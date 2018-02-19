Tears on the Page—On Writing and Crying

Yesterday morning I cried over a book’s ending. I’m talking wet cheeks, sobs that were more like gasps for breath, and needing to blow my nose. Crying ugly, as it’s aptly called.
While that sinks in, let me assert that I consider myself fairly open online, particularly in this forum. Here among my fellow WU writers, I’m fairly confident that most of you are unsurprised by my admission. And I consider myself pretty comfortable with my masculinity. And yet…
Boys Don’t Cry
I almost chickened out on this post. I started it yesterday, and then set it aside. But as such things often go for me, once the idea bored its way into my brain, it could only be purged by writing. As I explored my discomfort, it started to seem silly. I mean, we talk about crying all of the time. Heck, you can hardly find an online thread about This Is Us without someone mentioning all of the tissues that show is selling. And yet talking about my own tears over a story is unsettling. Why is that?
I guess it’s partly the whole macho thing. I saw one study that concluded that women cry a bit over twice as often as men (around 4 occurrences per month for females versus 1.5/month for males). And there seems to be some debate about how much the disparity can be attributed to nature versus nurture. Is it physiological (since the mere presence of female tears has been shown to correlate with a measured reduction in male aggression and sexual arousal)? Or is it our upbringing (I clearly recall a junior high gym teacher who routinely told any male who shed a tear to, “Suck it up, Sally”)?
I suspect it’s a combination, but if there’s one thing I’m sure of it’s that the older I get, the more often I cry. I’m also certain that when I first met my wife, we would’ve compared fairly well with the stats I cite above (her being moved to tears about twice as often as I was). I actually used to tease her that a good commercial could make her cry.
These days I give her a real run for the money.
Maybe it’s simply that I spend less time in the company of men. Maybe I just don’t give a damn if anyone calls me Sally anymore (after all, I’ve come to know as many or more admirable women as men). But I think there’s something else at work, as well.
Since I started writing, I actually seek out the kinds of experiences that move me to tears.
The Tears of Writerly Success
It’s a not-so-hidden secret that many (if not most) of us count hearing that a reader was moved to tears as a success. I know I do. Although it’s not something we go around high-fiving over or bragging about, my recent experience made me wonder. Do I really seek to make people cry?
It’s sort of a weird question to have to ask oneself, isn’t it? I mean, why would anyone set out to evoke tears? And yet, comedians openly seek to evoke laughter. No one thinks that’s weird. Isn’t laughter a similar human response to stimulus, if perhaps at the other end of the spectrum? But maybe that’s the problem. Laughter is usually associated not just with amusement, but with happiness, joy, celebration. Though there are tears of joy, crying is obviously more closely associated with heartache, sadness, and even grief. Hardly the sort of emotions to high-five each other for evoking, right?
Are you curious which book I’m referring to at the top of the page? Answer: The Nightingale, by Kristin Hannah. If you haven’t read it, move it to the top of your TBR pile, stat. If you have, you almost certainly understand where I’m coming from. I don’t want to give too much away, but it’s about French sisters during the Nazi occupation in WW2.
The book delves some almost unspeakable horror. There is resentment and suffering, shame and regret, loss and grief. But there’s also heroism—both of the type some people reflexively jump into, and the more quite type, from people who are pushed to find their courage. Most importantly, it’s about the power of hope and love.
And yes, I suppose some of the tears I shed were due to the loss and grief. But mostly they were shed during the overwhelmingly uplifting final twenty or so pages. They were more for the triumph than the loss.
For me, it was the sort of book that I didn’t want to say goodbye to. It was midmorning when I finished it, and I’m not sure how long I sat there in my armchair—sorting my feelings, finding my own personal associations, thinking about the story’s relevance to my life and to today’s world. Only my wife’s arrival for lunch forced me to move on with my day.
Heavy stuff. And I’m grateful for it. Though I doubt I’ll high-five Hannah if we ever meet. Well, maybe… (This story is really masterfully told.)
No Tears in the Writer…
Having admitted to my increasing tendency to shed tears, it probably won’t surprise you to hear that I also often make myself cry while writing. So after I finished Nightingale, and was pondering the topic, I was interested in Hannah’s take on tears. When this interviewer from Book Circle asked her if she cried while writing, she said, “You know, it’s interesting, I get asked that a lot. And I’ve written a lot of books that have sad elements in them, and generally I don’t. But this particular book, no matter how many times I read it, the last fifty or seventy-five pages were really difficult. Even after I’d reread it a dozen times, it always really affected me. And that’s how I knew that readers were going to respond to it.”
