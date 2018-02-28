Imagining Your Ideal Reader

Who is your favorite writer? The one you’d most like to sit down with, have a cup of coffee and talk about writing? What would you tell them about the time you read the book you love the most? How old were you? How did it transform you? Why do you love it so passionately?
Really. Think about this. What is the book? Who is the writer? Why is she/it your favorite?
It doesn’t matter if you have several. Just pick one for right now and hold your memories for a moment, because I want to talk about readers. Our readers, yours and mine.
Or rather, your one reader, the one who feels about your work the way you feel about that writer you love.
Naturally, we all want to be mega-super-stars with followings like JK Rowling or Elizabeth Gilbert or whoever you want to name, and I hope for every one of us that kind of success. But even if you become that star, you should always remember that one, single devoted reader.
Why? A few reasons. The first is that books are not judged by a single standard. It’s impossible to point to a book and say, “That is best book ever written and everyone will love it,” because it simply is not true. Certainly, some books have stood the test of time and so might be considered a cut above the rest (looking at you, Jane Austen) but we don’t have the advantage of knowing what future generations will love. We have to write today, now, for the climate we occupy, for the people who are reading now.
For example, when I first started writing, the vast market for women’s fiction we now enjoy did not really exist. Some women wrote domestic stories. Some women wrote romantic suspense and big, sweeping historicals with a woman at the center, but modern novels about contemporary women? There were not that many.
It took me a little while to realize I wanted to write for women, but when I did, it was dismaying to realize how few outlets there were to tell the stories that burned in me. At the time, I was absorbed with the ordinary dailiness of a young married mother—my joys came in small moments, in making dinner for my hungry husband and grimy little toddlers, in the quiet of a growing garden, in the long stretch of generations and history connecting me to women through all of time. I wanted to write about the experience of being female.
There weren’t many outlets for that in literary magazines, though I tried. What did exist—and still does—is a gigantic market for romances. I could find my readers there, I was pretty sure, so I gave it a try.
The freedom! Hallelujah!
Another reason to zero in on a single reader is that we’re all writing for different reasons. Once I got the overall group angle, that I specifically wanted to write about women’s lives, and for a primarily female audience, I could narrow down a bit more. On a writer’s email loop at the time, we talked about our ideal reader. I was secretly jealous of an Ivy league-educated romance writer who said, accurately, that her reader was a 30-something, single, urban lawyer. Her person sounded glamorous. Mine was a young woman like me, a mother and sister, a woman who loved the natural world, the outdoors, animals, cooking. Wiser for me to imagine the realistic ideal reader rather than the one I thought might make me look good.
What are your reasons for writing? What do you want to communicate? Who wants to hear that, or needs to hear it?
I was pretty much born with a crusade in my hand—I want to make life better for all the underserved on the planet. Feed the hungry, rescue the abused, shed light on the issues of culture that get trampled in our society. As a romance writer, I knew I would whisper my wishes for the world into my books, writing about multicultural communities and social issues like domestic violence and the rights of indigenous people. Not overtly, of course, but I did it and I knew I was doing it.
So my reader was also someone who could hear me, who would be motivated to act by my simple romances. Or at least a woman who was open to changing her mind about things.
Another thing that knowing your idea reader does is create the luxury of ignoring those readers who are never going to be fans of your work. Ray Bradbury said, “Remember, in writing, what you’re looking for is one person to come up and tell you, ‘I love you for what you do.”
In some ways, your reader is you. What would you like to read? What is no one else doing? Do that.
Realize, too, that your idea reader will shift over time. These days, my ideal reader is a warrior of some sort—she’s working hard at things that will actually change the world, inch by inch. (Maybe she, like me, has grown up over these years of our acquaintance.) She has sore feet when she comes home, and she wants a big hot cup of tea or a nice glass of wine, and some quiet.
I stand there, waiting with my books, to offer her escape. It’s a sacred thing, an honor, to sit there with her. I have to write well so that nothing makes a noise to draw her away from that world of escape, and because she is a bit exacting. My research has to be solid and true, and I mustn’t strain her credulity too much. Because my reader is who she is, I have to acknowledge the horrors and sorrows of the world, but my entire goal is to also gently direct her toward hope. I’d like to make her laugh a little, and definitely have a good cry at some point, and maybe want to nourish herself with a delicious bit of food.
By writing for her, my reader, I take seriously my task to never let her down. It’s more personal and specific than writing for “readers”.
Now, go back to that idea of your favorite writer, and cast yourself as their ideal reader. How does she satisfying you? What does she deliver?
