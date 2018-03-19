How Deep the Darkness?

Do you enjoy dark stories? Five years ago, I would’ve answered the question with an unreserved yes. Today… well, I’d have to have a bit of clarification first.
I mean, what does dark mean anymore? Stories that feature danger and violence? Battle and war? Gritty realism? Evil? Death?
I started thinking about it after reading our own Juliet Marillier’s excellent WU essay last week, in which she says: “Overall, it seems to me that fantasy is becoming darker all the time, with authors tackling more and more challenging themes. There’s a strong horror element in many works. Perhaps that is a reflection of the times we live in.”
I agree that fantasy seems to be growing darker. I’ve recently found I have my own limits of tolerance for darkness. And I’m not just talking about horror (which I don’t often read, and have never written).
Purveyor of Darkness…Who, me?
I mentioned my prior fondness of dark stories, though I don’t really think I ever actually sought out darkness in my reading life. But as an avid epic fantasy reader, boy, have I found it. I even became a fan of some dark storytellers. Glen Cook, George RR Martin, Joe Abercrombie, etcetera—I’ve been reading grimdark for many years, and often enjoying it.
As for darkness in my work, how’s this for the shoe fitting? I started with the barbarians who famously first sacked Rome (the Goths), and made the Gothic characters my protagonists. When it comes to violence and war, theirs is a warrior society. They fight. A lot. As do the Romans they encounter. Both societies have brutal aspects; I’ve featured atrocities committed by both sides. I’ve never shied away from portraying the blood or the misery wrought by war. In other words, my stories are rife with humans doing horrible things to other humans.
As for death, well, let’s just say I’m no shrinking violet when it comes to writerly grim reaping. To give you an idea, I did a quick head count for my first trilogy. Out of twelve POV characters, six end up pushing daisies. Oh, and almost all of those are violent ends. If portraying death makes me a purveyor of darkness, most juries would name me guilty as charged.
But you know what? I never really considered my work dark.
A Matter of Tone
I used to be a diehard story finisher. But I’ve recently started some dark epic fantasies that I ended up setting aside. I also started a fantasy television series that I’ve given up on. The show in particular seemed to be trying to be dark for darkness’s sake—like an epic fantasy version of keeping up with the Westerosi. Prior to those I didn’t finish, I’d made my way through a few dark stories that left me feeling… hollow.
There are some things that will always start to turn me against a story or its characters. Such as protagonists who genuinely enjoy hurting or killing, portrayals of the misuse or abuse of children, even the hint of a positive spin on rape, to name a few. For me, life’s too short to invest in a story that dwells on the reprehensible. There are too many other books in the pile.
But for some of these that have recently that left me cold, there’s no certain dark element, deed, or theme that I can blame. I guess it’s sort of like what Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart once said regarding obscenity: “I know it when I see it.” Or perhaps with me, it’s, “I know it when I feel it.”
I think it’s often a matter of tone that puts me off. One that seems to pander to the worst in human nature. Or a snarkiness that preys on the misfortune of others, or on the futility of virtue.
And perhaps I’ve been wrong about the intention and outcome of some of the ones I haven’t finished (more on that in a minute). After all, many of these stories are popular, highly-praised, and even well-written. Perhaps I’m gun-shy. I’ve finished enough of the dark stories that left me feeling hollow to make me fear I’m heading there again.
I don’t need to spend another six or eight of my remaining hours on earth to merely find out that someone thinks that war is endless, suffering is inevitable, or life is meaningless. I’m not a nihilist, and I’m not looking to be convinced, thank you very much.
The Necessity of Darkness
“Maybe you have to know the darkness to truly appreciate the light.”—Madeline L’Engle
Maybe I’m gun-shy, but I still can’t imagine myself avoiding stories with elements of darkness. As I say above, I never really considered my own stories dark. Since reading Juliet’s post, I felt compelled to consider the dark aspects of my stories. I’m not merely talking about having characters suffer and/or die. For me, due to the subject matter and the setting, I feel that if my stories were stripped of suffering and death they’d be as hollow as those I describe above. But do I really need to portray murderous atrocities, even if they’re based on actual historical events? Do I need the deaths of innocents, including children and women? Do I really need to have so many characters witness–or even to have a role in–the deaths of loved ones?
I spent some time imagining the stories without these elements—about their effect on the stakes, on the characters’ motivations and goals; about the tension, pace, and resolutions without them. And I concluded that in order to stay true to the type of stories I want to (perhaps even need to) tell, I must go fairly deep into the darkness. As L’Engle so succinctly says in the quote above, delving into the dark adds an appreciation for the light. To an extent that I feel couldn’t otherwise be gained.
Which brought me to realize that, tone aside, it’s all about outcome and intention.
