Getting in Touch with the Inner Magician

I’m a writer who (almost always) writes about practical, down-to-earth things. The stuff of everyday life. Mysteries grounded in the real world. A wrongful arrest. A stolen dog. Love stories. Falling in. Falling out. Trials and tribulations therein. The human condition. Etc.
So, when I recently typed “THE END” on my latest WIP (a mystery novel about—wait for it—a woman who turns to solving neighbors’ mysteries to resolve her real-life problems) with no idea whatsoever what I wanted to write next, and the very next day I had a new idea for a new story, it was serendipity—magic itself.
But here’s the part I wasn’t prepared for. This new story that came to me in a flash, while walking toward my daily 10,000 steps, is definitely not based in reality. This story is straight-up fantasy. Okay, that’s not right. It involves a clash between the real world and a made-up world.
A Brand-New World
Which brings me to PROBLEM 1. This story will involve world-building. This is the first hurdle. How can I write about [INSERT TOP SECRET IDEA HERE*] when I’ve never “built a world”? The closest I’ve come is writing historial fiction. This world I will need to write is fantastical, and I will (not necessarily) have anything to go on but (maybe) fairytales.
Leading to PROBLEM 2. I love researching as I write. But with a fantasy world, who’s to tell me except myself what is and isn’t “real”? What does and doesn’t belong in the story? Will I miss the real-life research?
From there, I immediately leap to PROBLEM 3. How can I—a writer who’s never written or thought in fantasy—know how to write a story or a world like this? I’m afraid I won’t be able to describe what I see in my mind. If I write about a dog, you see a dog in your mind’s eye. But if I write about a group of Plagoria jangaleria, each no bigger than your index finger, what do you see? This worries me. You all know what I mean when I say worry. Same with sadness or love. But if I say I’m wavregging? Huh? And if I write about inanimate objects’ emotions, like a black hole’s feelings as it implodes?
I wish I could think like one of my fantasy-writing friends who once told me, when I was struggling over a (very-human) scene involving a truck waiting for someone, that she would not wonder about what was happening in the waiting truck or with the waiting human, but about what was happening in the woods beyond the truck.
What story is going on there?
It makes me wonder how I came up with this particular idea. The short answer is I don’t know. I can look at random thoughts and conversations I’ve had in the last month that could have introduced the idea, but nothing concrete. I do know that at the very moment I thought of this idea, I was thinking a very specific tangible thought about my husband’s running route and how it might take him near the river, but that has no clear relationship to [INSERT TOP SECRET IDEA HERE*]. From this article in Stylist, I learned “…some authors can indeed pinpoint the exact moment when they were struck by a particular idea or character,” while others may take years to develop an idea.
Where the Magic Happens
Regardless of why I question, I do question. Yet, I am obsessed. I’ve written several pages of notes and have begun to research and shape the fantasy. I hesitate to use the word love (yet), but I do feel infatuated, impassioned as I have about no story in a long time. But I also feel a little panic, and when I do, I take a deep breath and remind myself to think magically.
MAGICAL WAY OF THINKING 1. Look for the similarities not the differences. Writing fantasy may not be that much different than writing reality when I get down to writing. It’s still about writing the movie in my mind. What difference does it make if the person (or creature) has green hair or black? Or if there’s a creature at all? Or if the setting is on Earth, in the air, underwater, or underground? The important thing, as always, is to capture the scenes and feelings evoked.
MAGICAL WAY OF THINKING 2. Give it a chance. Let the writing flow. Write (or plot) whatever comes to mind and write the story of my heart. Embrace a challenging endeavor to at least fulfill curiosity and interest. Embrace the passion.
MAGICAL WAY OF THINKING 3. Regardless of fantasy or reality, it’s all about mining real-life insecurities and fears and imbuing them into the story. I once read that the reason fantasy is so popular right now is that we need an escape from the terrifying reality surrounding us; we can deal with imaginary terrors much more easily than real terrors. Spoiler and irony: in my case the fantasy world characters deal better with problems than the characters in the “real world.”
So, I’ll let myself escape to my fantasy world. I’m going to let it wash over and through me and let my inner magician out. I’m going to do what any of us as writers need to do—acknowledge the fear and push the doubts away. I’ll do my best to write freely and without judgment about things I have only imagined, and when I get scared I’ll remind myself that in this very real way this fantasy is just like a “real life” story: real-life stories, too, can create these fears and doubts.
