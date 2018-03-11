‘Writers Retreat Workshop’ Supports WU

WRITERS RETREAT WORKSHOP 2018
Nazareth Retreat Center in Boise, Idaho
May 22-31
Guest Instructors:
David Corbett (author of The Art of Character, Mercy of the Night,
and the upcoming The Long-Lost Love Letters of Doc Holliday)
Michelle Johnson (agent, Inklings Literary Agency)
Staff:
Arianne “Tex” Thompson, Jason Sitzes, Carol Dougherty
“My friend says any workshop/retreat/conference that offers one nugget of insight is worth its weight in gold. If so, the Writers Retreat Workshop made me a wealthy woman.” – Michalea Moore
The WRW classic 10-day boot camp for writers –
classes, one-on-one meetings, informal discussion, and lots of writing.
Limited to 25 students * Early-bird pricing until March 15th
Learn more at www.wakeupandwritewrw.com