Outcome & Intention
“Whole philosophies have evolved over the question whether the human species is predominately good or evil. I only know that it is mixed, that you cannot separate good from bad, that wisdom, courage and benevolence exist alongside knavery, greed and stupidity; heroism and fortitude alongside vainglory, cruelty and corruption.”—Barbara Tuchman
I’m definitely not the sort of storyteller to assert that good should always prevail over evil, or that it even tends to. I think there is good and bad in all of us, and I prefer characters that reflect that undeniable truth. They’re far more interesting. Like Tuchman, I’m a shades-of-gray sort of writer. That’s where the darkness starts to leak in.
For me, a character that is wise is all the more so for having learned from their foolishness. A character that’s benevolent is all the more admirable if their benevolence is born of recognizing the folly of their selfishness. The greater the fear, the more splendid the bravery it takes to overcome it. Heroism isn’t an innate attribute, it’s undertaken with risk and at a cost.
For me, it’s not about how dark a story gets, it’s about the light that is striven for and found, and what is revealed by that light. In other words, it’s about the outcome.
In Juliet’s aforementioned essay, she muses that perhaps our stories are growing darker due to the darkness of our times. Maybe so. I mean, it’s all but impossible to outdo the absurdity of today’s current events. Fiction can’t easily compete with the barrage of divisiveness, resentment, and cruelty we absorb almost daily in the news. Which might help to explain the helplessness and meaninglessness of some of the dark stories I describe above. It may also explain stories that are pure escapism, or diversionary entertainment, or mere titillation.
But I’m not so sure. Those types of stories have always existed. And who am I to pass judgement on those who create or consume them? Every type of story serves a purpose for a certain audience. And everyone needs a pure diversion now and then. If a story’s intention is to provide escape or to entertain, and succeeds, that’s admirable. I sincerely have not a quibble.
But knowing that I want more from my stories is what helps me to understand the need for darkness in them. It has to do with my intention.
As writers, we can choose to seek more. We can choose to challenge ourselves and our readers. We can choose to provoke contemplation. We can choose to seek meaning, and to inspire our readers to seek their own.
So yes, we can—and often should—explore the darkness. But we can also choose to seek the light beyond the darkness. And for me, that’s the best way to offer not just hopefulness, but an indelible experience.
How about you? Shed some light on your dark side in the comments. Do you enjoy reading dark stories? Do you utilize dark elements in your own work? Do you sense stories in your genre getting darker? Is your tolerance for it as a reader growing or shrinking?
[Image is: Out of the Dark and Into the Light, by Eric Moreno @Flickr]
About Vaughn Roycroft
In the sixth grade, Vaughn’s teacher gave him a copy of The Hobbit, sparking a lifelong passion for reading and history. After college, life intervened, and Vaughn spent twenty years building a successful business. During those years, he and his wife built a getaway cottage near their favorite shoreline, in a fashion that would make the elves of Rivendell proud. After many milestone achievements, and with the mantra ‘life’s too short,’ they left their hectic lives in the business world, moved to their little cottage, and Vaughn finally returned to writing. Now he spends his days polishing his epic fantasy trilogy.
Comments
Densie Webb says
I think a huge spectrum exists for the depths of darkness any one enjoys or can even tolerate, in movies, in shows and in books. I have a fairly high tolerance level, as long as it doesn’t involve cruelty or torture to animals or children. Aside from that, I’m game. And I have to say, I don’t think light at the end of darkness is always needed. A book that I really enjoyed was “You” by Caroline Kepnes. Told from the perspective of a serial killer, I found it enthralling. There was no light at the end, but maybe that hers is the exception, rather than the rule. Thanks,Vaughn, for the deep dive into the use of darkness in our writing.
Vaughn Roycroft says
I forgot to mention cruelty to animals, Densie – that’s one of mine, too. I haven’t read Kepnes, but I think there can be enlightenment – not to mention an enthralling experience – without offering light at the end. And I suppose one enters a story featuring a serial killer with a different set of expectations than an epic fantasy. Great additions to the conversation, thanks!
Donald Maass says
GrimDark fantasy does indeed reflect our zeitgeist, but how exactly? If human existence is better now than ever before in history (true) then why the pervasive pessimism?
I believe it’s reverse psychology. During the Great Depression, Hollywood gave us screwball comedies. During Vietnam we got wry comedy like MASH. Today things are pretty good overall, so naturally we think everything’s going to hell.
“Momento mori,” as they say in Naples. Remember death. When life is beautiful we are paradoxically sad. We never want it to end. Life must be pretty darned good today for us to be telling stories so dark.
There is another explanation, though. As good as human existence is, it is not good for everyone. Even in our privileged world, girls are abused and boys are shot, or have little choice but to go to war, in some places no choice. The white men are in power. The rest are of us are powerless.
Add to that the me-me, gimme-gimme immature mindset of the Baby Boomers, the cynical detachment of Gen X, and the save the world with apps naïveté of the Millennials, and you have a recipe for pessimism and the perfect audience for GrimDark fantasy.
So how dark is too dark? The better way to look at dark fiction, ask me, is as a barometer of our feelings. Like all fashions in fiction, GrimDark will pass and we’ll later see it as the historical and cultural marker that it is.