Because most of my writing problems and inhibitions and fears (and I’m guessing many or all of yours) are caused by my real-life negativity, which perhaps—just like the story I’m writing—can be resolved by magical thinking.
Have you ever been struck with an idea that seemed implausible for you to take on? What are your self-imposed fears and inhibitions and/or preconceived notions about your writing? Please share! (And any advice about writing fantasy would be very appreciated!)
* If you’re wondering why I’m referring to my idea as [INSERT TOP SECRET IDEA HERE], it’s because recently I talked to a wise editor about why I was having trouble feeling passionate about my writing. S/he reminded me of something I used to do long ago: not speak of my projects until they are ready to be made public. This one is most decidedly not. I’m trying to preserve the secret and thus the passion for the idea.
Anna says
Julia, thanks for this excellent essay. As one who loves to switch genres (or at least to contemplate doing that), I can make very good use of it.
Your wise editor, who advises you not to speak of your projects until you are ready to make them public, reminds me of another wise person (sorry, can’t remember the name) who said that whenever you talk about your WIP in too much detail or with too much enthusiasm, you leak out the energy that should go into the writing itself. That make great sense to me.
As for plunging ahead despite fears and inhibitions, another wise person (sorry, no name again) said in a workshop that when you are writing along and come to a stopper (like hair color or a creature that doesn’t exist in real life), write HOLE and keep on going. Then go back later and work with the HOLEs.
I think both of these pieces of advice are about maintaining momentum in our writing–directing the energy where it most needs to go.
Vaughn Roycroft says
I’m excited for you, Julia! Sounds like your muse has decided to have you stretch yourself. That’s good, right? I mean, I’m sure she would know that you’re ready.
Reminds me of this Pressfield quote: “Fear is good. Like self-doubt, fear is an indicator. Fear tells us what we have to do. Remember one rule of thumb: the more scared we are of a work or calling, the more sure we can be that we have to do it.” – S.P.
Regarding your story idea, I think you’re on the right track. I wouldn’t worry too much about the minutia of world-building. That stuff will come in time. Focus on the core of the story–the human elements. My favorite fantasies are the ones that are grounded in familiarity. Even the magic should be a metaphor for our humanity–and often even powerful magic reveals our human fragility. It may be about the fantastic at the surface, but once immersed, a good fantasy is about applicability to our lives. That’s what the deep dive reveals to us fantasy readers.
Welcome to the genre. Enjoy the swim.
Therese Walsh says
Oh, boy(girl!), I get it. My work-in-progress is based on a concept that has pushed me far outside of my comfort zone. As a regular dose of writing medicine to combat doubt, I reminded myself that the story came to *me,* therefore I – – in some part of my brain – – would know how to reach it in order to make it live on the page. I just needed to take it one step at a time, strap on my shoes, and get going on the journey.
I’m really excited for you and this new story, Julia, and I hope you let us know how it goes, as you make magic on the page. Good luck! :-)
Jill says
Generally, I don’t write true fantasy either, but my ideas often contains an element that is not real world. I suppose that comes from my love of magical realism despite being someone who prides herself on rationality and skepticism.
However, at my drop-in writing last year, I found myself writing serially. I write about 300 words at each session and I found one character recurring, then two characters in these short scenes. After about four sessions (not consecutive), I decided I needed to find out if there was a story behind it. I ended up with a 2,000 word short story that got it out of my system. I do wonder if I’ll decide one morning that it needs to be a novel. If I do, I know it will be the world-buiding that scares me the most.
Chris O'Neill says
Good for you! Fantasy can be fun. One point worth revision: “I once read that the reason fantasy is so popular right now is that we need an escape from the terrifying reality surrounding us; we can deal with imaginary terrors much more easily than real terrors.” Here’s the problem with that attitude/opinion. We spend some measure each day in sleep–with a little luck, 8 hours. Every time we sleep, we dream. So, to see the flaw in the “escape” opinion, think of it this way: waking life is an escape from dreaming. They are, after all, each filled with horrors (and blessings) that feel real at the time.