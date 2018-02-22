They Put Your Book Down, but Don’t Take it Personally

I’m a polygamist reader—I have at least three paperbacks going at any one time as well at least one audiobook in progress. It has something to do with my mood. Will it be a dystopian world or sixteenth century Amsterdam? Maybe I’ll get lost in the hallways of Rockvale High School. I have my favorite genres, for sure, but I read widely to keep up on what’s selling, to improve my craft, and to understand the difference in genres and styles for my freelance editing work. But one thing I’ve noticed about my reading habits—regardless of genre—is that certain issues ALWAYS make me put a book down. What are they, you ask?
Bad Dialogue: The number one offender for me is stilted dialogue. As soon as the characters sound like paper doll cutouts instead of people, I’m done.
Awkward sex scenes: I mean…what a buzz kill. You’re falling in love with this couple and then the narrative turns to “Insert tab A into slot B” and it’s just awful. Another problem is when the main character talks in her head nonstop through the bedroom scene. At this point, the character needs to SHUT UP and let the events unfold so the reader can get lost in the heat.
Clunky metaphors that don’t quite work: Bad metaphors are like nails on a chalkboard. Mixing metaphors, weird comparisons, two sets of ideas that are opposed to one another or incongruous…ACK. It makes me grind my teeth just thinking about it.
Whiny protagonists: I’m not a fan of the victim in real life so it’s no surprise to me that whiny characters, or those that sit around and feel sorry for themselves (beyond a shortish allotted time), get on my nerves.
Reading tastes vary drastically, however. What makes my eyes roll back in my head may not bother you at all. I was curious what other professional writers had to say about this topic. I wondered if we were more or less aligned on the reasons we stop reading. Their answers varied as much as their novels do.
For some, it’s all about the craft.
“If I find myself taking out an imaginary red pencil to rewrite sentences or mark queries while I read, I’m out. This signifies to me that the book’s voice, plot, or characters aren’t quite developed enough yet that I can lose myself in the author’s “story world”—which is where I want to be as a reader. You have to be able to suspend your disbelief, not get caught up with critiquing the writing.”—Kris Waldherr, author of Lost History of Dreams
“I can’t hang on with a story if I feel as if the details ramble and are inconsequential. I have to care, or I stop reading.”—Amy Nathan, author of Left to Chance
“When the book purports to be contemporary fiction and the dialogue could not be read aloud with a straight face. I don’t give up easily but unrealistic dialogue is a deal-breaker for me”—Amy Impellizeri, author of The Truth About Thea
“Generally shoddy prose will put me off. It doesn’t need to be flowery, but it needs to have some grace. Info dumping drives me nuts. But at the end of the day, the two biggest factors that will turn me off are bad pacing or characters I don’t care about.”—Aimie K. Runyan, author of Daughters of the Night Sky
For others, it’s all about the characters.
“My biggest reason is insufficient motivation. If I don’t buy that a normal, rational person would do X, then I won’t read to see the consequences (yes this boils down to lazy writing). It’s my biggest pet peeve!”—Katie Moretti, NYT bestselling author of The Blackbird Season
“I will abandon a book if I just don’t care what happens to a set of characters. Let them lead their life without me. For me, it’s never all about storyline, so I also stop if the writing is uninspiring. I read partly to become infected by the virus of excellent writing. Pedestrian craft isn’t worth the time.”—Sally Koslow, author of Another Side of Paradise
“Characters that I wish had already died and writing that makes me nauseous.”—Sonja Yoerg, author of All the Best People
Sometimes, it’s all about subject matter.
“Graphic, gratuitous violence is hard for me to handle. I know some people love it, but gory scenes (especially depicting horrific violence against women or children) is where I draw the line.”—Nicole Lynn Baart, author of Little Broken Things
“With three teen daughters, I immediately shut down a book if it has a graphic rape scene. That is my line in the sand.”—Lisa Barr, author of Fugitive Colors
Which brings me to my point, at last.