Fantasy is about magic but more than that it’s about heroes and heroines. It is about our faith that we can save ourselves no matter what and there is nothing dark about that.
Great post, Vaughn.
Donald Maass says
And of course it should be spelled “Memento mori”. That’s the problem with writing a comment on one’s iPhone. You can only do one thing at a time. Niceties like looking up Italian spelling have to wait.
Mike Swift says
I’ve been reduced to phone use, too, until I get my computer fixed. It’s been hell trying to keep everything short and sweet, and Siri never gets my southern accent right. I need a Siri Lou.
Linnea says
And the chilling aspect of Memento Mori? The photographs. A living sibling would be forced to have their picture taken with a dead brother or sister who has been propped up to simulate life. You can see the horror in those children’s eyes. Now that’s dark.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hi Don,
First, the only reason I know what Memento Mori means is because it’s the name my local brewery (whose wares you’ve sampled) chose for their Oktoberfest.
As for your insightful observation here: “The better way to look at dark fiction, ask me, is as a barometer of our feelings. Like all fashions in fiction, GrimDark will pass and we’ll later see it as the historical and cultural marker that it is.” I can see that my decreasing tolerance is a barometer of my own feelings. I’m at a phase where hopefulness and virtue are perhaps not just appealing but nourishing.
Thanks for the excellent enhancement of the conversation. Have a productive week.
David Corbett says
Hi, Don & Vaughn:
Names like that, you guys should start a surf duo. “Dead Man’s Ouevre.”
Yes, I know, ouch. Sorry.
During the Vietnam era, we got a lot more than “wry comedy.” A whole wave of neo-noir appeared such as Cool Hand Luke, The King of Marvin Gardens, Scarecrow, Five Easy Pieces, Dog Day Afternoon, Chinatown — all dealing with the inherent corruption of power.
This didn’t come out of nowhere, or even (just) Vietnam.
It built on Thoreau and Melville and their critical view of the American optimistic ideal.
It built on the Naturalism of the late 1800s with Frank Norris, Stephen Crane, Theodore Dreiser, and continued later in the mid-20th century with Eugene O’Neill, Arthur Miller, Tennessee Williams.
This aesthetic is based on an understanding that the “party line” is always a lie. Antiheroes tend to rise up from the unconscious during periods of decadence, when the “old verities” seem threadbare, and corruption and hypocrisy are the norm. Dennis Lehane pointed to this with the resurgence of noir in the 1990s — the economy was hot, everything was rosy! But not if you were working class. Not even a trickle was trickling down.
Another example: the rise of Punk in the late 1970s.
I think the current trend toward darkness speaks to two things, one insightful, one annoying.
The annoying insight: this is just a trend followed by lazy writers who don’t know any better way to make their stories surprising or interesting. Pile on the bodies/car chases/dragons/duels to the death etc. It is to snooze.
The more insightful reason is to realize that darkness speaks to anxiety, and for a great many people these are anxious times. Yes, some want release through comedy and love stories. I think the whole superhero genre serves as a morally simplistic distraction in a morally confusing time. But if even those stories don’t speak to the general zeitgeist, they’re easily dismissed and forgotten.
Bottom line: the darkness is the Shadow, i.e., it is what our public selves tries not to see and admit–about the world, about each other, about ourselves. As long as we get told we can all get rich, there’s going to be a Willy Loman somewhere cracking under the pressure. Or a Johnny Rotten screaming, “No future…”
Great post. As it turns out, I just turned in a piece for Writer’s Digest on how to make even a reprehensible protagonist fascinating. The key is understanding the “allure of transgression.” We can all get behind a hero who breaks the rules when we see how the game is rigged.
Time to cue Leonard Cohen (circa 1988):
Everybody knows that the boat is leaking
Everybody knows that the captain lied
Everybody got this broken feeling
Like their father or their dog just died
Everybody talking to their pockets
Everybody wants a box of chocolates
And a long-stem rose
Everybody knows
See ya in the dark!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey David – Lol – Sort of like the Jan and Dean of GrimDark, eh? As in, “Let’s get morbid now, Every artist’s learnin’ how, Join us on a murderous spree…”
Ahem. Anyhoo… Wow, do I love everything you’ve offered here. I particularly like the idea of darkness as a Shadow of who we are. Terrific way of creating a framework for an oversize bin for which it’s difficult to find the handles.
And, as is so often is the case, Cohen has already summed it all up perfectly.
I’m delighted and honored to have spurred such thoughtful analysis from two of my favorite WU mentors. And here I was thinking that this post was just an elaborate way of saying that I still like and think we need darkness in story, but that I’ve gotten a lot fussier about it as I grow older.
Thanks a million. Looking forward to that WD article.
PCGE says
Great post, Don, as always.
For me, the light of our time is SpaceX. Without the drive to become multi-planetary, to open up a new frontier to explore, we’d be stuck in the same-old-same-old.
We need frontiers. Without them, there’s little opportunity to escape the tyranny of the entrenched powers-that-be.
