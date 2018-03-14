What is Fantasy, Exactly?

I bet some of you have experienced this kind of conversation:
‘So what do you do?’
‘I’m a writer.’
‘Oh, really? What do you write?’
‘Historical fantasy.’
Blank stare. This person has never heard of your genre. Perhaps this person does not even read fiction. They have heard the word fantasy before, though, so what they probably say next is, ‘Oh, children’s books?’
You then attempt to define fantasy in layperson’s terms, often by saying what your own work isn’t. It’s not like Harry Potter. It’s not like Lord of the Rings. It’s not like Game of Thrones. There are no elves, dwarves, dragons …
The person who asked what you do is probably not interested anyway – they are just trying to be polite. Maintaining the conversation can be frustrating, though it can also be an opportunity to broaden someone’s horizons. When this happens to me, I explain that my novels are like historical fiction, but with an uncanny element based on the likely beliefs of that time and culture. I say they appeal to readers of historical fiction and historical romance as well as fantasy readers. I mention a couple of other fantasy authors whom my own readers enjoy.
Fantasy is one of the most challenging genres to classify. In the Encyclopedia of Fantasy, the definition reads in part:
“Fantasy” – certainly when conceived as being in contrast to realism – is a most extraordinarily porous term, and has been used to mop up vast deposits of story which this culture or that – and this era or that – deems unrealistic. (from the 1997 edition: article by John Clute.)
Each of the three sub-genres of speculative fiction (fantasy, science fiction, and horror) has its own characteristics. Broadly, fantasy contains elements that are considered impossible in the world as we know it, though they work in the world of the story, which has its own internal consistency. Science fiction contains elements that are not currently proven by science, but that might be possible, perhaps in a world to come. In the body of work publishers label and promote as fantasy, you’ll find many stories that are a blend of these sub-genres, steampunk being a prominent example with its blend of history, magic and technology. Then, of course, there are works that are both fantasy and literary fiction, or fantasy and romance, or fantasy and thriller. Within the fantasy genre itself there’s an increasing host of variants, urban fantasy, fairy tale fantasy, gothic fantasy, comic fantasy, and grimdark being only a few of them.
The breadth of the fantasy genre was brought home to me strongly last year when I was one of the five judges for the annual World Fantasy Awards. We were reading and judging works of fantasy first published in English in the year 2016. A new panel is currently looking at works published in 2017, so it seems an appropriate time to revisit that extraordinary experience. Did I mention that the floor in one room of my house gave way under the weight of books? True story.
Collapsing floors aside, what did I learn from all that reading?
It was eye-opening for me to read so widely within the fantasy genre. I work mainly as a writer of historical fantasy, but most of my recreational reading lies outside the genre, unless you count fairy tales, folklore and mythology, and works discussing them. I do have favourite fantasy authors, of course – they’re all writers who combine excellent craft (especially where voice is concerned) with great storytelling.
Within the monstrous heap of WFA reading, I found not only award-worthy works, but new personal favourites. Not all of the latter ended up on the award short lists, since those final choices were made by group consensus. But I loved one novel so much that I bought (and read) all the others in the series while still struggling to get through the stacks of books waiting to be judged. The outstanding qualities in that novel were excellent pacing, great use of voice, strong characterisation, and an author playing to his strengths – in this case using a particular area of personal expertise to give the novel verve and authenticity. I bought three copies of another novel, one for myself and two to give away to family. That book was a real keeper, full of wisdom and heart. The 2016 awards are a thing of the past now, winners announced and trophies presented. My floor has been repaired, but I still have a substantial mini-library of fantasy books, the ones I’m keeping to read again. (Dear Reader, I threw nothing away. The other books all went to appreciative homes.)
The finalists for the 2017 award for Best Novel demonstrate the amazing breadth of the fantasy genre. They were, in no particular order:
– an intriguingly different urban fantasy with a disabled protagonist (YA/adult crossover)
– a skilfully written literary fantasy thriller with some science fiction elements
– an adventurous fantasy/horror novel set in American history; dark themes handled with a deft, often humorous touch
– a beautifully crafted folkloric fantasy for YA
– a stunning and intellectually challenging secondary world fantasy with science fiction elements
A little detective work within this post should enable you to work out which was which. There’s some magnificent reading there.
I know there are many fantasy writers in the Writer Unboxed community, and perhaps you wonder how your particular kind of fantasy can capture the interest of publishers and agents in an age when the market often seems flooded with competitors. It’s not for me to suggest what kind of novel will vanish without trace and what will take wing – that changes all the time. The major publishing houses are still bringing out epic stories with complex world-building, often by well-established writers. Any new entry of this kind would face fierce competition. Urban fantasy has burgeoned and developed; there’s immense variety within this particular sub-genre. Overall, it seems to me that fantasy is becoming darker all the time, with authors tackling more and more challenging themes. There’s a strong horror element in many works. Perhaps that is a reflection of the times we live in.
We often see innovation and experimentation in works written for young adults. YA fantasy may be one of the most competitive markets right now. Both the quality of writing and the originality of ideas are extremely high.
