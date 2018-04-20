The Attention Economy: Shorter

Hemming in the Tension
When I tweeted up the author Anne R. Allen for writing that “Word count guidelines have been trending down in the last decade,” I found our colleague Hugh Howey checking in from a galaxy far, far away to say, “Slaughterhouse Five, Frankenstein, and Fahrenheit 451 are three of my favorite sci-fi works of all-time, and each is around 50K. The problem part of most novels is the boring middle bit. Best to just leave that part out.”
The desired price of the hardback began to determine the length of the manuscript, which is a weird way to do art. Personally, I'd read more fantasy novels if they came in smaller size but more often. Waiting 7 years for a 1,500 page tome is no bueno.
— Hugh Howey (@hughhowey) March 21, 2018
He’s right, of course, as is Anne Allen, and we went on to discuss (briefly!) the problem some big-name authors run into in this regard, too. I call it the Clancy effect. Once they’re established as a publishing house’s majors, the editorial touch gets lighter, often more pixie dust than anything else. Typos are caught, we have to hope, but developmental work (“structural” edits to your British neighbors) goes out the window.
That can go to anybody’s head, and many of us can name an icon whose work got leggier and sadly shapeless as the big career flabbed on.
I've seen this personally when I edit anthologies. The bigger the name, the more umbrage the author takes with any suggestion. I think writing can get worse over a career because of the unwillingness to be edited (and laziness from the publisher).
— Hugh Howey (@hughhowey) March 21, 2018
Too Much Entertainment
At London Book Fair last week, another element of this issue came into sharper focus as I moderated a panel for the Byte the Book organization, which looks at the industry from the digital vantage point.
While the session was titled “Publishers Go Prospecting: Finding Hidden Treasure in Your Content,” I’d worked out with our four fine panelists (from the BBC, Penguin Random House, Vodafone, and Hodder Education) an approach that would take us past the obvious issues of spelunking for good backlist titles. (Bring Up the Bodies, as Hilary Mantel might say.)
We looked at today’s mushrooming level of competition for reading time from really fine television and film. After all, you may have felt the first really deep tremor of storytelling’s new cinematic leadership in February when Amazon Publishing created its Topple Books imprint in direct collaboration with Amazon Studios and the activist-filmmaker Jill Soloway (Transparent, I Love Dick, Six Feet Under).
As the futurist and corporate strategist Tom Goodwin told me, “Book publishing is not in the ‘text industry.’ It’s not in the ‘reading industry.’ It’s in the ‘what do people want to spend their time doing? industry.’”
And that’s where the rubber is going to increasingly meet the shortest road possible.
Listen to Howey and Allen, watch your family’s time-management patterns, notice how Netflix knows you won’t hang out for the next episode if they roll full credits, so within seconds they’re cranking the next installment into view.
Is there an exception? Subscribers to Audible who get one credit monthly for an audiobook are known to favor the longest listens because they feel they’ll get more for their money that way. How much would you like to bet they make it through 20+ hours of Ayn Rand? And even then, downloading Atlas Shrugged is an economic decision, just in terms of financial rather than time economy.
One of the things for which we admire such writers as Joan Didion is their remarkable economy.
Hell, it’s great in conversation, too. Nicolas Roche, the new chief of the Bureau international de l’édition française in Paris, perfectly answered in one line my question of how foreign rights sales of French books are going these days: “It’s harder to sell a book to the English than it is to sell a car to the Japanese.”
Boom, huh?
My most recent lean discovery is Go by Kazuki Kaneshiro in its muscular translation by Takami Nieda for Amazon Publishing’s AmazonCrossing translation imprint. Only 161 pages in print. And that reminds me to tell you about the excellent World Book Day offer of nine free terrific translations available through Tuesday Pacific Time (April 24) from AmazonCrossing, do take advantage of it, More than 1.7 million pages of these nine books have been read at this writing during the limited-time offer.
And my provocation for you today is this: wrack your brain (quickly, efficiently) and tell me the most impressive relatively shorter read you can recall.
