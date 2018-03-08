Proving Your Protagonist Has What It Takes

Many writers of contemporary fiction start their stories with their protagonist in a fairly low place, barely tolerating his existence. It’s a modern-day, first-world setup: without trees to chop and a cabin to build and fields to plant, our hero-to-be is disillusioned in some way, unable to kick into gear and effect change. Then something unexpected happens, knocking our hero all the way to rock bottom, from where he must either choose to change or die. It is a fight for psychological survival.
This is a hero’s journey that many writers have experienced. We may have plenty to say about it that could be meaningful to others who are struggling. It may even be the reason we write.
But when translating this story to the page, there is something writers often leave out: proof of your protagonist’s agency. We may care about the problem, but why should we believe this sullen soul is capable of showing us the way beyond his ennui?
You need to give us some hint, early on, that the protagonist has the potential to greet change head-on and conquer whatever obstacles might stand in his way.
To demonstrate how an author might embed such proof of agency, let’s look at the opening of Nicole Krauss’s The History of Love. Our narrator is octogenarian Leo Gursky.
Paragraph 1
When they write my obituary. Tomorrow. Or the next day. It will say, LEO GURSKY IS SURVIVED BY AN APARTMENT FULL OF SHIT.
Okey dokey. I think this “hero” will serve our discussion.
Continuing on with the rest of the long first paragraph:
I’m surprised I haven’t been buried alive. The place isn’t big. I have to struggle to keep a path clear between bed and toilet, toilet and kitchen table, kitchen table and front door. If I want to get from the toilet to the front door, impossible, I have to go by way of the kitchen table. I like to imagine the bed as home plate, the toilet as first, the kitchen table as second, the front door as third: should the doorbell ring while I am lying in bed, I have to round the toilet and the kitchen table in order to arrive at the door. If it happens to be Bruno, I let him in without a word and then jog back to bed, the roar of the invisible crowd ringing in my ears.
Paragraph 2:
I often wonder who will be the last person to see me alive. If I had to bet, I’d bet on the delivery boy from the Chinese take-out. I order in four nights out of seven. Whenever he comes I make a big production out of finding my wallet. He stands in the door holding the greasy bag while I wonder if this is the night I’ll finish off my spring roll, climb into bed, and have a heart attack in my sleep.
Paragraph 3:
I try to make a point of being seen. Sometimes when I’m out, I’ll buy a juice even if I’m not thirsty. If the store is crowded I’ll even go so far as dropping my change all over the floor, the nickels and dimes skidding in every direction. I’ll get down on my knees. It’s a big effort for me to get down on my knees, and an even bigger effort to get up. And yet. Maybe I look like a fool. I’ll go into the Athlete’s Foot and say…
…[Leo continues on to say how he tries on many shoes he doesn’t buy, concluding the long paragraph with the next sentence]…
All I want is not to die on a day when I went unseen.
Paragraph 4:
A few months ago, I saw an ad in the paper. It said, NEEDED: NUDE MODEL FOR DRAWING CLASS. $15/HOUR. It seemed too good to be true. To have so much looked at. By so many. I called the number. A woman told me to come the following Tuesday. I tried to describe myself, but she wasn’t interested. Anything will do, she said.
Are you ready to invest in Leo Gursky yet? Apparently, many readers were: The History of Love was a New York Times bestseller and translated into more than twenty-five languages. Part of that may have to do with the dual narration promised on the back-cover copy; counter-balancing the old man’s tale is the spunky voice of fourteen-year-old Alma Singer, who is trying to find a cure for her mother’s loneliness. Certainly this helped those who might be on the fence. But I hadn’t read the back-cover copy when I bought the novel. I read this first page in the store and bought it. Let’s look at why.
This is where I usually analyze the passage. Today, I’d rather turn it over to you. Let’s see if we have a meeting of the minds in the comments.
In the paragraphs shared here, what other ways does Krauss promise us that Leo Gursky is worthy of reader investment? I came up with one dozen! Please stick to only one in your comment, though, so we can all have some fun. Use the paragraph number for reference. How did the technique you cite promise that Leo’s tale might be more than a miserable slog? Have you noticed proof of agency techniques in other books, or used one yourself?
I’ll start us off: that beautiful gut-punch of a sentence ending paragraph 3—“All I want is not to die on a day when I went unseen”—would be enough proof of agency to keep me reading. I love stories that offer up keen observations about the human condition, and Leo Gursky, although elderly, lonely, and depressed, delivered this on page one.
If the comments don’t uncover all of the 12 clues I found, I’ll post the rest of mine in a comment tonight.
