Writing About Personal Suffering

I just wrote a book that I never thought I would write. And now I am now writing this post that I never thought I would write.
As a writer I have written on food, lifestyle, travel, family, work, and love. I have written nonfiction, fiction, and poetry. But never in my wildest dreams did I think that one day my life as I knew it would be over and I would write a book about caring for a loved one, suddenly suffering a life-threatening illness in a coma, in the intensive care unit.
The process of writing a book like this, as you who have written such deeply personal work know, was simply painful. The first draft, writing about facts of the incident, was in some ways healing, as I could put the pain on paper. Then came the edits. It was hard to read the manuscript again. The talented editor asked me to “show, not tell,” and to add details and go more into depth about certain feelings, times, and places.
I did not want to, and fought her tooth and nail. If I dove deep, I relived the nightmare again and again and had to recall every single moment of pain. I resisted. I was afraid and, honestly, I was exhausted.
And yet: what do you do when the book chooses you?
I edited, I cried, I cursed, I wrote, I wept, I worried. Sharing such a personal event was hard. I spoke to other people who have written about gut-wrenching topics. It was like looking in a mirror: You have to do what you have to do.
I tried to compare myself to people suffering from worse trauma, worse pain, and who have written about it. Instead of helping, it frightened me even more and made me feel that I should be stronger than I was being.
I keep preaching, when I teach, that as a writer I have often found that my calling guides my path. Well, here I am now—the calling is pulling me down a path I did not want to go on.
I feel like I have let everyone down. I feel this need to be stronger. Writing this book requires me to show my vulnerability…and yet, what I want to feel and show is that I am strong: I can do this. If I can get through this, you can, too. But did I really get through this? A wise writer, Haruki Murakami, said, “When you come out of the storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in.”
I struggle to find my identity and my balance as a writer, my peace as a spouse, and my vulnerability as a human being.
Then I get an email from a reader. She is in the hospital with her loved one who is really sick. She is terrified. She feels alone. I mail her the book.
As I tackle my fiction now, after this experience, I ask myself what I have learned about human behavior and how we all react in different situations. As a result, my approach towards my characters has changed radically. Instead of writing up character profiles (what is their star sign and what color is their hair), I do something I had never done before (and may sound slightly insane but…): I take my character out to coffee. I make a date with a character and then go sit in a coffee shop or a bookstore or wherever I feel this character would go.
Then I open my notebook and ask them all the difficult questions:
- What would you do in times of tragedy?
- What is the worst thing that has happened to you?
- How did you react?
- Were you scared?
- What choices did you make?
- What would you do differently?
- What is your identity? Are you a painter? A poet? A doctor? Who are you underneath that? A caring mother? And underneath that? A scared human being? A stoic philosopher? An anxiety-ridden soul? Deeper and deeper, I go with them, until they bare their soul in course of the “chat.”
It has helped get to the depth of a character and the motivation – what makes us tick in hard times? What makes one person go on and another one give up? What guides us to be strong and resilient.
I don’t edit when I take notes during these imagined chats. I can tell you that I learn a lot – and somewhere in there, I feel there is guidance that not only helps me develop stronger characters but more realistic ones.
What I have learned for myself is this: the calling truly does guide the path.. just not in the ways we imagine sometimes.
Do you have thoughts to share? We’d love to hear from you in comments.
Wish you could buy this author a cup of joe?
Now, thanks to tinyCoffee and PayPal, you can!
