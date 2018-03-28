Dealing with Judgment

As writers, we dread judgment. It can be enormously painful to hear something very negative about work you’ve slaved over, work you love, maybe even work you think is your very best. Shutting out those voices in the modern world can be quite challenging.
How to manage?
On a recent trip to Santa Fe, I spent the better part of an afternoon immersed in the paintings of Georgia O’Keeffe, at the museum devoted to her work. It’s a little gem of a place, well-funded and popular. It was uncrowded that day, making it easy to linger.
I love her paintings, of course. The big, curvaceous flowers. The abstracts with their touches of teal; that color is so particular, and so delicious, and the part of me that likes to paint wonders how she blended it. The museum lets you wander through eras of her work, moving from the curves and circles and petals into the later angles, bones and mesas and hillsides and walls. Some of her most famous works are on display, notably Ram’s Head with Blue Morning Glory. Stunning, but never one of my favorites.
Next to it was a painting I’d never seen, an adobe wall and angle of sky with a single green leaf floating down. The simplicity mesmerized me, the colors, the play of shapes, the utter peace of it.
The museum also displays some of her cloud paintings. When she was in her 60s, she suddenly began to travel the world, going to Japan and Macchu Pichu and many other places. On those long plane rides, she was enchanted by the shape of the clouds from above, and the horizon. Who among us has not meditated on the clouds from the window of an airplane? I’d never seen those paintings either, and I spent a lot of time with them, admiring the way she captured the calm of that view, the simple, stunning quiet of it.
Inspired by all the work, I picked up a biography of her life. I already knew a lot of the early story, so I flipped to the later years. The biographer commented that O’Keeffe lost the passion of her youth as she aged and her work suffered the lack. She cited a few paintings, and I recognized that she meant those paintings I’d lingered over at the museum—the leaf against the wall, the clouds, the rivers from the air.
What?
Don’t get me wrong—I love the poppies and petunias. I’m a gardener, and I’ve spent decades peering into the hearts of flowers, shooting stamens and petals and the star shape of stigmas. All those swoops and sexy curves of O’Keeffe’s flowers are delicious in a way the later paintings are not.
The later work is quieter, simpler in some ways. Does that mean it lacks emotion? Not to my eye. They are not soaked with passion, but with curiosity, and a sense of the eternal. Those horizons in the cloud paintings are endless and meditative, offering intriguing possibilities of what might lie beyond.
And that single leaf, floating out of the sky, hanging for all of time against the perfection of a smooth adobe wall? That might be my new favorite O’Keeffe.
Was that biographer nuts?
Of course not. It’s just that art is subjective. When O’Keeffe painted those later works, she was in her sixties and seventies. She was looking at the world through different eyes than she had when she was twenty and thirty and forty, but does that mean one is better than the other?
Maybe instead the biographer simply values passion over peace, sexy over sublime. Maybe she’s not at a stage of her life when such a simple, perfect painting could stir her.
She made a judgment. She’s allowed.
That doesn’t mean she’s right.
In phrasing my opinion about Patio Door With Green Leaf, I’m also making a judgment. As a viewer, I’m fully allowed that freedom, just as all of our readers are allowed to make judgments about our books. Each and every one of them is granted the freedom of an opinion.
There are probably people who don’t like O’Keeffe’s paintings at all. They don’t understand the fuss. They’re also not wrong.
I know intimately that there are readers who do not love my books. I’ve had some very painful reviews. It’s terrible how they become carved onto your soul no matter how hard you try to keep them at bay. (“The point? Apparently none.”) For many books in a row, I had brutal reviews from Kirkus, on books that were often very highly reviewed, even starred by other publications.
For my own peace of mind, I had to find a way to cope. The whimsy and romance and upbeat endings other reviewers loved were like bad coffee to this guy, so I made up a visual of him. (I’m sure it was a guy.) I decided he was a middle-aged intellectual in a tiny dark Manhattan apartment, a prissy man with a sneer for any earnest writer.
He isn’t my reader.
If I go through and read my reviews from readers at Goodreads or Amazon or any of those places, it is inevitable that one reader will say, “This is her best book ever,” and someone else will say, “This book is not up to her usual standard.”
Judgment. Opinion, really. Just an opinion. Sometimes lots of opinions.