Mike Swift says
Hey V,
I cut my teeth on Poe and sharpened them on King. Too bad I can’t write like them.
It’s ironic: when I try to write serious dark stories, like horror or crime, I don’t fare too well. But if I tilt the premise a little and look at it through a comic filter, I can pen some humorously dark tales.
There was one short I wrote a few years ago where the protagonist, a superhero, grew way too weary of his girlfriend testing him. Over and over and over again, damn if she wouldn’t fall off a building just to see if he’d save her.
Unfortunately for her, the story ended with “Kerplat!”
Excellent essay!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Mike – Lol on your first line. Way to bite into the topic, my friend.
Some of my favorite dark stories and storytellers are humorously dark. Joe Abercrombie, for example, never fails to have me laughing out loud several times over the course of one of his grim tales.
As for your example, I think there can still be light (or enlightenment) even with such a flattening ending. All depends on the tone and intention. Certainly has great potential, which I would always say about anything the author produced.
Thanks much, for everything!
Mike Swift says
Oh, it was a fun parody on the Superman/Lois Lane love story (although it wasn’t them). It was actually about letting go of a toxic relationship.
Barry Knister says
Vaughn–your use of the word “pander” to describe one aspect of what leads you to give up on a dark story fits with my own POV.
Is violence/brutality/savagery integral and necessary to what’s happening, or does it strike me as a raw appeal to the sadistic element in all of us?
I annoyed a fan of “The Walking Dead” by telling him the show’s key ingredient is just that–a cynical effort to sell the idea that actors playing dead people can be bludgeoned and butchered because they are no longer human beings, just corpses. Therefore, the viewer can enjoy the carnage guilt-free. Uh huh.
For me, pandering is in fact what turns on my s__t detector for any kind of writing. Do I smell the distinct fetor that rises off the page when someone is all too obviously trying to play and manipulate me?
Your post definitely takes up a worthy topic, and I thank you for that.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hi Barry – Yes! You’ve found a linchpin in my essay: the intention to pander. Thanks for highlighting it. Walking Dead wasn’t the show I reference in the essay, but it’s one I’ve walked away from for this reason. I love the idea of using it as a shit detector. I think I’ve already been leaning to using it that way, but now I will consciously do so.
Thanks for a thoughtful addition to the conversation.
Pam Cable says
For some writers, darkness comes naturally. They’ve lived it. They don’t need to explain it. Or care how it’s done. Televenge. The dark side of televangelism. Read it. And weep.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Good point, Pam. Thanks for the recommendation.
Christina Hawthorne says
Oh Vaughn, I am so going down the same path, my tolerance for the dark waning at an incredible rate. I’m willing to seek it out, not just the absurdly obvious evils, but those that hide or wear a smile when they walk down the street. It’s not enough to welcome prosperity when I know the dark is lurking. I’ll not accept that prosperity is measured in dollars alone when prejudice is rampant, abuse thrives in hiding (and not always in hiding), and hatred claims as much success as Wall Street.
My characters find similar darkness in their fantasy world, and although reluctant, are eventually forced to look such darkness in the eye. I’m there with them, and in the end I have to know that there’ll be those with vision, those who’ll who have faith that there’s light when the dark curtains are swept away. I’m a dreamer, and while I can dream up characters and plot and darkness, I must also dream that hope is real and it’s there for those who cling to their faith.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hi Christina – You’ve really touched on a peripheral note here that really gets my goat – the celebration (or even glorification) of prosperity at a time when truth and justice are in full retreat.
I love that you force your characters to “look darkness in the eye.” It’s such a valuable part of our journeys, isn’t it? Excellent enchantment of the conversation. Here’s to finding enlightenment and to clinging to hope, my friend!
Denise Willson says
Hmm…great post, Vaughn.
Lucky for us writers, darkness is somewhat subjective. What one reader considers dark and horrific, another sees as a light, real life element.
The artist who did the original artwork for the cover of my novel, A Keeper’s Truth, submitted her first draft to my publisher after reading the manuscript, and her rendition was…very dark. Lots of black, devastation, even a skull. Both the editor and I couldn’t see how the artist felt such strong emotions reading something we didn’t see as dark at all.
Obviously, considering the current cover art for A Keeper’s Truth, the artist submitted a second option, but it became very clear to me that darkness in the arts can be very subjective. Maybe that’s a good thing?
Thanks for the wonderful post, Vaughn!
Dee
Author of A Keeper’s Truth and GOT (Gift of Travel)
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hi Dee – What an excellent illustration of just how subjective the topic can be. Wow, having read AKT, I can’t imagine. In fact, I consider your work an excellent example of touching the darkness while striving for the light. Which is my favorite blend.
I agree, maybe it’s a good thing. Thanks for sharing your great example, my friend.
Keith Cronin says
I’ll admit that my “darkness threshold” has gone down over the years, as I’ve found that Real Life provides more than its share of darkness. Also, I read primarily for entertainment, so a book that does nothing but bring me down is just not what I want to turn to during my rare moments of free time.