You can see how subjective reading is, so then, how are writers to know what to focus on, how to avoid making a reader close our books? The simple answer is to write the best book you can. The more difficult answer is to let readers go. Put them out of your mind. Your book isn’t about them, ultimately, or their needs and desires and wishes. Your book is about yours, and about the needs of the story and the characters. You can’t control how others will receive your book, nor can you control how it will be reviewed—rejected or exalted, hated or loved. It will likely be all of those things. This is what it is to be a creative. Your work will never be “enough” to please everyone, and your work will never be the best, because there really is no such thing. So don’t take it personally. (I know, I know. That’s SO easy to do.)
What makes you put down a book?
About Heather Webb
Heather grew up a military brat and naturally became obsessed with travel, culture, and languages. She taught high school for a decade before turning to full time writing and freelance editing.Heather's historical novels BECOMING JOSEPHINE & RODIN'S LOVER have been sold in six countries, were chosen as a Goodread's Pick of the Month, and have received starred national reviews. Her books have been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Cosmopolitan, France Magazine, and more.Next up? Her WWI epistolary novel LAST CHRISTMAS IN PARIS releases from HarperCollins in Oct 2017.As a freelance editor, Heather has helped over two dozen writers sign with agents, and go on to sell at market. She may also be found teaching craft courses at a local college. When not writing, she feeds her cookbook addiction, geeks out on history and pop culture, and looks for excuses to head to the other side of the world.
Comments
Kathy Waller says
Books with a sex scene every seventy-five pages. Graphic violence. Cardboard characters. Plots that run along the surface with nothing of substance beneath. Poor sentence structure. Books that make me say, “How did THIS get published? I can do better than THAT.” (But I haven’t done better than that, so I remind myself I shouldn’t complain.)
None of those is guaranteed to make me stop reading, though, and usually I plow on through. Sometimes I finish a book I don’t like because I’m determined to find out how it ends. Sometimes I’m learning how to write–or not. And sometimes I stop reading because at the time, the book just doesn’t grab me; then, a year or two later, I pick it up again and am glad I did. The readiness is all.
Heather Webb says
Isn’t it incredible how it all just “depends”?!
Donald Maass says
I am a literary agent, so when I put down a novel because it’s flaws exceed my tolerance level, the consequence is a tad more dramatic:
“Thank you for your patience while I considered your novel Monkeys With Typewriters…[insert a compliment]…however in the end your [characters][clunky dialogue][recurring rape scenes] did not win me over…”
I’ve writtten several books on better fiction craft, so today I’ll just add one thought: Agents and editors are your canaries in the coal mine. Better they should choke before your novel gets to the folks who really matter, actual book consumers with credit cards.
If folks like me draw line in the sand, then maybe the beech needs a raking. Or…holy cannoli, bad metaphor alarm! Time to put down this comment!
Good post, Heather.
Heather Webb says
Ha ha! Thanks for the laugh this morning, Don. :)
You make an excellent point and give us a different angle from a “gate keeper’s” perspective. It’s better to be rejected and told to revise and work on your craft than to have readers chew you up and spit you out!
CG Blake says
The author has to make me care about the character. That is number one. Two, an incoherent narrative. If I don’t know what the story is about in the first five pages I’m out. Third, violence against children. I just can’t bear to read such books. Fourth, the story just doesn’t interest me. And, finally, bad writing will take me out of the story every time. Thanks for another great post, Heather, and congratulations on publication.
Heather Webb says
Thank you, Christopher.
Yes, my number one is probably characters as well. If they’e whiny or lame or flat–outta there! Thanks for stopping by today.
Kelly Simmons says
For me, it’s either boring writing, flat characters or lack of logic. God forbid if you do all three, I’ll throw that sucker across the room.
Heather Webb says
Set those crap piles on fire! Boring writing is definitely in the mix for me as well, and that covers a wide range of things. Lack of voice or interesting stylistic components, or even poor pacing.