So just to be clear: The Nightingale was the first one that affected her in that way, and it also happened to become a #1 New York Times bestseller, a Wall Street Journal Best Book of the Year, and it’s soon to be a major motion picture.
Though I haven’t had Hannah’s level of success, and likely never will, I suppose I hope I can continue to move myself to tears while I write.
Reaction/Release/Relief
catharsis /kəˈTHärsəs/ noun 1. the process of releasing, and thereby providing relief from, strong or repressed emotions.
As I said, I did a lot of thinking as I sat in my arm chair after finishing the book, and then during my first attempt at this post. I thought about why I seek out such experiences, and perhaps more interestingly, why I would want to seek to provide them for others. The word catharsis came to mind. When I am moved by a story, it leaves me not just thinking but feeling. And I would definitely include the word relief in describing those feelings.
Research suggests that crying does indeed make us feel better afterwards (though it can take time, up to 90 minutes from the onset according to one study). But what I’m talking about seems bigger than that. Even the phrase, “it moved me,” is telling. When such emotions are evoked, we are moved—to a new perspective, a new level of empathy, perhaps even to a new, and deeper, understanding.
I also like the word process in the definition above. It feels like a process, doesn’t it? A cathartic cry can feel like processing the very essence of the human experience. And we humans tend to share experiences, don’t we? Indeed, the impulse to share is part of what makes us human. Even a funeral is a sort of shared catharsis. Sharing tears is one of the most profound ways we humans have to say, “I understand; I am with you; I share your deepest emotions.”
And think about this: humans are the only animal known to shed tears in response to emotion. Tear-shedding is one of the things that defines us as human.
So, getting back to my question, do I actually seek to evoke tears? My answer is no—not technically. But I do seek to explore deep emotions, and to move readers to a new perspective, and to leave them thinking and feeling, and applying my work to their own circumstance. I do seek to evoke a reaction. And if I’m able to evoke a reaction that requires a release, I hope that the result provides relief.
Tears are just a byproduct. But they are the most human sort of evidence that I’ve connected.
What about you? Major Weeper here wants to know. Do you meet the national average for crying? Do you make yourself cry while you work? Do you seek to make your readers cry? Let’s share a catharsis in the comments.
Comments
Theresa says
Yes, absolutely! My goal is to make readers cry. I still cry through the last 1/4 of my manuscript even though I’ve been over it countless times now.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Sounds like you’ve already found your way through the central question here, Theresa, and come up with a definitive. Good for you. Keep it up! Thanks for weighing in.
JeffO says
I admit…nothing! Actually, I’ve long been an emotional guy who gets moved by books, movies, TV shows, etc. I do admit, though, that I tend to keep it quiet, cover it up, poke at my eye as if it’s itchy, because society, right? One of the benefits of aging is that it becomes easier to say “I don’t give a f***!” but maybe I’m not quite there with public crying.
And I have choked up while writing, and I’m glad.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Good addition to the conversation, JeffO. I didn’t touch it, but I’m still a chicken when it comes to public crying. Thank the story gods for dark theaters, right?
Here’s to forging toward not giving a f***. Thanks for the enhancement!
Susan Setteducato says
I come from a long line of weepers on my mother’s side (the Scots-Irish), so I’m right there with your wife, Vaughn, shedding tears for Irish Spring soap. That said, though, I’ve always trusted men who cry over men who say they never do. Crying is an honest response to joy and pain, and as you say, cathartic. But crying also makes you vulnerable, which, for me, is where the power of story comes in. I was crying this morning over Juliet Marillier’s gorgeous ‘Tower of Thorns’, along with one of her characters who had just gotten in touch with painful memories. His brought up my own, which was why I was really crying. I identified. And I felt comforted by the company of another in pain. So I don’t know if I set out to make my readers cry, but I do make a conscious effort to find emotionally honesty. I haven’t read ‘the Nightingale[ (on my list now!) but I’ve read other books by Hannah, and I think she’s a master at this. So thank you for ‘manning up, Mike!” and letting us see your vulnerable side. Real men do cry, and thank the stars for that!.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey cool, there’s additional trust for us weepy guys? Awesome.
Oh my, don’t get me started about Juliet! One of the first few fan letters to writers that I ever wrote went to Juliet, in which I admitted to blubbering like a baby over Daughter of the Forest. I remember wondering if she’d think I was wackadoo, but she wrote me back, and seemed pleased by the admission. She’s done it to me several times since.
