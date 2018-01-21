Writer Unboxed is 12 Today! (Plus: a Present!)

Former WU contributor (and current children’s book author/illustrator sensation) Debbie Ohi created this comic for Writer Unboxed on our tenth anniversary. That, in truth, seems long ago, as much has changed in our world since January, 2016. Despite all of that–the churn of time and all its chaos–we have persevered, and continue to provide our readers with positive and empowering content to help inspire creativity, instill courage, improve craft, and spread wisdom as we write on.
If you’d like to support our site, which is now maintained solely through direct contributions and advertising, please consider making a one-time payment to WU via PayPal [PayPal.Me/WriterUnboxed ] or becoming a regular sponsor by giving a few dollars per month. If you’re about to release a book or have a service to offer, please consider taking out an ad to support WU, for a win-win-win.
A big thank you to all who have contributed already over these many years! We maintain an updated page in your honor, which you can see HERE and at the top of the right-hand sidebar.
Perhaps most importantly, thank you for supporting us through conversation, by adding your voice to those sounding off in comments after our essays, and by sharing our posts over social media networks like Twitter and Facebook. Your earnest and vocal enthusiasm for our content is why we carry on, make no mistake.
And since it’s WU’s birthday, we thought it a great time to unwrap a special present, one with YOUR name on it–at least if you are an Apple user:
Yes, we have commissioned an app–and it’s free! Now you can take WU with you wherever you go, read articles easily (something we think our email subscribers will particularly appreciate), and keep the WU logo within sight on your devices, to remind you of who you are and that WU always has your back–even when tucked into your front pocket. Neat, huh?
Thank you for 12 amazing years, WU’ers. We appreciate you, and hope we remain connected for many years to come.
Write on!
Wish you could buy this author a cup of joe?
Now, thanks to tinyCoffee and PayPal, you can!
About
Writer Unboxed began as a collaboration between aspiring novelists Therese Walsh and Kathleen Bolton in January, 2006. Since then the site has grown to include ~40 regular contributors--including bestselling authors and industry leaders--and frequent guests. You can follow Writer Unboxed on Twitter, or join our thriving Facebook community.
Comments
PCGE says
Happy Birthday, and thank you.
WU is my favorite website on writing. I’ve learned so much here, and I look forward to each day’s new post.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Well, I already have WU on my toolbar, on several tee-shirts, a sweatshirt, a hat, and a few coffee mugs. I suppose having WU on my phone is a natural.
Happy Blog Birthday, WU! Thanks for the gift that keeps on giving – the hands-down-best damn daily writing conversation on the interwebs.
Julia Munroe Martin says
Happy Birthday! You’re almost a teenager :) Love all you guys so much! xoxo
Gretchen J Riddle says
How does one go about making a monetary contribution to WU?
Therese Walsh says
Hi G, thanks for asking, and apologies that the link in the post wasn’t working. Direct donations can be sent to WU’s PayPal account, here: PayPal.Me/WriterUnboxed. Write on!
V.P. Chandler says
Holy moly, that’s great! That’s fantastic! And I love the comic. I somehow missed it two years ago.
Happy birthday, to my favorite website that has my favorite people. I wouldn’t have progressed to where I am today without WU.
Many thanks.
Charlotte Hunter says
I look forward to another 12 years of learning from all the generous writers of WU. Happy birthday from an ardent fan.
Susan Setteducato says
Happy Birthday!!!!!
Barbara Elmore says
Happy happy birthday, WU. My only regret is that I wasn’t around from Day 1.
Thea says
Happy birthday! I think I knew you before you were born!
Natalia Sylvester says
Oh wow, I can’t believe it’s been 12 years! Congratulations, everyone! Off to download the app now ;)
Rebecca Bayham says
Congratulations! I appreciate all that you do to keep the site running, as well as the lovely community here :)
Brin Jackson says
Morning coffee wouldn’t be the same without WU. Thank you for creating an extraordinary community of contributors and writers. Happy Birthday! To the next twelve years!
CG Blake says
Happy Birthday with much love and gratitude! Write on!
Ray Rhamey says
Congrats, ladies. You caused me to go back and look at when my blog, Flogging the Quill, launched. It was October of 2004! I’m glad to have contributed to WU for most of your dozen years, and plan to keep on keepin’ on. Love you guys.
David Corbett says
Congratulations, WU! You don’t look a day over eleven!
Seriously, congrats to Therese and every else here. This is a joint effort, lovingly created and nurtured by Therese, but it would have survived without the larger WU community.
Take a bow.
Now, while you’re looking down: If you see a brown button with a white streak in it, I think it came off my sport coat.
Tom Bentley says
Therese, thanking you and the stalwarts at WU right back. You guys are the cream in the coffee, the warm fire on a crisp night, and the extra piece of cake (you know, the one I stuffed in my pocket to eat later and it ran through the wash and made a small mess but it was ok because, cake).
WU is such a welcoming joint: the conversation’s good and the view is marvelous—I can see all the way up manuscript mountain because of your good guidance. (And if I wave that app over my keyboard, will it finish the short story I’m working on?)
Happy birthday!
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
Happy Birthday! And thank you!
S.K. Rizzolo says
Happy Birthday, Writer Unboxed, and many more to you! And thank you, Therese and everyone there, for creating this warm and inspiring community.
Therese Walsh says
Thank you all so much for being a part of this dozen-years experiment. I’m so proud of this team and community. Cheers!
Lara McKusky says
GAH! This is so exciting! An App!!
Jan O'Hara says
How is it that we get a present on your birthday?
But wait. I shouldn’t be surprised; that’s exactly the dynamic that operates here all the time.
Many thanks for making WU the writing home and community it is to so many of us. I’m grateful for it every day.
Melissa Hed says
Happy birthday! Thank you for building a thoughtful, intelligent, and generous community. It’s an immense accomplishment. <3