About Kathryn Craft
Kathryn Craft is the author of two novels from Sourcebooks, The Art of Falling and The Far End of Happy. Her work as a freelance developmental editor at Writing-Partner.com follows a nineteen-year career as a dance critic. Long a leader in the southeastern Pennsylvania writing scene, she leads writing workshops and retreats, and is a member of the Tall Poppy Writers. Learn more on Kathryn's website.
Comments
Teri Goggin-Roberts says
I fell in love with Leo in the first paragraph and believed he could overcome his circumstances with this line, “If it happens to be Bruno, I let him in without a word and then jog back to bed, the roar of the invisible crowd ringing in my ears.” His blunt awareness of his existence coupled with that fantastic sense of humor makes me believe he can do anything!
Kathryn Craft says
Yes Teri! Not surprised that you latched into humor, as you use it so well in your own writing. Our ability to laugh at ourselves, shown here because we are in Leo’s first-person voice, speaks a lot about our ability to navigate rough waters.
Mike Swift says
Hey, Kathryn!
Wonderful essay. The line that grabbed me was in Paragraph 2: “I often wonder who will be the last person to see me alive.” It gave me the sense that his life had become nothing more than random encounters. I recognized that life and that’s what drew me in.
For a time, I lived alone and rarely received company. That thought crossed my mind on several occasions, and I even wondered how much of me my dogs might have eaten before I was found.
I haven’t lived alone for several years now, and don’t worry about being dog food anymore.
Now I worry about dying in the backyard and being carried away by fire ants like in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.
Anna says
Mike, when I had a cat I wondered the same thing!
Mike Swift says
Ha! The things that go through single pet owners’ heads.
I’m safe around cats. They don’t even pay attention to me alive.
Anna says
I joined Team Leo the moment his angular trip through his maze of stuff became a baseball home run. Go Leo! As soon as this abundant snow gets plowed, I’m off to the library to check out The History of Love (and see Nicole Krauss’s other books). Thanks, Kathryn, for introducing me to this author and delineating the object lesson.
Kathryn Craft says
Hi Anna, yes, that crowd noise!! He is able to imagine unseen supporters. A powerful imagination means he can surmount obstacles—and in this case, even his aloneness.
Kate Brandes says
I now have to read The History of Love. Thanks so much, Kathryn. You’re a master of spotlighting these writing techniques and using wonderful examples from literature.
Kathryn Craft says
Thanks Kate! Will try to remember to pop it into my backpack next time I’ll see you at Wegman’s.
Densie Webb says
First of all, I have “The History of Love” on my shelf and have yet to read it, but this may finally push it to the top of my list. Second, I have to confess that I don’t see what makes it seem like Leo has “the right stuff.” In fact, to me, he sounds resigned to his life and his routine and rather resigned to the idea that he may die alone and unseen. I can’t quite see where his actions translate into agency, rather than resignation. Anyway, that’s just me. What pulled me in was the voice and the fact that Leo seems like a complicated character. Great thought-provoker, Kathryn.
Kathryn Craft says
Stay tuned for comments throughout the day, Densie! The techniques are subtle but definitely present. And if you’re ready to bump the novel up in your TBR, the techniques are working on you.
Erin Bartels says
This is GREAT.
Paragraph 1, Leo shows he is completely self-aware and has a sense of humor about it: “LEO GURSKY IS SURVIVED BY AN APARTMENT FULL OF SHIT.”
I like a protag who is aware he has a problem and isn’t too morose about it. He’s living with it. He’ll die with it. On the surface, it’s that he’s a hoarder (I assume). Beneath the surface, it’s that there are no people close enough to him to morn his passing. (Maybe they can’t get through the piles of junk.)
Reading these paragraphs made me want to get this book. :)
Kathryn Craft says
Hi Erin, yes! First-person point of view is key here, because it adds another layer beneath the third-person headline. The first step to solving a problem is naming it, and Leo let’s it all hang out from the start.
Sarah Morgan says
The last paragraph convinced me to buy the book! Posing nude is way outside of most people’s comfort zone. That this reclusive old man would greet the possibility of doing it with delight shows the strength of his desire to be seen, that there will be few (if any) limits to what he’ll do to attain that desire, and promises that he will not wallow in pathos, but take action–and somewhat outrageous action at that. Loved out the author worked up to this point, too. Can’t wait to read the rest of it.
Kathryn Craft says
Yes Sarah, I love the outrageous plot point too because it’s right on premise. And his joy, that so much of him will be seen, speaks to agency. Good one!
Todd says
I’ve not commented on anything like this in quite some time, but this is a thought-provoking article, thanks.
I think any of the lines mentioned above work, but Paragraph 3 as a whole jumps out at me as the thoughts of someone who is fighting back against the inevitable end of his lonely life with a fierce determination to just ‘be seen.’