What if O’Keeffe had worried that the subjects of her New Mexico paintings were too different from the flowers and abstracts of her earlier work? What if she’d started fretting about the opinions of critics, or listened to someone saying she wasn’t painting with enough passion these days?
All those angular walls and voluptuous red hills and stark bones would be lost to us now. I would never have been able to fall in love with that single leaf, floating, or contemplate the horizon of her cloud paintings.
The only opinion that truly matters in the creation of your work is your own, and whoever your most trusted reader is. Our work shifts and changes and erupts in all sorts of ways over the course of time. Our job is to let it.
Have you ever had a painful review or feedback on your work that felt wrong? Are there painters or writers others hate and you love? How does it feel when others judge your work?
J says
Hi Barbara,
as my novel has not been published (still in first draft), I don’t know anything about bad reviews. At the moment I am still my own worst critic. :-) But as for painters: Here in the Netherlands, Mondrian is huge. And I do like his paintings – but the ones I cherish most are not the famous ones with their rectangles and stripes (like “Victory Boogie Woogie”). I fell in love with his earlier works, especially the trees (“Evening. Red Tree”). The blues and reds, the waviness of the tree touches me more than the straight lines of his later works. But as you said, it is personal taste.
Barbara Samuel says
Yes, personal taste. I just looked up Red Tree, and agree with you–it is a gorgeous painting.
A book in first draft is safe, but it doesn’t have to get to publication to be judged. Critique partners, contest judges, friends and loved ones, are often the first to give us feedback. And don’t get me wrong–feedback is great, and important to the process, too.
J says
Yes, I have showed some of it to friends, my writing buddy, family. Family is too nice though, I guess, they just think it is great. My writing buddy is kind too, but she does point a finger at some spots, which I value highly. I think I can handle feedback from people who are generally interested in my book. People who criticise to improve it.
JeffO says
I have only had a couple of short pieces published in anthologies. Someone reviewed one of the anthologies, which had a story of mine that I’m particularly proud of, and very clearly stated he did not like it. It wasn’t a mean review, only a couple of lines, but it kind of stung all the same.
By and large, I find I’m at opposition to critics on a lot of what I read, particularly when it comes to some of the more ballyhooed works of literary fiction. They love it; I think “Blah.” They hate it; I say, “Hey, that was really good!”
Barbara Samuel says
Right. I find it helpful to know the taste of the reviewers. Is it someone I tend to agree with? Then maybe I’ll listen. If not, I won’t.
The modern world has removed some of the strong weight of critical reviews. Everyone has an opinion now, and a way to express it, for good or ill.
Barbara Morrison says
From being in several book clubs, a couple of critique groups, and an open-to-all poetry discussion group, I’ve learned that readers have wildly varying responses to a piece of writing. I do listen carefully to what irritates or confuses people–an education that is an unexpected benefit of participating in these groups–but would never expect everyone to like my work.
Of course I feel a bit defensive when I read negative reviews. I give them a day or two before I look at them again to see if there is anything that I can use to improve my writing.
I love your description of O’Keefe’s work and of the way our art changes over time.
Barbara Samuel says
I was so moved by the span of her work, seeing the young woman, the dispirited middle-aged woman who gave up on her marriage and moved to New Mexico (even though she stayed with him), and then, the new adventures she undertook in her 60s and 70s.
Vijaya says
We make judgements constantly (what to eat, what to purchase, whom to hang out with, etc.) so I’ve no qualms about being judged by others. I think how you judge reflects much more upon the judger than the judgee.
Of course, I love 5 star reviews but the single star reviews don’t sting because they reflect poorly on the person who left them (you see how I turn around and judge the reviewer? Haha). One said it was too easy. Well, that was the point. Another said she didn’t have time to read. So why review it? I can only shake my head. I’d have a different reaction if there was some constructive criticism.
I’ve not seen O’Keefe’s leaf but just from your description I can tell it’s a beauty. To capture that quietness and then transmit it to the viewer–that’s amazing. Beauty really is in the eye of the beholder.
Barbara Samuel says
I was going to include a link to the painting, but the reproductions do it no favors. It’s breathtaking in person. https://artsandculture.google.com/asset/patio-door-with-green-leaf/RgFuXI9yDWTbYQ
I love the flip on the person reviewing. :)
J says
I just had a look at the painting via your link: I know what you mean now. It truly is touching. Love the elegance and tranquility of it. Thank you!
