, but it’s because of the first part of that second bullet point:
“There’s only one mood that should grant you a day off writing, and that’s the ‘I’m going to delete the whole thing’ mood.”
There have been times I’ve wanted to dismiss this whole crazy idea of becoming a respected, published writer. The universe has been unfolding in a most difficult way. Then there’s part two of your second bullet point that keeps me coming back:
“Otherwise, bring it to the page. Your writing can be made more powerful by employing your full self.”
Thanks for another timely, wonderful piece of inspiration, T. Here’s hoping the girls in the basement know what the hell they’re doing.
Therese Walsh says
Oh, Elsa, write. Yes, it’s possible that the scenes you’ve drafted won’t easily stitch together in the end. But it’s possible that they will, and in a way you can’t imagine today. You may not know until you’ve finished. But here’s what I now, now: You are exceptionally gifted, with stories to tell. Write on, friend.
Beth Havey says
The shape of my characters interactions has changed or rather evolved. I think that’s because I know them better now, their responses, their sorrows and joys. Your post is uplifting and encouraging. Wishing you the best with your new novel. Beth
Brunonia Barry says
You always time things so well for me, Therese! How did you know I was at the same point in book 4? I’m finishing a draft and once again realizing that things aren’t as they seemed. This time at least I know enough to listen to all the voices in my head rather than try to force the manuscript into submission or run screaming from the building. Thank you for such a helpful and timely post!
Barry Knister says
Therese–You came through your posting struggle with flying colors. Thank you.
I think the issue you take up here is existential: we have no alternative but to make choices. The paralyzing aspect of this for writers comes with the realization that EVERY word that seemed right at the time–not just some of them but EVERY word–could be one of half a dozen other words, or one of twenty others, or thirty or, really, any other word.
As for what causes this to happen, I’ve chosen to believe (everything is a matter of belief, isn’t it?) that none of the usual suspects is guilty. The reason for indecision is all a matter of barometric pressure, about which I can do nothing. The only thing to do is what Brunonia Barry did: “I had to leave the story for about two weeks.” Yes, that’s about how long it takes to gain some kind of brain-wave distance from what looked and sounded so good just yesterday or the day before, but that now you’re convinced must be committed to the flames before anyone passing behind your chair can look over your shoulder and see what’s there.
But if you believe barometric pressure is to blame, that takes a whole lot of pressure off YOU.