As I write this, I’m en route to Athens for the opening of UNESCO’s World Book Capital on Monday, World Book Day, and I’ve checked: The Iliad runs to about 155,700 words in some English translations, The Odyssey 123,500 or so. I think Cliff’s Notes first appeared in Thessaloniki about eight months after Homer started selling.
I can imagine the poet telling his editor the same thing we journalists say to ours: “But I didn’t have time to write short.”
Your turn: Tell us your favorite short work. And how conscious are you of your reader’s time and obligations and other media temptations as you write? Are you feeling yet the server-hot breath of electronic entertainment on your neck?
Wish you could buy Porter a glass of Campari?
Now, thanks to tinyCoffee and PayPal, you can!
About Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson)
@Porter_Anderson is Editor-in-Chief of Publishing Perspectives, the international publishing industry news magazine of Frankfurt Book Fair New York. He and Jane Friedman produce @The Hot Sheet, the essential industry newsletter for authors. Anderson previously was The Bookseller's Associate Editor for The FutureBook in London. He is also a featured writer with Thought Catalog in New York, doing the #MusicForWriters series, often in association with Q2 Music. More on his consultancy: PorterAndersonMedia.com | Google+
Comments
Jill says
Clancy’s first book “Hunt for Red October” was rejected by every major publishing house he sent it to. Finally, an association, the US Naval Insitute, took it on. It was their first novel and a gamble. They gave a copy to Ronald Reagan and it was on his desk in a widely pubslished photo. The rest is history.
Actually, the rest of what I know is gossip, so I’ll leave that out.
James Scott Bell says
The Postman Always Rings Twice.
Vijaya says
I just finished The Sound of a Wild Snail Eating by Elisabeth Tova Bailey. What a gorgeous little book. It has all the elements of wonder. But a book I return to over and over is The Quotidian Mysteries by Kathleen Norris.
Children’s books tend to be very tightly written still. And as a writer of children’s books I keep my ideal readers in mind, which is not just the child but the parent too. I cut my teeth writing for magazines and it trained me to cut out anything that didn’t serve the story.
CK Wallis says
Vijaya,
“The Sound of a Wild Snail Eating” is on my list of amazing small books, also. First read it about five or six years ago, and it has become one of those books I return to…I’ve read it at least more three times. I feel so peaceful reading it.
Donald Maass says
Flowers for Algernon, The Martian Chronicles…we could go on all day.
Howley’s point about hardbacks (and their price, I’d add) is right on. For $25 you want a big reading experience. Length is part of that value equation but so is what editors call the “rich read”, meaning a lot to chew on. (I wrote a whole book on that, Writing 21st Century Fiction.)
Length does not by itself equal richness, of course, any more than girth equals health. That said, many of the tomes published today are great reads. Great reads of the past have also sometimes been door stoppers. Madam Bovary. Shogun.
For fiction writers, I think it’s more useful to think of two narrative modes: expansive and reductive. Expansive mode delves; reductive mode suggests. Both engage us, but in different ways. Both are valid.
Neither long nor short are automatically better. Neither represents the future of fiction. Both can be done well or poorly. It’s more a matter of the effect you want and how to get there.
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
As you’ve pointed out, though, in The Fire in Fiction, the more improbable the premise, the more words have to be carefully created to make the improbable not only possible but inevitable.
The challenge is making long books tight, not in writing shorter and leaving out everything.
Precisely because I have a chronically-ill character as one of three main characters which is unusual and different, the reader cannot be assumed to have the mental database to fill in the holes, not if developing empathy is subtext.
That means a longer book. No way around it.
And shorter books have a TV quality to them: things happen because the author says they happen, not because the experience of reading has persuaded the reader of their inevitability.
Visual input is conditioned in humans. So – even if something happens on a TV show or in a movie that makes the viewer say, “Oh, come on!” – the fact that it did happen, right there in front of the viewer, in glorious color and surround sound, gives it a credibility it doesn’t have.
