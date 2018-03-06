Writing Through the Rough Parts

We are so pleased to introduce you to WU’s newest contributor, a master wordsmith and bestselling novelist, Marisa de los Santos! This also marks release day for Marisa’s latest novel, I’ll Be Your Blue Sky. Learn more about Marisa on her bio page, and through her exquisite essay. Enjoy!
“Writing a book is a horrible, exhausting struggle, like a long bout with some painful illness.” – George Orwell
Confession: I have never been a tortured writer.
It even took me a surprisingly long time to realize that I shouldn’t tell people this, that not finding writing grueling and painful marked me, in the eyes of some, as inauthentic, a lightweight. I managed to stay oblivious to this fact all the way through graduate school—which, if you’ve ever been to graduate school, you’ll realize is especially uncanny–and well after I had published my first novel. I think maybe that’s because it took years—and at least two books—for me to be authentic in my own eyes, to fully identify myself as a real, working writer, someone to whom the rules and expectations for writers might actually apply.
It’s not that I don’t find writing hard. Of course, apart from those rare, rare, vanishingly rare hours (or minutes, more like minutes) when it feels as if angels are dropping whole paragraphs into my lap, it is hard, every single sentence, every single day. But mostly it is the kind of hard I welcome; the kind of hard that makes a thing—I’m just going to say it—fun.
And this lack of suffering is also not about arrogance. It really isn’t. I don’t set out writing with the idea that everything I do is going to be a brilliant success. But I also don’t set out thinking it’s likely to be a failure, either. The truth is that, when I’m writing, I don’t think about things like success or failure or brilliance (brilliance, are you kidding?) at all. I think about these things at other times; I am pretty much a champ at being riddled with self-doubt. But never while I’m writing. Writing is just too personal to have anything to do with success or failure. Writing is me sitting smack in the middle of my story, with my characters all around me, making sentences.
And making sentences is joy. Choosing and discarding words, ordering and re-ordering them, listening to them chime or murmur or slice or bang together like rocks, achieving the right combination of vowel sounds, cringing at a hard “d,” substituting a muffled “m,” making the string of words evoke an image, a mood, a meaning, and, most importantly, making the words tell the characters’ story, the characters’ true and only story, telling that one true story sentence by sentence. I love this. I exult in this. I live inside this.
But even as I write these things down, I see that I need to amend it all, beginning with that very first sentence because the truth is that I had never been a tortured writer. Making sentences was joy. I always did love it, until the year I wrote I’ll Be Your Blue Sky.
It was a bad year, the kind of year that shakes your foundations.
My son was a junior in high school, and, although he had been dealing with generalized anxiety since early childhood, that year, it blew up, took over. In school, he watched a video about Abu Ghraib and was haunted—stalked—by nightmarish images of men with bags over their heads, of soldiers not much older than he was committing vicious acts, and, worse, by the terror that that capacity for cruelty might exist inside of him, too. He would get up and leave classrooms, unable to breathe, and, at home, would pace around the living room, my bright, hopeful, kind kid, the most empathic person I know, waving his hands, grinding them against his eyes, wanting to erase the horror and the panic. This went on for months.
My daughter, my funny, born-under-a-lucky-star beauty, suffered the kind of searing betrayal by a beloved friend that breaks your heart and sends you reeling, especially when you’re fourteen. She cried every day, didn’t want to eat or go to the school she’d always adored, and her lifelong disordered relationship with sleep tipped over into an intractable, wild-eyed insomnia and a deep fear of being alone at night. This, too, went on for months.
It was the year that my mother’s progressive multiple sclerosis went from being the constant enemy encroaching on her life to being her life, the central fact of her. Because my father was sure she was going to die very soon, my sister and I made a weeklong trip to the Philippines, where my parents lived, to see her one last time. We found her skeletal, waxen, bedridden, in a space outside of speech, maybe outside of any human connection. I hoped not. We held her hand and talked to her and told ourselves that she knew we were there, but we will never know if this was true.
I understand that other people endure worse tragedies every day. I understand that my sorrow at all of it was nothing but the flip side of the incalculable luck of having people to love. I also know that, for me, this was the year everything became too much. I went to bed and woke up with the fact that my people were in pain and I was helpless to heal them.