An example is Cormac McCarthy’s “The Road.” I’m a big McCarthy fan, and I usually find post-apocalyptic fiction pretty fascinating. But McCarthy’s book was SO freaking bleak, I finally had to bail. While I don’t remember the specific plot point that triggered my bailout reaction, I do remember my response: I found myself realizing that if I were the protagonist in the book, I would mercy-kill the boy and then myself, rather than go on living in that nonstop horror-show.
I’ve also bailed out on a lot of tv shows and movies for similar reasons: I just don’t choose to fill my brain with such bleak and/or cruel imagery – particularly right before bedtime!
That said, I still enjoy books (and movies and tv shows) where the emotional stakes are high, and where there’s a mix of the tragic and the triumphant. But I gotta see at least a *glimmer* of hope, or I’m out of there.
– Keith “that’s MISTER Pollyanna to you” Cronin
David Corbett says
If I can, I’d prefer to just keep calling you Snuggles.
McCarthy is a great example of someone who, at least in some works (Blood Meridian, The Road) insists on trying to convince you that everything you tell yourself as you walk out the door is just so much whistling past the graveyard. He’s like a realtor who’s cornered the market on shoreline properties facing the Abyss.
But after a while, the Abyss feels wanting. Repetition kills tension by squelching surprise. Even a Horse of the Apocalypse can become a one-trick pony.
From a purely technical perspective, you need hope to create terror (as both you and Don have noted), and vice versa. Regardless of whether that reflects the truth or not. But I think the best, most gratifying works honor that technical requirement of mixing light and dark while also tapping into real experience, not mere contrivance.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Dear Mr. Pollyanna – The Road is a perfect example! I’m glad I’m not alone in my finickiness. You’re so right about the need for thriftiness with our precious reading time.
Also, David – you slayed it with “Even a Horse of the Apocalypse can become a one-trick pony.”
You two have made my day.
Signed,
Vaughn “the Finicky Curmudgeon” Roycroft
John Robin says
Great post Vaugh! Like you, I have struggled with the darkness in my own fiction. My writing is very dark, though not intentionally. I’ve consoled myself that the sequel will be lighter because a lot of the dark issues are dealt with and out of the way. (Though it will still be dark in a different sort of way.) But going in and realizing exactly what story I’m trying to tell with this book has led inevitably to greater and greater darkness. It’s the darkness of a young man lost in a world full of corruption and trying to forge his own path—and how doing so can still lead one to evil. But it’s also about how even so, it’s never too late to redeem oneself and see the light.
As for reading dark things, so long as the author has shed light something profound about human nature and the human struggle, I will persevere. Insight into the darkest, most horrfic aspects of life are most important to me because these are the parts of life that truly bother me, and I want to understand why—and what can we do to grow past them? Especially important, understanding why evil people do evil things. I hark back to David’s Corbett’s great post a few days ago on evil characters (and Dave, I finally got the comment to publish, not sure why it wouldn’t go up the first few days of trying). There are atrocities in the world, that’s timeless. But behind every atrocity is a person operating under a belief system. There are damaged emotions, distorted perceptions. Probably always someone who at some point in life did not learn how to love, by not believing they could be loved and accepted. Where did it go wrong? What can we as a forward-moving human race do to better nurture our children through better education on social and emotional health?
I seek fiction (and write it) that pushes to the edges of this question, and think it can mean exploring some pretty scary darkness. It’s scary, but that’s because it’s the unknown and unfamiliar. And to one determined to go in and bring back light, theres always the aid of courage.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hi John – It sounds like we’re of like minds on this issue, both as readers and as writers. And though I didn’t link to David’s recent (and excellent) essay, it was definitely part of my thought process here.
I completely understand the desire to seek the edges of dark issues, and to learn from the exploration. That’s one of the great virtues of storytelling, to take us to new perspectives. But I feel like I can sense when the ultimate goal has little to do with actual exploration, let alone enlightenment.
Thanks for an excellent enhancement, John. Best to you for book two! Sounds like you’re choosing to seek more, both for yourself and for your readers.
J says
Of course “darkness” is a very subjective term. Maybe what I would already call “darkness” is just “dimming of the lights” for others. :-) I do have to say I am getting more sensitive … more soft? Maybe it is connected to having children: novels that contain violence against children put me off immediately. I need to skim over the passage and most probably won’t finish the book. – I do like dark humour though, if there is an undertone of humanity in it. And I find that I need some sort of light at the end of a novel. It does not need to be a sugar-coated happy ending, but a promise, some hope, or a sense of understanding.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Oh good, J – I’m glad I’m not alone in my increasing sensitivity to extreme dark elements. But I’m also with you, that dark humor can be entertaining as hell, but only if I can sense the humanity in it.
And this: “It does not need to be a sugar-coated happy ending, but a promise, some hope, or a sense of understanding.” Spot on! Thanks for the terrific additions.
