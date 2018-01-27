Please welcome longtime WU community member, and one of the funniest and warmest people we know, Danielle Davis to Writer Unboxed today! In her own words:
Danielle Davis is a liar, a cheater of cards, and a misrememberer of song lyrics; only two of those are true. Her work has most recently appeared in Alien Dimensions, Andromeda Spaceways Magazine, and several anthologies. You can find her on Facebook, Tumblr, Twitter, and beyond under the handle “LiteraryEllyMay.”
Reboot Your Novel with the Short-Story Remedy
Among the interwebz, a Metric Crap Tonne of advice exists on how to avoid giving up on a novel when it’s not going well or when a shiny new idea pops up. Giving up on projects is, in most cases, a Bad Idea. So what’s the solution? For me, it required a writing compromise in the form of the Short Story Remedy.
I discovered it after, on the advice of countless accomplished writers, I tried method after method for keeping my head down and dragging my wearied self through the hang-ups of my manuscript. The advice I found contained good ideas…but they just didn’t work for me. After advice from a writing friend, I deconstructed my writing habits and tried to identify a plan that would play to my strengths and mitigate my weaknesses.
One of the things I know about myself is that I short story a lot better than I novel. And I know that it’s largely because I have many more years of short story-ing under my belt; it’s familiar territory.
When I deconstructed my actual writing process, I realized that whenever I got frustrated with my novel, I habitually fell back to my comfort zone: the short story. This always left me feeling like I’d failed my novel, like I wasn’t meant to be an author because I didn’t have the necessary commitment.
In actuality, I learned I simply wasn’t recognizing when I needed to take a break. To mitigate, I became intentional with my pauses by planning for time off to work on a new short story. That’s not giving up on my novel WIP, just recognizing how my writing flow works; however much I want to be that author that knocks out a manuscript in four months, I need breaks from my novel and I need them with embarrassing frequency (even when it’s going well).
I discovered that intentionally visiting Short Story-Ville began to further my novel efforts, rather than hindering them, and if you think about it, it makes sense:
- You learn efficiency. Short stories are like sprints—you have a lot of work that needs to happen over a relatively short distance. Long, sprawling sentences that can quietly hide in a novel make a short story drag. You have to fit a plot and a character arc (or two) into about 5,000 words or less, then wrap up all the loose ends appropriately. Further, if you do something like StoryADay, you learn to do it all in under 24 hours.
- Your eye for language sharpens. If every word isn’t serving a purpose in a short story, the story moves like a lazy river without a current. Every. Single. Part of the story has to earn its place, and you, as a writer, learn to pare down the extemporaneous.
- You get instant gratification. This is less technique and more for your mental health, but sometimes getting out of a mental rut takes a few small victories in quick succession. I know I can knock out a decent short story in about a week. When I attempted a StoryADay project, I discovered that sometimes it didn’t even take that long. The stories weren’t all gems, but at the end of the month, I had 30 short stories—30 small successes—under my belt. And that was massively gratifying.
I’ve learned that while it’s good to read writing advice, you can’t always assume it’ll work for you. I had to find what worked for me, and that meant intentional pausing. When I find my novel’s starting to feel like the writing equivalent of the Swamp of Sadness, it’s time for me to take a break and reaffirm to myself that I am made for this, that I can write, and that I can churn out publishable, marketable content.
The only catch is this: you have to promise yourself you’ll actually return to the manuscript. If you don’t, you’re just giving up, and that’s not acceptable. You started your story for a reason, and it cannot see the light of day without you. You owe it to that first spark of interest that made you go “oh now that would be a cool idea…” to return to it. Always return.
So if you haven’t tried pausing your story for a while, why not? Perhaps a short story’s inside, just waiting to be born, and you don’t know it until you experiment with it. Your novel may end up better off as a result.
Have you experimented with short stories–or any other form of writing that’s helped to knock you out of a writing funk? Share your experiences in comments.
Comments
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
It’s a good idea to short story intentionally. I did it once years ago in frustration, and the short story so written has been one that I still love. I have no idea where the precise idea for it came from, but it is waiting to be published as a prequel to the novel, and has received many kind words.
You’re giving me the idea that I should make a list of possible short stories to go with the novel – and set them up to be thought of occasionally – so I’ll have something ready when I need it. I hadn’t thought of doing it deliberately. Thanks!