Vijaya says
Thank you for the link. It is really something! A local photographer manages to capture simple and beautiful moments like these and I love them.
Sally Wallach says
Thank you for the link. PDwGL is luminous. Elegant. I especially like the angle of the leaf. It might, as we expect, be falling. Then again, it might be rising. It is, after all, Santa Fe. Anything is possible in Santa Fe.
Barbara Samuel says
Yes. Anything is possible in Santa Fe.
Luanne G. Smith says
“I have already settled it for myself so flattery and criticism go down the same drain and I am quite free.”
― Georgia O’Keeffe
Barbara O'Neal says
I think this would be a good quote for any artist’s wall.
Erin Bartels says
Thanks for this, Barbara. When my husband’s first book came out a few years back I watched from the sidelines as he obsessed about numbers and author rank and reviews. It made him miserable (even though there were many outstanding reviews, one tepid one could cancel them all out somehow) and, at times, difficult to be around. I told myself that I would not look at those things when my time came. Easier said than done, but I still intend to try, figuring that people who love me will send me the good ones to read.
And when a bad one gets through to me I will try to repeat the mantra, “Not my reader. Nothing is for everyone.”
Barbara O'Neal says
We can but try. It’s worth going in armed.
Jamie Beck says
Barbara, I love this post! I think we all struggle with this element of subjectivity. It is insane that, despite 100 good reviews, we will remember only the 2 or 3 terrible ones as if those are the only “true” reviews. I try really hard to remember, whether it is a trade review, an individual reader, or a contest judge…good or bad…that it is only ONE opinion, and that as long as I’m satisfied that I wrote the best book I could at that time, then that is enough. Thanks for sharing your own ups and downs with us!
Barbara O'Neal says
It is insane, but we do put so much of ourselves into the work that I think it’s understandable, too. Writing the best book we’re capable of is the best way to stay ahead of the mean voices, for sure.
Susan Setteducato says
O’Keefe has been a role model for me throughout my life. I was a freshman painting major when I discovered her work. She took a lot of crap for her flower paintings as being evocative of female genitalia, which always made me wonder what her detractors thought pistils and stamens were in the first place. But people project their own sensibilities onto the work of others, whether it be painting or fiction or film. So, yes, in the end, we really do have to follow our own passions. I’ve had plenty of negative feedback over the course of writing my WIP’s, some extremely painful and yet helpful, and some just N/A. One especially fun one stands out, though. Since my story is based on an old Irish Cycle Tale, a crit-group member decided I needed Leprechauns, so she inserted them into a chapter complete with dialogue and accent. They reminded me of the Keebler Cookie Elves.
The biggest thing I discovered about about Georgia O’Keefe over the decades of looking at her work is that her paintings reflected her journey as a creative woman. She explored things, filled herself up, then moved on. Such a great post. Thank you, Barbara.
Barbara O'Neal says
I’m shuddering on your behalf!
Benjamin Brinks says
In my judgment…wait, wait…let me try that again.
In my opinion…hold on…that’s not objective.
In my observation…no, no…that’s wrong too. We see what we want to see.
In actual fact…aw, crap…facts? What are those anymore?
Oh, never mind. I like what you’re saying. Readers approach a novel from a place entirely personal. Subjective. When they like, or dislike, it’s for reasons that have more to do with the reader than with what they’re reading.
Here’s the thing: There’s a higher chance of forming that personal connection with a reader when a story is written from a highly personal place by the author. In other words, the more you pour your unique self into a story, the more it becomes everyone’s story.
In my observation.
Barbara O'Neal says
So very true. The personal is the universal. That’s where the connection is, in being ourselves.
Silva Filho says
I think there is a bit of danger on ignoring an outsider’s opinion (excluding toxic ones). It always hurt me, althought much less now than it used to hurt, but most of times there was something for me to learn.
I think the big problem is that nowadays people don’t discuss stuff anymore. You take a review for granted. Three stars… ok that sucked.
I studied political science and once I took a class about accounting. Towards the middle of the course, the professor asked me what was I think about accounting. I answered that I found it cool, but pretty much an elegant, hard and crappy way to exchange information.
He was of course surprised with my toxic answer.
After class, we had a coffee for 2 hours talking about the matter. I talked about what I thought was wrong with accounting, and talked about how accounting was born.
At the end, I was partly right, partly wrong. I became his favorite student and I liked a lot his classes and I can still read balance sheets with ease.