Now, imagine your own ideal reader: Why does he love what you do? What would you talk about if you had dinner together? What does she do, who does she love, what matters to her? What do you want to deliver?
I’d love to hear what you discover in the comments. Who are you the ideal reader for? And who is your ideal reader?
About Barbara O'Neal
Barbara O'Neal has written a number of highly acclaimed novels, including 2012 RITA winner, How To Bake A Perfect Life, which landed her in the RWA Hall of Fame and was a Target Club Pick. She is a highly respected teacher who also publishes material for writers at Patreon.com/barbaraoneal.She is at work on her next novel to be published by Lake Union in July.A complete backlist is available here.
Comments
Karen Wojcik Berner says
That’s an interesting idea, Barbara, getting so specific and in depth imagining one, single person. Makes it far more personal. Thanks for sharing this idea.
Vijaya says
I love that quote by Ray Bradbury! I started writing when my kids were babies so they became my ideal readers. But younger versions of myself are also my ideal readers for the MG and YA stories I write. For some stories it is my mother. I recently gave a polished novel to a friend of mine because she has been waiting for my book to be published. But my ideal reader would be her teenage daughter (if she had one). Still, what a joyful time for both of us, connecting over this story that now lives on in her head as well.
I suppose I’ve always known that I don’t write for everybody; it has helped with the criticism. For ex, one reviewer said that my little EZ readers were too simple. Ummm, that was the point. For the child to be able to read by himself, a child who is learning to read and reading to learn.
Thanks for this essay, Barb. Oh how I’d love to sit with AJ Cronin, the physician writer, whose books I discovered when I was 12, who shaped me into the person I am today! I think he’d be my fan!!!
Barbara Samuel says
I love that he would now be your fan, Vijaya!
Therese Walsh says
I know this isn’t what you intended, but I’m raising my hand as one of your ideal readers, Barbara. Your books offer the things I look for in fiction: They push boundaries, are beautifully written, and offer an escape that still feels authentic. That authenticity is why they effectively offer hope.
I’ve always struggled with the ‘who is your ideal reader’ question, but maybe this:
My ideal reader is an adult (more often female) with a wound–one created during her formative years and that stands between her and the life she knows she could live *if only* she could figure it out/get beyond it/let it go.
That’s also WHO I write. My stories feature hobbled adults with complex (and unusual) backstories who are put into situations where they must convert those old narratives from ‘instruments of torture’ into ‘tools for excavation.’ It’s through the process of digging, that they’re able to unearth a bigger picture and ultimately live more fully despite their history.
How often are our protagonists like our ideal readers in some key way? Hmm.
Barbara Samuel says
I’m honored by your assessment of my work, Therese. Authenticity is such a big part of what I’m hoping to convey. How to live authentically, what that looks like, how to make it happen even if that means leaving people/places/selves behind. Thank you.
I also love your clear-sighted assessment of your own characters–those wounded souls making their way to wholeness. Love “tools for excavation”. And yes, often our main characters reflect our ideal reader (and ourselves?).
Therese Walsh says
Thank YOU. You helped to build the road a good number of us travel now.
One other lightbulb moment for me, courtesy of a second cup of coffee: My readers are *curious* — not just about the unusual topics I hope encourage them to pick up my books (twin phenom, synesthesia, hypnosis and the power of suggestion), but about the world and their place in it. I think that’s important; they aren’t looking for pure escapism. They have a progressive mindset; they want to do some work, because they recognize the value of that work.
Sally Wallach says
Naif fangirl here. I LOVE The Moon Sisters! You succeed in your quest to convert instruments of torture to tools for excavation. Thank you.
Therese Walsh says
Sally, thank you so much! I’m in the tough stage of writing novel #3 and your kind words will inspire me onward.
Barbara Morrison says
I’m intrigued by this approach to defining your ideal reader, Barbara. I have many favorite authors spanning multiple genres with whom I’d love to talk: Jane Austen for sure, but also Paul Scott, Henry James, Anita Brookner, Georgette Heyer, Ursula LeGuin, P.D. James, Thomas Hardy, Ian Rankin, Elizabeth Goudge, Jane Langton. I could go on ;-)
The challenge for me in your post is to ask what their work has in common that makes me love it. Some have worlds that are a relief to escape into, but not all. Some offer a quiet space where things move at a less frenetic pace than my life, but not all.
What I see in common–besides being cracking good stories–is that their books have challenged me to reconsider my understanding of myself and of the world (even the children’s books) and trusted me to manage that without having my hand held. Too, as Donald Maass points out, the protagonists have a sense of integrity, a moral code which lets me immerse myself in them and their journey.
