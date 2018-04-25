The Importance of a Private Writing Habit

Writing has become very public these days. We write on Twitter and Facebook, on blogs and in emails. We work hard to write well, be clever, capture attention, and because we’re good at writing, we’re often successful.
It feels like writing, doesn’t it? That series of events, write-post-garner attention-repeat, feels just like the experience of writing some other piece of writing and getting it out in the world and capturing attention.
The problem is that offering every thought up for public consumption often drains them all of depth. Another problem is that those polished jewels you’ve tossed out to Twitter/etc have used up a bunch of creative energy you might have spent on your actual writing.
Obviously, none of us are going to give up public writing. It has become part of our lives. Here I am, writing a blog (and enjoying it, just so you know). This morning, I wrote a bunch of Facebook posts, and I’ll avidly check back to see if anyone has responded. That’s what we do now. That’s what I do.
If writing is important to you—and you wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t—you should have a private writing practice as well as all that public work. Call it a journal. Call it a writer’s notebook. A diary. Lots of people are keeping bullet journals these days, and writing in them with their juicy fountain pens and special ink (my current favorite is Walden ink, with a Noodler’s Ahab Flex), which I think is a big plus—writing by hand is a way to access different pathways in the brain. Writing by hand is very personal, intimate, and creates a compelling emotional record over time.
The idea of a writer’s notebook has been with us for a long time. Mark Twain kept a notebook for most of his life, starting when he was twenty-one and couldn’t remember the instructions at a job. He eventually filled over 40 pocket notebooks,
“with observations of people he met, thoughts on religion and politics, drawings and sketches of what he saw on his travels, potential plots for books, and even ideas for inventions (he filed 3 patents during his lifetime). Many of his entries consist of the short, witty, pithy sentences he is famous for. He felt that if he did not write such things down as they came to his mind he would quickly forget them. He would also record little snippets in his notebooks of what had happened that day, such as what he had eaten and who he had seen. And finally, he wrote dirty jokes in the back of them.” (from The Pocket Notebooks of 20 Famous Men)
On LitHub, Dustin Illlingsworth said of writer’s notebooks:
“…what we find within their pages are wild, shapeless, violent things; elegant confessions and intricate codes; portraits of anguish; topographies of mind. Prayers, experiments, lists, rivalries, and rages are all at home here, interbred, inextricable from one another. A piece of petty gossip sits astride a transcendent realization. A proclamation of self-loathing becomes a paean to literary art. News of publication shares the page with the most banal errands imaginable.”
Just like life.
A writer’s notebook is meant to be everything, anything. A place to meander, to think, to wail and gnash teeth, to experiment and play. It’s a private log of your own life, whatever bits of it you want to set down. It’s meant to be about you.
In perhaps the best exploration of the subject, “On Keeping a Notebook,” from Slouching Toward Bethlehem, Joan Didion writes,
“We are brought up in the ethic that others, any others, all others, are by definition more interesting than ourselves; taught to be diffident, just this side of self-effacing…Only the very young and the very old may recount their dreams at breakfast, dwell upon self, interrupt with memories of beach picnics and favorite Liberty lawn dresses and the rainbow trout in a creek near Colorado Springs. The rest of us are expected, rightly, to affect absorption in other people’s favorite dresses, other people’s trout.
“And so we do. But our notebooks give us away, for however dutifully we record what we see around us, the common denominator of all we see is always, transparently, shamelessly, the implacable ‘I.’”
(I love that she lived in my town once upon a time, that she went to my same school for second grade. We washed our hands at the same restroom sinks, many decades apart, but it links us. Maybe some of her writing magic lingered and soaked into my skin through some creative alchemy.)
That viewpoint of ourselves, looking at the world through our own eyes and recording whatever we see, whatever we feel, leads to voice, the one and only thing that belongs to one and only us.
In a world increasingly public, that feels urgently important. If you’re always posing for the world, polishing clever sound bites, taking the elegant selfie, how can you know what you feel, or where you feel it, or how it burns, if you are not perfect? How can you experience your own rabid jealousy or howling broken-heartedness or sour pettiness?
If you don’t know it, feel it, see it and taste it, how will you write it into a character?
