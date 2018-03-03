Writing and the Internet

Today, I’m thinking about the internet.
I’ve been without access to the internet for a couple of days. At the time of writing this post, I’m not even sure I’ll be able to upload it, or contact anyone to let them know if I can’t.
My original article has been put on hold (because I can’t get access to the internet to do the research it requires), and instead I’m thinking about the internet.
As many of you know, I live in rural Australia, where the intense heat and humidity seem to make the wi-fi melt out of the air, leaving me unable to connect to anyone or anything outside my own house. (Yes, I know that’s not how the internet works… But I don’t have a better explanation for why I lose internet on hot, humid days.) So, while I hear/read lots of writers talking about ways to get off the internet to enable them to concentrate on writing, I often find myself with the opposite problem in the summer months.
I’m old enough to remember a time before the internet was really a thing. To remember the early days of ICQ chats and message boards and image-free webpages that took upwards of a minute to load. But I’m also young enough that I reach instinctively for my phone when I find myself wondering who that actor is, or where I’ve heard a phrase before, or who sings that song that’s stuck on infinite repeat in the back of my mind.
Without the internet, I feel somewhat lost. Not just in life (although, that too) but in writing.
I’m not just thinking about the internet. I’m thinking about the often surprising ways I use it to improve my writing.
It’s through the internet that I stay in touch with my writing friends, and my critique partners – most of whom are located on the other side of the world. Most of whom wouldn’t even be my friends or critique partners without the internet.
I can fact-check without leaving the comfort of my chair, and look up historical facts with ease. I can check (for the seven thousandth time) whether my sentence requires the word ‘lay’ or ‘lie’. I can look at satellite images of the city where my story is set, and talk – often in real time – to people who live there.
My search history is littered with bizarre questions and topics – often things I wouldn’t be comfortable asking a real person.
- How do you poison bats?
- What would the body of a poisoned bat look like?
- Is there another name for a plunger?
- Do Americans use the term ‘lounge room’?
- How tall is a stone wall? (No, really… )
Without the internet, I obviously wouldn’t have discovered this amazing community, and I wouldn’t have the pleasure of writing for Writer Unboxed each month. I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to travel to the other side of the world to attend the Unconference (twice) and transform so many names-on-the-screen into dear friends and colleagues.
There’s a certain romance to the idea of retreating into a cabin in the woods with nothing but a typewriter and a head full of ideas (and food, obviously), but for all its promises of productivity, I’d miss the internet.
I do miss the internet.
Yes, the internet can be procrastination heaven; the non-stop news cycle is mentally exhausting; too much social media can be soul-destroying; and there are only so many cat videos you can watch before you realise that your time would have been better spent actually putting words on the page.
Nonetheless, my writing life would be so much poorer without it.
What about you?
Do you have a love/hate relationship with the internet? What surprising ways do you use the internet to make your writing better?
Wish you could buy this author a cup of joe?
Now, thanks to tinyCoffee and PayPal, you can!
About Jo Eberhardt
Jo Eberhardt is a writer of speculative fiction, mother to two adorable boys, and lover of words and stories. She lives in rural Queensland, Australia, and spends her non-writing time worrying that the neighbor's cows will one day succeed in sneaking into her yard and eating everything in her veggie garden.
Comments
Maggie Smith says
I”m like you – I’ve used the internet for all kinds of things related to my WIP–what does the interior of a Frank Lloyd Wright house look like? can a simple blood test spot an STD?does Stanford offer an MFA? (surprisingly the answer is no)- not to mention the “images” function where I download faces that look like my character and build a private piniterest page for visual inspiration. The trick of course is modulation, balance. (but isn’t that the case with everything?)
Robin Martinez Rice says
Yesterday I explained how one went about research when I was in college. Pre-internet. The trips to the library, the searches through the thick index of scientific journal articles, the requests for said journals, copying articles on a copy machine or taking notes, the inter library requests, the waiting for these articles or journals to arrive via mail……yes, I do love having answers at my fingertips.
R. James Turley says
I’m a sucker for animal video’s too. It cuts in to my writing. But it also takes me places to see where my characters live.
LaDonna Ockinga says
A continent away in Arizona, I know your pain when the dry summer heat melts the internet. And when it works, the joy of instant answers. But sometimes I miss going to the library and the wonderful tangents the research books brought. I don’t indulge myself enough because of the time it takes. But your post reminded me that perhaps a writer should indulge herself sometimes.