About Monica Bhide
Monica Bhide is an award winning writer, literary coach, poet, storyteller, and educator. As a bestselling fiction and internationally renowned cookbook author, Bhide is known for sharing food, culture, mystery, and love in her writing. Having roots and experience in many places, Bhide inspires readers everywhere with present day stories which transcend cultural, chronological, geographical, economical, and religious borders.Bhide’s short story collection, The Devil in Us, topped the list on Kindle as a bestseller in its category of Literary Short Fiction. Her memoir, A Life of Spice, was picked by Eat Your Books as one of the top five food memoirs of 2015. Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi picked Bhide’s Modern Spice (Simon & Schuster, 2009), as one of the “Best Books Ever” for Newsweek in 2009.A respected writing authority, Bhide appears regularly on NPR and conducts sold-out workshops on writing, food, culture, and scheduled speaking events at prestigious venues as the Smithsonian Institution, Sackler Gallery, Les Dames d’Escoffier, Georgetown University, and Yale University. She has taught all over the world including conferences in London, Dubai, US etc. She has also been the “Writing Coach in Residence” for the annual conference of the Association of Food Journalists.
Comments
Barry Knister says
Hello Monica, and thank you for your post.
In speaking only for myself, I have two reasons for not writing in what I call the pain-and-suffering genre–work that emphasizes emotional, highly charged personal experience.
The first is that–again, for me–a strong sense of need to be “true to the facts” of personal experience has a crippling effect on storytelling. I see myself as morally obligated to be faithful to events as they happened. But novels aren’t memoirs, and good memoirs are never true to the facts, only to some of them.
The second reason has to do with a sense of exploitation. All writers exploit their experience. But when I see books written on death, or on the extreme suffering of the writers themselves and others, questions are raised for me. Has the writer actually “been chosen” by this material, or is self-interest behind the choice? In part, the question occurs to me because there is a very big market for such stories and memoirs. That fact leads me wonder: is the writer compelled by inner need to give expression to suffering, or is the driving force the marketplace?
Ultimately, all that should matter is the work itself, not what motivated the writer. But in a time when anything and everything is being commodified, I can’t help thinking this applies to suffering, too.
Eugene Schottenfeld says
Thanks for this post, Monica, and for being willing to be so vulnerable with your readers. It takes tremendous strength to revisit those emotions and to share them with others.
I really like the type of questions you now ask your characters; they get right to who the character is and what drives them. I’ll definitely keep them in mind when developing my own characters. I think they might be useful questions to ask ourselves, too, especially if we’re dealing with something painful or traumatic in our lives.
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
Excellent questions.
As Barry said above, there is the question of whether you choose the material – or if you have been chosen by it.
The latter category – a story which chooses you – carries a big pricetag. But it also has the strength to carry you through whatever it takes to tell that story.
I have chosen fiction. Which then makes me have to choose what I say about the material, how I make it a part of a story, how I get the reader emotionally involved, how not to overdo it because of the personal connection. In short, how to harness and ride it.
A personal story, well told, engenders sympathy in most readers; a fictional story has the potential for engendering empathy in readers with vastly differrent lives.
I don’t think I could do what you have done. Maybe I could have learned to.
But I have taught myself how to tell the story I was vouchsafed, and I have my reasons for wanting it available to far more people than will ever be personally affected.
Vijaya says
Monica, you are a brave woman. It takes so much courage to write about pain and suffering and sorrow–it shows us at our weakest, most vulnerable. And yet I can’t help thinking about St. Paul who says, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in your weakness.” God bless you. Our personal stories of suffering are testaments that we survived and they implicitly tell the reader, they will too, not to lose hope. Grace is everything.
I like the questions you ask of your characters. I also interview my characters over tea. I let them write letters to each other for developing their voice.
Judy DaPolito says
I admire your bravery–I don’t think I’d be willing to live through such pain multiple times, having to dig deeper in each draft. But I’m quite willing to live through life’s challenges with fictional characters, and I plan to take my current group out for coffee and questions very soon. Thanks for the excellent suggestions.
Beth Havey says
When my mother was diagnosed with dementia, I found a way to deal with it, I blogged. It was the beginning of a time in my life where sandwich generation really could not label everything I was dealing with. At the same time my husband was diagnosed with a chronic form of leukemia. My nursing background helped me a lot. But often I would just write and write about what was happening in my life. I have an entire novel based around another event–one I will probably never share. Thanks for this, and for your bravery.