Paula Cappa says
Good post today; I agree with all you have said here, Danielle. Writing short fiction is a refreshing break from the lengthy rigors of writing a novel. I love to read and write short stories. I have 3 novels, mysteries, out there and have several of my short stories published in small publications. Once I got my copyright back from the magazine publishers, I put the stories on Amazon as Kindle Singles. Lots of downloads every day.
Short stories are another way to build readership, gain exposure as a writer, and sharpen your author platform, as well as improving your craft. I too have a short story that acts as a prologue for one of my novels. And sometimes, these short stories can be a free handout at author events or book signings. Definitely a plus for any fiction writer. In December I wrote a flash fiction Christmas ghost story and put it on my blog and wow, did that spark book sales.
PCGE says
Another use novelists can make of short story writing is to recognize that their novel might be considered are a series of connected (and perhaps overlapping at times) short stories, and to at times write that way. Fair enough, it’s not the break from the novel the writer might need. But it is a break from the mind-set of novel-writing, to the extent that mind-set differs from short stories.
My WIP is full of short stories. Some are, admittedly, stories told by a character to another character, that are mainly world-building and characterization (but still fun stories: as, for example, a story about the epic subduing of a super-volcano should be).
But many are intrinsic to the longer work: The story of how MC nearly died saving her step-sister’s life and in doing so revealed a dangerous secret. The story of how Antagonist 1 (A1) met and started being with A2, which is the start of the longer story of their romance. The story of MC’s romance with her Love Interest (LI) , including it’s own stories: LI’s accidental betrayal of MC and the eventual reckoning, LI accepting LI’s love for MC and proposing, LI’s later intentional betrayal of MC, the story of their wedding day (wherein MC learns of the second betrayal), and so on. Stories in stories in stories, all chained together by character and cause-and-effect.
Perhaps that’s because the WIP spans many years, but I don’t think so. Perhaps because I write in random order as often as in sequence, but I don’t see why that would matter.
Life itself is a series of short stories that make up a series of longer stories. Every hand of cards in a tourney, every milestone accomplished in a project plan, and every battle in a war is a short story that’s part of a longer story.
Am I alone, or do other writers sometimes take parts of their longer WIP and treat them as short stories? Or is there some fatal flaw in that approach I’m missing?
Gretchen Stone says
I consider some chapters as short stories. It’s a great help to keep going.
Paula Cappa says
PCGE, I like your “Life itself is a series of short stories that make up a series of longer stories.” So true.
Sharon Hamilton says
Well I’ll be darned. I started out writing prequels as something I could give away, so that people would buy the novel when it came out. As my backlist grew, I found I didn’t have the time.
But I’ve started doing it again. It’s a great way for me to flesh out the character in a little without being 100% committed in a full length novel, like doing a sampler before the quilt, a sketch before the painting.
Later on, I can add it to the book as a “bonus issue” or give it to people who preorder so they get something special for jumping in first.
I’d been looking it as a marketing tool, which it has been for me. But after reading your post, I now realize I like writing that way. I love writing in series. And as others have said, there might be some little event–a death or wedding, or something else, that you can write short and make it delicious. Or tease the reader with a new character you’re going to introduce later on.
And, like you, I can’t follow all those writing rules. I have to find that sweetspot that’s my own. I listen, of course, consider it, and then do my own thing for the most part.
Thank you for helping me see the method for what it is: a tool to stay sharp.
Julia Munroe Martin says
I’ve written far fewer short stories than I have novels! BUT I decided recently to write more short stories, for some of the same reasons you’ve mentioned here. To that end, in hopes I’d breathe more enthusiasm into my writing, I entered the NY Midnight Short Story contest and last night I got my first assignment (GULP), so I’m fastening my seat belt and writing an action adventure short story. Wish me luck! Love this post, Danielle (and love you, too)! xoxo
Maggie Smith says
Excellent advice, not only for the guest blogger but also in the comments. I love the idea and have done it myself but I especially appreciate those of you who have looked at prequels, back story, other events in your character’s lives not explored in the novel, and used it as giveaways, kindle shorts, teasers to build your brand. All kinds of good ideas here
Vijaya says
Oh my goodness, how great it is to meet another short storyist :) I have a lot of ideas so the best way for me not to go crazy is to get them out on paper. But some stories don’t fit the short format–darn it–hence the novel.
But like you, if I’m stuck in the novel, it helps to write shorts. I experiment a lot in my notebook with little poems and ideas and it’s just so very satisfying, not to mention, getting out of the rut.