Mike Swift says
Hey, Jo,
My computer has been acting up for two months now. I admitted it to the hospital, they charged me 100+ bucks, and it still doesn’t work much better. It’s not recognizing my router or modem or whatever that thingamajig is called. So I’ve been internetless as far as my home PC goes. My phone still picks up the wi-fi, though, so all is not a total loss, and I use it as a hot spot when absolutely necessary (I don’t have much ‘hot spot time’).
If you’ve noticed, I’ve pulled back from the webs a bit…a lot for the reason stated above, but also for sanity’s sake. It’s just too caustic for me much of the time. But I do love the internet…I love having info at my fingertips (yes, I remember card catalogs and reference books that couldn’t be checked out, etc.).
And I love how it introduced me to all of you. I’m in a pretty rural area, too, with little in common with my neighbors. If it weren’t for you folks, I would surely be eating dirt by now, and complimenting the cook while at it!
Shana Gorian says
I don’t think that Americans use the word ‘lounge room’. I’m an American and I’m not sure what it refers to, so I’m guessing we probably don’t. We use living room, family room, den, great room (to mean living room and kitchen combined) if it means ‘where we hang out at home’? Neat post. Good luck!
Susan Setteducato says
I used to read my Dad’s encyclopedias when I was a kid. amazed by how much there was to know!! Anything you wanted to find out about was pretty much in there, and to me that was magic. I use the Internet in much the same way now. And also to stay connected to my tribe (like you all right here and now!) I hear you, Jo, about how disconnected you can feel when that’s not an option. Like anything in this crazy world, the Internet can be a tool or a weapon, depending.
CK Wallis says
I love the internet…on my terms.
It didn’t take long to realize how easily a “few minutes” of online research can morph into an entire morning. So now, when I’m writing, I don’t even connect to the internet. If something comes up that I need to fact-check or research, I mark the spot on the page with a large, red question mark, then jot it on a sticky-note to look up later.
I do like the internet for maps and locations, and for visual aids–I have printed out pictures of Victorian homes, bag pipes, igloos, tatted lace, etc. Even though I know basically what such things look like, I’ve found that having a visual reference helps with description and fishing out a detail or two.
Another entertaining post, Jo. Always look forward to them!
Barry Knister says
Hi Jo, and thanks for inviting us to reflect on the internet.
I have nothing to add to all the positive aspects you name. They’re undeniable. But here’s a question or two for you: what fine, lasting works of fiction can be attributed to writers’ use of the internet? Were any fine works damaged, stillborn or never written because of the intrusions of the internet? Impossible to say.
What we do know about for sure are the hundreds of brilliant works created by novelists–and every other kind of writer– before the internet, computers, Word, or Scrivener, etc.
Thanks again. The power and influence of recent technology really demands of us that we think about its influence, on writers and on readers.
Michael G. Michlein says
It is a tool of communication that seems to have become an integral component of today’s society. We use it with purpose or we can think out loud aimlessly and share those meanderings with others. We can dialogue at all levels and even though significantly younger or older still share our thoughts with others as well as open ourselves up (or not) to their thoughts, fears, and opinions. At seventy-four and living in the north woods of Wisconsin, and having originated in Connecticut, the internet allows me access to those with whom I would communicate: past, present, and future. I write.
Lyn C says
Don’t worry Jo, when we get the NBN all hooked up you won’t have any internet problems – they’ve promised.
Rebeca Schiller says
Hey Jo,
Like you, the internet has introduced me to new friends from all over the world–many of whom are part of the WU community. But I have a love/hate relationship with social media and I’ve been weaning myself off of it this year. Yes, I still comment here and there, but now I try to use the groups I belong to more strategically. In other words, to ask questions for a writing project, get some guidance, or for research. Otherwise, I really try to make the effort to keep away from social media.
Leanne Dyck says
By nature, I’m a Luddite and so you would think I would hate more than love, but I’m also dyslexic. More than once the trusty internet has helped me spell that evasive word and find the right word. Much like a word-savvy friend saying, “Oh, you mean (correct word supplied).”
Beth Havey says
Hi Jo,
When we moved we gave away our encyclopedias and even the discs that used to provide some of that same material. Now there’s Google. While writing, I probably use it at least twice, maybe more. And after moving away from friends–the internet helps me feel connected. BUT–I also love the time of day when I’m done. I put my phone away, leave my IMac and read. I forget about THE WORLD and hide in the world of the the BOOK. Hope your connection returns soon. Without net neutrality, who knows what things will be like down the long road.