The novella has made a comeback recently, with publishers such as Tor.com bringing out novellas by some excellent writers in both digital and print form, and commissioning cover art from outstanding artists. As for short fiction, I can’t do it justice in a sentence or two; suffice to say I read a lot of short stories when judging, and I found some of the very best writing there: cutting edge ideas, literary experiments, and some fine storytelling.
One last note to WU’s fantasy writers: you can’t second guess the market, but it makes sense to know the market. Reading a broad sample of what is being published, what is winning reader support, and what is receiving glowing critical reviews will help you in your own work. But ultimately it all boils down to this: write the best book you possibly can. Find the story you are passionate about, get it down on the page, seek expert feedback, edit and polish until it’s gleaming and perfect. Then send your precious child out into the world to seek its fortune, and start creating the next one.
Fantasy writers – do you read widely within your own genre? If not, why not? What kind of reading is most useful to you as a writer?
Image credit: @catiamadio | dreamstime.com
About Juliet Marillier
Juliet Marillier has written twenty novels for adults and young adults as well as a collection of short fiction. Her works of historical fantasy have been published around the world, and have won numerous awards. Juliet's most recent series was Blackthorn & Grim, which one reviewer referred to as 'Holmes and Watson in medieval Ireland'. The three Blackthorn & Grim books were published by Penguin Random House US and Pan Macmillan Australia. They are also available in audiobook from audible.com. Juliet is currently working on a new fantasy trilogy for adult readers, Warrior Bards. When not writing, Juliet is kept busy by her small tribe of elderly rescue dogs.
Comments
Silva Filho says
I like reading Fantasy because it is so broad, there is something for every taste. I didn’t know your work (some books arrive late in Brazil), but the term historical fantasy hooked me immediatly. I’m going to give a try.
I’m working with a fantasy world that I find risky, yet distinctive enough to be interesting. A spiritual realm, no creatures, no angels and no demons. Just humans trying to live a new life, in a harsh and dangerous society.
I think many wouldn’t even touch a book like this, “a book about spirits? Seriously?” But some might like.
It does have some touches of horror and I intend to write some horror stories too (not in that world, tho), but I didn’t knew about this trend you mention.
Juliet Marillier says
That sounds an interesting challenge, Silva – I hope it goes well for you. I realised after reading your comment that I should also have mentioned magic realism as a form of fantasy.
(PS Some of my books are available in Brazilian Portuguese editions, from the publisher Butterfly Editora.)
David Wilson says
One of the nice things about Science Fiction and Fantasy is that it is so broad as you mentioned. There are all types of fantasy stories from sweeping epics like The Lord of the Rings to more modern urban fantasy like we see in the movie Bright. For me the dividing line between Sci-Fi and Fantasy isn’t the setting but how the setting is used. Science Fiction uses science, real or imagined, to examine the human condition. The best example I know is the difference between Star Trek and Star Wars. Star Trek is Science Fiction because without the science/space element there is no show. Star Wars could take place in a fantasy setting (one planet) and still work because the fact that there are spaceships and hyperspace is only tangential to the plot. Star Wars is a good exemplar of what is know as “Space Opera” which is exactly what it seems.
Juliet Marillier says
Interesting analysis, David. For me, it’s the presence of magic, the uncanny, elements that cannot be explained by science (even future science) that identify a story as fantasy. Perhaps, in fantasy, it’s through those uncanny elements that the author examines the human condition?
Ken Hughes says
I’d say David Wilson has a point about the genres’ tendencies, but not their essences.
SF has more of a history of using its science specifics to experiment with the human condition. Fantasy certainly has done that, eg a deep exploration of what it’s like living in a world under wrathful gods. But fantasy has been (especially in the past) less likely to dig deep into that– Lord of the Rings *could* have worked without the Ring because it was really about Frodo and Sam’s endurance in whatever mission they’re given. It’s a matter of degree, but fantasy hasn’t had as many Asimovs and Phillip K. Dicks that center their questions around the science/magic itself– probably because the future *is* coming, and magical “Winter” isn’t.
And Star Wars and other space operas are examples of SF that doesn’t try as hard to make their stories so specific to their uncanny elements. You could call it “space opera instead of SF” if you want. It’s still a continuum, so there’s room for everyone.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hi Juliet – Your hypothetical conversation with a new acquaintance is spot on! I didn’t realize how often I explain what I write by saying what I don’t. One great thing Game of Thrones has done is to offer us another example of epic fantasy that *isn’t* Tolkien (which had previously seemed the only go-to example for many folks).
As for your question, I do try to read broadly within the genre. I just started a promising YA about a Nigerian albino girl who discovers her latent magic, and joins a group of crime fighting young witches (Akata Witch, by Nnedi Okorafor). But running with your premise, even within epic historical fantasy the types and settings continue to expand. The typical medieval European setting seems to be passé these days, though I still enjoy any well told story, regardless of setting. And although I chose to go back further than the middle ages, and chose what I consider to be a group and a conflict that hasn’t been done to death (Goths vs. Romans), from a publishing standpoint I find the trend of European avoidance a bit worrying. Nonetheless, as a reader I find the trend toward diversity and breadth refreshing and very welcome.