He even goes so far in the next paragraph as to work toward being seen nude, haha. That shows that there is some kind of fight left in him, I believe.
Kathryn Craft says
Agreed, Todd! You mention the whole third paragraph, which offers so much supporting detail. One of my faves is in there but I’ll wait to see if anyone else plucks it out first!
Meghan says
I get a sense of restlessness from Leo’s dialogue. A lesser author might have written Leo like a slow, boring, elderly man, but his speech tells me that he hasn’t lost his spark; not yet. I like his snark and self-depreciating humor. It’s that odd energy that proves his agency to me. I don’t know that I’d be interested in reading a book about an octogenarian otherwise.
David Corbett says
Hi Kathryn:
I think three keys to making an otherwise repellent protagonist worthy of empathy are: insight, humor, lust for life. Leo clearly has the first two, and something about Bruno and Chinese Takeout and his elaborate schemes to be seen suggest at least a glimmer of the third.
Finally, I’m a firm believer that if you fear a character is too “unlikable” (a term I loathe), give him “a kid or a dog,” i.e., someone or something to care about. We care about those who care about others. The brief reference to Bruno suggests just such a concern.
So: insight, wit, Bruno — these make him compelling.
His continuing need to be seen suggests him his willfulness (especially given the extent to which he pursues it).
BTW: One of my favorite quotes ever is from John Hawkes: “To be loved is to be seen.”
Great post. Thanks!
Beth Havey says
Reading, thinking–to be loved is to be seen. I’m going to hang my comment on that. The character shows agency–but in some ways it’s excessive. Loneliness leads to that excess. I have a character in my novel who believes she is UNSEEN. If so, maybe she can grab an infant from the nursery where she cleans up after others. Maybe…
Susan Setteducato says
Leo’s desire to be seen brought things from the deeply personal to universal in matter of a few words. I was hooked before that, but this clinched it for me. Wanting to be seen, reflected by another, validated as having an existence, is such a human thing to feel, and for all his reclusiveness, immediately connected Leo to the world (and me). Great stuff today. Thank, Kathryn!
Alisha Rohde says
What a great post and example, Kathryn! There’s a little sentence in paragraph 3 that I love–so small, but it really reinforces that sense of agency:
“I’ll get down on my knees. It’s a big effort for me to get down on my knees, and an even bigger effort to get up. And yet. Maybe I look like a fool.”
I love that “and yet”…the rhythm and the pause there just hook me in.
This is so helpful, as I work with a MC who is in very much this predicament: her world’s a mess, she’s a mess…and yet. She’s not a victim, even if she thinks so for a while. I certainly don’t want her to come off passive or whiny, and this post helps me think how I can guard against that. Thanks again!
Maria Mallozzi says
He’ll buy a juice even if he’s not thirsty! Nothing like action even if you don’t feel like it. Leo is a DOER. I can’t wait to see what he will do when he actually FEELS like it!
CK Wallis says
The first line of paragraph 3 gave my heartstrings a good yank:
“Sometimes when I’m out, I’ll buy a juice even if I’m not thirsty.”
The idea of buying something you don’t really want just to make a connection with another human–to be seen–is, on the one hand, so sad, but on the other, so gutsy, especially when he deliberately drops his change. Aware of his age and the increasing isolation ageing brings, he knows the opportunities for connecting, for being seen, in this world are dwindling with each passing day. So, from these passages, he not only seems determined to make the most of every opportunity (dragging them out by dropping his change, making “a big production” out of finding his wallet), but to create such opportunities (buying something he doesn’t need, applying to be a nude model).
But, it’s his own awareness that he is deliberately doing these things in order to make what are likely his final connections to this world that I find compelling. I think this determination is the heroic quality Don Maass wrote about in yesterday’s post. I’m already rooting for this guy to make that connection, to be seen. (And, I’m very curious about what all the junk is in his apartment; what he’s kept, and why he’s kept it.)
And, I’m feeling a little stupid at the moment: I don’t know how many times I’ve picked up this book, given it a glance, and passed on it. Today, I’m going to leave for work a few minutes early so I can swing by the bookstore.
Thanks for a great post, Kathryn!
Sheri MacIntyre says
Another excellent post Katherine. It’s not easy to be fresh with writing topics, but you always find a way.
Leo had me with the first paragraph. Even the first line, “When they write my obituary” shows he hasn’t given up on the world. He still thinks about his impact and how he will be remembered.
You’ve made this book a must read. Thanks for the time you put into your posts!
Maggie Smith says
I wonder if Amazon analytics is going to be able to figure out why a book published twelve years ago suddenly sold so many copies in one day! Thanks, Kathryn for the wonderful lesson. Can’t wait to hear your list of the hidden clues