I challenge you to start a writing practice, or get back to one if you’ve drifted away. Get yourself a notebook—it doesn’t matter what kind. I like Moleskines because they’re flexible and come in many sizes and they have ruled pages that are just right for my handwriting. You might like a dot grid or blank. One of my sons carries around tiny Field Books and writes in teeny handwriting in them. It doesn’t matter, but there can be some pleasure in finding something you like. Probably better if it isn’t fancy, because then you’ll want your thoughts to be all shiny and precise and that’s not what this is about. You want to give yourself permission to be messy or mean or petty if the day requires it. Also find a pen. This does matter a bit—if it feels good to write your words, you’ll do more of it. Gel pens are often really easy to write with and cheap.
Start carrying around that notebook and that pen and when you have coffee, write for awhile instead of checking email or obsessively scrolling through Twitter on your phone. Then, take five minutes at the end of the day to write down what it was like to live this day. What did you do in the morning, and the afternoon, and the evening? What did you learn? A sentence will do.
Do it every day. Find a way to keep that notebook at the ready, so that you can see what you see when you look into the world— if you and I sat side by side at a coffeeshop and wrote about the scene in front of us, we would seize upon different details. I’ll find the turquoise blouse. You’ll go for the smell of the coffee and how it reminds you of waking up in the morning for school when you were a child and breakfast was served on a red formica table. Go with it, wherever it goes.
In the moment… I am watching my dogs tear up another quilt I brought home from Goodwill. I should stop buying them, but I hate it when they have to sleep on the plain floor.
If it feels intimidating, try using prompts, such as those found in Natalie Goldberg’s Writing Down the Bones, a wonderful book about the writer’s notebook. Poke around online and read what other writers have written into their notebooks and journals.
Do you keep a notebook? Have you done so in the past? What are your favorite writer’s notebooks?
Amy Marie says
I love this post! I love private journaling. You made some very good points worth considering! I’m always searching for the perfect journal for me and I’ve yet to find one. I was excited by a leather one that I got from Barnes and Noble, but it’s almost TOO pretty, makes me freeze. I just found a very inexpensive one at Walmart, of all places, that I actually really love, bendable, leather-y feeling, and lies flat. It’s a generic brand called EXCEED. I’m hoping to pick up a few more as I got a mustard colored one and want to stock up.
Barbara Samuel says
I’ve been given or picked up a zillion really cool journals of various sorts, and I never end up using those. It feels cheeky or something. :)
It’s nice to stock up on your favorites and have one always waiting. Oh, the potential!
Vijaya says
Such an important reminder, Barb. I’ve been writing in a catch-all notebook since I began to write nearly 17 yrs ago. First it was in old spiral notebooks. Once the kids were out of diapers, I switched to composition notebooks. People have given me fancy notebooks and I use them as well, but I wished my thoughts were more lofty to fit the cover of those :) I’m back to spiral notebooks. I use a fountain pen–a Mont Blanc. It was the one extravagant thing I bought for myself when I earned my PhD over 25 yrs ago. Talk about a work-horse of a pen. I love using different colored inks too. My favorite is a deep purple.
I am naturally interested in the 20 Pocket Notebooks you mentioned but I’d be horrified if someone read my notebooks so I routinely throw them away. If there are some thoughts or quotes I want to preserve and make public, I put them on my blog–it’s become a useful archive/resource for me over the past 10 yrs.
Off to scribble a few thoughts on this beautiful morning.
Barbara Samuel says
I might one day splurge on a great fountain pen. I think Susan Wiggs writes with one her father gave her for a graduation. For sure she uses turquoise ink.
I’m slightly appalled that you throw them away, however. I think I’ve said that before. But we all get to choose what we’re doing with our ramblings. I might throw away some. Not all.
Benjamin Brinks says
I have been wondering what will happen to biographies of authors now that we no longer send letters, keep diaries or marked-up paper drafts. (I don’t even use track changes.)
Our understanding of writers’ minds, lives and processes may wither. If someone tried to reconstruct my days from my e-mails it would be impossible. They’re sorted into folders market for each sender. There’s no chronology. My paper records trail off around the year 2000.
That assumes that some scholar, or child of mine, might someday wish to know more about my life and writing. That is hard to imagine. It’s probably why I don’t keep a notebook: My wanderings, musings and stray sentence gems don’t feel to me worth recording.
That in turn, is because I secretly suspect I’m not writing anything worth reading. Will Modern Library editions of my novels be in print after I’m gone, assigned to groaning high school sophomores? I can’t see that.