Since you mentioned the trend toward darkness, and I mentioned European settings and stories featuring conflict with Romans, have you seen the new series Britannia? I just started it. Set in the first century, its backdrop is the Celts versus invading Romans conflict, but I’m finding the tone troubling. To me it feels like the producers and writers are almost trying too hard to make it grim and gritty. Even a happy Celtic ceremony like a girl’s coming-of-age ritual is portrayed as dangerous and bloody and fraught. There’s an absence of joy. So far I’m also finding the show’s portrayal of the druids troubling. Rather than a source of wisdom and spiritual connection, they seem like half-zombies who formed a gang of thuggish drug dealers. Or maybe like vampires that haven’t quite taken to drinking human blood, but the appearance of the Romans presents the opportunity they’ve been waiting for. Maybe it’ll get less grim as I go, but I won’t go much further if it doesn’t.
From a business perspective, I find it all a little troubling. Which makes your last bit of advice—to find the story we’re passionate about, do our best to make it worthy, submit and move on—resonate all the stronger. You’ve always been an inspiration to me, Juliet! Thank you.
Juliet Marillier says
Great comments about diversity, Vaughn – it occurred to me when writing the piece that I should include discussion of that issue, but I decided to save it for its own post down the track as it’s such a big subject. I’m certainly seeing a whole lot more diversity in settings and in characters (and in speculative fiction writers – something to cheer about!) Akata Witch sounds fascinating.
I haven’t watched Britannia, largely because I thought it sounded like those bad pulp fantasy novels with cliche evil druid characters. Sounds like that may have been spot on. The older I get, the less tolerance I have for graphic violence on the screen, especially if it comes across as gratuitous. And if it’s also historically incorrect, even less tolerance.
I do think we need to hold onto that passionate love of story and keep on doing what we do, whether our work ends up in print or not. It’s our contribution to hope in a world gone more than a little awry.
Cynthia Leitich Smith says
Just wanted to mention that of course there are folks who’re both children’s writers and fantasy writers. Children’s is an age-market category, not a genre.
Juliet Marillier says
I do understand that, Cynthia. But I have found that many of the people who ask the ‘What do you do?’ question seem to think fantasy is for children only. If you say you write fantasy they leap to the conclusion that you’re writing the equivalent of Harry Potter, or Narnia, or Enid Blyton’s Magic Faraway Tree. (Perhaps I shouldn’t have mentioned Game of Thrones as that muddied the meaning.)
Susan Setteducato says
Juliet, I was thrilled to see your post this morning. I’m writing a YA fantasy series and have been reading in the genre, getting delightfully overwhelmed by how much is out there and how amazing so much of it is. I hold onto what you say at the end of your post; “Find the story you are passionate about, get down on the page…”. My story takes place in 1978 but has a foundation in the Irish Cycle Tales. I’ve studied fairytales and folk lore for most of my life, along with anything I can get my hands on about magic. And now my kitchen bench is stacked with YA fantasy novels (thinking of your floor!!) and the last book in the Bridei Chronicles. Blackthorn and Grim saw me through a snowy winter. Thank you for your wonderful stories
Juliet Marillier says
Susan, your work in progress sounds fascinating! I guess you don’t want recommendations of YA fantasy novels to read right now, but there’s one I really want to suggest – Roadsouls by Betsy James. An invented world and mythology, but I loved it because it taps so deeply into the idea of magic threaded through everyday life, and also the wisdom of nature. Excellent depiction of two rather damaged young people finding their ways in life.
I tried to learn from the wonderful books I read while judging, and not to feel overwhelmed by the skill level of the writers!
Robin Martinez Rice says
I recently learned the term “historical fantasy” and decided that might just be the category my current work-in-progress falls under. I have been calling it “fiction which happens in the past” because I don’t stay true to history and there is magic involved, so I didn’t want to call it “historic fiction.” That said, in response to your question, I read everything, but not very much fantasy…which I still associate with elves, fairies and witches. Time for me to broaden my image of the term.
Juliet Marillier says
Hi Robin. I think the more we try to label things the harder it gets! Your work sounds reasonably similar to mine, though the key might be how big a role magic plays in the story. Some of my books have more real history in them than others – I almost never include real historical people as characters, apart from the Bridei Chronicles, based on the life of a real king of the Picts. I did choose a period of history about which not a whole lot was known – allows more scope for the imagination!
There’s also the category of Alternative History – some really interesting novels have been written based on, for example, what might have happened if the Germans had won World War 2, or if almost all of Europe’s population had perished in the Great Plague, leaving it open to eventual settlement from the east and south.
I’m sure the WU crew can offer plenty of reading recommendations for great fantasy without elves, fairies or witches! My first pick would be the Greatcoats series by Sebastien de Castell, a swashbuckling epic set in an invented world. It’s highly entertaining and extremely well written.