You’re in for some tough emotional sledding with The Nightingale, Susan. But I predict that the catharsis will be worth it. Thanks, as always, for being such a great enhancement to the conversation here, my friend.
Heather webb says
Oh, Lord help me, Vaughn. I am SUCH a crier and the thing is, I’m an optimistic and upbeat person. I suppose I’m just sensitive. If this makes you feel any better, I cried at the first track meet I coached a very talented but difficult athlete to a record time. I cried at many meets after that. All of that hard work and passion and force of will out there on the track, and day after day of practice–it touches my heart. There is something about human struggle and the driving need we have to do something meaningful in our short stint in this world that affects me profoundly. Following a passion, artistic pursuits, bettering the human condition, etc, etc. It doesn’t even have to be about loss. It all strikes a very deep chord inside me. (And God, I love an underdog. I’m tearing up just thinking about it.)
In terms of craft, if a book I’m working on doesn’t elicit tears from me at some point, I feel I haven’t gone deep enough. I do very much enjoy hearing a reader has cried, too. Oddly, I don’t set out to do that intentionally, but I can feel where those points come in the story as I write them. I assume, that if that scene affects me, it’s pretty likely readers will feel the same. Now, that’s in general, of course. What makes some cry, doesn’t affect others. This has everything to do with the baggage, experience, and emotional state the reader brings to the table as they begin the book.
(One caveat about my statement above. I think it depends on the aim of the book, as to whether I or the reader should be in tears. If we’re talking suspense and ambiance and an immersive world like The Phantom’s Apprentice, there shouldn’t be tears. It’s not that kind of book, and crying is not a goal. If there are tears, I’d worry. Ha.)
Great post. And hey, for the record, my husband is a crier, too, and he’s said the same thing you did–as he gets older, he cares a lot less about being free with his emotion.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Ah, how appropriate. Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to introduce a commenter who’s actually made me cry. :-)
I’m right there with you on the human struggle, and being moved to tears by athletic triumph. Even those Olympic background pieces, which can be hokey as all get out, “get me” more often than not.
I’m with you on using tears as a gauge while working, too. (And you’re right about the caveat – it’s all about emotional intent, I suppose). I remember lamenting to my wife during a walk that the next day I would be editing a character’s death. She sort of raised an eyebrow. “But you’ve known for years that she dies.” I told her it didn’t matter, and that it “got me” every. Damn. Time. I also realized in the moment that I’d have been worried if it didn’t. I mean, who cares more than I do?
*Raises fist of solidarity with Heather’s husband* Pass along my thanks and admiration for caring less and less about putting it all out there as we age. I’m looking forward to meeting him someday. Thanks for the awesome addition to the conversation, Heather. Here’s to us optimistic and upbeat yet sensitive types. Cry on!
CG Blake says
Great post, Vaughn. I was raised not to cry and I still have a hard time summoning tears, even when I’m sad. Your essay brings to mind Meg Rosoff’s excellent presentation at the 2014 UnCon, in which she urged writers to open up that vein and go to that deep, dark place. Writing about pain and suffering is so hard, but is a necessary prelude to a character’s transformation and growth. Well done, Vaughn!
R. James Turley says
I’m glad I’m not the only one that cries when they write. But I also cry when my baseball team wins, or watching the Olympics.
Beth Havey says
Honest, amazing post, Vaughn. Occasionally, my husband will cry during a film, but loves to say I’m the crier. That’s okay. I admit to that. But to admit the evocation of tears with my own work? Yes. There is one scene in my current WIP that always brings tears. Why, I’m not sure. But the page delves into my own deep feelings about motherhood, so I guess that is the source. I don’t remember crying while reading the NIGHTINGALE, but I do remember my eagerness to pick up the book as I read it–the characters were real and I cared for them. And as far as THIS IS US is concerned, yes I cry.
Paula Cappa says
What a fascinating blog. You are brave. I agree with Susan’s comment on the “emotionally honesty” element in the writing process. When growing up, my mother used to say ‘stop crying, don’t cry, don’t let them see you cry.’ So I grew up thinking crying was a bad thing and revealed my weakness. Writing stories was a safe place to cry. So, yes, I do cry while writing and while reading too if the scene or subject hits one of my own buttons for sadness. I don’t set out to write a scene to make my readers cry; that would be manipulation. At the end of one of my novels a mom has to give up her little boy and I cried bitterly while writing it, and even when I reread that scene, I choke up again and again. I don’t think deep pain ever goes away completely. Being separated from a child you love is the deepest pain ever.