But then, maybe that’s a failure not of my ambition but of how I value myself. Lack of ego did not trouble Mark Twain. He owned his mandate to write. Maybe I need to own mine.
Maybe I should write that down.
Barbara O'Neal says
Hmm, so the work has to be worthy of eternal life in order to write down your every day thoughts? What if the writer’s notebook you kept was the thing that changes the world? I think we’re all given the task of writing, never mind the aspiring for greatness.
Yes, write that down.
Benjamin Brinks says
LOL. Yes, Ma’am.
Priscilla Bettis says
I haven’t been journaling. This was a good reminder to do so, thanks. I looked into the handwriting-brain pathways thing you mentioned. How interesting! That was the extra push I needed to get journaling again.
Pam Johnson says
My Writing Buddy (and friend), has notebooks (hardbound, spiral) full of her musings, torn pages from magazines she loves, book reviews and other tidbits.
When we get together, we always have a speed-writing time.
I confessed to her the other day that I have “stuff” in my life that I’m fearful of putting to paper. I don’t want the world to see…
But your article let me know that it’s okay to write other things; I think I’ll emulate Mark Twain….
I will use pens that my husband made for me out of exotic and local woods.
Rebeca Schiller says
Please don’t be afraid of writing your thoughts–regardless of who might read it. I stopped keeping a journal out of fear (see my comment below). It was a mistake that I happily rectified.
Barbara O'Neal says
I so love that your husband made you pens from local and exotic woods! How you would honor him by writing down your observations of the world!
Rebeca Schiller says
I started to keep a journal at the end of a heart breaking relationship when I lived in San Francisco. Most of those journals ended in the trash after the late partner started reading them. One day, during an argument, he made a snarky remark about an observation I never mentioned aloud but was in my current journal. I felt so violated, but at the same time I feared that it would just stir up trouble with him so I stopped writing. After several years, I decided screw him so I began to keep a journal again. It’s been incredibly rewarding and now that I live alone I don’t need to feel defensive about writing my most private thoughts (or not so private).
Barbara O'Neal says
I’m so glad you’re back to it, Rebecca!
Alisha Rohde says
I’ve kept a diary/journal that I write in at night since I was in high school. That one isn’t precisely a writer’s notebook, in that it’s the place for me to set down what’s in my head so that I can rest more than it is a place for extended, creative thoughts. But it’s kept me sane for years, especially when I “wasn’t” writing (or rather, writing only academic stuff).
I now keep a morning pages journal that I use to warm up the brain and the words and the hand when I get rolling each day. It gets very process-y, but that suits me. Helps when I have a journal that isn’t too pretty, definitely! Sometimes I just riff on an idea on several pages of looseleaf–my preferred drafting material–it’s not in a book or anything formal, so who cares? (At least, that’s the way I get my inner editor to play along.)
I love that Didion quote…I’ll have to go seek out the full essay. It’s so important to have that space where the “I” can just evolve in private. Especially since the act of putting words on the page is so often the best way for me to figure out what I’m really thinking, deep down. Then, later, I can sort out which thoughts to share, to put into language and a format that might communicate with others.
Barbara O'Neal says
I adore a lot (not all) of Didion, but that particular essay is one of my favorites. Highly recommended.
That’s true for me, too, that writing down my thoughts is how I figure out what I’m thinking. I need to turn to the handwritten page when I’m having trouble with a book, too. I can’t seem to really understand it any other way.
Beth Havey says
Great post. I have all my journals. Kept one during high school and sometimes in college. When raising my children they were a life line and some of them fueled my short story collection. Now I keep notes everywhere. Many on my computer. But paper and pen has a strange creative urge. It can bring out amazing ideas.
Sherrey Meyer says
Oh, how many times have I tried journalling? But this sounds so different. Simple notations about my morning, midday and evening. Handwriting and those different brain pathways. Amazing! Your post has motivated me to try this.
Shelley Freydont Noble says
Reading your thoughts on Didion reminded me of coming home from college, having read my first Carson McCullers novel. She was from my home town, and I announced to my family that I had just finished Reflections In a Golden Eye. And my aunt says, “Such an odd girl. She was in my chemistry class. I don’t know where on earth she got all those awful ideas.” (I thought I might.) Her reaction makes me smile even now.