And I had to write a book. I did not want to. I was foggy, exhausted, sad. For the first time, I had lost interest in reading. My imagination felt flat as a dead snake in the road. But I had a contract. We needed the income. I had to write the damned book. So every day, resentfully, I would sit down at my desk and work. If you think I am going to say that the process was therapeutic, restorative, a welcome distraction, I am not. I sat down in bitterness and got up in exhaustion. I am sure there were light-filled moments, clarity, transport. But mostly not.
What made it harder was that I believed in the book. I felt all the usual tenderness toward my characters, every single one of them. And I was sure that I was screwing up their story. How could I not be? I had associated writing with joy for as long as I could remember, and I could not imagine how a heartsick, dispirited person, a person who had to force herself to write, could write a good book. Every day, when I closed my laptop, it was all I could do not to slam it shut.
But I learned a weird, unexpected truth: you do not have to love the writing to do a good job at it.
My children recovered. With help, they shoved aside their fears and fell back in love with their worlds.
My poor, sweet mother did not recover, and she lived longer than I thought anyone in such a state should have to, but the memories of who she had been—vital, laughing, book-loving, fiercely loyal—her gestures, the way her hair grew, the meals she would cook when I was a kid, her collection of ragtag stray cats she loved unreservedly: these images came back to me and they stood next to, and in the end, outnumbered, outweighed, out-everythinged the image of the silent, inward-turned woman on the bed.
I emerged, too, into my sacred, ordinary, joy-scattered, word-blessed life. And when I got there, I read my book, and in bewildered astonishment, I found that it was the book I had wanted to write, or as close as any book I write ever comes to being the fulfillment of my hopes for it. I cried with gratitude. I held sentences up to the light and wondered at them, at how a joyless, sapped woman had managed to bring them to life.
I think what happened is that when joy failed me, commitment took over. Commitment to language and music, to structure and clarity and punctuation and timing, commitment to my characters. It is better to be happy, of course, but being a mother or daughter or wife or friend isn’t always joyful, either. Still, we dig in and stay–through panic and pacing and sleeplessness and terrible stillness–and we honor our commitment to do our best by the people the universe has given us to love. Same with the work.
Same with the work.
How does your emotional state affect your writing? Do you think it’s possible to separate your writing self from your living self? How do you approach writing when you don’t feel like doing it?
About Marisa de los Santos
A New York Times bestselling author and award-winning poet with a PhD in literature and creative writing, Marisa de los Santos lives in Wilmington, Delaware, with her family.
Comments
tom combs says
I suspect the angels visited as you wrote this post.
Engaging and poignant…powerful writing.
Sorry to hear of your mother’s illness and and death…Relieved that your children are doing well.
Congrats on the release and wishing you and yours all the best.
Erin Bartels says
One of the best posts I’ve read in a while, and on WU, that’s saying something. What encouraging words. Welcome.
barbara claypole white says
I agree. Amazing post.
Benjamin Brinks says
“Making sentences is a joy.” Thank you for mentioning that. It is! It’s getting paid to do word puzzles every day.
There are rough years, no question. What I feel in those times is not so much frustration as exhaustion. How much more can I take? (More, says the universe. We’ll prove it to you.)
But in those days writing is what saves me. It’s my respite, my battery charger. And there’s something more: Whatever I’m going through feeds into the paragraphs and pages.
Writing story is a means of processing the impossible.
Welcome, Marisa. How lucky we are to have the author of Love Walked In as part of this community. Looking forward to I’ll Be Your Blue Sky. It will be a sweeter read knowing what it took to write it.
Elisabeth says
I needed this. Thank you.
LJ Cohen says
Thank you for this. Thank you.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Wonderful essay. I read it early this morning, and it’s been at the center of my thoughts since. I want to welcome you to WU, Marisa, and to say that I’m humbled. And heartened and inspired. Thank you.
Bryan Fagan says
Excellent post. Full of warmth and honesty. Thank you.
I’ve always been able to turn the switch when it comes to story telling. I owe it to the characters and story itself to write it their way without my emotions getting in the way.
Writing has always been soothing to me. A nice warm blanket or a cool and splashy slip n slide. Whatever it is at the moment it is all about the people and their world. They take over while my world is placed on the back burner.
Thank you again for sharing your words.
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
Beautiful essay. I can’t wait to read your book.