S.K. Rizzolo says
Wonderful post, Vaughn. I knew you were the author as soon as I saw the title.
I sometimes say that I write “dark” Regency mysteries, but that’s only to distinguish my work from the ballroom debutantes and devil-may-care dukes kind of story. I think it’s important to try not to trivialize the suffering caused by human error and, yes, by evil deeds in the world. Still, I do want to root for characters who struggle to demonstrate nobility of spirit and who achieve a qualified redemption. Another Pollyanna here, I guess! Perhaps it’s an old-fashioned view that stories are meant to uplift.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Oh no! I’ve got an M.O. Or is it just discernible for WU’s super-sleuths, like you, S.K.? ;-)
I can absolutely see why you identify as dark in your genre. It creates the perfect distinction. I doubt fans of Regencies would ever be put off by it. And what a difference to being described as GrimDark, like the purveyors of darkness in my genre.
Amen for rooting for nobility and qualified redemption. Here’s to we Pollyannas! Thanks much for weighing in.
CG Blake says
Vaughn, I’ll have to start calling you The Dark Lord. Thanks for such an insightful post. I’ve killed off three of four of my main character’s parents in my two novels. Darkness and death are often necessary to advance the story or to challenge the character to overcome her obstacles without a parental crutch. It’s the “adversity builds character” (no pun intended) axiom at work. Darkness doesn’t work when it is gratuitous, as Dave Corbett points out in his comment above. Too many movies today try to juice up interest with body counts. Too many deaths cheapen death and water down its devastating impact. Thanks for such a thoughtful post,
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hi Chris – First, ha! As with Don’s comment, my initial observation: one of my favorite local craft beers is named Dark Lord (a barrel-aged imperial stout, from Three Floyd’s Brewing). (Not sure what this says about me… Oh wait, I do know.)
Great point about how death can be so gratuitous, and how it cheapens and waters down the potency. Oh, btw, a big percentage of my writerly body count is made up by parents. I think you’re right, it just enhances the characters’ struggle.
Thanks for an excellent contribution to the conversation, Chris!
Jan O'Hara says
Medicine has left me in an odd place with respect to enjoying or consuming stories about darkness. For example, you know the #MeToo movement? While many around me have been left shocked by the depths of depravity in the world, I look at them and say, “Where have you been all these years?” After all, I couldn’t go a half-day in my office without seeing the health effects of sexual abuse and exploitation. And that’s just the beginning of how people do one another harm.
How’s that for grimness, V? :-/
Probably because of that, I have to calibrate what I read according to my own internal dark to light ratio. At times I seek out grim stories just to be a witness to how people survive them. Other times, I need the struggle to be more mannerly and a happy outcome assured. Like right now, I’m writing a story that’s deeply emotional–to me, anyway, and hopefully ultimately to its readership. To be able to dive into it again and again without feeling worn out, I have to end my day with something like a Jennifer Crusie. Where people have each others’ backs, talk with great wit, the bad guys get their karmic punishment, and the good guys have an epic love story culminating in great sex.
Vaughn Roycroft says
I’m not surprised, Boss. But it doesn’t mean I’m insensitive to what you’ve been through.
And what a great addition to the conversation you make with how writing darkness can be so wearying – even emotionally draining. When I have written atrocities or particularly dark chapters or segments, it wipes me out! And you’ve also pointed out an astute way to self-medicate in the aftermath. :-)
Looking forward to your new one. Thanks for sharing your unique perspective and wisdom, Jan!
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
I love the stories where darkness carries the seed of its own destruction – by overreaching. If it had been satisfied, it would probably have gotten what it wanted.
The current ‘mess’ is way over the line – when it could have been much more successful if it had any subtlety.
Without darkness, you have no conflict. Without conflict, you have no story. And for an epic story, you have to have epic darkness – preferably, for me, epic darkness overcome.
That’s how I write. But I have to provide a few glimmerings of light, because otherwise showing epic darkness can be relentless – and some will abandon the read.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Alicia – Yes, good thought here: the seed of its own destruction. And lol on the mess. I don’t think subtle is in the vocabulary of current crop of mess-makers.
Also, astute observations on how darkness enhances conflict, and the scale needed for an epic tale, as well as the need to provide glimmerings along the way.
Thanks for your epic contribution to the conversation!
Deb Merino says
Vaughn, I agree, if you strip your stories of struggle and suffering, they become hollow. I too find myself drawn to “dark” stories, both in my reading and writing. But let’s define dark. I hate gore and gross details and gratuitous violence. I define dark more in terms of intense negative emotions. Exploring the emotional experience beyond our comfort zone. It’s the intensity of the emotions that draws me in and makes a story memorable. The movie Revolutionary Road comes to mind—that was dark, but excellent.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Ha – you did a better job of defining dark than I did in 1500 words! Great job, Deb. And an excellent example. Sounds like we’re of like minds, indeed. Thank you!
