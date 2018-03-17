Beyond the Coffee Shop: Great Places to Write Away From Home

Warning: Hacks for Hacks tips may have harmful side effects on your writing career, and should not be used by minors, adults, writers, poets, scribes, scriveners, journalists, or anybody.

We all love coffee shops as a place to get hopped up on caffeine, interact with fellow creatives, check up on social media, and maybe even write a page or two. Taking a few minutes to escape from the demands of family can be just what the doctor ordered, or at the very least, your lawyer. However, if you escape to the same place every time, you’ll soon develop a new set of ruts, which will lead to a new set of irritations, a new set of bad habits, and eventually, a new set of dirty looks from those around you. Get a change of scenery for your change of scenery by considering these inspirational writing spots.

A Bar

Like a coffee shop, except with alcohol. Yeah, it’s not that much different, but you’re easing into it. Baby steps.

A City Park

Find yourself a bench in a nearby park and write to your heart’s content. What better way to enjoy the outdoors than by doing something you could more easily do indoors? And you get to feel superior to all the folks out there exercising and socializing like chumps. Just be prepared for when the voice of your inner child shrieks that you’re wasting a beautiful day of unlimited recess by doing homework. You can tell your inner child that you’ve learned new and better ways to have fun, and now you have to get back to work to meet your deadline before your editor calls and yells at you again.

The Beach

Don’t worry about getting ocean water in your laptop. It’s the sand you’ve got to watch out for. At the beach, bring an old-fashioned notebook and pen and let the majesty of your surroundings pull words from your pen as easily as an undertow dragging a surfer to their doom. The sound of crashing waves will wash away the distractions from your mind, except for a maddeningly sweet song sung by several women sitting on a rocky outcropping just offshore. Hustle up and finish your daily word count so you can swim out to meet them!

A Greyhound Bus Headed to Whereversville, USA

Did you know busses have wifi now? That’s all you need, baby. Go on an adventure! It’ll be like a mobile writing residency. The destination doesn’t matter. You don’t even have to tell anybody where you’re going, or that you’re leaving at all. Just grab a cheap ticket and take your seat and get some work done as you leave your old life in the dust. You’ll never travel far enough to outrun your problems, but the bus is so slow that they might get bored and forget about you.

Room 19 at the Park Plaza Motel in South Sioux City, Nebraska

The TV doesn’t work, so you won’t have distractions. There’s no room service, so you won’t be tempted to eat loads of junk food. The place isn’t on the map, isn’t in the phone book, isn’t supposed to even exist anymore, so you won’t get any interruptions. You can’t remember how you got here, so that means you must’ve been really absorbed in your work. There’s a nameless dread in the pit of your stomach, which you hope means you’re on the verge of a breakthrough in your story.

There’s a knock at the door, which spells out your True Name in Morse code.

That means it’s time.

Closing

In summary, when it comes to finding a place to write, you’ve got lots of choices available. Enjoy!