But when the mind is constructing the universe of the story from words on the page, there is no automatic credibility effect, and the reader will stop reading if there are too many impossibles.
If the story requires it, the book has to be longer.
Beth Havey says
I enjoyed My Name Is Lucy Barton (Strout 191 pages) and An American Marriage (Jones 308 pages) more than I did The Great Alone (Hannah 440 pages) and A Gentleman in Moscow (Towles 462 pages). Now on to editing my own work!
Priscilla Bettis says
My favorite short works: Where the Red Fern Grows, Daisy Miller, The Old Man and the Sea, Fahrenheit 451, and a contemporary fave, The Damned by Andrew Pyper.
Am I conscious of my reader’s time? Sigh, if only I had readers. (I am a beginner, no published novels.) But I am staying within and on the shorter end of my genre when writing drafts, so I guess that qualifies as a yes.
becca puglisi says
Rikki Tikki Tavi is one of my favorites.
DivaJo says
Complaint to professor from Twitter generation college students as they critique a paper: TLTR. Too long to read. Be on alert: These are our current and future readers.
Erin Bartels says
First book that comes to mind for me is Uzodinma Iweala’s Beasts of No Nation. A childhood friend of mine sent it to me (he is married to Uzo’s sister) and I was stunned to see such a slim novel. It had been a while!
In the industry, often shorter works get called novellas and no one I work with seems to know how to sell a novella. Just that name seems to taint a book somehow. I think it works with ebooks better than printed books sometimes because when you buy an ebook you often don’t pay attention to the length so that doesn’t factor in to your decision to buy. But holding a book in your hand is different.
I think I’m generally more likely to go with a slimmer volume than a doorstop. To me it indicates a small story closely observed, which is some of my favorite type of work.
Tom Pope says
If novels go the way of other communication platforms, the One-Minute Shakespeare Company plays, short stories and slow-flash fiction (just made that up) might become the go-to work of the 2020’s.
Therese Walsh says
Lucia Nevai’s SALVATION is brilliant.
Eugene says
I’ll add Kate Chopin’s The Awakening and Zora Neale Hurston’s Their Eyes Were Watching God.
With books that feel too long, I find that as a reader the issue often isn’t length per se but bloat – i.e., information that doesn’t serve the story and mucks up the pacing.
Denise Willson says
I wonder…how much of this comes down to money? (Doesn’t everything these days?) Would the tome lose weight if the creator wasn’t on such a short leash to publish, or needed the funds to feed his starving kids? Would so-so short works bloom into world-changing longer works if the author could really focus (like, really focus) on the writing, and not how quickly her next book needs to churn?
I wonder…how much of this comes down to how our words are valued?
Just a thought, of course. I don’t have time to give it more consideration. My WIP is chewing up the machine and my kids are hungry.
Dee Willson
Author of A Keeper’s Truth and GOT (Gift of Travel)
Anita Rodgers says
I think my favorite short read is A Movable Feast. I haven’t particularly encountered any short reads in my modern fiction consumption.
I don’t really know what to say about this – I think that a story is what it is – whether it ends up being 50K or 100K. I don’t think writers should strive to lengthen a story nor to shorten it. I think they should strive to write the best story they can, without being overly concerned about length.
Hugh Howey is notorious for writing short books – his first ‘novel’ was technically a short story, wasn’t it? No disrespect intended but brevity is probably something in his writer’s DNA.
I certainly don’t think anyone is writing 1,000 page books and if they are – then they better be darn good or split into a series. But in terms of physical books, it’s pretty common to see them coming in at 400-450 pages.
Maybe I am just a little weary of ‘trends’ – a couple years ago, surveys were saying readers wanted longer books. Now apparently books are supposed to be shorter. Maybe I’ll just keep writing and hope that at some point whatever I’m doing is on-trend and popular. Could happen. :)
CG Blake says
Ian McEwan’s On Chesil Beach, 166 pages, 40,000 words and he makes every one of them count.