I’ll continue thinking about commonalities and how they change my vision of my ideal reader. Thanks for getting the wheels turning!
Barbara Samuel says
Maybe choose just one of your most beloved writers and go from there. With which do you feel the most kinship? How are you their ideal reader?
It does sound like there is a strong connection there, the moral code of integrity, but maybe narrowing it down more would be even more illuminating.
Vaughn Roycroft says
This is a very useful exercise, Barbara. You’ve really gotten me thinking this morning.
I started by thinking of my sister Marsha, and missing her. She was the very first reader to wade through an early draft of my first trilogy. Once I gleaned that she “got it,” I thought of her often while I was writing. I think it was in King’s On Writing that I first came upon the concept of an Ideal Reader, and I suspect that since Marsh was my “only” reader, she was mine by default. (Marsh passed away last spring.)
Years later (but still years ago), once my wife started reading my work (after I’d completed a couple of complete revisions of the entire first trilogy), I started thinking of her while I wrote. Would this make her laugh? Make her cry? Etcetera. I realized this morning that I don’t really do that anymore. At first the realization made me a little sad. But then I realized something else: My wife has been my inspiration. That’s a way more important role. And she certainly still is that, big time.
Then I thought about my Super Reader, Deb. On the day we met, Deb and I started talking Game of Thrones. This was years ago—just before the series started (I remember us both hoping HBO wouldn’t screw it up). One thing led to another, and I started sending her my manuscripts. And she devoured them. She was more of a cheerleader than a critique partner. I’m blessed to have her. Deb once told me that she missed my characters, and wished she could just hang out with them. So I’ve got that going for me, which is nice (said in Bill Murray’s Carl Spackler voice).
With those three in mind, I considered your questions: “What do you like to read? What is no one else doing?” And I realized that I have done that. As an epic fantasy fan, I think I sensed a missing element in the genre. I hate to use the overused phrase, a feminine mystique, or even to call it an element of romance. But epic fantasy used to be such a boy’s club (and in many ways still is). Female characters used to be sidekicks, moms, sisters, longsuffering wives, etc. From the onset I think I was looking for more female perspective.
I’m not sure if that means my Ideal Reader is female, but I’ve been blessed to be surrounded by wonderful, strong women, and they are some of my most ardent supporters. I certainly intend to continue to strive to portray their perspective in my work. Thanks for the nudge to my noggin this morning, Barbara. Lots to think about. [Oh, btw, coffee’s on me today… Or maybe hot tea or a glass of wine this evening. ;)]
Barbara Samuel says
Thanks for that glimpse into your ideal readers, Vaughn. I love that they’re all women, and I so look forward to the day when your books are in my hands.
And there’s something bittersweet about your sister being so much a part of the books. It helps her live on in a way, doesn’t it?
David Corbett says
Hello Barbara:
I used to tell this joke, until my editor said I needed to stop: “My books appeal to academics who read crime fiction. All nineteen of them.”
Shakespeare said he wrote for kings. Shaw said he wrote for philosophers. The actor Joseph Chaikin said he always imagined Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., was in the audience whenever he stepped onstage.
I think that’s a noteworthy example. Write for the smartest, most inspirational person you hope will read your words. Rise up to that level.
Then again, if you’re wrting your best, and you’re honoring the story at its deepest, most profound level, you may already be accomplishing that.
Lovely post as always.
Beth Havey says
Love this post, Barbara. Maybe my ideal reader is me. I write what I would want to read.
Susan Setteducato says
My new favorite writer is Juliet Marllier, whom I discovered right here at WU! As I read my way through her stories, I’ve been asking myself why I love to immerse myself in the world she creates. The answer is that she loves what I love; magic, lore, nature, courage, loyalty, history, herbal medicine…I could go on. But aside from all these commonalities and connections, her stories offer insights into human nature, and also, hope, which you touched on so beautifully. “…my entire goal is to also gently direct her toward hope.” Yes! I also am down with what Beth, said, above. I want to write what I’d want to read. Working on that. Thank you for this post and the awesome comments it has inspired.
PCGE says
My favorite author is from the 1960s SF and is undoubtedly out of fashion now. But like others here I know who my ideal reader is, the reader I want to have love my stories: Me.
One of the upsides of having a good day job is that that’s an option. I can write for the sheer fun of it, and not worry about fame and fortune (though I’ll take those if they come. :)
If I had to make a living writing fiction, writing to please myself might not be practical: there’s probably not a lot of people like me out there.