They were so deep on discussion about details if such a number should be there or somewhere else, while I was thinking that they were discussing problems created by accountants only.
I still laugh when I remember my grandmother saying that Lord of the Rings was the worst movie she ever saw. It had nothing to do with the bible, according to her.
I always like hearing an outsider’s opinion and I feel bad about all those stars defining good and bad. They are like accounting in a sort of sense.
Great post, made me think a lot.
Barbara O'Neal says
Good insight on the stars being like accounting. They are!
Rebeca Schiller says
Last year I wrote a blog post for a client that touched on anxiety, the lack of community and living alone. Of all the posts, it received the most comments–all positive. In fact, I had one person email me to commiserate with me and to tell me she had shared it in a Facebook group that catered to being single and childless by choice.
It shouldn’t have been a surprise that the post got beat up because that is the nature of Facebook. “The writer dealt with this issue in a superficial manner.” “It lacked analysis.” “I rather be alone than be surrounded be people.” The comments upset me, and I made the mistake to interact, explaining that this was a blog post and not an in-depth essay on isolation and the harmful effects on mental health. After a few comments here and there, they were toned down, but, nonetheless and moving forward, I’ve made it a rule to always remember not to interact with “critics”, or in this case a nasty group of misanthropes.
Barbara O'Neal says
That sounds like a painful experience, Rebeca. A good lesson for all of us, though. Never engage with the critics.
Barry Knister says
Barbara–I like O’Keeffe too.
As with everything else, a writer receives and reacts to judgments about her work on the basis of self-knowledge. If she honestly knows herself, and her writing, bad reviews or negative reactions simply reflect someone else’s personal opinion. What is not so easy to manage is reading/hearing comments that show how little the reader has understood the intention and execution behind the work. For that (assuming the observation isn’t numbingly accurate), there’s little for it but a shrug, and a “have a nice day,” said with a healthy dose of irony.
Thanks for your post. It’s about something all writers are faced with.
Barbara O'Neal says
There are those moments when the critic is numbingly accurate, sadly enough. I’ve had my fair share of those, too, but they can provide growth opportunities, so all is not lost.
Tom Bentley says
Barbara, there’s no accounting for taste (and its correlate, which is that everyone who disagrees with me is wrong). It does surprise to think that people would find O’Keefe’s work wanting, but if you search for classic novels on Amazon, from people like Atwood, Fitzgerald, Faulkner, you name them, you’ll find one-star reviews and complaints of shoddy workmanship.
One of my “favorite” reviews for an old book of mine has this one-word heading: “Lame” (Now, in retrospect, SOME of it was lame, but there were redemptive elements too.) I take satisfaction in knowing that I make better pancakes than that reviewer.
Anyway, good post. May single leaves float down in perfection for all time against your smooth adobe walls.
Barbara O'Neal says
Ah, the poetry!
Keith Cronin says
Most bad reviews don’t bug me, because as you pointed out, people who totally hate my stuff are simply not the right readers for my stuff. And that’s okay. After all, nobody likes everything – or everybody.
The reviews that DO bug me are the ones where they get ME wrong – not my story. I had one book blogger utterly crucify my debut novel, because a minor character – a sexist, macho guy – at one point used a common derogatory term for a homosexual male.
The blogger – herself a vocal advocate for LGBTQ causes – decided that this clearly meant I, Keith Cronin, was anti-gay. She then devoted her entire blog post to making it clear that I sucked as a human being, my book was unreadable, and that I was ugly and my mother dressed me funny – okay, I may be misremembering this, but you get the idea.
That was a hard review not to respond to. But I saw no point. She was willing to let one word uttered by a minor character completely ruin the book for her – a word uttered by a FICTIONAL minor character, who was using a word that guys like him DO frequently use. When you react like that, you’re looking for something to be unhappy about, and I cannot help you.
But it still bugged me, because she got me so wrong. I don’t mind if she doesn’t like my book, but it’s much harder to let somebody make such a badly mistaken assumption about my personal values. But I saw no way to respond that wouldn’t reek of an author trying to talk somebody out of a bad review. So I made like Frozen, and let it go.