John E. Simpson says
Welcome, Marisa, and thanks so much for posting this! It reminds me of an essay I read maybe 20-30 years ago, in Harper’s, about dog training. The author, a professional trainer, spoke of how much dogs like to work — they actually live to work, and take outright joy in learning new things (and not just because there’s a treat at the end of the task). When I read it, I thought immediately of how much it reminded me of writing: every quote-unquote “finished” page represents dozens of challenges mastered, things done which I’ve never managed to do before, missteps avoided or fixed. I may have run the obstacle course, but I’m still panting, and yet exhilarated… It really is fun — but it feels awkward to say so, because I know how hard it is to get the thing to a point where I can even say the word “finished” with air quotes around it, and I know the fun of writing continues to elude some of my favorite writers.
DougB says
I am overcome. What beautiful words. Thank you.
Beth Havey says
Yes, beautiful post. We writers live in two worlds, the world of the family and the world of the book. Those worlds change when we are called to be with a dying parent or to stand by a child going through the pangs of living. But then we can again escape, go back to the world we control, the one that is solely ours–we heed the siren call of the book.
Elizabeth Emerson says
Lovely post. Thank you for this today.
Susan Setteducato says
I think our writing selves and our living selves embody a paradox. They are the same/they are separate. The same because all the craziness of life IS our life, and separate because, for me, anyway, once I find my way into the writing, I’m separate for a while. But all that stuff, people being born, dying, suffering, celebrating…all comes to bear in some mysterious way. You expressed it beautifully. Thank you!! I, too, look forward to reading your book.
Carol Coven Grannick says
Thank you for this post, Marisa, and for your openness about your journey.
Denise Willson says
Your emotions are well felt from this amazing post, Marisa. Know that even in your dismay, your words can not only connect with others, but take hold and make change. What a wonderful gift.
Thank you,
Dee
Author of A Keeper’s Truth and GOT (Gift of Travel)
Vijaya says
Marisa, thank you for this beautiful post. I also have a compartmentalized head and can write through pain and sorrow. The writing probably saves me. I take joy in it. And it is astonishing that when I read a finished book or essay, I can’t remember which sentences I wrote when I was well vs. not well.
I am so sorry for the difficult year you had. Watching children suffer and lose a little piece of their childhood is hard. I just want to cocoon them. And what grace to emerge from a hard year. A butterfly. I look forward to reading your book. Congratulations!!!
stanalei15 says
Thank you.
Nancy says
Thank you. This was good for me to read today. Congratulations on your new book’s release!
Suzanne LaFetra Collier says
Lovely post. Thank you for sharing your experience and your thoughtful, beautifully crafted sentences. I look forward to reading your novel.
Leslie Budewitz says
I was literally just thinking “There was a post on WU about writing through difficult times — by Barbara O’Neil, maybe? Can I go back and find that?” and here was your post, much needed. On the one hand, it feels impossible to write, and on the other, essential, because I am a writer, and like you, have always taken joy in the process. Your comments about commitment taking over are just what I needed to hear. Thank you.
Condolences on the loss of your mother. I’m glad to hear your children — and you — are doing well again.
Kristan Hoffman says
I can only echo everyone else’s praise and gratitude. What a beautiful, eloquent post. Thank you for sharing your experiences, which resonated deeply with me.
Except that I think I sometimes forget to nudge myself toward the keyboard in hard times. Sometimes I forget that, in order for the writing to find its way to me, I must first find my way to it.
With your post in mind, I think I’ll do a better job of remembering in the future.
S.K. Rizzolo says
This sentence among so many others in this wise and lyrical post will stick with me: “What made it harder was that I believed in the book. I felt all the usual tenderness toward my characters, every single one of them. And I was sure that I was screwing up their story. How could I not be?”
Much needed. Thank you!
anna says
“My imagination felt flat as a dead snake in the road.” Oh, yes. Been there all too often. Thank you for this life-filled essay and the encouragement it offers with every line.
Sheri MacIntyre says
Oh my gosh, what a beautiful post. I’ve loved your writing since I first read BELONG TO ME and am so excited you’ve joined the WU team!
I needed this post today. Thank you and welcome!
CK Wallis says
Just want to add my voice to the chorus of praise and gratitude for your exquisite essay. I can’t imagine a better way to introduce yourself to WU. Welcome!
Janna Bushaw says
Love, love, love. I can picture you writing your book. Maybe it doesn’t matter whether we are writing in joy or heartache. Maybe it’s only stepping into the river from different sides but once in the flow, the story is the same. Maybe.
Love your voice, Marissa. Belong To Me was the book I chose for my first book club book and it was the one I always recommended for a very long time. xo