Thanks for stopping by, Kelly. <3
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Heather, I usually keep two books going at once – one epic fantasy (my genre) and one outside of the genre. So…once again, I’m like a minor league version of you. ;-)
Anyway, the epic fantasy I just started has been tentatively set aside, after about three chapters. (I haven’t completely ruled out going back in.) Anyway, it’s by a much younger male author (which, I swear, doesn’t get on my nerves at all). My harrumph meter grunted in warning early, when the premise included the phrase, “We’re getting the band back together.” In this case, ‘the band’ is a group of grizzled former mercenary warriors, but from its first of several appearances, I could only hear the phrase in the voices of either Jake or Elwood Blues. With the meter already grunting, I then ran across a line that was essentially lifted straight out of The Lord of the Rings. Not from Tolkien, mind you. From the movies. The grunt was accompanied by an eye-roll, and boom–full harrumph warning. The book was on the nightstand, and this curmudgeoney reader was rolling over for some extra shut-eye.
I love your last section best of all, about letting go of the readers (the outcome). We’ve really got to do this for us, first and foremost. That’s the best of several great reminders here. Thanks for being a big league inspiration!
Thea says
I just finished a book recommended by a romance reviewer I respect. The set up is 21 yo nice girl meets rock and roll god. Gets drunk in Vegas and they wake up married. Yeah. So he doesn’t (yeah) want to divorce because she just ‘feels’ right. She doesn’t remember him. They stick it out. His old flame shows up yada yada yada. Ok, so overlooking the silly plot, the book was a bust for me because of the most lane dialogue ever. They said nothing! Nothing of substance! Mostly saying each other’s name. Sometimes accompanying an orgasm, sometimes not. This is a series about all the guys in a band and I can’t find the energy to one click to read on. And the thing is, the book could have been great. And maybe the next in the series was better but I lost motivation.
James Fox says
Thank You for the post Heather
I’d say the number one thing that makes me put a book down is introducing too many characters in the beginning. Over the course of the book you can include a lot, but they need to be spread out.
Densie Webb says
I won’t mention names, but I’ve lost count of the number of popular novels that I’ve forced myself to finish, hoping there would be a big payoff and I end up with “Seriously?” I have to go with Lisa Cron’s mantra—it’s story. If the story is well told, coherent, well-paced, a few surprises are thrown in (with internal logic) and a nice payoff, I’m in. Otherwise, my reading life is too short to waste time on a story that doesn’t pull me in. Beautiful prose is the cherry on top.
Kathryn Craft says
Great topic Heather! There are so many reasons I’ve put down novels.
But one that never fails is hyperbole in just about any form—an author’s attempt to strong-arm me into caring with histrionics, italics, exclamation points, and ALL CAPS!!!!! Such measures are the exact opposite of authorial confidence.
I want to be seduced into caring about this character, plain and simple. Not told.
Beth Havey says
Reading time is precious to me so I read reviews and rarely just pull a book from the shelf. It’s fine that some people love certain genres that I don’t read. It’s a wide world of creativity and there are many choices. Being the member of a book club where different people get to make the choice is the way I’m introduced to books I normally would not read. Then when it’s my turn…Story has to bring me into a world I want to stay in. Language and style can vary, but I have to care about the trajectory of the MC’s life. Bottom line.
David A. says
If the book is too fat I usually don’t pick it up in the first place.
MK says
Poor writing. That is why I nearly always need to be able to read a sample of the book before deciding whether or not to purchase. I’ll catch stuff I used to do when I was still learning how to write (stilted dialogue, filter phrases, wooden characters) and get annoyed that anyone would publish a book without first working on improving their craft.
PCGE says
1) An MC there’s no reason to like, unless you’re a sadist.
2) Characters who are not supposed to be stupid doing incredibly stupid things because the story requires it.