Ruth says
Interesting comment, Keith. In my first book, I had a character (one of the bad guys) who had permed hair and wore an earring in one ear. To be honest, I didn’t even think of him as being gay. I’d known a married truck driver who got a perm, and another one who wore an earring, and it never occurred to me that either one was gay, not that I would have cared. (Is anyone reading this not thinking of Seinfeld right now?)
One reader wrote a scathing review excoriating me for making a gay character one of the bad guys. For me, his criticism came totally out of left field. Like you, I refrained from any kind of response but it reminded me that so much in art depends on the eye of the beholder. (And yes, I consider the mystery novel to be art.)
Ruth (R.E. Donald)
Barbara O'Neal says
It’s much more difficult when it gets personal, and unfortunately, that shows up a lot more now, too, with the advent of the Twitterverse. But it sounds like you found your way to the wisdom that we all bring ourselves to the page, and your reviewer found a soapbox. Exhausting.
Beth Havey says
A beautiful post, Barbara. Thank you for taking us on a tour of O’Keefe’s work. I love watching an artist explore. It’s their right to find new pathways. Writers are allowed the same. You can’t put creative people in a box as creativity is meant to flower and grow. And your words about dealing with the critics are comforting. When I start to query for an agent, I will keep them in mind.
Barbara O'Neal says
Yes, creativity is a wild forest. Who knows what will grow?
David Dinner says
Great article, Barbara…thanks. While swimming at the beach a couple of years ago, I met a family and it turned out that the woman had just finished a novel about Georgia OKeefe. As it turned out, she sent it to me and I found a sensual, well-imagined, realistic, though fictional insight into Georgia and her life with Alfred Stieglitz. You and your readers might enjoy the read (Georgia by Dawn Tripp.) Also, if you like Georgia, I encourage you to look up one of her close friends, Arthur Dove, one of my favorite painters. By the way, I would be delighted to just finish my novel to get into position to receive some kind of feedback. That in itself is an accomplishment and I admire those who have done it.
Barbara O'Neal says
Thanks for the tip on the Georgia novel, David. I’ve downloaded a sample chapter.
Good luck on finishing that first novel!
Ruth says
I always value your posts, Barbara. Like almost everyone, I’ve had a number of negative reviews on the four novels in my mystery series, but the majority of readers give my books a 4 or 5 star rating. I’ve found that the more reviews I get, the less any single negative review will stand out for me. So new writers, take heart. Bad reviews get easier to ignore with time.
What I value most is the opinions of readers who care enough to actually reach out to me via my website or Facebook page. Those are invariably positive, and that one of my novels has moved a reader enough to take the time to contact me directly gives them added weight. Any negative reviews pale by comparison.
When I do read a negative review, I ask myself, “Do I like every book I read?” Of course I don’t. So it isn’t that the book was bad, but that it was not the right book for that particular reader. I don’t blame them, and fortunately I’ve never felt compelled to respond to a “bad” review.
Again, I always look forward to your posts. Thanks for this one.
Ruth (R.E. Donald)
Barbara O'Neal says
There is something deeply humbling about a heartfelt email or personal note from a reader who genuinely loved a book you wrote. It’s a reinforcement of purpose, but it also reminds me that the books are not just for me. They’re for…whoever the universe needs them for.
Thanks.
Therese Walsh says
This is a bit of an aside, but I heard an interesting analysis of the 2016 election the other day — about how Hillary might’ve seemed inauthentic to many who were on the fence about her because she was essentially running as a man. Meaning: She was playing the game that was made for men, playing it like a man, and people were looking and thinking, ‘something doesn’t feel right.’ I’ve been thinking about that interview a lot since hearing it, so perhaps my comment is more a square peg in a round hole here, but… I think many writers are writing what they think the market wants, or what they think their editor wants, or what they think their agent wants, and when they then fail (to land a contract, or to receive acclaim, or to gain a decent number of sales) they may wonder why. Why, when they played by the rules, listened to their agent and editor, tried so freaking hard? There are so many potential answers to that question, but one potential answer is that they weren’t being authentic. Maybe I’m getting old. Maybe I’m just tired. But I feel like the days we have to give should be played as ourselves. And if that means painting a leaf in midfall that others don’t like–a catch of self after the bloom of life has passed but that is still compelling and beautiful and true–then who cares. Life is short. Be who you are. Some will love you for it, but the only person you really have to satisfy is yourself.
Barbara O’Neal says
So beautiful, Therese, “the days we have to give should be played as ourselves.”
Yes.