PCGE says
I stopped watching “America’s Funniest Home Videos” the moment I realized the laugh-track was training people to laugh at other people’s pain. Real pain, not Three Stooges slapstick.
I don’t watch Game of Thrones because I won’t watch a show that goes for ratings by showing a child being burned at the stake.
Authors are not blameless for the effects their works have on their audience. If a work of fiction trains people to enjoy the suffering of others, even fictional suffering, I will hold the author responsible for even the small percentage of the audience who act in accordance with that training in real life.
My own WIP has a villain who commits terrible crimes: not just murder and unjust war, but the worst torture that the high-technology world she lives in can enable. But I don’t and won’t give the reader an opportunity to revel in that torture, show them the joy she feels in inflicting it, nor any of the other darker acts the villain commits. Because if I don’t enjoy it, I’m not going to pander to sickos by giving them the opportunity to do so.
And ultimately that’s the key: I write stories I enjoy reading. I won’t alter that to pander to a demographic.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Whoa – I hadn’t thought about that, with AFHV. I’m not a fan, and was always particularly troubled by the “watch my family member get hit in the nuts” aspect of it. But I hadn’t really put it all together. Good observation.
You have excellent principles you hold yourself to, but the oe I like the best is your commitment to write what you enjoy reading without yielding to outside pressures. Keep it up! Thanks for your insight and perspective!
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
I agree with you. It depends on the tone. I find myself exploring the power of light and the seduction of darkness in my own writing. I think the key is balance, and HOPE. Without HOPE darkness is a pointless exploration.
Great post, V.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hi B – Well, you’re a perfect example of taking a reader to a dark place, then offering them hopefulness and meaning.
Thanks, B! Here’s to hopeful exploration. :-)
Alisha Rohde says
I think I’ve developed a greater tolerance–in the stamina-building sense–for reading stories with darkness over the years, but I definitely go through phases. As a sensitive kid with an active imagination, I was easily frightened and would steer away from anything too scary. Many years later, I have a greater appreciation for the darkness that balances light. L’Engle’s quote summed that up so well–it figures, as I’ve always rather liked her stuff. I still have no stomach for extensive, gratuitous violence, particularly trauma (more notably on stage or screen…words on a page are sometimes enough of a remove I can handle it, or take a break when I need to).
Now, of course, I think stories need a certain amount of darkness, and I’ve been trying to get better at writing the darkness into my stories, but it hasn’t come easily. Lady Macbeth is echoing in my head: “But screw your courage to the sticking place and we’ll not fail.” ;-) This post and discussion are a really helpful reminder that most stories need the darkness to have the right impact.
As it happens, I just finished watching season 3 of Broadchurch last week. A great series for mixing the dark and the light…intense, unflinching sometimes, threaded with hope even when a “happy” ending isn’t really possible.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hi Alisha – Your experience reminds me of my wife. She’s sort of opened my eyes to, “Why would I put myself through this?” And it’s often a damn good question – especially as it relates to extensive or gratuitous violence, particularly trauma. I think part of my decreasing tolerance is due to her always positive influence.
Ah, the Lady Macbeth quote is pure awesomeness. I’m honored by the conversation here, and delighted to have provided the helpful reminder. Been meaning to get going on Broadchurch for years. Just adding it to my watchlist. Thanks for everything!
Lancelot Schaubert says
Vaughn, I miss you. And that matters more than anything I could offer in response to this good piece.
But as I’ve asked of others elsewhere:
What if I told you that there’s no such thing as the dark? What if I added that there’s no such thing as cold? We impose “dark” and “cold” upon the world by the way we respond to varying degrees of light and heat. On the heat spectrum you can find Absolute Zero, but this is merely an absence of heat and energy. Non-heat is Absolute Zero. A dark room never emits some substance known as “darkness,” but rather absorbs or hides the waveparticle we call light. The color black does the same—completely absorbing light. Tolkien described Shelob as constantly consuming light until she consumed herself, like Ungoliant’s parasitic nature, and even Melkor was described as falling “from splendor through arrogance to contempt for all things save himself, a spirit wasteful and pitiless. Understanding, he turned to subtlety in perverting to his own will all that he could use until he became a liar without shame. He began with the desire of light, but when he could not possess it for himself alone, he descended through fire and wrath into a great burning down into darkness.”
Fire—the wedding of heat and light which casts, by contrast, cold and shadow to those outside its circle, that same fireside circle where we first gave birth to stories.
Darkness is a negation, a void, an absence, a cannibalistic parasitic thing that, when everything else has been consumed, consumes itself. Black holes, because of this negativity, crush everything into a formless density. Curious that we Anglo speakers have called stupid people both “dense” and “dim” or “dimwitted.”
My point is not that artifacts of culture should feel like a round of Candy Land—and, in fact, even Candy Land has its Molassas Monster and Lord Licorice. Certainly bad things happen to good people and good things happen to bad people. We should use these things in stories and value them in culture as elements of the truth—especially since tragedies are comedies stopped halfway through.
My point is that when we consistently loiter and linger in darkness, we’re killing time in a negation. An absence. A lacking-thing. To praise darkness for darkness sake is to praise something dense and dim. To automatically favor dark films over lighter films simply for their darkness is to give credence to something shallow, parasitic. More specifically, the dark parts of films or books can neither scare us nor move us emotionally unless there is light from which to fall, light toward which to climb, and light through which to illuminate all of those corners and basements and rock bottoms by the end. Stories move from light, toward light, by light because The Greats pen their stories to enlighten us all.
In fact, the most fascinating horror stories seldom show humans venturing into the sewers or goats tromping down under the bridge. What really terrifies us is when the troll comes out from under the bridge (or the sewers in IT) to threaten us. We don’t linger in the void. Rather, the void spouts its trolls at us in the same way that Heaven dispatches her angels. When the void spits out elder monsters and the heroes of old call to arms, then and only then can we hear a good telling of a great story. In fact that’s the whole point of IT: that in the face of the terror of the void, the kids decided to be. And to be courageously.
Or, put simply, stories can’t exist in a void. If you get dark enough, there’s no more insight, no more illumination, no more enlightenment, no more encountering the bright minds of history. Pure darkness is ignorance, nonentity, and a serious lack of story.
Vijaya says
Lancelot, this is a great analysis, esp. defining darkness for what it truly is–absence of light. It reminds me that Satan never created a single thing. Not a one. He only twists or deforms what God creates, and it’s all good. When it comes to story, this is what I like to explore, our fallen human nature, and the moments of grace when we see the light and are drawn inexorably to it.
Vaughan, this was a very thought-provoking essay and I have more to say but I’m on deadline and squeezed every which way.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Lance! I miss you, too. But I think of you often. Though I miss your more routine presence on social media, I think what you’re doing is admirable and important. And I love hearing your periodic reports from “the real world.” Keep up the good work, buddy!
Also, I agree with Vijaya (thanks for weighing in, Vijaya) that this is an excellent analysis. And I totally see your point that the yin cannot exist without the yang. Excellent point about not dwelling in the void, too. And I might add, that even when a hero does venture into the void, they often have to face down the evil within themselves, only to return changed, or reborn in some way.
Thanks much for the deep dive, my friend. So great to have your terrific perspective on this. Hope to see you somewhere this year.
Chris Cantor says
Maybe not enough attention is being paid to the distinction between terror and horror. To paraphrase, if I am walking lost through some ghostly scene and keep turning the wrong way this is a terror story. If I then turn into a chamber full of freshly dismembered bodies it has become horror. Horror involves the present and revulsion. Terror involves the future and uncertainty. I’m all for more terror but think we have gone too far with horror. Maybe if the writers of graphic horror had spoken to real world victims (I have) they would not be so keen on writing gore. As for serial killer stories, how hackneyed are they becoming?!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hi Chris – I like the distinction you make here. And I think that you’re right that from a pure storytelling aspect, terror is vital to moving a story forward whereas horror seems more prone to be pandering or gratuitous.
As for serial killer stories, I have a friend who is a criminal psychiatrist, and many of his patients are in prison. He decided to write a book on one of his patients, a serial killer who killed his own family. He thought it was a guaranteed goldmine, because serial killer fiction sold so well. Turns out, no one really wanted to read a nonfiction account of an insane murderer. I certainly don’t. There is nothing even remotely heroic or redemptive about real killers. His book finally sold to a small university press, but didn’t really do well. I think that’s telling.
Thanks for your insights!
Tom Bentley says
First of all Vaughn, do you ever dress up like a barbarian Goth (are there civilized ones too?) and chase your dog and wife around? We would like to see a photo (c’mon, we’re all friends here).
Right now I’m reading a novel titled The Painter, where the lead, first-person character early on shoots a man (who lives), though the shooting had some justification. There’s also the murder of his daughter in there, and it’s made clear the character is trying his best to move on from both those things.
But the author makes us feel that “character is fate” trope that there is a Shadow on him, and indeed the protagonist later murders a man, who is cruel and evil. Again there’s a sense of justification, but it’s still murder.
I’m only a third of the way in, but there is a developing sense of ominousness and portent that is, to me, well done. At the same time, the character has some goofy, likable traits and passions that draw you to him. But I fear what’s ahead. I think the writer, Peter Heller, so far does a good balance of threat, anxiety and partial relief. We’ll see what happens.
As for my own stories, Death often has a bony part on the stage, as well as do suffering and fear. But, there’s also lunch, so there’s that.
(Oh, and I’m one of those guys who actually loved The Road and its bleak vision, but they could have used some lunch as well.)
Robin Mason says
i’m not sure which was more entertaining, the article itself or the banter in comments between you, Don, and David! ha! the quote you included from Madeline L’Engle speaks to me. as a Christian author methinks betimes readers expect pretty fiction – but it ain’t what i write. my faith is there, but so are the obstacles my poor characters must overcome! OY to the HOLY VEY!!